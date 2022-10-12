Olympian Sushil Kumar charged by Delhi court along with 17 others in wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder case

Get the latest Boston sports news
A Delhi court has laid charges against Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar and 17 others in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case, setting the stage for their trial.
Double Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar will now stand trial for murder after being charged in a Delhi court for the death of Sagar Dhankar. Kumar was charged, along with 17 others, with murder, attempted murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and others, including criminal conspiracy.
Twenty-three-year-old Dhankar, a former national junior wrestling champion, died after a fight between wrestlers in the parking lot of Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi on May 4, 2021. Inquests revealed that the fight took place over a dispute regarding an apartment owned by Kumar that Dhankar used to rent.
Dhankar and two of his friends had to be admitted following the fight. However, he succumbed to his injuries. According to the post-mortem report, Dhankar died from brain damage resulting from a blunt object impact.
Police have named Kumar as the main defendant after video footage emerged in which the Olympian is seen assaulting Dhankar. After being on the run for nearly three weeks, Kumar was eventually arrested along with his co-defendant Ajay Kumar and has since been incarcerated in a Delhi jail.
In its progress report, Delhi police named Kumar as the main defendant in the case. Kumar is accused of conspiring with other co-defendants to organize arms and men and kidnap the victims from different regions, to commit the offence.
Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand brought charges against Kumar and other defendants under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to murder, rioting and criminal association. A detailed order is awaited.
This is a new low for the wrestler who won bronze at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and silver at the London Olympics in 2012. The wrestler was also the first Indian to win a gold medal at the world championships in 2010. Kumar won three gold medals at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.
The Twins’ work to pare down their roster — they entered the offseason with 52 players, 12 of whom were on the 60-day injured list — and clear space on the 40-man has begun.
“We’ve looked at it and I think we see a path to get below our 40 number as necessary over the next few weeks,” president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said on Monday. “We don’t have to do a lot of this for another month.”
But that work has started, and already the Twins have cleared five spots, losing three players on waivers this week.
Outfielder Jake Cave was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles, catcher Caleb Hamilton is headed to the Red Sox organization and Jermaine Palacios will join the Detroit Tigers. Two more players, Devin Smeltzer and Jhon Romero, the latter of whom was on the 60-day IL, cleared waivers and will be outrighted off the 40-man roster.
Cave played in 54 games for the Twins this season, hitting .213 with a .644 OPS. He was called up from Triple-A in early August after a rash of injuries depleted the Twins’ outfield depth. He spent parts of five different major-league seasons with the Twins before being claimed.
Palacios made his major-league debut in May and played 30 games for the Twins, most of them in September. The glove-first infielder, the Twins’ No. 18 prospect per MLB Pipeline, batted just .143 during his brief taste of the majors after going 0-for-33 to begin the month of September.
Hamilton spent the end of the season with the Twins but did not see much playing time. The 27-year-old rookie collected just one hit — a home run — in his 18 major-league at-bats. He batted .056.
Smeltzer took hold of a rotation spot for parts of the 2022 season, making 12 starts, fifth on the team behind Dylan Bundy, Joe Ryan, Chris Archer and Sonny Gray. He also spent some time pitching out of the bullpen in August before finishing the year at Triple-A. Smeltzer posted a 3.71 ERA in his fourth season.
Romero, who the Twins claimed off of waivers in March, spent nearly the entire season on the injured list after landing there in April with a biceps injury. He never returned after that.
The Twins currently have 47 players on the roster, with a number of players headed toward free agency, including catcher Gary Sánchez and reliever Michael Fulmer, and some with either team (Miguel Sanó, Dylan Bundy), mutual (Chris Archer) or player options (Carlos Correa) that are not expected to be picked up.
For any Harry Styles fans who couldn’t manage to secure a ticket to one of the star’s six sold-out shows in Chicago, this one’s for you.
The United Center tweeted on Wednesday that the venue will give two lucky fans two Level 100 tickets to Styles’ second-to-last show of his “Love on Tour” concert series in Chicago.
“One winner will be randomly selected” to receive both tickets, the Tweet read. “Travel not included.”
The competition, which takes place on Twitter and ends Thursday at 5 p.m., has already garnered more than 4,700 retweets.
Styles’ “Love on Tour” show is currently in Chicago for a six-night stopover, but it hasn’t been entirely smooth.
On the show’s first night in town last week, general admission ticket holders were seen camping outside the United Center a few days early, hoping to secure a spot near the stage. However, just hours before the show started, the venue announced Thursday’s show would not go ahead as planned “out of an abundance of caution due to band/crew illness”.
