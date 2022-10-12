WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Some 477 pilot whales have died after washing up on two remote New Zealand beaches in recent days, officials say.
On that historic day, October 12, 2000, a terrorist attack on the USS Cole killed 17 American sailors and injured dozens.
The USS Cole suffered a surprise attack by al-Qaeda suicide bombers while in port in Yemen – killing 17 American sailors and injuring around three dozen others, on this historic day, 12 October 2000.
It proved a misunderstood harbinger of far more terrifying al-Qaeda attacks on the homeland of the United States 11 months later.
“Unfortunately, it took the severe attack of 9/11 for us to collectively realize that al-Qaeda posed a truly significant threat to the security of America,” Admiral Christopher W. Grady said today. Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Second in Nation. highest-ranking military officer, wrote during a 20th anniversary retrospective of the attack.
ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, OCT. NOVEMBER 11, 1890, THE DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION FOUNDED IN WASHINGTON DC
Grady commanded USS Cole from 2003 to 2004.
The US Navy guided missile destroyer was in Aden harbor refueling when two men pulled up alongside the ship in a motor boat, apparently waving friendly gestures at the US warship.
They then detonated 1,000 pounds of explosives.
The explosion and hell devastated the Cole and her crew.
In addition to the human carnage, the explosion ripped a 40ft hole through the ship’s hull at the waterline.
AMERICA’S FENTANYL CRISIS: ‘IT’S AN INVASION,’ SAYS FORMER DRUG CZAR WILLIAM BENNETT
“Cole’s crew fought valiantly for over 96 hours to rescue their shipmates and salvage their ship in extremely dangerous conditions,” Admiral Grady wrote.
Reports indicate that 36 to 40 sailors were injured.
“I see reflections of the Cole heroes in today’s sailors.” – Admiral Christopher W. Grady
International allies rallied to the aid of American sailors and the ship.
HMS Marlborough was the first ship to arrive and offer assistance. The French Air Force assisted in the evacuations.
USS Cole was repaired and returned to sea in 2003.
It is still in service today.
Most of the sailors killed in the attack were teenagers or in their twenties. They came from across the country and represented a broad cross-section of the American people.
“The world was shocked at its complacency 11 months after the attack on the USS Cole on September 11, 2001.”
The people killed are the following people.
Kenneth E. Clodfelter, 21, Mechanicsville, Va.; Richard Costelow, 35, Morrisville, Pa.; Lakeina M. Francis, 19, Woodleaf, North Carolina; Timothy L. Gauna, 21, Rice, Texas; Cherone L. Gunn, 22, Rex, Ga.; James R. McDaniels, 19, Norfolk, Virginia; Marc I. Nieto, 24, Fond du Lac, Wis.; Ronald S. Owens, 24, Vero Beach, Fla.; Lakiba N. Palmer, 22, San Diego, Calif.; Joshua L. Parlett, 19, Churchville, Md.; Patrick H. Roy, 19, Cornwall-on-Hudson, New York; Kevin S. Rux, 30, Portland, ND; Ronchester M. Santiago, 22, Kingsville, Texas; Timothy L. Saunders, 32, Ringgold, Va.; Gary G. Swenchonis Jr., 26, Rockport, Texas; Andrew Triplett, 31, Macon, Miss.; and Craig B. Wibberley, 19, Williamsport, Maryland.
ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, OCT. 10, 1845, THE US NAVAL ACADEMY FOUNDED AFTER THE NATION’S PLANNING MUTINY SHOCKS
The sudden death of 17 brave young sailors has not yet been enough to heighten awareness among the American public and government officials of the threat from al-Qaeda.
“As al-Qaeda threats against American interests multiplied in the late 1990s, U.S. government officials had various opportunities to act against Osama bin Laden,” the 9/11 Memorial Museum noted.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER
“In 1998, a series of bombings in Afghanistan killed dozens of terrorists in training camps but missed bin Laden. That same year, an operation to capture bin Laden at the training camp and The terrorist organization’s headquarters at Tarnak Farms was canceled due to concerns about civilian casualties and the legality of the mission.
The world was shocked by its complacency on September 11, 2001, with the al-Qaeda terrorist attacks led by Osama bin Laden that killed 3,000 people and dramatically reshaped geopolitics.
“The bombing of the USS Cole followed an unsuccessful attempt on January 3, 2000 to bomb another United States Navy ship, the USS The Sullivans,” the FBI reported in its history of the attack.
“In this earlier incident, the terrorist boat sank before the explosives could be detonated; however, the boat and the explosives were recovered. The boat was later refitted and the explosives were tested and reused in the attack on the ‘USS Cole.’
