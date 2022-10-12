Outrage erupts at Los Angeles council meeting over racist remarks

A raucous crowd of protesters thronged the Los Angeles City Council chambers on Tuesday, calling for the resignation of three members involved in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to describe co-workers — even the whole small of a council member who was not present – as they plotted to safeguard Latin American political strength in the council districts.

President Joe Biden joined the barrage of criticism, saying through White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that former City Council Speaker Nury Martinez, who is taking a leave of absence, and Councilmen Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo, all Democrats, are expected to step down.

“The language that was used and tolerated during this conversation was unacceptable, and it was appalling. They should all resign,” Jean-Pierre said.

The uproar was sparked by a leaked recording of rude and racist comments from a nearly year-old meeting, which also provided an unvarnished look at City Hall’s racial rivalries. The people involved in the meeting were all Latinos.

Martinez said in the taped conversation that White Councilman Mike Bonin treated his young black son as if he were a “prop” and said of his son “Parece changuito”, or “he’s like a monkey”, the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday.





At another point in the hour-long taping, Martinez, the first Latina named city council president, called indigenous immigrants from the Mexican state of Oaxaca “tan feos” or “so ugly.”

The discussion, which also included a powerful Latino labor leader, who has since resigned, focused on protecting Latino political power during the redrawing of council district boundaries, known as redistricting. The once-a-decade process can pit one group against another for political advantage in future elections.

In the ornate Council Chamber, an overflowing crowd of protesters delayed the start of Tuesday’s meeting as they angrily shouted for de Leon and Cedillo to leave the room.

“Resign now,” protesters shouted, sometimes embellishing the chants with profanity. Others shouted, “This meeting can’t start. This house is broken”, and “Get out!

De Leon sat impassive in his seat, eyes downcast, as protesters called his name out of the bedroom. Other members of the 15-member Council urged the crowd to calm down and allow the meeting to begin.

Martinez resigned from her managerial position and apologized on Monday, saying she was ashamed of her racist language in the year-old recording. However, she did not resign her seat on the board. She announced on Tuesday that “I need to take some time off and take time to have an honest and candid conversation with my family, constituents and community leaders.”

She did not show up for the meeting.

In moving remarks at the reunion, Bonin said he was deeply hurt by the taped discussion. He lamented the harm done to his young son and the fact that the town was making international headlines highlighting racist language.

“I’m sick of it,” he said, again demanding the resignation of his colleagues.

Black and Latino voters often form alliances in politics. But tensions and rivalries between groups separated by race, geography, partisanship or religion have a long history in Los Angeles and, indeed, the country. Friction can affect housing, education and jobs – even prisons – as well as the spoils of political power.

In one of the most diverse cities in the country, a long line of public speakers at the meeting said the disclosure of the secretly taped meeting brought echoes of the Jim Crow era and was a stark example of ” anti blackness”. There have been calls for inquiries and reform of the redistricting policy.

Many critics were also Latinos, who said they had been betrayed by their own leaders.

Candido Marez, 70, a retired business owner, said he was not surprised by the language of Martinez, who is known for being direct and frank.

“His words blew up this town. It’s shameful,” he said. “She must resign.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the recording was posted on Reddit by a now-suspended user. It’s unclear who recorded the audio, who uploaded it to Reddit, and if anyone else was present.

Calls for council members to step down have come from across the Democratic establishment, including U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, mayoral candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso, and council members. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom refrained from doing so, denouncing the racist language and saying he was “encouraged that those involved have apologized and begun to take responsibility for their actions”.

Council member Mitch O’Farrell, as acting Council President, said he was alarmed by the “casual racism” on the tape and the brazen self-interest as they discussed “cutting the city ​​for pure political gain”.

“Public opinion has delivered a verdict and the verdict is that they must all resign,” he said.