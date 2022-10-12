News
‘Republican policies attract the worst possible people’
The Nation’s senior justice correspondent, Elie Mystal, said on CNN’s “The Lead” on Tuesday that he thinks “Republican politics attract the worst people possible.”
Network political commentator SE Cupp said: “Because people like Kanye West sometimes say things that seem close to the right-wing political agenda, they are quite willing to exploit it and, yes, even defend rank anti-Semitism. Because Tommy Tuberville stands at a Trump rally and says the right things and names the right haters, Republicans agree with his naked racism. Herschel Walker is an obvious, obvious hypocrite. Whatever you think about abortion and I don’t like abortion, he’s an obvious hypocrite, and it doesn’t matter. It’s because Republicans have decided that politics is more important than decency, honesty, conviction, integrity, any of those things. None of this matters, even if you are anti-Semitic, racist or hypocritical.
Mystal said, “Is this where I can say I told you everything? It’s been their party for a long time. At some point, Republicans have to look at themselves, look at the kinds of policies they promote, look at how they want the country to be, and ask themselves why are our policies attracting the worst people possible? As if they had to ask that question at some point to move on from what happened to their party.
A tree trimmer dies after falling into a chipper in Menlo Park; Cal/OSHA Investigating Possible Worker Health and Safety Violations
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) — A tree cutter died after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The workplace death was reported at 12:53 p.m. in the 900 block of Peggy Lane, where officers arrived to find the worker had died.
Residents living in the neighborhood told ABC7 News that it’s typical to see tree-trimming activity throughout the city. Many streets, including along Peggy Lane, are lined with towering trees.
However, tragedy struck on Tuesday. The state’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health said an employee of FA Bartlett Tree Expert Company died.
Cal/OSHA described, “According to the outside source, the employee was pulled into the chipper during tree trimming operations.”
“We all feel sick and sad,” said longtime resident Lisa Mitchell. “We’re really sad. We’re trying to imagine how the poor family and their co-workers feel. And that’s just, that’s a lot. We feel really, really bad.”
Colleagues were at the scene Tuesday afternoon and said the company would not release a statement.
Resident Mitchell explained that the community knows the business well.
“We see a lot of their trucks,” she said. “So I can only imagine how they feel, because I’m sure they treat their employees like family and it’s just, it’s awful.”
When police arrived at around 12:53 p.m. in the afternoon, they found the man dead from injuries sustained in the incident.
Resident Thanh Skinner said neighbors had already been alerted to tree trimming operations in the area. However, they never imagined that this would lead to a fatal incident.
“It’s usually very peaceful, quiet, you don’t really see any activity,” Skinner described. “So when I got back around 2:30 p.m., the street was completely blocked off. And so we thought maybe something had happened to one of our neighbors.”
Cal/OSHA will investigate the death and have six months to issue citations if any health and safety violations are found.
Meanwhile, residents of Peggy Lane said they knew how dangerous the job could be on so many levels. Tuesday’s tragedy is just one example.
“You hear about the possibilities of horrible things happening, but you don’t really know they can,” Mitchell said. “And today was clearly proof that they can.”
The worker’s identity will be released by the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office, and the death is being investigated by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health.
Outrage erupts at Los Angeles council meeting over racist remarks
A raucous crowd of protesters thronged the Los Angeles City Council chambers on Tuesday, calling for the resignation of three members involved in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to describe co-workers — even the whole small of a council member who was not present – as they plotted to safeguard Latin American political strength in the council districts.
President Joe Biden joined the barrage of criticism, saying through White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that former City Council Speaker Nury Martinez, who is taking a leave of absence, and Councilmen Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo, all Democrats, are expected to step down.
“The language that was used and tolerated during this conversation was unacceptable, and it was appalling. They should all resign,” Jean-Pierre said.
The uproar was sparked by a leaked recording of rude and racist comments from a nearly year-old meeting, which also provided an unvarnished look at City Hall’s racial rivalries. The people involved in the meeting were all Latinos.
