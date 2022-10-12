Park Hill’s Blazing Chicken Shack Serves Hospitality and Hearty Soul Food

“Are you ready ?”

That’s how your meal starts at Blazing Chicken Shack 2, probably with a “baby” in it, because Leola Gant and Nadjia Jones, the ladies who will greet you at the eight-year-old Park Hill soul food restaurant, know how to take care of you. Although the outside of the cage may not look exactly welcoming, once you walk through the doors, as Gant says, you become part of the family.

Inside, Frank’s Red Hot sits on the roughly eight barebones tables, and Gant and Jones run the show up front while chef Rhonda Banks runs the kitchen.

At The Shack, they give us the Southern comfort food they live and breathe: the spicy burn of meaty collard greens; the thick and creamy macaroni and cheese; crispy, silky cornbread with just the right amount of sweetness; salty and juicy fried chicken that fills your stomach and satiates your mind.

The food and the women are heartwarming, friendly, sassy and I feel like you can’t talk about one without talking about the other. Hospitality is so closely tied to this type of food that Gant and Jones are almost seasonings for fried catfish, okra, and black-eyed peas.

Once you place your order – probably for something fried, but definitely for those collard greens and macaroni and cheese – you’ll be waiting a while, because this food takes time. The chicken is fried to order and the okra simmers for two days before pouring into your bowl.

Considering slow-crunching bird is one of the most mouth-watering flavors on the planet, that wait can be agony. You will overcome this.

And then the food comes, and the ritual of eating it begins. Women will leave you alone for this, because they know that eating their food is a solitary and sacred mission. When I burst into my fried chicken breast, she hissed. Or maybe it’s just my imagination, but it was most definitely white and glistening with chicken juice. The hissing didn’t start until at least five minutes into my meal, as I couldn’t stop myself from eating the meaty puffs and gooey cheesy shells.

The okra is deep and loaded with okra, sausage and shrimp. I haven’t tried the fried catfish yet, but a lot of people order it so I can only assume it’s just as delicious. Almost everything is at the Shack. The prices are so reasonable that they worry me about their financial viability: half a chicken plus two generous sides are $16; a large bowl of loaded okra and a slice of cornbread are $14.50; sandwiches are $7-$8.

The Blazing Chicken Shack 2 (the original was a food truck) is an asset to the Denver restaurant scene. A soulful asset with the flavor of fried chicken that should be welcomed as much as it is welcoming. To answer Gant and Jones’ question: Yes, we are all ready.

Blazing Chicken Shack 2: 5560 E. 33rd Ave., Denver, 720-596-4501; blazingchickenshackii.com

