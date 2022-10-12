Russia Tags Meta (Facebook) as Terrorist and Extremist Group

The article also made accusations of “Russophobia” on behalf of the Meta.

Meta appealed the decision in a Moscow court. Their appeal, however, was denied.

Russia’s conflict with the West has reached a new level of intensity. Federal Financial Monitoring Service Rosfinmonitoring has classified the social networking business Meta as a terrorist and extremist group. A list of groups associated with terrorism and extremism now includes Meta, formerly known as Facebook.

Russian claims that Meta was a terrorist group have been debunked. In addition to Twitter and other social media sites, Russia has also blocked Facebook and Instagram. However, WhatsApp was accessible. After Russia banned Meta, they appealed the decision in a Moscow court. Their appeal, however, was denied.

Assault on Free Expression

The Russian government accuses Meta Platforms Inc. of carrying out terrorist acts in its country. The article also made accusations of “Russophobia” on behalf of the Meta. Prosecutors from the Russian government said that Meta encourages its users to commit crimes against Russians. They said Meta was trying to sow distrust in Russia and Russians on purpose.

Further, they alleged that following Russia’s war on Ukraine, Meta was censoring any pro-Russian sentiment. Meta strongly refuted the claims and appealed the decision, but was ultimately unsuccessful.

Experts, however, have stated that Russia’s prohibition of social media is an assault on free expression. They said Russia was stifling dissent by limiting access to information. As a result, social media has become a significant venue for protests directed towards Russia.

There is a high degree of correlation between the crypto market and the overall market right now. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has put a strain on international economies. The international economy may suffer as a result of sanctions implemented on Russia. However, the most notable effect has been skyrocketing inflation rates.

