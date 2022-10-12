News
Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur set to join Indian team in Australia for T20 World Cup; Bumrah’s replacement will be announced soon
Although Shami, Siraj and Thakur are set to join the Indian team and one of these three players might be announced as a replacement for Bumrah, but the three players have not been frequent for the national team of T20 cricket.
Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur will soon join the Indian contingent in Australia even as Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup with a back injury. Chahar, who was among the reserve players, was expected to be in the main squad in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence but it is understood his back injury will take time to heal.
“Deepak will take time to get back into shape. His back problem has flared up again. His ankle is fine and there was no problem there. So BCCI is sending three reinforcements. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur”, a BCCI official said.
Although Shami, Siraj and Thakur are set to join the Indian team and one of these three players might be announced as a replacement for Bumrah, but the three players have not been frequent for the national team of T20 cricket.
Shami’s previous T20I game was against Namibia in last year’s T20 World Cup. Siraj has only played two T20I games this year (one against Sri Lanka and the other against South Africa) and Thakur’s only T20I appearance this year was against West Indies in Kolkata in February.
India kick off their T20 World Cup campaign with the game against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.
News
Sterling rallies on report that BoE ready to extend emergency bond purchases
- The pound is up after a report by the FT that the Bank of England announced that it may extend its emergency bond purchases.
- Britain’s currency fell after the head of the BoE told pension funds they had three days to sort through their investments.
- The bond purchase is aimed at calming markets spooked by fears of a financial crisis in the UK and a blow to pension funds.
The pound rebounded on Wednesday after a sharp decline against the dollar, led by a warning from the Bank of England that the troubled bond market had three days to act before its support ended.
The currency rally came after a Financial Times report signaled a change of heart from Britain’s central bank, which suggested it may extend its emergency bond-buying program beyond Friday.
The pound was trading at $1.1015, up 0.43% as the report eased investor concerns that the BoE was backing away from efforts to calm volatile bond markets. He launched his program two weeks ago after a massive sell-off in sovereign debt sparked by fears that a financial crisis could damage pension fund investments.
On Wednesday, the Financial Times reported that the Bank of England had privately signaled several bankers that it could extend its bond purchases past the deadline.
It will closely monitor pension funds to see if their investment managers have sufficiently prepared for margin calls, then decide on Thursday or Friday whether to set a new end point, according to the FT.
The pound fell to $1.0954, a two-week low against the dollar, on Tuesday after BoE Governor Andrew Bailey stressed to pension funds and other investors in British government bonds that the program would end as scheduled, despite their calls for it to be extended.
“We have announced that we will be out by the end of this week. We think the rebalancing needs to be done,” he said at an Institute of International Finance event in Washington on Tuesday, according to Reuters.
“My message to the funds involved and all companies involved in managing these funds: You have three days left now. You have to do this.”
The FT report did not say whether the BoE’s private offer to extend the end date was given before or after Bailey’s comments. The BoE did not immediately respond to an Insider request for comment.
Analysts said Bailey’s giving pension funds just days to settle their liquidity positions sent fresh concerns to the market.
“A central bank just left a malfunctioning market when that was the root cause!!” Crossborder Capital said in a Posting on Twitter.
The BoE was forced to step in at the end of September with a £65 billion ($71.5 billion) program to buy long-term British government bonds, or gilts. The move came after the UK government’s announcement of huge tax cuts sent turmoil to currency and bond markets as investors worried about their impact on its debt burden.
The central bank then stepped in twice to expand the program on Monday and Tuesday, with its actions showing few signs of the gilt market stabilizing. He warned that soaring gilt yields risked triggering a spiral of “fire selling” that could threaten the UK’s financial stability.
News
Spanish baby gets new intestine, liver and stomach in miracle surgery
Madrid:
A one-year-old Spanish girl has become the first in the world to receive a successful bowel transplant from a donor who died of heart failure, La Paz Hospital in Madrid announced on Tuesday.
“The child has now been released and is in perfect condition at home with her parents,” he said in a statement.
Spain is a world leader in organ transplants, with more than 102 of them per million inhabitants performed in 2021, a rate only surpassed by the United States, according to data from the Spanish Ministry of Health.
