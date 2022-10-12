News
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee after additional DNA testing excluded him as a suspect in a case chronicled by the hit podcast “Serial.”
Marilyn Mosby, the state’s attorney for the city of Baltimore, said her office would continue to pursue justice for Lee but that it had closed its case against Syed, who spent 23 years in prison for the killing. She said the decision was made after additional DNA testing excluded Syed as a suspect in the strangulation of Lee, whom Syed had dated.
“This case is over. There are no more appeals necessary,” Mosby said during a news conference.
“It is my responsibility to acknowledge and to apologize to the family of Hae Min Lee and Adnan Syed. . … Justice is never denied, but justice be done. Today, justice is done,” Mosby said, noting that her administration didn’t handle the prosecution of Syed.
Syed’s attorney Erica Suter celebrated the news, noting that Syed wasn’t ready yet to speak about it publicly.
“Today’s the day that Adnan Syed and his loved ones have been waiting for 23 long years,” Suter said during a Zoom call with reporters. “The results of the DNA testing excluded Adnan and confirm what Adnan and his supporters have always known: that Adnan Syed is innocent. The state of Maryland has dropped the charges. Adnan Syed is free.”
Suter, an assistant public defender and the director of the University of Baltimore Law School’s Innocence Project Clinic, said Syed’s legal team would begin working with the state’s attorney’s office as soon as possible to formally certify his innocence. She said it was premature to say whether they would seek compensation for wrongful conviction.
“Today we are just elated that Adnan is free,” Suter said, noting that Syed plans to spend time with his loved ones. “I think he’s just really elated to be able to have the small quiet everyday joys of freedom that many of us take for granted.”
A Baltimore judge last month overturned Syed’s murder conviction and ordered him released from prison, where the 41-year-old had spent more than two decades. Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn also gave prosecutors 30 days in which to decide whether to retry Syed or drop the charges.
Phinn ruled that the state had violated its legal obligation to share evidence that could have bolstered Syed’s defense. Syed was placed on home detention with GPS location monitoring after he got out of prison, but those restrictions were lifted on Tuesday.
Lee’s family last month asked the Court of Special Appeals, which is Maryland’s intermediate appellate court, to halt the case. Attorney Steve Kelly said Lee’s family was not challenging Syed’s release, but instead wanted the judge to hold another hearing that the family can attend in-person and address the court — Lee’s brother Young Lee appeared via videoconference on short notice during the previous hearing.
In a statement Tuesday, Kelly said the Lee family learned about prosecutors’ decision to drop the charges through news accounts.
“The family received no notice and their attorney was offered no opportunity to be present at the proceeding,” Kelly said. “By rushing to dismiss the criminal charges, the State’s Attorney’s Office sought to silence Hae Min Lee’s family and to prevent the family and the public from understanding why the State so abruptly changed its position of more than 20 years. All this family ever wanted was answers and a voice. Today’s actions robbed them of both.”
Mosby said Tuesday that the family’s appeal would have no effect on her office’s decision to drop the charges against Syed.
Asked about the status of the Lee family’s appeal, Suter noted that the appeals court hadn’t dismissed it and that Syed’s legal team was awaiting that court’s next action.
Syed has maintained his innocence for decades and captured the attention of millions in 2014 when the debut season of “Serial” focused on the case and raised doubts about some of the evidence, including cellphone tower data.
The state’s attorney’s office has said that a reinvestigation of the case revealed evidence regarding the possible involvement of two alternate suspects. It said the two might have been involved individually or together, but it didn’t disclose their names.
One of the suspects had threatened Lee, saying “he would make her (Ms. Lee) disappear. He would kill her,” according to a court filing.
The suspects were known persons at the time of the original investigation and were not properly ruled out nor disclosed to the defense, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors also said new information revealed that one of the suspects was convicted of attacking a woman in her vehicle, and that one of the suspects was convicted of engaging in serial rape and sexual assault.
Prosecutors also acknowledged that unreliable cellphone data had been used to convict Syed.
Syed served more than 20 years in prison for the strangling of Lee, who was 18 at the time. Her body was found weeks later buried in a Baltimore park.
More than a decade later, the popular “Serial” podcast revealed little-known evidence and attracted millions of listeners, shattering podcast-streaming and downloading records.
Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge
By MARCIA DUNN
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away succeeded in shifting its orbit, NASA said Tuesday in announcing the results of its save-the-world test.
The space agency attempted the test two weeks ago to see if in the future a killer rock could be nudged out of Earth’s way.
“This mission shows that NASA is trying to be ready for whatever the universe throws at us,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during a briefing at NASA headquarters in Washington.