As the show was postponed until Monday, hundreds of fans took to social media to express their displeasure, with many having to offload tickets for a show they could no longer attend.
“I literally just drove 6 hours from 2 states and paid 400 for a hotel and took two days of work to be told it’s rescheduled to a day where I can’t come back 3 hours before ???? a comment on the United Center’s Facebook post read.
Each of Styles’ six shows sold out early on when tickets were released earlier this year. Three of Chicago’s six shows remain: October 13, 14 and 15. They should go as planned.
The Gophers men’s basketball program will learn early next week if one of the nation’s best big-man prospects will join Minnesota next year.
Dennis Evans, a 7-foot-1 center from Riverside, Calif., reportedly will make his college decision on his Instagram page on Monday. His two finalists are Minnesota and Texas Christian.
Evans, a four-star prospect per 247 Sports’ composite rankings, visited both the U and TCU in September. The Kansas Jayhawks no longer are in the mix.
“I’m just looking for a good program that’s really going to give me a good chance to really show what I’m made of, and one that’s going to continue to support me and push me to my dream of hopefully making it to the NBA,” Evans told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Evans, who is the No. 31 overall prospect in the country, is considered an imposing rim protector with the tools to grow offensively.
Evans played on the AAU circuit for Team Inland with current Gopher freshman wing Jaden Henley of Ontario, Calif.
Minnesota has one commitment in the 2023 recruiting class: 4-star guard Cameron Christie of Rolling Meadows, Ill. He is considered a top-150 prospect.
LOS ANGELES– Khloé Kardashian revealed on Tuesday that she recently had a tumor removed from her face.
“I’ve seen many stories circulating about the ever-changing bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks,” the reality star, 38, wrote on her Instagram story, sharing a collage of photos of her wearing the patch.
“After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a pimple, I decided to have it biopsied 7 months after realizing it wasn’t moving,” a- she continued, sharing a close-up photo of her face with the spot circled.
Kardashian then wrote that two dermatologists looked at the biopsy and both saw something she considered “incredibly rare” for someone her age.
“A few days later I was told I needed immediate surgery to remove a tumor from my face,” she wrote, noting that she had called a surgeon who was a friend of the family and someone she knew would take “incredible care” of her. .
Kardashian said she was “grateful to share” that her surgeon “was able to get it all done.” She said the “margins of the tumor appear clear” and she is now in the “healing process”.
“So here we are…you will continue to see my bandages and when I get the right you will probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor removed) but until then I hope you appreciate how fabulous I make these face wraps,” she continued.
Kardashian said she shared her story to remind her followers to “get checked, and frequently” before explaining how she had melanoma surgically removed from her back when she was 19, although that she is someone who “wears sunscreen every day, religiously”. […].”
The mother-of-two reiterated that she feels ‘grateful’ that it was discovered early and that all she has to show for it is ‘a scar to tell a story with’.
“Most people aren’t as lucky as me and I’m still thankful and thankful,” she wrote.
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
The U.S. on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 5, seeking to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave.
Tweaked boosters rolled out for Americans 12 and older last month, doses modified to target today’s most common and contagious omicron relative. While there wasn’t a big rush, federal health officials are urging that people seek the extra protection ahead of holiday gatherings.
Now the Food and Drug Administration has given a green light for elementary school-age kids to get the updated booster doses, too — one made by Pfizer for 5- to 11-year-olds, and a version from rival Moderna for those as young as 6.
There’s one more step before parents can bring their kids in for the new shot: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends how vaccines are used, must sign off.
Americans may be tired of repeated calls to get boosted against COVID-19 but experts say the updated shots have an advantage: They contain half the recipe that targeted the original coronavirus strain and half protection against the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions.
These combination or “bivalent” boosters are designed to broaden immune defenses so that people are better protected against serious illness whether they encounter an omicron relative in the coming months — or a different mutant that’s more like the original virus.
“We want to have the best of both worlds,” Pfizer’s Dr. Bill Gruber, a pediatrician, told The Associated Press. He hopes the updated shots will “re-energize interest in protecting children for the winter.”
The updated boosters are “extremely important” for keeping kids healthy and in school, said Dr. Jason Newland, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Washington University in St. Louis.
Parents should know “there is no concern from the safety perspective with the bivalent vaccines, whether Moderna or Pfizer,” Newland added.
Only people who’ve gotten their initial vaccinations — with any of the original-formula versions — qualify for an updated booster. That means about three-fourths of Americans 12 and older are eligible. As of last weekend, only at least 13 million had gotten an updated booster, White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha estimated Tuesday.
To pediatricians’ chagrin, getting children their first vaccinations has been tougher. Less than a third of 5- to 11-year-olds have had their two primary doses and thus would qualify for the new booster.
