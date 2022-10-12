Connect with us

Blockchain

Ripple (XRP) Struggles As Bearish Divergence Emerges, Eyes $0.42 Support

  • XRP price slows down after several days as price remains bullish despite showing weakness.
  • XRP trades above 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs with the emergence of bearish divergence. 
  • The price of XRP continues to hold strong and could retest $0.42 support. 

The price of Ripple (XRP) continues to hold strong as the price aims to maintain its bullish price movement against tether (USDT). Ripple (XRP) and other crypto assets enjoyed a relief bounce in previous weeks that saw the crypto market cap looking good for cryptocurrencies across the industry, with many producing double-digit gains. XRP gained the most attention as the price moved with so much strength. (Data from Binance) 

Ripple (XRP) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

Despite having a tough time throughout the year with the price falling to a low of $0.3 due to the law suite XRP was having, the price in recent times has responded favorably as the price has remained strong for some time now.

After the price of XRP rallied to an all-time high, the price had a tough time dropping to a weekly low of $0.3, where the price held strong after forming support, and this region looked like a demand zone for prices. 

The price of XRP bounced off from this region of $0.3 as the price rallied to a weekly high of $0.52 as the price faced resistance to breaking higher as the price retraced to $0.48.

XRP’s price looks good as its bullish structure is intact despite showing some weaknesses due to the market uncertainty and Bitcoin price retracing to a key support area. The price of XRP needs to hold above $0.42 to maintain its bullish structure, a break below that range would mean the price of XRP retesting the low of $0.35-$0.3

Weekly resistance for the price of XRP – $0.6.

Weekly support for the price of XRP – $0.42.

Price Analysis Of XRP On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily XRP Price Chart | Source: XRPUSDT On Tradingview.com

In the daily timeframe, the price of XRP continues to trade above the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price holds strong despite ranging as the price struggles to break above the $0.6 resistance. The prices of $0.47 and $0.43 correspond to the prices at 50 and 200 EMA acting as resistance for XRP.

The price of XRP needs to hold $0.47 and $0.43 for the price to remain bullish and safe despite showing a bearish divergence on the daily timeframe; a drop below $0.43 and lower could trigger a retracement to a region of $0.35 due to panic selling with investors and whales waiting for such an opportunity.

Daily resistance for the XRP price – $0.55-$0.6.

Daily support for the XRP price – $0.43.

Featured Image From Crypto News, Charts From Tradingview

Blockchain

Terra (LUNA) Price Surged by Over 20%

Terra (Luna) Price Surged By Over 20%
Altcoin News
  • Terra (LUNA) price increased by over 88% from its all-time low.
  • LUNA surged by approximately 15% in 14 days.

The native coin of the Terra ecosystem, Terra (LUNA), witnessed a more than 20% price surge in the last 24 hours. After attaining an all-time low at the end of August, LUNA’s price increased by over 88% today. Terra (LUNA) was airdropped on May 28 in anticipation of Terra Classic (LUNC). 

Terra Luna Price Surged By Over 20
(Terra (Luna) price chart Source: CoinMarketCap)

While Terra founder Do Kwon facing many troubles, LUNA’s sudden price increase led it to flip the price range. According to CoinMarketCap (CMC), Terra (LUNA) was traded at $2.87 with a price rise of around 12% in the last 7 days.

Terra (LUNA) Track  

Macroeconomic factors are crushing the cryptocurrency market. Result of this, major cryptocurrencies are breaking into prior support levels and continue to trade in a narrow range and low volatility conditions.

When comes to the Terra ecosystem, it has lost almost all its’s value in the market downtrend. But the Terra Luna Community continuously tried to make it strong, as they have launched Terra (LUNA) with an opening price range of $19, which is LUNA’s all-time high.

Unfortunately, Terra (LUNA) was also not performed well, and many allegations were increased against Do Kwon. Following that, LUNA attained an all-time low of $1.53 on August 29, 2022. However, in the wake of it, LUNA surged by approximately 15% in 14 days. 

Even Terra Classic (LUNC) surged by 8% following the Terra Rebels’ official subReddit has been made public. Moreover, Binance supports for the LUNC burn tax made it to recover from the downtrend, and now, the LUNC community waiting for Coinbase support, but the exchange still has not yet responded. 

Blockchain

Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO

Ethereum And Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed Daodao
Los Angeles, CA, 12th October, 2022, Chainwire

Takeaways:

  • DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform.
  • DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange.
  • Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat cash, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, DeSo, and USDC, and cash out directly to USDC.
  • Founders can also access on-chain social features such as on-chain end-to-end encrypted messaging & group chats, on-chain profiles, on-chain content, and an on-chain social graph.

Today, the fundraising process for founders is highly-centralized, with a handful of elite venture capitalists controlling who gets funded and who doesn’t. In addition, founders must typically wait ten years or more for their company to “go public” and become traded on a liquid exchange. But that could soon change as blockchains like DeSo enable founders to raise money from millions of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana users with just the click of a button.

A new app called DAODAO is launching today at the forefront of this disruptive trend. Built on the DeSo blockchain, backed by Coinbase, Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, and others, DAODAO allows any Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Solana user to invest in promising founders before they go to pitch venture capitalists.

For founders, setting up a fundraiser on DAODAO is as easy as creating a social media account. Funds are automatically converted to USD, and founders can cash out seamlessly to USDC anytime.

However, the most interesting component of DAODAO is that founders can give contributors a liquid token with their purchase, which can immediately trade on DeSo’s decentralized on-chain gas-less order-book exchange.

Such a breakthrough raises the question of whether the traditional fundraising model of waiting ten years for a company to trade on the open market could now be obsolete.

“DeSo is the only blockchain that could support something like DAODAO today,” says Arash Ghaemi, Growth Marketing Lead at DeSo. “DeSo’s recent USDC integration and the MegaSwap swapping facility to convert crypto into USD were both critical, and no other chain has both. On top of that, DeSo’s order-book exchange is the fastest in the world, capable of performing 40,000 matches per second,” he continues.

DeSo is also capable of supporting unique social features leveraged by DAODAO, including on-chain profiles and an on-chain social graph. “It costs about $75 to store a 200-character Tweet on Ethereum and about fifteen cents to store it on Solana, Avalanche, or Polygon. In contrast, DeSo is one ten-thousandth of a cent, making it the first blockchain capable of disrupting storage-heavy applications like social fundraising. It really is the Social Layer for all web3,” Founder of DeSo Nader Al-Naji adds.
 

This is the latest in a recent string of successes for DeSo. The platform listed on Coinbase earlier this year announced a groundbreaking MetaMask integration last week that has caused a significant price surge, and many new social apps like Diamond, a web3 social network built on DeSo, have launched and are growing rapidly with a recent surge in user numbers. 

Recently, the platform announced a USDC integration that has attracted many new builders to the ecosystem, including DAODAO.

With the launch of DAODAO, DeSo’s true disruptive power becomes apparent. It is a platform that can disrupt social media and the trillion-dollar early-stage financing market.

About DeSo Foundation

DeSo is a new layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to decentralize social media and scale storage-heavy applications to billions of users. They raised $200 million and are backed by Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, Coinbase Ventures, Social Capital, Polychain Capital, Winkelvoss Capital, Pantera, and others.

$DESO, the native currency of the DeSo blockchain, is listed on Coinbase.

Check out the full roadmap and claim your username on deso.com.

Contact

Growth Marketing Lead
Ash Ghaemi
DeSo Foundation
[email protected]

Blockchain

Shiba Inu Community Seizes Control of the SHIB Burn Portal

Shib Super Store Launches New Burn Method Via Fiverr
13 mins ago |