The Dart spacecraft carved a crater into the asteroid Dimorphos on Sept. 26, hurling debris out into space and creating a cometlike trail of dust and rubble stretching several thousand miles (kilometers). It took days of telescope observations from Chile and South Africa to determine how much the impact altered the path of the 525-foot (160-meter) asteroid around its companion, a much bigger space rock.
Before the impact, the moonlet took 11 hours and 55 minutes to circle its parent asteroid. Scientists had hoped to shave off 10 minutes but Nelson said the impact shortened the asteroid’s orbit by about 32 minutes.
The amount of debris apparently played a role in the outcome, scientists said. The impact may also have left Dimorphos wobbling a bit, said NASA program scientist Tom Statler. That may affect the orbit, but it will never go back to its original orbit, he noted.
Neither asteroid posed a threat to Earth — and still don’t as they continue their journey around the sun. That’s why scientists picked the pair for the world’s first attempt to alter the position of a celestial body.
Planetary defense experts prefer nudging a threatening asteroid or comet out of the way, given enough lead time, rather than blowing it up and creating multiple pieces that could rain down on Earth.
“This is spectacular that we’ve taken this first step … but we really need to also have that warning time for a technique like this to be effective,” said mission leader Nancy Chabot of Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory, which built the spacecraft and managed the $325 million mission.
“You’ve got to know they’re coming,” said NASA’s Lori Glaze.
Launched last year, the vending machine-size Dart — short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test — was destroyed when it slammed into the asteroid 7 million miles (11 million kilometers) away at 14,000 mph (22,500 kph).
”We’ve been imagining this for years and to have it finally be real is really quite a thrill,” said Statler.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
FBI officials who warned Facebook about ‘Russian disinformation’ are Democratic donors
Two FBI officials who knew of the Hunter Biden laptop in 2020 and who alerted Facebook to possible Russian misinformation are Democratic donors, according to court documents and campaign finance filings.
FBI Foreign Influence Task Force Unit Chief Laura Dehmlow and FBI Cybernetics Division Chief in San Francisco Elvis Chan were likely engaged in suppressing the distribution of the story by Facebook on the platform, the Free Washington Beacon reported from court documents.
Dehmlow donated $60 to the Democratic Newborn Committee in 2020, while Chan gave $50 to Democratic senses Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA) during their 2020 Senate races, according to records from campaign financing.
The donations raise questions about whether FBI officials were working in an official capacity with partisan intentions during the 2020 election cycle when Emma-Jo Morris of Breitbart News first reported the authenticated, verified and confirmed story.” Laptop from Hell” in the New York Post.
The FBI had been in possession of the laptop for more than a year before the Job published the story.
Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged in August that Facebook had reduced the delivery of the story on its platform. Zuckerberg admitted that the FBI told the company to be aware of possible Russian disinformation that would harm President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.
In 2017, FBI Director Christopher Wray created the Foreign Influence Task Force “to identify and counter malicious foreign influence operations targeting the United States.” Dehmlow, a member of the task force, could have directly used his position to discredit the “Laptop from Hell” story while making a political contribution to the Democratic Party, which backed Biden’s candidacy.
The “Laptop from Hell” story has since raised questions about Joe Biden’s involvement in the family business detailed on Hunter’s laptop. Although Hunter is apparently under criminal investigation for tax and firearms-related offenses, Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), a ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, believes that any investigation into potential evidence on the laptop has been closed by the FBI.
In September, Grassley demanded that former FBI agent Tim Thibault answer questions before the Senate about the alleged closure of the FBI’s 2020 investigation into Hunter’s laptop. Grassley believes Thibault has “closed” an entirely separate investigation that is likely unrelated to the ongoing criminal investigation into the tax evasion reported by the president’s son.
“It also calls into question what the FBI Field Office in Baltimore is looking at and whether that’s the full extent of the evidence,” Grassley said of the tax evasion investigation. “How can the American people trust the results of the investigation?
Joe Biden’s Justice Department has reportedly delayed its “final decision” on whether Hunter will be charged with alleged tax and firearms violations due to Hunter’s drug abuse. People familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Log Hunter’s drug abuse could be a scapegoat the defense could successfully use to defend the president’s son against possible charges.
Hunter Biden is the subject of a brand new narrative film, my hunter son, marking Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. The film was directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to kill, die hard) and stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The teacher and The fool) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, dead Pool, Flight) as a Secret Service agent; and John James (Dynasty) like Joe Biden. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnel film, Inseparable from the FBI: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society. The movie is available CURRENTLY for streaming and downloading on MySonHunter.com. The trailer below has been viewed nearly 5 million times on social media.
