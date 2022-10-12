Pm Modi Changed 'Culture Of Corruption' In Arms Deal: Jp Nadda

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori was sent off against former club Chelsea as the Blues took control of Group E with a 2-0 win at the San Siro in the Champions League.

But it was a different meeting for Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – who scored against former employers Milan and netted three goals in as many games for Graham Potter’s side.

Getty Aubameyang has three goals in four games for Chelsea

After failing to win their first two games, the Blues are now top of their group and need just one win in their last two games to qualify for the knockout stages.

However, an injury to Reece James poured cold water on the result and left Chelsea and England fans sweating ahead of the World Cup next month.

Another England defender, Tomori, was sent off for a foul on Mason Mount in the penalty area early on – and Jorginho managed to convert from the spot.

It was a double whammy for Tomori and the Italian champions, who were stunned by the referee’s decision.

Tomori’s former Chelsea academy team-mate Mount failed to take up the challenge and the Blues’ appeals were muted.

The Milan defender was on the wrong side and had his hands on the Chelsea striker as he charged towards goal – but the contact was minimal.

AFP Tomori was fired for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity

AC Milan is only 10 men away!! Ex-Blue Fikayo Tomori sees red in 20 minutes, giving Chelsea a chance to go 1-0 up from the penalty spot… #UCL pic.twitter.com/fk2oV2Gnm0 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 11, 2022

Tomori asked for a VAR review, pleading his innocence, but the tech didn’t come to his aid, despite another stare.

When the decision was confirmed, the Englishman took an age to leave the pitch and seemed to lose his temper.

Tomori was visibly upset and took his complaints to the fourth official as he finally walked off the pitch.

Engand legend Stuart Pearce could understand the defender’s frustration but insisted Mount’s honesty made the challenge look better than it was.

Getty Tomori was stunned by the decision

Pearce told talkSPORT: “Tomori struggled a few times. If they hadn’t given it on the pitch, I don’t think VAR would have given it.

“If he had [Mount} gone down there would have been no question from anybody but because Mount was genuine it raised the question from Tomori that he didn’t touch him.”

Aubameyang, who came through the youth system at Milan, doubled the lead soon afterwards after a smart move.

In the end, Chelsea cruised to victory against the Italian champions once again after a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge last week.

Besides an injury to James, a positive night was capped off as Dinamo Zagreb and RB Salzburg played out a 1-1 draw.