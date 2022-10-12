Ron Johnson has an old promise brutally knocked down by a local newspaper

working document

Being laid off is a huge stressor and it leaves many people wondering what they should do next. Elaine Varelas explains how a career transition company could help you in your job search and how having professional support during a sudden job loss is essential to finding your next opportunity. Ask the Job Doc. boston.com

Q: I was recently made redundant and my company connected me with a career transition company. Should I take their services offered? I already have a CV and started applying on my own.

A: When your employer offers you free services, be careful. Career transition has come a long way since the days when executives were the only ones to benefit from these company-sponsored professional services. Career transition and coaching services are provided at most organizational levels, from individual contributors and entry-level employees to management teams and founders. These comprehensive services offer much more than just developing your CV (although this is often included in the process). Most people benefit from professionally reviewing, editing and improving the content of their resume, ensuring it can pass through Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS). Partnering with a career coach or consultant will not only improve the content of your resume, but the work will make you a much better job seeker, and an experienced coach can get you thinking about opportunities you might be blind to. You’ll increase your interview skills, improve your ability to negotiate important aspects of your job offer, and develop a long-term career strategy.

Learning to deal with the fact that you’ve been laid off and explaining it to friends, family, and a new hiring manager is worth the time invested in working with a career transition company. Companies are struggling to find good employees right now, and a company in career transition will have access to positions that may not be posted on most job search sites. A coach or consultant may also have direct lines to talent and hiring managers that you may not otherwise get. Some people don’t use career transition services because they don’t think they need support. Other times the reluctance may be due to disappointment or anger with the organization that separated them in the first place. Taking the time to see what is on offer and find out what benefits can be provided to you is the best approach to an offer like this. Remember that your old company provides these services to you free of charge. A growth mindset means we all have something to learn, so even if you’re a corporate recruiter, you should see if the company can offer you a different approach than what you did.

Whether you need a job fast or just don’t want to get started until you’ve had some much-needed downtime, connecting with a career transition company and certified consultant will provide benefits that other job seekers have not. They can meet your individual needs while finding out what is most important to you (what other careers you might be interested in, what skills you have, what development opportunities you are looking for, etc.). Even people who have already gone through career transition services find that the second or third time they use these services, the education provided provides them with new knowledge and perspectives. Indeed, hiring processes, technology and job search resources are changing so rapidly. LinkedIn, for example, changes its algorithms with such high frequency that you’ll learn something completely new since their last change. The more support you can get in a job search, the better. And if these services are offered to you, it is strongly recommended that you anticipate them and start your new career with as many tools, tips, knowledge and additions to your network as possible.