This age group will get kid-size doses of the updated booster — and they can receive it at least two months after their last dose, whether that was a primary vaccination or an earlier booster, the FDA said.
Pfizer said it could ship up to 6 million kid-sized doses within a week of authorization, in addition to ongoing adult-dose shipments.
Until now, Moderna’s updated booster was cleared only for adults. Wednesday’s FDA action authorized the booster for teens as well as children as young as age 6.
As for even younger tots, first vaccinations didn’t open for the under-5 age group until mid-June — and it will be several more months before regulators decide if they’ll also need a booster using the updated recipe.
Exactly how much protection does an updated COVID-19 booster shot offer? That’s hard to know. Pfizer and Moderna are starting studies in young children.
But the FDA cleared the COVID-19 booster tweaks without requiring human test results — just like it approves yearly changes to flu vaccines. That’s partly because both companies already had studied experimental shots tweaked to target prior COVID-19 variants, including an earlier omicron version, and found they safely revved up virus-fighting antibodies.
“It’s clearly a better vaccine, an important upgrade from what we had before,” Jha said earlier this week.
Jha urged adults to get their updated shot in October — like they get flu vaccinations — or at least well before holiday gatherings with high-risk family and friends. People who’ve recently had COVID-19 still need the booster but can wait about three months, he added.
Morning sports update
The Bruins start the new season against the Capitals in Washington DC tonight at 7:30 p.m.
The Patriots continue to prepare for the team’s Week 6 game against the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Odell Beckham Jr. and the Patriots: For the second year in a row, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a top free agent in the NFL in the season.
Beckham joined the Rams midway through the 2021 season and helped Los Angeles reach (and win) the Super Bowl. However, he suffered a torn ACL and has since been recovering.
Currently a free agent, the 29-year-old will have a list of suitors whenever he can return to the field.
In a recent ESPN ranking, the Patriots were among the teams potentially in the running to sign Beckham.
At 2-3 (and currently struggling with an injury to quarterback Mac Jones), the Patriots are not ranked among the favorites. Instead, New England is being identified as a “wild card” possibility for Beckham. Part of that is down to Jones’ style as a passer.
“When he’s back healthy, Jones is a timing pitcher who can throw the ball with anticipation,” ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote. “That means more crossers, overs and in-breakers, which would suit Beckham. And that would give the Patriots more juice on offense.
ESPN analyst Jeremy Fowler noted that the Patriots checked in with Beckham during the offseason.
“New England is worth watching as I’ve been told they valued Beckham’s market strongly at the start of free agency in March,” Fowler explained. “Like most teams, he knew Beckham’s recovery would take some time, so the talks never came to fruition.”
The Patriots, Fowler added, have a salary cap of $4.4 million, “which should be enough to make something work.”
Still, as Patriots reporters pointed out, a possible Beckham addition would likely require the team to move another wide receiver first (Kendrick Bourne’s name being mentioned).
Anecdotes: Odell Beckham Jr. has caught 59 touchdowns in his career (including the regular season and the playoffs). Can you name the four players who threw those touchdowns at him?
(Answer below).
Hint: One from the Giants, two from the Browns (one of whom is not a quarterback and was also Beckham’s teammate at LSU) and one from the Rams.
Bill Belichick breaks down Patriots’ fourth save against Lions:
Yordan Alvarez home run for Astros in ALDS Game 1:
In honor of Angela Lansbury: A joke between Pat Summerall and John Madden.
On this day: In 1979, Celtics guard Chris Ford scored what is recognized as the first 3-point field goal in NBA history. The 3-point line, voted into the NBA that summer through the American Basketball Association (ABA), was originally opposed by notable basketball figures. This included Celtics general manager Red Auerbach.
“We don’t need it,” Auerbach said of the 3-point line down the New York Times. “I say leave our game alone. Putting the game at 3 points reminds me of a team that trades four, five and six players every year. Everyone starts to panic. The television panicked because of the poor ratings. You’ll see a dramatic uplift in the league next year when Bill Walton, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson enter the game. These players have charisma. There is no way to measure it. Charisma begins before you can play the game.
So it was ironic that the Celtics were the first team to hit a three, despite Boston being among the first to adopt the 3-point shot. In the 79-80 season, the Celtics took the second-most threes in the league (422) and had the best 3-point percentage (.384).
For reference, Stephen Curry led the NBA last season with 750 3-point attempts.
daily highlight: Mika Zibanejad scored a skillful shorthanded goal for the Rangers in a 3-1 win over the Lightning on Tuesday.
Quiz answer: Eli Manning, Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Matthew Stafford