The infant, Emma, was diagnosed with intestinal failure when she was just one month old because her intestine was too short and her health rapidly deteriorated until she received multivisceral transplant.
Besides the intestine, Emma also received a new liver, stomach, spleen and pancreas.
“The good news is that life goes on, that Emma is very brave and proves every day that she wants to continue living,” her mother told reporters before thanking the donor’s family and the doctors. She said Emma was now 17 months old.
Asystole donations are from a person who died after doctors confirmed no heart rhythm and respiratory functions.
The donor organs are then artificially preserved – despite the lack of oxygenated blood – through a system called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).
What makes Emma’s case special is the difficulty in preserving a bowel from donating asystole due to the characteristics of the digestive organ.
Most transplanted organs come from donors who have suffered brain death but retain a heartbeat, as this keeps the organs intact.
However, since the development of modern asystole donations, the technique’s popularity has grown to account for about a third of all donations in Spain, La Paz said.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
News
California AG Plans Expansion of Program to Eradicate Illegal Marijuana Grows – Orange County Register
SACRAMENTO — With California’s four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state’s attorney general said Tuesday he would try a new, broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undermine the legal economy and wreak widespread environmental damage.
The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency seasonal eradication program — the largest in the United States which this year harvested nearly a million marijuana plants — into a year-long effort. year aimed at investigating who is behind the illegal crops. The new program will attempt to prosecute underlying labor crimes, environmental crimes and the underground economy centered on illicit crops, Attorney General Rob Bonta said.
He called it a “significant shift in mindset and mission” also aimed at helping California’s ailing legal market by removing dangerous competition.
“The illicit market is winning out over the legal market,” Bonta said. “It’s upside down and our goal is the complete eradication of the illegal market.”
In line with the new approach, the annual Campaign Against Marijuana Plantation (CAMP) program launched under Republican Governor George Deukmejian in 1983 will become a permanent Illicit Cannabis Eradication and Prevention (EPIC) task force, said Good.
CAMP started in “a very different time, a different time, a different time when the war on drugs failed and (at) a time when cannabis was still entirely illegal,” Bonta said.
The seasonal eradication program, which lasts approximately 90 days each summer, will continue with the cooperation of other federal, state and local agencies.
They include the US Forest Service, US Bureau of Land Management, US Drug Enforcement Administration, National Park Service, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California State Parks and California National Guard, some of which will also participate in the new group. of work. , he said.
The task force will work with prosecutors from the state Department of Justice, the department’s cannabis enforcement section, and an existing Tax Clawback in the Underground Economy (TRUE) task force that was created by the law in 2020, all with the aim of filing civil and criminal lawsuits against those behind the illegal crops.
Federal and state prosecutors in California have long tried, without much success, to target the organized crime cartels behind the hidden farms rather than the often traveling laborers hired to tend and guard the often remote marijuana plots scattered across plots. public and private lands.
Workers often live in rudimentary camps without running water or sewers and use caustic pesticides to kill animals that might otherwise eat the growing plants. But the pollution they leave behind has spread into downstream water supplies, and pesticides can travel through the food chain.
Workers are victims of human trafficking, Bonta said, “living alone in squalid conditions for months with no way out. They are not the ones profiting from the illegal cannabis industry. They are mistreated, they are the victims. They are cogs in a much bigger and more organized machine.
For example, about 80% of the 44 illegal grow sites found on and around Bureau of Land Management properties this year were linked to drug trafficking organizations, said Karen Mouritsen, the bureau’s California state director.
“Clearly there are big challenges when it comes to organized crime,” Bonta said. But he said he expects better results this time around because the new year-long multi-agency effort “is going to make a big dent, a little splash and a lot of noise on our common priority to fight the illicit market, including at the highest level”.
Bonta is running to keep his seat to Republican challenger and former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman in next month’s election. It takes a recent approach familiar from Democrats nationwide by focusing on dealers who supply illegal drugs rather than users who support the underground economy.
President Joe Biden said last week he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of ‘simple possession’ of marijuana under federal law, while San Francisco officials announced a new effort to curb trafficking open drug bottle.
