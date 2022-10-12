Scattered thunderstorms and lightning hit Southern California

Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled across parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue for most of the day.

A group of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County around 2:30 a.m. and quickly moved through the region, moving toward Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. .

“People are reporting frequent lightning strikes” from Norwalk to Culver City on Twitter, Hall added. There is also a risk of hail, he said.

Most areas saw less than a quarter inch of rain, with 0.015 inches at El Segundo, 0.0700 inches at Redondo Beach and 0.023 inches at Compton. The thunderstorms moved quickly, Hall said, with moderate to heavy gusts of rain lasting about five to 10 minutes.

Meteorologists are expecting a break in showers on Wednesday morning, although the storms will re-develop this afternoon and start moving west of the mountains and into the Coast and Valley area and Southland.

A low-pressure system sits just off the coast, pushing an unstable air mass through the area, Hall said.

San Bernardino and Riverside counties are expected to be drier today, although the Inland Empire may still see rain, according to the National Weather Service in San Diego. “[Tuesday] was scarier because there were more showers and quite a few thunderstorms,” said meteorologist Miguel Miller.

A thunderstorm over recently scorched areas of the Inland Empire raised concerns of flash flooding and debris flows on Tuesday afternoon, but the area appeared to have escaped a major impact by evening.