The sailors of the USS Cole fought on the front lines of the War on Terror, unaware of it at the time.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“To the citizens of this great nation, know that I see reflections of the Cole heroes in the sailors of today,” Admiral Grady wrote.
“It gives me tremendous confidence that the American spirit is alive and well.”
Karine Jean-Pierre looks back on her gay coming out: “It was not easy”
Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House’s first openly gay press secretary, marked National Coming Out Day on Tuesday with a personal story – sharing a series of tweets then remarked to reporters that “coming out was not an easy thing to do”.
On Twitter, Jean-Pierre wrote that she was proud to share her own story even though for her “traditional and conservative” family, being gay “wasn’t something you mentioned out loud or we were celebrating.”
But Jean-Pierre, who was born in Martinique in the Caribbean and then grew up in New York, said his family eventually accepted him.
“They saw who I loved didn’t change who I was as a person,” she said at Tuesday’s press conference, echoing her tweets and noting that she wanted to mark her own identity “especially as we continue to see a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation across the country.”
“The beauty of America is in its freedoms and the promise that you can achieve your dreams no matter your race, sex, country of origin, sexual orientation or gender identity,” she said. declared. “It’s something we continue to pursue and fight for.”
In May 2021, while serving as deputy press secretary, Jean-Pierre became the first openly gay person to brief reporters on behalf of the president while replacing his predecessor, Jen Psaki.
Jean-Pierre – who has a daughter with CNN correspondent Suzanne Malveaux – became the White House’s first openly gay press secretary almost a year later when she took over as PSAKI helm on May 13 .
A week earlier, she appeared behind the podium with Psaki to talk about the opportunity when the White House announced her promotion.
“It’s a historic moment and I haven’t lost it. I understand how important it is to so many people, so many different communities that I rest on their shoulders, and I have been throughout. of my career,” said Jean-Pierre. at the time.
PSAki also noted the importance, saying Jean-Pierre had led by example.
“She will be the first black woman, the first LGBTQ+ person to hold this position, which is amazing because representation matters,” Psaki said.
In an interview with ABC News’ Gio Benitez this summer, Jean-Pierre said his coming-out story dates back to his teenage years: “When I was 16, I realized I was different – and I kinda knew that.” she says. It was then that she came out to her mother.
“You could see her turning her head,” Jean-Pierre said then.
“She saw me…having a totally different life,” she said of her mother. “Years later” with the birth of her daughter, “almost everything has changed” — for the better — with their relationship, she said.
Jean-Pierre has since used her platform as a spokesperson for President Joe Biden to criticize policies she says target LGBTQ people, such as Florida’s ban on teachers discussing gender and sexuality in the younger classes, which critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” law. .
“This is outright discrimination. This is part of a disturbing and dangerous national trend of right-wing politicians cynically targeting students, educators and LGBTQI+ individuals to score political points,” Jean-Pierre wrote. in a statement from the White House in July.
She then added that teachers who identify as LGBTQ “are being told to remove family photos of their husbands and wives – cherished family photos like the ones on my own desk.”
Jean-Pierre ended his series of tweets on Tuesday, for National Coming Out Day, with a message of comfort to other LGBTQ people.
“Don’t be discouraged if you go out and your family doesn’t embrace you right away,” she wrote. “Love always wins!”
ABC News
Eki Energy, Macquarie Group and other Indian energy firms team up to grow carbon market
mini
The association will play a key role in enabling this development of the credit market in India, as it brings together all the key players in the climate revolution industry in the country.
An alliance of key carbon market players, the Carbon Markets Association of India (CMAI), has been formed to facilitate work across sectors to develop an ecosystem driven by India’s net zero goals.
The association has brought together experts in the field of climate change in India under a single platform. Its members include Ayana Renewable Power, ACME Solar, Azure Power, EKI Energy Services Ltd., Macquarie Group, IB Vogt Solar India, Hero Future Energies, Gangadhar Narsinghdas Agrawal, Virescent Renewable Energy Trust, GNA Axles, Adani Greens, Sekura Energy, Virescent Infra (KKR), Torrent Power, MPCON and designated operational entities such as – KBS and VKU certifications.
Earlier this year, the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2022 was introduced to boost clean energy and help India meet its climate change commitments.
The association was registered under Section 8 on March 29, 2022, to mediate between industry and government bodies in the development of recommendations on policy guidance related to Section 6.2, Section 6.4 and the national ETS.
With the association, the national ETS will be able to take advantage of the full potential and deep learning of voluntary international carbon markets.
The association will play a key role in enabling the development of the Indian credit market as it brings together all the key players in the country’s climate revolution industry, Dabkara added.
cnbctv18-forexlive
California tree trimmer killed after falling into wood chipper – The Denver Post
MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — A tree trimmer was killed Tuesday in the San Francisco Bay Area after falling into a wood chipper, authorities said.