The year-round approach “is long overdue,” Hochman said. “Only by hitting illegal drug producers where it hurts, seizing their plants and their profits, can California help the legal cannabis industry survive and thrive.”
For those trying to exist within the legal market approved by California voters in 2016, the problem has been plummeting pot prices, restricted sales, high taxes despite the recent repeal of the grow tax. cannabis and the fact that buyers can find better deals in the booming underground market.
Along with the nearly one million plants that Bonta valued at around $1 billion, this year’s eradication program seized more than 100 tons of processed marijuana, 184 weapons, and about 33 tons of materials used to grow the plants. , including dams, water pipes and containers of toxic chemicals, including pesticides and fertilizers.
News
UK economy shrinks in August; pound rises on hopes of extended bond buying – business live | Company
Key events
Filters BETA
UK business secretary expresses confidence in Bank of England governor
Jacob Rees-Mogg, Britain’s business and energy secretary, said he had confidence in Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, adding he did not believe there was a systemic problem in pension funds.
Asked on Sky News if he had confidence in the work being done by the Governor of the Bank, Rees-Mogg said:
Yes, of course, I have confidence in the Governor of the Bank of England. It is so important that we have an independent Bank of England with a respected Governor. Andrew Bailey is a respected governor and the independence of the Bank of England works as it should. It must make the decisions relating to the support of the market.
Rees-Moss is now on BBC radio 4’s Today programme, speaking about the government’s plans to cap electricity generators’ revenues. He denied that it was an outstanding tax in anything but name.
What this does is rationalize the market in a way that energy companies have been in favor of moving to contracts for difference which gives them longer term pricing security.
It is not an exceptional tax. It’s clearly not a tax, it has nothing to do with the profit that those companies make, it has to do with the pricing structure that’s agreed with the renewable companies to make sure it’s a good long-term approach, which is why all new contracts over the past five years or so have been signed on a contract for difference basis.
Rees-Mogg also defended the government’s mini-budget, a package of unfunded tax cuts that sent the pound plummeting and the government’s borrowing costs skyrocket.
The intervention from a few weeks ago as a percentage of GDP is not that huge.
He said the market turmoil was due to the interest rate differential between the US and UK widening.
It has a lot more to do with interest rates than a minor part of fiscal policy.
Former BOE official: Extending bond buying would reduce pressure on government ‘to do what is necessary’
Former Bank of England deputy governor Sir Charlie Bean said he was not surprised the pound fell last night following remarks by the governor – that the central bank would not extend its program of emergency bond buying beyond Friday. He told BBC radio 4’s Today programme:
Major market participants expected the Bank to simply extend its facility.
If you say you’re going to keep extending the facility, you’re taking the pressure off the pension funds to do what’s needed, you’re also taking the pressure off the government to do what’s needed and to put some order in the budgetary situation. We must not forget that this is the first cause [the market turmoil].
Samuel Tombs, Chief UK Economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said:
AAugust’s fall in GDP likely marks the start of a downward trend that will continue into next year. The decline was led by a 1.8% month-over-month decline in output in the consumer services sectors, reflecting the intense compression in real household income. In fact, production fell by 5.0% in the arts, entertainment and recreation sector and by 1.8% in the restaurant and accommodation sector.
The slowdown in global trade in goods also affected manufacturing output, which fell 1.6%. To be sure, warmer than normal temperatures contributed to the 0.6% drop in production in the energy supply sector, and higher than usual maintenance on oil rigs explains why the production of the mining and quarrying sector plunged 8.2%. But a reversal of these two lows in September would boost monthly GDP growth by just 0.08pp.
Britain’s largest business group is also concerned about the economic situation. Ben Jones, CBI Chief Economist, said:
The UK economy shrank in August. And business surveys, including ours, have fallen sharply since the summer and there is a growing chance that the UK will enter recession in the third quarter.
Ongoing supply challenges, steep energy price increases and a tight labor market mean businesses continue to face significant cost pressures, but government energy price caps provide welcome respite.
Rising interest rates further increase the costs faced by businesses and households. Looking ahead to the medium-term fiscal plan, companies will seek to ensure that policy measures will be implemented in the context of a stable macroeconomic environment.
