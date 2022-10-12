Moderna and Merck will jointly develop a cancer vaccine for patients at high risk of melanoma

Pipettes are seen at the Moderna Therapeutics Inc. laboratory in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Moderna began testing this week

Modern and Merck will jointly develop and sell a personalized cancer vaccine for each patient, the companies announced Wednesday.

Moderna’s vaccine, based on its messenger RNA technology, is being studied in combination with Merck’s Keytruda to treat patients with high-risk melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, in a phase 2 trial The companies expect to release data in the fourth quarter of this year.

Moderna’s stock jumped 16% in morning trading.

Moderna’s vaccine is designed to prompt the immune system to deploy killer T cells that target specific mutations in a patient’s tumors. Merck’s Keytruda is a monoclonal antibody, given by injection, that blocks certain cellular proteins from preventing T cells from attacking.

The companies originally struck the deal in 2016, but Merck is now exercising its option through a $250 million payment to Moderna. Merck will collaborate in the development and commercialization of the product. The companies will share all costs and benefits equally.

Moderna has become a household name during the pandemic after developing one of the most effective vaccines against Covid-19 in collaboration with the US National Institutes of Health.

But the Covid vaccine is the only commercially available product from Moderna. The Boston biotech company is under increasing pressure to demonstrate how its messenger RNA technology can be deployed against other diseases.

Moderna expects $21 billion in Covid vaccine sales this year as it rolls out new recalls targeting the omicron variant.

Keytruda is Merck’s biggest drug, accounting for 35% of the company’s total sales in the second quarter. It has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat several types of cancer.