Martinez said in the taped conversation that White Councilman Mike Bonin treated his young black son as if he were a “prop” and said of his son “Parece changuito”, or “he’s like a monkey”, the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday.
At another point in the hour-long taping, Martinez, the first Latina named city council president, called indigenous immigrants from the Mexican state of Oaxaca “tan feos” or “so ugly.”
The discussion, which also included a powerful Latino labor leader, who has since resigned, focused on protecting Latino political power during the redrawing of council district boundaries, known as redistricting. The once-a-decade process can pit one group against another for political advantage in future elections.
In the ornate Council Chamber, an overflowing crowd of protesters delayed the start of Tuesday’s meeting as they angrily shouted for de Leon and Cedillo to leave the room.
“Resign now,” protesters shouted, sometimes embellishing the chants with profanity. Others shouted, “This meeting can’t start. This house is broken”, and “Get out!
De Leon sat impassive in his seat, eyes downcast, as protesters called his name out of the bedroom. Other members of the 15-member Council urged the crowd to calm down and allow the meeting to begin.
Martinez resigned from her managerial position and apologized on Monday, saying she was ashamed of her racist language in the year-old recording. However, she did not resign her seat on the board. She announced on Tuesday that “I need to take some time off and take time to have an honest and candid conversation with my family, constituents and community leaders.”
She did not show up for the meeting.
In moving remarks at the reunion, Bonin said he was deeply hurt by the taped discussion. He lamented the harm done to his young son and the fact that the town was making international headlines highlighting racist language.
“I’m sick of it,” he said, again demanding the resignation of his colleagues.
Black and Latino voters often form alliances in politics. But tensions and rivalries between groups separated by race, geography, partisanship or religion have a long history in Los Angeles and, indeed, the country. Friction can affect housing, education and jobs – even prisons – as well as the spoils of political power.
In one of the most diverse cities in the country, a long line of public speakers at the meeting said the disclosure of the secretly taped meeting brought echoes of the Jim Crow era and was a stark example of ” anti blackness”. There have been calls for inquiries and reform of the redistricting policy.
Many critics were also Latinos, who said they had been betrayed by their own leaders.
Candido Marez, 70, a retired business owner, said he was not surprised by the language of Martinez, who is known for being direct and frank.
“His words blew up this town. It’s shameful,” he said. “She must resign.
The Los Angeles Times reported that the recording was posted on Reddit by a now-suspended user. It’s unclear who recorded the audio, who uploaded it to Reddit, and if anyone else was present.
Calls for council members to step down have come from across the Democratic establishment, including U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, mayoral candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso, and council members. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom refrained from doing so, denouncing the racist language and saying he was “encouraged that those involved have apologized and begun to take responsibility for their actions”.
Council member Mitch O’Farrell, as acting Council President, said he was alarmed by the “casual racism” on the tape and the brazen self-interest as they discussed “cutting the city for pure political gain”.
“Public opinion has delivered a verdict and the verdict is that they must all resign,” he said.
12 best Amazon Prime Day TV deals of October: LG, Samsung, Sony
Prime Day Early Access TV deals FAQ
What is the Amazon Prime Early Access sale?
Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is a new shopping event aimed at giving Prime members exclusive “early” access to holiday deals, hence the name. It’s essentially a second Prime Day. The members-only event started on October 11 and will run until Wednesday, October 12.
Do I need to be a Prime member to access the offers?
Similar to Prime Day, the Amazon Prime Early Access sale is exclusive to Prime members. Amazon Prime costs $15 per month or $139 per year; a 30-day trial is available for new members.
Is the Prime Early Access sale the best time to buy a new TV?
Events like Prime Early Access are usually the best times of year to buy a new TV. Black Friday and Cyber Monday traditionally offer the deepest discounts, but we’re seeing incredibly low prices on several TVs for Prime Early Access, with up to $1,500 off some models.
Basically, if you see a display you want on sale right now for a good price, we recommend jumping on it. But if you miss out on big deals, similar discounts are likely to reappear on Black Friday.
How much should I spend on a TV?