Rachel Reeves, Labour’s shadow chancellor, said the GDP figures show the “economy is still in a dire state because of this Tory government”. She called on the government to reverse its “disastrous mini-budget”, which triggered the financial market turmoil seen in recent weeks.
The facts speak for themselves. Mortgage costs are skyrocketing, leaving families anxious to make ends meet. Borrowing costs are on the rise. Declining standard of living. And we expect to have the lowest growth in the G7 over the next two years.
Intro: UK economy contracts in August, pound rises on hopes of extended bond buying
Britain’s economy contracted by 0.3% in August due to a sharp decline in manufacturing, indicating further weakness in the economy in the third quarter and triggering recession fears.
Meanwhile, the pound rose 0.3% to $1.0996 this morning on suggestions that the Bank of England could extend its emergency bond buying program.
Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said:
The pound had another choppy day yesterday, hitting $1.1180, before falling sharply on comments by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey in Washington that the central bank would not extend its 65-day gilt program billion pounds beyond this Friday, and that pension funds have had three more days to protect their portfolios against further shocks.
After doing so much to stabilize the markets over the past few days, including the action aimed at stabilizing the linker market yesterday, this hard line could come back and bite the Bank of England hard if it serves to increase volatility in the coming days.
However, the Financial Times reports that the central bank has privately signaled to bankers that it may extend its bond-buying program beyond Friday’s deadline.
The fall in GDP came after growth was revised down by 0.1% in July, according to the Office for National Statistics. Monthly GDP is now estimated at the same level as its pre-coronavirus levels in February 2020.
He said: ‘There was a continued slowdown in underlying three-month-on-three-month growth’, where GDP also fell 0.3% in the three months to August from the three months to may.
Overall output, which includes utilities, mining and manufacturing, fell 1.8% after falling 1.1% in July, with manufacturing the main driver, down 1.6% .
Service industries fell 0.1% after growing 0.3% in July due to the decline in human health, with a drop in the number of hospital appointments and operations, as well than social work, arts, entertainment and recreation, partly due to a decline in sport. events. Output of consumer services fell 1.8%, with retail trade particularly weak as squeezing living costs took their toll on households. Construction rose 0.4%.
The Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, said:
Countries around the world are currently facing challenges, not least from high energy prices driven by Putin’s barbaric action in Ukraine.
That is why this government has acted quickly to put in place a comprehensive plan to protect families and businesses from soaring energy bills this winter.
Our growth plan will respond to the challenges we face with ambitious supply-side reforms and tax cuts, which will grow our economy, create more well-paying skilled jobs and, in turn, raise the everyone’s standard of living.
Renewable energy companies will see their revenues capped in England and Wales, after the government bowed to pressure to clamp down on skyrocketing profits.
The late Tuesday night announcement sparked immediate accusations that Downing Street had made “another screaming U-turn” – after previously rejecting calls to impose a windfall tax on electricity giants.
David Bharier, head of research at the UK Chambers of Commerce, said:
The 0.3% drop in monthly GDP for August 2022 is a harbinger that the economy was already at a standstill before the market turmoil of recent weeks.
Our research indicates that business confidence is falling at an alarming rate. The volatility of the currency and bond markets following recent government announcements will only have exacerbated this situation.
Financial markets remain fragile. Asian stocks hit two-year lows as China has no immediate plans to ease its tough Covid restrictions, while the dollar rallied and swings in the UK bond market and the pound weighed on investor confidence.
European markets fell for the fifth day in a row yesterday amid concerns over the global economy as the IMF warned of the outlook, along with the warning that ‘the worst is yet to come’.
Agenda
-
1.30pm BST: US producer prices for September
-
2.30pm BST: European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaks
-
7:00 p.m. BST: Minutes from last US Federal Reserve meeting
News
Maternity care is increasingly difficult to access in the United States, according to a new report
Maternal care is becoming increasingly difficult to access in the United States, according to a report released Tuesday by March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization focused on improving the health of pregnant women and babies.
More than a quarter of counties in the United States, 36%, have no obstetrics hospitals or birthing centers and no obstetrics providers, such as obstetricians, gynecologists and midwives certified or nurse-midwives, according to the report, which describes these areas as “maternity care.” deserts.”
