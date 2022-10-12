Prosecutors say Michael Avenatti should get 17 years in prison for fraudulent scheme

Top US cybersecurity officials warn that governments or private sector companies no longer have time to let their guard down and assume that Russia’s struggles on the battlefield in Ukraine will continue in the Kremlin’s efforts in cyberspace.

Instead, they say recent denial of service attacks targeting the public websites of major US airports – and claimed by Russian hacker group Killnet – could be “the tip of other types of attacks”.

“We are not in a place where we should lower our shields,” Jen Easterly, director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), told an audience in Washington on Tuesday evening.

“We need to remain very concerned, very vigilant about potential attacks on US critical infrastructure,” she said. Russians are very unpredictable. They have their backs against the wall.”

The United States and its Western allies have been preparing for potentially large-scale destructive cyberattacks on key industries and critical infrastructure by Russia or Russian-linked actors since before Russian forces invaded Ukraine in late February. .

“Businesses of all shapes and sizes would be foolish not to prepare right now,” U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in the weeks leading up to the invasion. “It’s not hypothetical. … I’m absolutely worried.”

Moscow has always denied any involvement in offensive cyberattacks, some of which targeted Ukraine on the eve of the Russian invasion. And aside from recent denial of service attacks, which CISA’s Easterly described as “a nuisance,” there hasn’t been much evidence of attempted or successful Russian or Russia-related cyberattacks against targets in outside Ukraine.

Instead, it appears Russia has focused most of its cyber efforts on Ukraine itself.

A report by US cybersecurity firm Check Point Software, released last month, found that since February, cyberattacks on Ukrainian government and military websites “have more than doubled, increasing by 112%”.

Other scholars have pointed to Russia’s continued use of cyberspace to peddle disinformation, some of which is designed to try to weaken the resolve of countries that have so far remained steadfast in their support for the Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials, however, have repeatedly warned that a new wave of Russian cyberattacks is coming, with targets likely to include Ukraine’s energy and financial sectors.

“The risk of further attacks remains very high,” Volodymyr Kondrashov, spokesman for Ukraine’s State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, said in a statement late last month.

But U.S. officials praised Ukraine on Tuesday, saying its cybersecurity efforts have kept Russia off balance.

“Thank you to the Ukrainians for what they have been able to do to strengthen their networks, to understand what is happening, to be able to get ahead of what the Russians are doing,” said General Paul Nakasone of the US Cyber ​​Command. said. “We learned a lot.”

Still, CISA’s Nakasone and Easterly said their private sector partners have detected an increase in the scanning of critical systems by cyber actors potentially tied to Russia.

“We need to ensure that we are prepared for threats, incursions against our critical infrastructure, whether from state-backed actors, criminal-aligned ransomware groups, or even cascading attacks, with attacks in Ukraine…which could spread to the United States,” Easterly said.

There are also fears that Russia is trying to launch some sort of cyberattack aimed at disrupting the US midterm elections next month.

But while the US Federal Bureau of Investigation has seen indications of Russia-linked influence operations, the US says the voting systems themselves are secure.

“We see no significant indications of planned attacks at this time,” Nakasone said. “But it is, once again, for us a question of vigilance.”