Such Disrespect! Nick Cannon Would Be Having ‘Commitment Ceremonies’ For Each Of His Five Baby Mamas
Hey baby mamas! Y’all gonna stick to this moron with a small d*** man called Nick Cannon to keep disrespecting you? I’m happy Mariah Carey won’t be part of this madness!
Rumor has it that Nick Cannon is taking his tomfoolery to the next level by having commitment ceremonies for each of his five baby mamas—and from the rumors, they’ve agreed to partake in this disgrace and foolishness.
It appears aside from Nick Cannon’s small d*** these baby mamas won’t get any other man to rock their beds hence getting controlled by this idiot who has no respect for himself and the planet earth. Nick is still in the business of populating the earth—all thanks to these women who’ve got no iota of respect for themselves.
Media Take Out reports:
Nick has told his multiple babies mothers that he plans on having 5 SEPARATE COMMITMENT CEREMONIES, one for each of the 5 different women whom he brought an out-of-wedlock child into the world.
But not every babys mama is getting a commitment ceremony from Nick, Media Take Out has learned. Nick’s ex-wife Mariah is not taking part in this foolishness. There is also an Asian model who is claiming to be carrying Nick’s twin babies … she’s not getting a “ceremony” either.
According to Media Take Out’s insider, Nick is planning on making his commitment official with these 5 women:
Alyssa Scott – mom to their deceased son Zen, and currently pregnant with another child.
Brittany Bell – mother to Golden Saigon, Powerful Queen, Rise Messiah.
Abby De La Rosa – mom to Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.
Bre Teisi – mother to Legendary.
Lanisha Cole – mom to Onyx.
And this disgraceful ceremony is rumored to happen in early 2023—as Nick Cannon has already mapped out the plan and is ready to execute it to grab the headlines.
According to our tipster, each woman will have her own day. Nick’s map explained, “They were all pregnant recently so they’ll have to heal up. Then [Nick] will give each woman a day to celebrate their union. It’s going to be beautiful.”
Here are the pictures of the five baby mamas who’ve accepted and would partake in Nick’s stupidity:
The post Such Disrespect! Nick Cannon Would Be Having ‘Commitment Ceremonies’ For Each Of His Five Baby Mamas appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
UN and G7 denounce Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime – The Denver Post
By ADAM SCHRECK (Associated Press)
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces flooded Ukraine with missiles and ammunition-carrying drones on Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack that the United Nations human rights office the UN called it “particularly shocking” and amounting to potential war crimes.
Air raid warnings sounded across the country for a second straight morning as Ukrainian officials advised residents to conserve energy and stock up on water. Strikes in the capital and 12 other regions on Monday caused power cuts and disturbed the relative calm that had returned to Kyiv and many other towns far from the frontlines of the war.
“It brings anger, not fear,” Kyiv resident Volodymyr Vasylenko, 67, said as teams worked to restore traffic lights and clear debris from city streets. . “We are already used to this. And we will continue to fight.
Leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers condemned the bombing and said they “will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes”. Their pledge defied Russian warnings that Western aid would prolong the war and the pain of the Ukrainian people.
Russia launched widespread attacks in retaliation for a weekend explosion that damaged a bridge connecting Russia to the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed Ukrainian special services had orchestrated the attack on the Kerch bridge.
The Ukrainian government applauded but did not claim responsibility for Saturday’s explosion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged G-7 leaders in a virtual meeting to respond “symmetrically” to Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector by doing more to prevent Russia from profiting from its oil exports and gas.
“Such measures can bring peace closer,” Zelenskyy said. “They will encourage the terrorist state to think about peace, about the uselessness of war.”
Ukrainian officials said the previous day’s diffuse strikes on power plants and civilian areas made no “practical military sense”. However, Putin’s supporters have for weeks urged the Kremlin to take more drastic action in Ukraine and actively criticized the Russian military for a series of embarrassing battlefield setbacks.
Pro-Kremlin pundits hailed Monday’s attack as a fitting and long-awaited response to Kyiv’s successful counterattacks. Many of them argued that Moscow should maintain the intensity to win a war now in its eighth month.
Like Monday’s strikes, Tuesday’s bombardment hit both energy infrastructure and civilian areas. One person was killed when 12 missiles slammed into the southern town of Zaporizhzhia, starting a massive fire, the state emergency service said. A local official said the missiles hit a school, residential buildings and medical facilities.
Energy facilities in the western regions of Lviv and Vinnytsia were also affected. Officials said Ukrainian forces shot down an incoming Russian missile before it reached Kyiv, but the capital region suffered power outages following deadly strikes the day before.
