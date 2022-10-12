Blockchain
NFX Launches Masterclass Streaming Platform For Early Stage Founders
The platform’s first season, The Network Effects Masterclass, has 11 episodes from leaders who helped build world-class network effect businesses including Meta, Trulia, Lyft, DoorDash, & others
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today NFX, the world’s largest dedicated pre-seed and seed venture firm, introduces a new free streaming platform they’ve built for early-stage founders, and its first season, The Network Effects Masterclass. The platform builds off other widely available products NFX has built for founders including BriefLink, a free fundraising deck service, and Signal, the popular fundraising CRM for founders, both of which are used by more than 100,000 active users.
The Problem: Information Overload for Early Stage Founders
It’s estimated that nearly 70% of company value is derived from network effects, yet many first time entrepreneurs hardly understand how its principles work. This can partly be blamed on the fact that founders face information overload on network effects with many sources giving different and conflicting advice, a fact that severely limits the ability of new entrepreneurs to avoid common pitfalls and build category defining companies from day one. This is also why second time founders are much more likely to succeed than those building their first companies.
“We’ve been building, studying and investing in network effect companies for over 20 years, and quite literally named our firm after the principle,” explained Pete Flint, General Partner of NFX. “This Masterclass series summarizes a subset of what we’ve learned, streamlined into 11 episodes, for free. You’ll learn how network effects drive impactful businesses and how you can use them to win.”
A Streaming Platform To Master the Power of Network Effects
NFX built the streaming platform from the ground up to help early-stage founders understand and master network effects. Starting with more than 3 hours of content from NFX General Partners, the highly curated platform provides interactive educational resources for founders. The first season dives into how to build network effects businesses across verticals including fintech, web3, techbio, gaming, proptech, marketplaces and others. The company plans to add additional seasons starting in early 2023 with thought leaders from across the technology industry.
“As we built Mammoth from just an idea in James Currier’s garage, I’ve constantly relied on the wisdom and insights from the NFX team,” stated Trevor Martin, CEO and co-founder of Mammoth Biosciences, a $1B+ NFX portfolio company. “This new Masterclass series will without a doubt help other entrepreneurs earlier in their journeys build stronger companies and learn from the true experts.”
Key topics covered include the underlying properties of networks theory with James Currier; the four pillars of defensibility with Pete Flint; network effects in gaming with Gigi Levy-Weiss; why network effects are even more important in web3 with Morgan Beller; and network effects in techbio with Omri Amirav-Drory.
The platform opened to early access on September 27 and to everyone on October 11. To learn more, please visit: nfx.com/masterclass.
About NFX
NFX is the world’s largest venture firm dedicated exclusively to pre-seed and seed stage companies. The firm is based in San Francisco, CA and Herzlia, Israel, and invests in network-effects driven startups. Founded by entrepreneurs who built 10 companies with more than $10 billion in exits across multiple industries and regions, NFX is transforming how true innovators are funded. Learn more at www.nfx.com.
Contacts
Riley Munks
[email protected]
The End of Bitcoin Woes? BTCUSD Analysis October 11, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine a possible bottoming scenario in Bitcoin price based on a potential expanded flat correction and an ending diagonal.
Take a look at the video below:
VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): October 11, 2022
Bears and bulls are battling it out once again, each side trying to take control over daily momentum. Cycling through indicators like the Bollinger Bands and the Ichimoku show that Bitcoin isn’t looking very great at the moment. Only the Parabolic SAR is currently showing any type of indicator support below daily price action.
Why Bitcoin Could Spend Much More Time Moving Sideways
The LMACD shows that bulls still have the upper hand on the 3-day timeframe, and the last weekly candle closed with a confirmed bullish crossover on the same tool. The LMACD turning green from this level has put in the bottom during past bear markets.
But on monthly timeframes, bears have turned the histogram red after opening pink. Pink is a sign that bearish momentum is weakening. Unless Bitcoin stages an extremely fast reversal like 2018, there could be many more months of sideways ahead.
Comparing past bear market bottoms we can see that it took another 9 months after turning pink to flip green during the 2015 bear market, while it only took half that time during the 2018 bear market. With Bitcoin monthly momentum not even confirmed pink yet, the top cryptocurrency could have anywhere between 120 days and 275 days to go before things begin to turn around. Ouch.