The man, whose name has not been released, was working in the town of Menlo Park shortly before 1 p.m. when he fell, police said.
Officers arrived to find the man dead from injuries sustained after his fall. The state Occupational Safety and Health Division is investigating the man’s death.
Menlo Park is about 40.23 kilometers south of San Francisco.
denverpost
Toddler Quinton Simon’s babysitter and grandmother have disappeared
Georgian toddler Quinton Simon has been missing for a week and tensions are rising.
The 20-month-old’s grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, who had custody of him and his siblings, allegedly broke into the home of her babysitter, Diana McCarta, sparking a heated argument.
Howell was reportedly furious that McCarta talked about creating a memorial for Quinton.
“My baby is not dead,” the grandmother was heard screaming in video recorded by McCarta’s daughter and obtained by WSAV.
The confrontation got so heated that at one point McCarta dared Howell, “Hit me, hit me”, prompting the other woman to say, “Do you think I would do that?”
Both women were screaming that the other was a liar and at one point Howell yelled at McCarta, “Do you have Quinton? You’re the only one who can come into my house and take her away.
McCarta was supposed to be watching Quinton on Oct. 5 when his mother, Leilani Simon, texted him to say he wasn’t coming. Hours later, Simon reported Quinton missing and allegedly told cops his biological father had taken him, but police said that was not true.
The babysitter was candid about the situation and told reporters that she had filed complaints against Quinton and her siblings with child protection authorities, although this has not been confirmed.
On Monday, police said the search for the little boy was also now a “criminal investigation”. And on Tuesday they said they believed the evidence gathered would lead to a breakdown in the case.
With the help of 40 FBI members, investigators this week searched the Savannah home where Quinton lived with Howell, and where Simon and her boyfriend also lived despite an eviction request from Howell.
In an interview with WJCL last week, Howell didn’t defend her daughter.
“Sometimes she does really well, sometimes she doesn’t,” she said at the time. “I don’t know what to think right now. I don’t know what to believe, because I don’t think anyone ever believes this is going to happen to them.
477 whales die in ‘heartbreaking’ strandings in New Zealand
The whales washed up on the Chatham Islands, home to around 600 people and located around 800 kilometers (500 miles) east of New Zealand’s main islands.
The Department of Conservation said 232 whales stranded at Tupuangi Beach on Friday and another 245 at Waihere Bay on Monday.
The deaths come two weeks after around 200 pilot whales died in Australia after washing up on a remote beach in Tasmania.
“These events are difficult and challenging situations,” the Department of Conservation wrote in a Facebook post. “Although these are natural occurrences, they are still sad and difficult for those who help.”
Grover said the remoteness and the presence of sharks in the surrounding waters meant they could not mobilize volunteers to try to refloat the whales as they have done in past strandings.
“We don’t actively bail whales on the Chatham Islands due to the risk of shark attack to humans and the whales themselves, so euthanasia was the milder option,” said Dave Lundquist, adviser. maritime technique for the Department of Conservation.
Massive strandings of pilot whales are quite common in New Zealand, especially during the summer months. Scientists aren’t exactly sure what causes the whales to be stranded, though it seems their location systems may be confused by gently sloping sandy beaches.
Grover said there was plenty of food for the whales around the Chatham Islands, and as they swam closer to land they would quickly find themselves going from very deep to shallow water.
“They rely on their echolocation and yet that doesn’t tell them they’re running out of water,” Grover said. “They get closer and closer to the shore and become disoriented. The tide can then go out below them and before they know it, they are stranded on the beach.
Due to the remoteness of the beaches, whale carcasses will not be buried or towed out to sea, as is often the case, but instead left to decompose, Grover said.
“Nature is an excellent recycler and all the energy stored in the body of all whales will be returned to nature fairly quickly,” he said.
washingtonpost
Elon Musk Sells ‘Burnt Hair’ Perfume – Yes, Really
Elon Musk lives up to its name.
The entrepreneur has announced a new business venture in addition to his companies SpaceX and Tesla – a “Burnt Hair” fragrance. Updated his Twitter bio to ‘perfume salesman’ Musk revealed what he called the “best perfume in the world” on social media on October 11.
The businessman gave more details on Twitter about his decision to launch a perfume brand through his brand The Boring Company.
“With a name like mine, getting into the perfume business was inevitable,” he wrote of his perfumed last name. “Why did I fight him for so long!?”
The website includes an image of a red glass bottle with “burnt hair” written in cursive silver letters and “russet” written in bold type. As for its scent, the perfume’s website said it was “the essence of loathsome desire.”
“Just like bending over a candle at the table, but without all the hard work,” the website reads. “Stand out in the crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport.”
