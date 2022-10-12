Police respond to hoax reports at multiple Florida schools

By WILL WEISSERT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — As she prepared to march Saturday morning in the West End of this growing city, Democratic congressional candidate Hillary Scholten warned her staff that the area has traditionally been very conservative and that they should be prepared for possible boos.

But the crowds that lined Fulton Street to mark the region’s Polish pride were friendly. Only one man yelled what the contestant sounded like “Damn you, Hillary!” as she passed. But he also smiled and gave a thumbs up later.

He had actually shouted, “Give them hell, Hillary!”

It has been 32 years since a Democrat won the House seat where Scholten competes with Republican John Gibbs. But, its largest city, Grand Rapids, has turned increasingly blue lately, and redrawn congressional maps have converted it from a district that backed Donald Trump for president in 2020 to one that Joe Biden would have worn instead.

It is one of 14 U.S. House seats nationwide held by Republicans but which Biden would have won under new maps.

As Democrats brace for midterm defeats that could erase their tight five-seat control of the House, a chance to limit the damage may lie in overthrowing seats held by Republicans who voted for Biden to mitigate. the effect of losses elsewhere in the country.

Scholten, a former Justice Department attorney and deacon in the Christian Reformed Church, lost the seat to Republican Rep. Peter Meijer in 2020. But Meijer was beaten in his Michigan GOP primary this year by the backed challenger by Trump, Gibbs, a former software engineer who falsely claims the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Scholten is trying to become the first Democratic woman elected to the House from West Michigan and isn’t counting on more favorable borders to get her there, noting that it’s “hard for people to believe in what they have never seen before, and we feel this every day.

But even Gibbs admits the new maps are getting Democrats excited.

“In a year where they are expected to go through a very difficult mid-term,” he said, “for them, a pickup is something that makes them salivate.”

Biden’s list of GOP-held districts includes three seats in the Los Angeles area and one in California’s Central Valley. Others are the territories of Republican Representatives Don Bacon in Omaha, Nebraska, and Steve Chabot in Cincinnati. Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who represents moderate battleground Bucks County, north of Philadelphia, faces a similar test. On the other side are a dozen districts that voted for Trump but are held by Democrats. Retirements and redistrictings mean many no longer have incumbents running.

Still, Democrats see high stakes in their efforts to reverse Biden’s won seats. When House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer recently predicted that his party would hold the House, he mentioned such territory in California and Illinois, as well as the districts of Bacon and Chabot, and the race of Grand Rapids.

Not all incumbents sweat in the draw races. Chabot says that in his 26-year run for re-election in Southwest Ohio, he’s “run tougher races, for sure, than anyone in the House.” But, as he competes for potential cross-voters, Chabot does not put the emphasis on Trump.

“I agree with most of his policies, but I’m running on my own record,” Chabot said. “People can form their own opinion.”

Gibbs says that, despite Trump’s endorsement, he’s creating appeal among independents and swing voters. He recalled a man approaching him in the lakeside town of Muskegon, northwest of Grand Rapids, and saying, “I voted for you. I am a democrat. Are you OK ?”

“This race is not so much about Democrat versus Republican. It’s crazier than normal,” Gibbs said, pointing to high gas and food prices and “what they try to do to kids in school,” modern curricula and inappropriate equipment in the campus libraries being particularly wacky.

But, echoing Trump, Gibbs left open the possibility that he could oppose his own election results next month.

“If it’s fair and it’s okay, I’ll take it regardless of the outcome,” he said. But when asked if he could define just, Gibbs replied, “Not at this stage.”

“We’ll just have to see how it goes,” he said.

A victory for Scholten would cement the political transformation of this region from red to blue. Health care, college and tech job booms are attracting dozens of college-educated workers — the new residents often importing the voting preferences of Democrats. Grand Rapids and its suburbs have also become more diverse, including notable increases in the number of Hispanic voters.

Such a shift has long been unthinkable in the hometown of Gerald Ford and former Trump administration education secretary Betsy DeVos, who once epitomized pro-business, country club conservatism.

“I love to play golf. We play on public grounds,” Scholten said with a laugh. “I think that’s a pretty good analogy, actually.”

Despite the pro-Democrat lines, national Republicans see the district as a “checks and balances” area where voters could have avoided Trump but want to control Washington’s spending and the federal government’s potential overreach.

Meijer was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, prompting the former president to endorse Gibbs. The Democratic House Campaign Committee even funded a GOP primary ad proclaiming that Gibbs had been “chosen by Trump to run for Congress,” believing he would be beatable in November.

Trump once nominated Gibbs to head the Office of Personnel Management, but he was not confirmed amid questions about past tweets, including one from 2016 in which Gibbs wrote, “The Democratic Party of today: Islam, gender, anti-police, ‘u racist!’”

Gibbs says Democrats have released much more incendiary stuff. “I make no apologies. I never have and I won’t,” he said.

Democrats are hoping a question on Michigan’s ballot asking voters to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution will energize their base.

“The issue of choice is front and center in a way that it wasn’t before,” Scholten said. “It changed a lot of minds.”

Gibbs counters that his unwavering opposition to abortion is winning. It would only allow exceptions if a pregnant woman’s life is in danger. In cases of rape or incest, Gibbs said: ‘This baby, born in this case, is innocent. So I don’t see why an innocent person should perish.

Raised in the Pentecostal church, Gibbs spent seven years as a missionary in Japan. But he converted to Catholicism in 2021 and now tries to go to Mass several times a week.

He has that in common with Biden, who is also a devout Catholic, although Gibbs isn’t looking for bipartisanship there. He retorted about the president’s frequent Mass attendance: “Yeah, I just wish he would accept the teachings.”

“If I ever saw him at Mass, I would have a nice, candid conversation,” Gibbs said. “Give him a copy of the Catechism of the Catholic Church: ‘You should learn this.’”

Associated Press writer Joey Cappelletti contributed to this report.