Linear scale breakout leaves room leftover in log scale | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The End of The Expanded Flat Correction Is Near
In terms of a bottom, it could be near. Bitcoin appears to be finishing the last leg of an expanded flat correction. An expanded flat is an ABC correction with a higher high during the B wave, and a lower low at the C wave.
Expanded flats form in a 3-3-5 pattern, with two zig-zags and an impulse wave down. The C wave serves as the impulse wave with 5 sub-waves. Expanded flats typically terminate in the C wave at the 1.618 Fibonacci extension of the A wave. Taking the Fibonacci retracement tool set for the golden ratio extension, and the final wave five could be ending at the exact target.
Expanded flats commonly terminate with an ending diagonal in the fifth wave of the structure. An ending diagonal has five sub-waves itself, and looks like a falling wedge – a pattern that could be presently forming in Bitcoin if you turn on the line chart and remove wicks. With wicks removed, Bitcoin has made a new low below the wave 3 low, and could be in the midst of an ending diagonal before reversing.
The supplied diagrams show how the wave counts match up well enough, but is missing the final blow to bulls before the bottom is finally in. Don’t believe in such a thing as an ending diagonal? Check out how the same thing ended the bull market in 2021.
Where In The Overall Crypto Cycle Are We?
Finally, the last piece of the diagram we are comparing, is the placement of the expanded flat correction. Expanded flats appear either at a wave 2 or wave 4 during a larger impulse wave cycle. This means that either wave 5 is still left, or possibly waves 3, 4, and 5 remain.
In one scenario, Bitcoin bottomed in 2018, and the 2019 peak was wave 1, followed by wave 2 on Black Thursday. Then, wave 3 began in 2020 into 2021, and we’ve spent all of 2022 in wave 4 so far.
The alternate scenario makes the 2021 rally wave 1 of 5, and this current correction wave 2. The only way this is possible is if the entire 2018 bear market was part of a larger Elliott Wave triangle pattern. A triangle can be drawn, but it doesn’t quite fit the rules of Elliott Wave Theory.
Verimatrix Recognized as a Sample Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Application Security
Verimatrix cybersecurity technologies protect the connections between enterprises and their end user customers by shielding and monitoring mobile apps, APIs and unmanaged devices
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:
Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it has been identified as a Sample Vendor in the application shielding category of the Gartner Hype Cycle for Application Security 2022 report.
Gartner describes the business benefits of application shielding, with a focus on mobile apps, as, “Application shielding protects enterprise software and applications from cloning, fraud, IP theft and other forms of abuse. In certain industries, such as financial services and online retail, it can also be used to improve the user experience. By hardening the application, an online retailer can minimize the restrictions and additional forms of verification requests (such as step-up authentication) made to its customers.”
“We see this recognition from Gartner as a continuation of our recent industry accolades that point to our innovation and leadership in the sector, providing CISOs, software architects and mobile app developers with excellent user experiences through the power of our proven, SaaS security services,” said Juha Högmander, vice president, cybersecurity business at Verimatrix. “Verimatrix security technologies consistently prevent cybercriminals from hijacking apps, APIs and devices – helping to protect corporate IP, consumer PII data, development code, and the data connections that feed enterprise SIEMs.”
Verimatrix’s cybersecurity technologies include:
- Verimatrix XTD – Enterprise threat detection via mobile apps, APIs and unmanaged devices to aid in compliance and security incident management through the collection and analysis of security events
- Verimatrix Code Shield – Protects application code via a customizable security toolkit
- Verimatrix App Shield – SaaS in-app protection for Android and iOS apps
- Verimatrix Key Shield – Protects cryptographic keys to meet high-end compliance requirements
Gartner, “Hype Cycle for Application Security, 2022,” Joerg Fritsch, 11 July 2022.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
About Verimatrix
Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.
Contacts
Verimatrix Investor Contact:
Jean-François Labadie, Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
Verimatrix Media Contact:
Matthew Zintel
[email protected]
Ripple’s Reliable ODL Systems in Europe – New Partnerships in France and Sweden￼
It is surprising to witness a wide adoption of cryptocurrencies around the world despite the continuous bear market. As one of the strongest performers in the market, Ripple has new initiative plans to expand its On-Demand Liquidity (ODL). In order to spread its market, Ripple entered Europe partnering with prominent French and Swedish payment platforms.
Moreover, Ripple holds the pride to reveal its first and foremost ODL customers capturing the European markets. Through these partnerships, Ripple customers can explore secure and instant payment processes. This strategic move enhances the growth of Ripple in the booming crypto and blockchain industry.