This figure is an increase from 2020 and means that more than 2 million women of childbearing age – aged 15 to 44 – in the United States live in maternity deserts, according to the report.
Nearly 7 million women live in areas with little or no access to maternity care, mostly in the South and Midwest, according to the report.
“We know that lack of access to crucial maternal care is a driving factor in the poor outcomes we see for mothers in this country, for high mortality rates,” said Dr. Zsakeba Henderson, Medical and Health Director acting chief of March of Dimes, says “Good Morning America.” “And we know that the United States continues to be one of the most dangerous industrialized countries in which to give birth.”
Describing the increase in so-called maternity care deserts in the United States, Henderson added, “This problem is getting worse. It’s not getting better.”
About 700 women die each year in the United States due to complications in pregnancy or childbirth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
During the coronavirus pandemic, maternal mortality rates in the United States soared 33%, with black and Hispanic women dying at much higher rates than white women, according to a study published by the University of Maryland and the ‘Boston University.
Black, Hispanic and Native American women are also disproportionately affected by lack of access to maternal care, the March of Dimes researchers found.
According to the report, in 2020, 1 in 4 Native American babies and 1 in 6 black babies are born in areas with no or limited access to maternity care services.
“Communities of color are disproportionately affected by this crisis,” Henderson said. “And we know it’s not just about access, it’s about quality.”
The reason more women have less access to maternity care in 2022 stems from a variety of factors, including hospital closures and COVID-19, according to the report.
Hospital closures can be attributed to everything from staffing challenges to low birth volumes that make maternal care not cost-effective enough to stay open to higher proportions of Medicaid patients, which can lead to greater financial vulnerability for hospitals, according to Henderson.
The impact of a lack of maternity care is felt most in rural areas, where more than 60% of the country’s maternity care deserts exist and where it is estimated that only 7% of obstetric care providers practice, according to the report.
Maternal care data was collected prior to the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion in the United States.
Henderson said she fears the state’s new restrictions on abortion care could lead to an even wider gap in access to maternal care in rural areas.
“Research has shown that there is a strong likelihood that these restrictions will not only increase the rate of unsafe abortions which may impact maternal and child mortality rates, but may also impact the number and the quality of providers available to provide other maternity services,” she said. said. “We are certainly particularly sensitive to the impact this will have on populations that we know are already vulnerable and have been underserved and are already affected by poor outcomes.”
Henderson said while the problem of lack of access to maternity care in the United States is daunting, it is not insoluble.
For the past two years, March of Dimes has operated mobile health units in different states to bring care to people in low-access areas and launched a venture philanthropy initiative to invest money in start-ups working to bring mothering care to more people.
The organization also focuses on policy through its so-called Mamagenda which calls on lawmakers to pass legislation to improve maternal care, according to Henderson.
“We support ensuring that all women have affordable, quality health insurance and health care,” she said. “Provide preventive and supportive care to women during and after pregnancy, which includes extending postpartum Medicaid coverage to 12 months and expanding access to midwifery and doula care. , these are proven solutions that we know will help solve this crisis.”
News
The @Newsquawk Euro Market Open: Markets nervous over mixed BoE signals
Opening of the euro market: markets were nervous in the face of mixed signals from the BoE; DXY retreated as GBP strengthened after hints of a Gilt buy extension
Full note
APAC stocks were subdued with undecided price action as the region took inspiration from choppy performance and late selling in the US.
BoE Governor Bailey appeared to reject industry calls for an extension of Gilt purchases. However, an FT report later suggested the purchases could be extended.
European stock futures are pointing to a lower open with the Euro Stoxx 50 futures contract at -0.2% after the spot market closed with losses of 0.5% yesterday.
DXY retreated as the GBP strengthened after hints of a Gilt long extension, the JPY lagging the G10 FX.
Looking ahead, highlights include UK GDP, EZ IP, US PPI Final Demand, FOMC Minutes, G20 Finance Ministers Meeting, Astana Summit, Haskel Speeches from the BoE, Pill & Mann, Lagarde from the ECB, Kashkari from the Fed, Barr & Bowman Supply from the UK, US and Germany.