The Ukrainian General Staff said its forces shot down 21 cruise missiles and 11 drones in the past day, including the eight Iranian-made drones targeting critical infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region.
Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim urged residents to stay in bomb shelters because “there are still enough missiles in the air”.
The state emergency service said 19 people died and 105 people were injured in Monday’s strikes. At least five of the victims were in Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. More than 300 towns and villages lost their electricity.
A spokesperson for the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday that strikes against “civilian objects”, including infrastructure such as power plants, could qualify as a war crime.
“Damage to major power stations and power lines ahead of next winter raises new concerns for the protection of civilians and in particular the impact on vulnerable populations,” Ravina Shamdasani told reporters during a briefing by the UN in Geneva. “Attacks targeting civilians and objects indispensable to the survival of civilians are prohibited by international humanitarian law.
The pace of war over the past month has stoked fears that Moscow could widen the battlefield and resort to the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. As Ukraine’s counteroffensives in the east and south forced Russian troops to withdraw from some areas, a cornered Kremlin reinforced Cold War-era rhetoric.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed the issue on Tuesday, saying Moscow would only use nuclear weapons if the Russian state faced imminent destruction. Speaking on state television, he accused the West of encouraging false speculation about the Kremlin’s intentions.
Russia’s nuclear doctrine contemplates “exclusively retaliatory measures aimed at preventing the destruction of the Russian Federation as a result of direct nuclear strikes or the use of other weapons that threaten the very existence of the Russian state “, Lavrov said.
In Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the 30-nation military alliance would hold exercises next week to test the readiness of its nuclear capabilities. The war games, nicknamed “Steadfast Noon”, are held every year.
When asked if now was not the right time for such exercises, Stoltenberg replied: “It would send a very bad signal now, if we suddenly canceled a long-planned routine exercise because of the war in Ukraine.”
Stoltenberg said Putin’s nuclear rhetoric during the war in Ukraine was “irresponsible”, but he thinks “Russia knows that a nuclear war can never be won and must never be fought”.
NATO as an organization has no nuclear weapons. They remain under the control of three member countries – the United States, the United Kingdom and France.
These countries form the G-7 with Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the European Union. In their statement after hearing from Zelenskyy, the G-7 leaders said they were “steadfast and unwavering in our commitment to provide the support Ukraine needs to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
“We will hold President Putin and officials accountable” for this week’s strikes, saying “indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime.”
The engagement appeared to come in response to warnings from the Kremlin that Western military assistance, including training Ukrainian soldiers in NATO countries and providing real-time satellite data to target Russian forces, was making more and more allies of Ukraine from the parties to the conflict.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said continued US arms supplies to Ukraine would prolong the fighting and inflict more damage on the country without changing Russia’s goals.
As Russian forces shelled three neighborhoods around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant overnight, Ukraine’s nuclear operator said Russian forces abducted the plant’s deputy director of human resources, Valeriy Martyniuk.
The Russians previously detained the plant’s general manager, Ihor Murashow, and released him following pressure from the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi.
Grossi, who met Putin in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, urged him to agree to establish a “protection and security zone” around the Russian-occupied factory to prevent bombings at the site and near it. cause a radioactive catastrophe.
“Now more than ever, in these extremely difficult times, a protection zone must be established around the ZNPP. We cannot afford to waste any more time,” Grossi said in a statement.
The IAEA said Grossi would return to Kyiv for another meeting with Zelenskyy.
___
Yuras Karmanau in Tallinn, Estonia, Jamey Keaten in Geneva, Lorne Cook in Brussels and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed reporting.
___
Follow AP coverage of the war at
denverpost
Check out the Wild roster for opening night against the Rangers
After a hard-fought training camp during which many players made a good impression, the Wild have officially finalized their roster for opening night against the New York Rangers.
Coach Dean Evason has been pretty clear the past couple of weeks what the Wild were going to do with their roster. Thus, there won’t be many surprises when the puck drops on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.
It’s worth noting that winger Jordan Greenway and defenseman Jordan Merrill will start this season on the injured list.
Here’s a look at which players made the team (in numerical order):
Forwards (12): Tyson Jost, Matt Boldy, Sam Steel, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno, Brandon Duhaime, Marco Rossi, Connor Dewar, Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Hartman, Freddy Gaudreau, Kirill Kaprizov
Defensemen (7): Calen Addison, Jake Middleton, Matt Dumba, Jonas Brodin, Alex Goligoski, Jared Spurgeon, Andrej Sustr
Goaltender (2): Marc-Andre Fleury, Filip Gustavsson.
