Rising Bielema and Illini earn AP Big Ten midseason honors

Second-year coach Bret Bielema and his Illinois football team are succeeding at a rate the program hasn’t seen in a long time. A very long time in some cases.

The No. 24 Illini (5-1, 2-1) are ranked for the first time since 2011, to their best start since 11, after their first victory over Iowa since 2008 and a sweep of the Hawkeyes and Wisconsin in the same season for the first time since 1989.

“I knew it was going to happen, I think other people around us knew it was going to happen. Now we’re in the real world,” Bielema said. is that they are thirsty, that they are hungry, that they are excited.”

Bielema and his Illini are well represented in the Associated Press’ Big Ten mid-season awards.

Bielema is the top coaching pick of the first half of the season, Illinois is the most surprising team, and quarterback Tommy DeVito is the most surprising player in voting by AP sportswriters covering the conference.

Prior to Bielema’s arrival, the Illini had averaged 2.5 conference wins per year since the Big Ten moved to the current East-West Divisions in 2014.

Road victories against a top-10 Penn State and West-leading Minnesota highlighted Bielema’s freshman season, but few predicted the Illini’s rise this year. They were sixth out of seven West teams in the preseason media poll.

Illinois has allowed six or fewer runs in three games and leads the nation in scoring defense at 8.0 per game. His run-against average is the lowest since 1950. The Illini are on track to post their highest ratings in run defense (67.2 ypg) since 1964 and total defense (228 ypg) since 1966.

The offense found a steady hand in DeVito, who had plenty of scars to show from his four years at Syracuse. No Bowl Subdivision quarterback has been sacked more than DeVito in his 19 games as an Orange starter, and he left the team mid-season last year after losing his job. .

DeVito announced his move to Illinois in December and beat Art Sitkowski at preseason camp. He limited his mistakes as Chase Brown, whose nation-leading 879 rushing yards, was the main attraction.

DeVito injured his ankle in the first half against Iowa last week and is questionable for Saturday’s home game against co-Western Division leader Minnesota.

“It’s going to be a big game on Saturday,” Bielema said, “because we made it a big game.”

OFFENSIVE PLAYER

QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten). The Buckeyes quarterback has established himself as the Heisman Trophy favorite after being a runner-up last year. Stroud leads the nation in touchdown passes (24), passer rating (207.5) and yards per attempt (10.9). He only fumbled once in six games having spat the ball six times in 12 games last season. Last week he threw for 361 yards and a school-best tying six touchdowns against Michigan State.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER

CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State (5-0, 2-0). The son of Pittsburgh Steelers great Joey Porter has taken his game to the next level and is one of the best cornerbacks in the country. Purdue threw Porter’s way 14 times in the season opener, according to Pro Football Focus, and he interrupted five passes. Opponents have only targeted him eight times since, and he’s given up just one hold in the past three games. His 10-pass breakouts are tied for second nationally.

FIRST YEAR FIRST YEAR

RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State. The nation’s No. 1 running back in the 2022 recruiting class is one of the Big Ten’s top breakaway threats. He leads the nation with five points from at least 40 yards, including three for touchdowns. His 7.35 yards per carry ranks fifth. He is the third-best freshman rusher with 92.6 yards per game.

FIRST YEAR TRANSFER

WR Charlie Jones, Purdue (4-2, 2-1). His stint with the Boilermakers was awesome. He was reunited with his childhood friend in quarterback Aidan O’Connell and caught 50 passes for 603 yards and seven touchdowns. Last year, in 14 games for Iowa, he had 21 catches and three touchdowns. He was targeted 69 times and dropped just one bullet, according to PFF.

MOST DISAPPOINTING TEAM

Michigan State was the AP’s surprise midseason team in 2021 after starting 7-0 and earning a top-10 finish. Things have changed for Mel Tucker and the Spartans (2-4). They’ve lost all four games to Power Five teams and are winless in their first three conference games for the second time in 16 years. Injuries have plagued the defense, which is giving up 445 yards per game, and the offense has been kept under 300 yards in two of its three conference games.

WARMEST SEAT

Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz (3-3, 1-2) has been teased for his stubbornness in how he handles the nation’s worst offense. To complicate matters is that his son, Brian Ferentz, is the offensive coordinator. Ferentz has amassed a lot of capital in 24 years as a head coach, and the Hawkeyes are the defending champions in the West, but the fans’ patience is wearing thin.

BIGGEST INJURY

It’s scary to think how prolific Ohio State’s offense could be if it had a healthy Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the nation’s top returning receiver. A hamstring injury limited the AP preseason First-Team All-America pick to four catches for 36 yards in two games. He’s missed the last three games and could be ready to play Iowa after this week’s opener.

___

AP sportswriters Dave Campbell, Tom Canavan, Larry Lage, Mike Marot, Steve Megargee, Mitch Stacy and Noah Trister and AP freelance writers John Bohnenkamp and Travis Johnson contributed.

___