In addition, this partnership helps the payment providers, France’s Lemonway and Swedish Xbaht to fix the gaps existing in their platforms.
Ripple to Explore Europe Regions
As the technology grows all major financial institutions are expecting to possess blockchain technology for their payments. Notably, 70% of financial firms in Europe believe that crypto and blockchain will have a great impact on the near future. Thus, observing the current expectations of the payment sectors, Ripple moved its coin in profitable regions.
To be more specific, the first partner is Lemonway is a Paris- based financial firm located in France. It is one of the major payment providers for online marketplaces. The result of this partnership with Ripple will activate the Ripplenet-linked ODL systems into the payment processors. Thereby it helps the users to utilize Ripple’s native token, XRP for low cost and speed crypto transactions.
Following the second Partner for Ripple to debut its ODL service is Swedish’s Xbaht – popular money transfer platform. One of the big assets of this platform is, it enables the customers to transfer the money from Sweden to Thailand in just a few minutes. Thus, Ripple’s ODL system enhances cost effective retail remittances for the platform.
Therefore, offering prominent benefits for both customers and payment providers, Ripple’s ODL service will expand its market presence even in more countries.
In regards with this partnerships with Lemonway and Xbaht, the Managing Director of Ripple, Sendi Young comments,
“To offer a real time and global crypto payment services, Ripple built partnerships with the two main payment providers. As a result, the existing gaps of traditional payments like low speed, high cost and unreliability will be eliminated.”
Bitcoin Supply In Profit Continues Decline, But Still Not At Historical Bottom Zone
Data shows the Bitcoin supply in profit has continued its decline, but the metric has still not reached levels as low as the previous bear market bottoms.
Around 50% Of The Bitcoin Supply Is In Profit At The Moment
According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the current profitability levels in the BTC market are still above the 40%-42% values that were observed during historical bottoms.
The “percent supply in profit” is an indicator that measures the total percentage of the Bitcoin supply that’s currently holding some unrealized profit.
The metric works by checking the on-chain history of each coin in the circulating supply to see what price it was last moved at. If for any coin this previous price was less than the current BTC value, then that particular coin is in some profit at the moment, and the indicator accounts for it.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the 7-day moving average Bitcoin percent supply in profit since the January of 2014:
The 7-day MA value of the metric seems to have been declining in recent days | Source: Glassnode's The Week Onchain - Week 41, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the historical zones of the Bitcoin percent supply in profit for previous bear markets are highlighted.
It looks like whenever the metric has sunk below the 50% mark, the price of the crypto has observed cyclical lows.
More specifically, the indicator’s value was round 40%-41% in the 2014-15 bear, while it was 41%-42% during the 2018-19 bear.
The COVID crash saw the profit in supply reaching a 47% mark, but since the event wasn’t part of a normal cycle, the relatively higher level during this low may not be as relevant.
In the current 2021-22 bear market, the indicator has been declining, but has only made a slight touch of the historical bottom zone so far as its value is around 50% currently.
If the 40% to 42% supply in profit target for the cyclical low from the previous bear markets holds this time as well, then Bitcoin’s current profitability is still around 10% higher.
This would suggest that the crypto may have to go through another flush of unrealized profits before the sellers are exhausted and the bear bottom is in.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $18.9k, down 6% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 12% in value.
Looks like the price of the coin has been slowly heading downhill since a few days ago | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Natarajan sethuramalingam on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Glassnode.com
Coinbase-Backed DeSo Disrupts Telegram, WhatsApp, and Signal
Los Angeles, CA, 11th October, 2022, Chainwire
Takeaways:
- DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched decentralized on-chain end-to-end encrypted group chats, a first-of-its-kind innovation.
- On-chain messages are resistant to censorship and can be used pseudonymously without supplying personal information, just like Bitcoin or Ethereum.
- DeSo is the only blockchain that supports seamless end-to-end encrypted on-chain messaging today, and the extension to group chats is a first-of-its-kind breakthrough.
- Apps like Diamond, a Decentralized Twitter app that launched recently, are launching decentralized encrypted group chats on DeSo in the coming weeks. Diamond already supports end-to-end encrypted on-chain direct messages, which DeSo has featured since early 2021.
Today, Signal is the most popular private messaging app, and yet users can’t use it without entering a personally-identifying piece of information: their phone number. This makes it so that anyone with access to Signal’s database gets full information about who the user messaging and when. Additionally, because Signal is a centralized service, it has been blocked in major countries like China.