TV prices vary wildly depending on the performance level and size you choose.
Generally speaking, if you’re looking for an entry-level TV for casual viewing, you shouldn’t spend more than $500. Although they lack advanced picture features, you can find budget 4K smart TVs as large as 65 inches for under $500 and smaller models for as little as $100.
However, if you’re looking for a mid-range TV, with more advanced contrast and color features, you should aim to spend between $550 and $1,200. There are several 55- and 65-inch displays in this price range from brands like TCL, Vizio, and Hisense that deliver solid high dynamic range (HDR) performance with local dimming and quantum dots.
On the high end, buyers looking for the best picture performance and fanciest design features should expect to pay between $1,500 and $2,500 for a 65-inch screen. In this price range, you can find flagship sets from brands like Sony, LG and Samsung, including models with OLED panels for pixel-level contrast and wide viewing angles.
Biden expresses confidence in son Hunter amid legal issues
President Joe Biden downplayed a report that federal investigators believe they have enough evidence to charge his son Hunter with tax and gun crimes, saying he “has confidence” in him.
“I’m confident,” Biden said Tuesday in an interview with CNN, that “what he says and does are consistent with what happens.”
The Washington Post reported, citing anonymous sources, that Hunter Biden purchased a handgun and allegedly filled out a federal form in October 2018 stating that he was not a user of or addicted to drugs.
By his own account in a memoir, the younger Biden was using drugs heavily that year. The tax investigation has focused on whether he did not declare income related to his business ventures, including overseas endeavors that dogged his father’s 2020 presidential campaign, according to the Post.
A lawyer for Hunter Biden, asked by the Post about the case, accused federal agents of leaking information about the inquiry. A decision whether to charge Biden ultimately rests with a U.S. attorney in Delaware who was nominated by former President Donald Trump.
President Biden told CNN he “didn’t know anything” about the situation involving Hunter’s gun purchase but acknowledged his son “wrote about saying no” on the gun form.
“I love him and he’s on the straight and narrow, and he has been for a couple of years now. I’m just so proud of him,” President Biden said.
Any charges against Hunter Biden could ultimately shadow his father’s decision whether to seek a second term. Asked if he will run again in 2024, Biden said he would “be in the process of deciding” after the November midterm elections.
“It’s a matter of, can you do the job? And I believe I can do the job. I’ve been able to do the job,” said Biden, who will turn 80 next month.
Crypto VC trades continue to decline as activity tracks bear market prices • TechCrunch
venture capital agreement the flow to cryptocurrency startups is going in the same direction as the cryptocurrency market capitalization: down.
The total crypto market capitalization fell nearly 59%, from around $2.25 trillion at the start of the year to $923 billion at press time, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
“Deal activity tracks crypto market capitalization very closely,” Robert Le, fintech analyst at PitchBook, told TechCrunch. “It’s a bit behind the times, but if you overlay the crypto market capitalization on the amount of venture capital entering the space per quarter or per month, it tracks closely.”
Over the past two quarters, global crypto-VC transaction activity has grown from all-time highs of $10.87 billion in Q1 to $7.63 billion in Q2 and $4.44 billion in the third quarter, according to PitchBook data as of Oct. 3. The time when the total deal size was this low was in the first quarter of 2021, when the total was $3.46 billion.
“The number of transactions has dropped a lot,” Le said. “What you’re seeing is crypto companies that are getting investment are getting a bigger share compared to last year.”
Basically, investors are putting more money into smaller bets and businesses or projects they feel “more confident about,” Le said.
Peloton co-founder John Foley faced repeated margin calls from Goldman Sachs as shares tumble
John Foleyco-founder and former CEO of Interactive Platoon faced repeated margin calls on money he borrowed against his Peloton holdings before he left the fitness company’s board last month, according to people familiar with the matter.
As Peloton shares have slumped over the past year, Goldman Sachs Group repeatedly asked Mr. Foley to provide new funds or additional guarantees for personal loans the bank had given him, the people said. The company’s stock price has fallen almost 95% from its high of $160 in December 2020.
