Neon ‘Green Goblin’ suspect released without bail in NYC subway attack

An alleged member of the “Green Goblins” group who attacked and robbed two 19-year-old girls on the New York City subway has been freed without bail, further underscoring the Democratic-led state’s soft-touch policy.

Mariam Issouf, 26, of Queens, turned herself in Monday afternoon and was charged with second-degree robbery for her alleged involvement in the Oct. 2 morning assault on a Manhattan subway platform.

However, she was released on bail on Tuesday and later left the courtroom with her lawyer while covering her face with a leather jacket.

“She did nothing wrong” said Issouf’s lawyer, John Russo, while they were dating, according to the New York Post.

“My client did not attack anyone. She did not assault any of the victims and is seen on videotape saying, ‘I don’t want to be a part of this. Let’s go,” Russo added.

Issouf was identified by the New York Police Department (NYPD) as one of three suspects wearing neon green jumpsuits as they attacked and robbed two teenagers.

According to New York Daily NewsIssouf and his attackers – now widely dubbed the “Green Goblin Gang” – were filming a TikTok video before coming across the two 19-year-old girls on the station platform, sparking an argument between the two parties.

The altercation then spiraled out of control as it began to turn violent, as Breitbart News reported:

The teenagers tried to enter [a] train car but were reportedly hit and shoved by the women in green suits as passers-by watched passively. The alleged attackers stole property from the victims, including a mobile phone, various credit cards, a wallet and other miscellaneous personal items before fleeing.

The wild scene was videotaped by other passers-by and widely shared on social media.

The NYPD is still looking for three other women believed to have been involved in the attack, including Emily Soto, 34; Ciante Alston, 26; and Dariana Peguero, 26.

At a press conference on Friday, Detective Police Chief James Essig noted that all four suspects had criminal histories — Peguero having been arrested nine times, Alston arrested three times and Soto arrested twice.

Issouf has only been arrested once, according to Essig.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has identified the four women wearing neon green jumpsuits who allegedly attacked and robbed two 19-year-old girls at a Manhattan subway station. — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 9, 2022

Following the attack, the mother of one of the victims slammed New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) for the state’s flexible policies on bail reform, the Job reported.

She told the outlet that the Democratic-led state is “making these ridiculous laws and letting the savages walk the streets with nothing but a slap on the wrist.”

“Fortunately, my daughter is here. It could have been a lot worse,” the mother told the Daily News. “These people belong in cages.”

Early 2020, New York eliminated cash bail, which some have blamed for the current crime wave in New York City.

According to NYPD crime statistics, major crimes in the Big Apple have increase up 31.8% since this time last year to October 9.

Breitbart News recently reported that the rise in violent crime has emerged as a make-or-break issue for most American voters heading into the 2022 midterm elections. A recent poll shows that 77% of voters think violent crime is a serious problem.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.