EXPECTED LINEUP FOR GAME 1
Kaprizov-Hartman-Zuccarello
Gaudreau-Steel-Boldy
Jost-Eriksson Ek-Foligno
Dewar-Rossi-Duhaime
Goligoski-Spurgeon
Brodin-Dumba
Middleton-Addison
Fleury between the pipes
The rupiah ends only a little weaker at 82.37 a dollar as RBI intervenes to limit the fall
The rupee ended only slightly lower on Tuesday as the Reserve Bank of India intervened to limit any significant decline in the national currency even as the dollar dominated the currency market globally, investors being worried about rising interest rates and geopolitical risks.
Bloomberg quoted the rupiah at 82.3675 to the dollar on Tuesday after opening at 82.3325, with the national currency trading between 82.3225 and 82.4175 against the greenback.
But in the interbank foreign exchange market, the national currency pared its losses to gain 6 paise to tentatively close at 82.34 against the US dollar from a new low of 82.40 on Monday, according to PTI.
“The Rupee has traded in a tight range after hitting fresh all-time lows against the US Dollar. The Dollar has been gaining momentum in recent sessions on better than expected Non-Farm Payrolls numbers. in the United States,” Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, told PTI.
After falling to an all-time low of 82.6950 against the dollar in early trading on Monday, following a U.S. jobs report on Friday that bolstered bets on more aggressive rate hikes, the rupiah opened at a new high for the second straight day from the previous session.
But the local currency closed nearly flat at 83.32 to the dollar, according to Bloomberg, helped by the RBI’s intervention. Indeed, the rupee strengthened from its new high of 82.70 to around 82.40 in the space of about ten minutes after India’s central bank sold dollars via state-owned banks on Monday.
The story was not much different on Tuesday, with a Reuters report quoting three traders showing that the RBI likely sold dollars through state-owned banks and made buy/sell trades to limit rupee losses.
The rupiah’s relative stability is due to the RBI, traders said, with the 1-year USD/INR implied yield slipping to 2.89% from 2.96% in the previous session.
The RBI was making buy/sell swaps, which could sterilize its intervention in the spot market, a trader at a private sector bank told Reuters. “The RBI is likely to further reduce its forward book.”
Globally, however, the dollar is back towards September’s multi-year highs.
The collapse of the bond market is accompanied by a rise in interest rates. The release of US inflation data on Thursday could pave the way for another big Federal Reserve rate hike in November, and tensions are already unraveling.
The greenback is already drifting towards the all-time highs it hit last month and the outlook is giving further momentum to the dollar bulls.
Bets on anything other than high interest rates through 2023 have been dashed by strong US labor market data and anticipation that Thursday’s inflation numbers will remain stubbornly high, pushing the dollar close to the 2002 peak reached last month.
Risk aversion was the norm due to Russia’s barrage of missiles on Ukrainian cities on Monday in retaliation for an explosion that destroyed the only bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula it had annexed.
“The overall narrative is risky,” Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING, told Reuters, citing the escalating conflict in Ukraine and new U.S. export controls, which included a measure to cut China off from certain semis. -drivers.
“There are the Fed Minutes and the US CPI this week which will be significant enough to bolster Fed hawkish expectations and may continue to support the Dollar,” added ING’s FX strategist.
The euro was stable but still below parity with the dollar, ending four days of losses that saw the currency fall to a 20-year low of $0.9528 on September 26.
The Bank of England (BoE) stepping up bond purchases and Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng promising to bring forward some budget announcements haven’t exactly calmed UK markets, which remain jittery.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar hit a 2.5-year low at $0.62475.
Analysts at National Australia Bank say the Aussie dollar was the market’s “little boy” during a selloff, and further declines could soon follow given the weak sentiment, reported Reuters.
Tuesday saw Asian currencies decline while the dollar index rose slightly to 113.22, on track to post its fifth daily gain.
At 145.51 to the dollar, the Japanese yen was approaching the level that warranted official support a few weeks ago.
After Joe Biden’s administration restricted China’s access to American semiconductor technology and news reports backed Beijing’s Covid Zero policy, bearish bets on the yuan gained traction.
Despite strong midpoint fixations by the People’s Bank of China, the Chinese yuan weakened against the strong dollar as the recurrence of COVID-19 cases clouded the outlook for the economy.
“Buying dollars onshore will likely deter the PBOC from aggressive intervention, but I will remain cautious if the pair breaks above 7.20,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, wrote in a note, according to Bloomberg. “It’s too early to say that the PBOC will let the place go up from here.”
ndtv
