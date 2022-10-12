Poland investigates leak at key oil pipeline

Polish operator PERN discovered a leak in the Druzhba oil pipeline on Tuesday.

The system transports crude oil from Russia to Germany.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the leak as Europe worries about Russian sabotage.

Polish authorities are investigating a leak in an oil pipeline carrying crude from Russia to Germany as Europe worries that problems with its energy infrastructure will cut supplies and push prices even higher.

Operator PERN halted flows in one of the northern sections of the Druzhba system after detecting a leak on Tuesday.

“At this point, the causes of the event are not known – the stream in the damaged wire was immediately disabled,” it said in a statement.

The Druzhba pipeline is divided into two sections, with the northern channel supplying oil to Germany and Poland. It has pumped around 490,000 barrels a day to the two countries in recent months, according to Reuters.

Russia has militarized its energy exports in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed after Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

He cut capacity on major pipelines to Europe, including Nord Stream, and supported the OPEC+ cartel’s refusals to increase oil production as the United States pushed the bloc to increase output.

Falling oil supply from Russia could push prices up to $150 a barrel, JPMorgan analysts warned last month.

Europe has expressed concern that supplies could fall further if Russia sabotages its energy infrastructure after leaks in Nord Stream gas pipelines were detected.

German authorities have accused Russia of sabotaging the pipeline system after Denmark and Sweden discovered damage had been caused by hundreds of pounds of TNT.

Poland’s top energy official Mateusz Berger told Reuters early assessments suggested Druzhba suffered “accidental damage” – but traders could still worry about Europe’s energy supply.

Brent crude jumped 1.2% to $94.96 after news broke on Wednesday, while WTI crude climbed 1.4% to $89.77. Both benchmarks traded at roughly the same level when last checked.

