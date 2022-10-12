Raiders’ Josh McDaniels backs Davante Adams after incident

An outraged crowd converged on a meeting at Los Angeles City Hall on Tuesday and demanded the immediate resignation of three Latino city council members after an audio recording of racist remarks surfaced this week.

The boisterous group initially delayed the start of the meeting and chanted ‘resign now’ and ‘not another day’, directing their anger at Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, who all apologized for their roles in secretly recorded audio. at a meeting last year.

Martinez has resigned as board chair and she has announced she is taking a leave of absence from the board, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Faith, workers, immigrants and community members at a press conference to speak out against racism and demand change ahead of Tuesday’s Los Angeles City Council meeting in response to a leaked recording of a conversation racism between City Hall leaders and the president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. Ringo HW Chiu / AP

In leaked comments at a meeting last year, Martinez compared council member Mike Bonin’s black son, who was 2 at the time, to an animal. She’s also heard on the tape, implying that the county’s progressive district attorney shouldn’t be backed because he’s “with black people.”

Audio from 2021 of a policy strategy meeting attended by a handful of Latino Democrats on the board was first reported by the Los Angeles Times on Sunday.

“Quit Today”

Before Tuesday’s meeting began, some members of the crowd wore shirts that said “I am with the blacks.”

When Cedillo was seen, the crowd started chanting “Gil quit”. The crowd booed when they saw of Leon. Neither Cedillo nor de León remained at the meeting or took part in the votes.

Lori Condinus of the National Action Network Los Angeles was one of dozens of audience members to speak.

« Anti-darkness — unacceptable. Anti-immigrant language — unacceptable. We are here today to say: “Resign today,” Condinus said. “Not tomorrow, not at the end of their term, but today.”

Council Member Mitch O’Farrell, as interim president, agreed with the crowd and said it was time for the three to move on.

“I don’t believe we can have the healing needed or govern as we should as long as council members Martinez, de León and Cedillo remain on this council. I say these words with a heavy heart, but this is a heavy and deeply tragic moment for this city,” he said.

“The court of public opinion has rendered a verdict, and the verdict is that they must all resign.”

O’Farrell’s statement was met with cheers.

Even President Joe Biden has spoken out on the subject, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“He thinks they should all resign,” Jean-Pierre said. “The language that was used and tolerated in this conversation was unacceptable, and it was appalling. They should all resign.

‘Bleed my soul and burn my temper’

An emotional Bonin, whose adopted son was the target of racist language on the recording, told the meeting he was “in shock”.

“My husband and I are both raw and angry and heartbroken and sick for our family and for Los Angeles,” he said. The comments on the tape were vile and “cut the spirit” of the city, he said.

Bonin said he loved his son and as a white father with a black child, he didn’t want an “angry white father” to be a focal point. He said racism against his child was prohibited.

“It makes my soul bleed and my temper burns. And I know I’m not alone, because Los Angeles has spoken, and it’s the same.”

“Asking for forgiveness is a good first step,” Bonin said. He then corrected himself and said it was a second step, the first being resignation.

Resignation and leave

Last year’s meeting, ostensibly about political strategy and redistricting, included Martinez, Cedillo and de León, as well as Ron Herrera, the president of the powerful Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. All are Latin Democrats.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Herrera offered his resignation during a Monday night meeting with the federation’s board of directors, which he accepted. Herrera and the Federation of Labor could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Martinez apologized and announced she was stepping down as board chair in a statement Monday.

“I apologize to my colleagues and to the inhabitants of this city that I love so much. In the end, it’s not my apologies that matter most; these will be the actions that I will take from this day forward. I hope you will give me the opportunity to make amends,” she said.

“Therefore, effective immediately, I resign as President of the Los Angeles City Council.”

She announced a furlough on Tuesday, NBC Los Angeles reported, but did not say whether she would step down from her board seat.

“This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I recognize that it is completely my fault,” Martinez said in a statement.

“At this time, I must take some time off and take some time to have an honest and candid conversation with my family, constituents and community leaders. I am truly sorry for the people of Council District 6, my colleagues and the city of Los Angeles.”

The recording that started a firestorm

The audio surfaced on a Reddit discussion board this month, but has been deleted. The source of the recording is unknown, and NBC News has not determined whether it was edited.

The comments about Bonin’s son concerned the child’s behavior during a parade in 2017 when he was 2 years old. Martinez used a Spanish term to refer to the boy as an animal.

Martinez also fired Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a justice reform advocate reviled by law-and-order politicians and who survived two Republican-led recall attempts. , as unworthy of the support of those present in the room.

“F— that guy. He’s with the Blacks,” she said.

Also on the recording, De León called Bonin, who is white, the “fourth black member” of the 15-seat council. De León said Bonin did not support Latinos – that he never said “a word” about them.

Martinez asked why Bonin thought he was black, and De León replied, “His child is.”

De León — a San Diego-raised politician who rose to prominence statewide as a lawmaker and then unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Los Angeles — suggested that Bonin was treating his son like a prop of fashion, a handbag.

Herrera did not appear to utter racist remarks. He said the group’s support for a leader to take over the seat of a traditionally black district should be someone who is an ally of Latino interests.