Imagine if creating a Bitcoin wallet required users to give up their phone numbers. Why can’t users have the same level of privacy and censorship resistance that they have with Bitcoin but applied to their communications?
Today, the DeSo blockchain brings Bitcoin’s pseudonymity and censorship resistance to messaging with the launch of decentralized end-to-end encrypted on-chain direct messages and group chats.
Thanks to a recent integration with MetaMask, users of DeSo apps like Diamond can sign up without entering any personal information. Additionally, because DeSo is a decentralized layer-1 blockchain, all messages are censorship resistant, meaning that nothing can stop the users recipient from getting their message, even if they’re in a country with limited free speech.
“DeSo is the only blockchain that could support something like this today,” says Nader Al-Naji, the creator of DeSo. “It costs about $75 to store a 200-character message on Ethereum, and about fifteen cents to store it on Solana, Avalanche, or Polygon. In contrast, DeSo is one ten-thousandth of a cent, making it the first blockchain capable of disrupting storage-heavy applications like iMessage, WhatsApp, and Signal,” Al-Naji adds.
This is the latest in a recent string of successes for DeSo. The platform listed on Coinbase earlier this year announced a groundbreaking MetaMask integration last week that caused a significant price surge. Many new social apps like Diamond, a web3 social network built on DeSo, have launched and are growing rapidly with a recent surge in user numbers. Recently, the platform announced a USDC integration that has attracted many new builders to the ecosystem.
With the launch of decentralized messaging, DeSo’s true disruptive power becomes apparent. It is a platform that can not only disrupt social media but a platform that can ensure open communication and free speech for all citizens of the world.
About DeSo Foundation
DeSo is a new layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to decentralize social media and scale storage-heavy applications to billions of users. They raised $200 million and are backed by Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, Coinbase Ventures, Social Capital, Polychain Capital, Winkelvoss Capital, Pantera, and others.
$DESO, the native currency of the DeSo blockchain, is listed on Coinbase.
Check out the full roadmap and claim your username on deso.com.
Contact
Growth Marketing Lead
Ash Ghaemi
DeSo Foundation
[email protected]
Here’s Why This Expert Thinks Bitcoin Prices Might Fall
The data on Bitcoin price movement shows that it has been struggling. Bitcoin has infrequently gone down to the $18K price in the past three weeks. It mostly maintained the $19K price level in the past week.
It reclaimed the $20K mark on Tuesday last week but returned to its key level. As of Friday, it was trading at a price just above $19K.
Although the price of Bitcoin has been low, its price movements have been quite steady. The same cannot be said about the majority of other digital assets. The broader crypto market remains uncertain even as investors battle with increasing inflation.
Tighter monetary policy by the Federal Reserve and geopolitical crises are other areas of concern for many investors.
Detail On BTC Price
In the last 30 days, the largest cryptocurrency has remained around the $20K price level. According to experts, this might not be the end of the crash in its price. A report revealed that a price movement warning indicator, Bollinger bandwidth, has gone to its narrowest point. Experts compared the present data from the bandwidth to that of 2020 to discover a 5-time narrowed movement.
Only 1 time, out of the 5, a surge was recorded was its all-time high of $69K in October last year. The remaining 4 times revealed that BTC has dipped by about 16% in the past 20 days.
A swing can probably occur from the present position of BTC. Chances are that this could be a further drop in its price, as per experts’ viewpoint from the narrow Bollinger bandwidth.
Investors still feel uneasy about the crypto market, considering the historic collapse of the native token of Terra LUNA. Besides, the general crypto market is currently trading at a high volatility state in response to the regular market.
Will Bitcoin Recover Soon?
The number of available Bitcoin presently is 2.33 million, which is its 4-year low, according to Glassnode. In the meantime, around $2 trillion is already lost in the global market capitalization dating from November 2021 till now.
Bitcoin has dipped by about 60% in the last year and 1% in the past 1 day. This movement brings its price to approximately $19,500. There’s still a need to watch the market for a possible reversal.
Although the chances are slim, experts suggest that the market could witness a bullish turn in no distant time. All it takes to change Bitcoin’s trading range bottom end is a single piece of news about digital currency regulation.
Meanwhile, the general crypto market still anticipates the release of the United States inflation date slated for October 13.
Featured Image from Pixabay, Charts by TradingView
