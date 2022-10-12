LAHORE, Pakistan — A Pakistani court on Wednesday acquitted Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his son of corruption and money laundering charges filed in 2020, a defense lawyer said.
Scattered thunderstorms and lightning hit Southern California
Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled across parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue for most of the day.
A group of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County around 2:30 a.m. and quickly moved through the region, moving toward Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. .
“People are reporting frequent lightning strikes” from Norwalk to Culver City on Twitter, Hall added. There is also a risk of hail, he said.
Most areas saw less than a quarter inch of rain, with 0.015 inches at El Segundo, 0.0700 inches at Redondo Beach and 0.023 inches at Compton. The thunderstorms moved quickly, Hall said, with moderate to heavy gusts of rain lasting about five to 10 minutes.
Meteorologists are expecting a break in showers on Wednesday morning, although the storms will re-develop this afternoon and start moving west of the mountains and into the Coast and Valley area and Southland.
A low-pressure system sits just off the coast, pushing an unstable air mass through the area, Hall said.
San Bernardino and Riverside counties are expected to be drier today, although the Inland Empire may still see rain, according to the National Weather Service in San Diego. “[Tuesday] was scarier because there were more showers and quite a few thunderstorms,” said meteorologist Miguel Miller.
A thunderstorm over recently scorched areas of the Inland Empire raised concerns of flash flooding and debris flows on Tuesday afternoon, but the area appeared to have escaped a major impact by evening.
Pakistani court acquits PM and son in money laundering case
The case in the special court in Lahore was “totally baseless and politically motivated”, said Sharif’s lawyer, Amjad Pervez.
The prosecutor was not immediately available for comment.
The Federal Investigation Agency in Lahore filed corruption and money laundering charges against Sharif and his two sons, Hamza and Suleman, in November 2020.
Suleman has not been tried since moving to London after the charges were filed. The FIA accused the three men of laundering 16.3 billion rupees (nearly $200 million) between 2008 and 2018.
In Pakistan, members of successive governments have targeted political opponents by taking legal action against them, ostensibly to keep them entangled in legal proceedings and removed from the political arena.
Sharif, the brother of disgraced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was elected prime minister by Pakistan’s parliament earlier this year after a week of political unrest that led to Khan’s ousting.
Moderna and Merck will jointly develop a cancer vaccine for patients at high risk of melanoma
Pipettes are seen at the Moderna Therapeutics Inc. laboratory in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Moderna began testing this week
Modern and Merck will jointly develop and sell a personalized cancer vaccine for each patient, the companies announced Wednesday.
Moderna’s vaccine, based on its messenger RNA technology, is being studied in combination with Merck’s Keytruda to treat patients with high-risk melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, in a phase 2 trial The companies expect to release data in the fourth quarter of this year.
Moderna’s stock jumped 16% in morning trading.
Moderna’s vaccine is designed to prompt the immune system to deploy killer T cells that target specific mutations in a patient’s tumors. Merck’s Keytruda is a monoclonal antibody, given by injection, that blocks certain cellular proteins from preventing T cells from attacking.
The companies originally struck the deal in 2016, but Merck is now exercising its option through a $250 million payment to Moderna. Merck will collaborate in the development and commercialization of the product. The companies will share all costs and benefits equally.
Moderna has become a household name during the pandemic after developing one of the most effective vaccines against Covid-19 in collaboration with the US National Institutes of Health.
But the Covid vaccine is the only commercially available product from Moderna. The Boston biotech company is under increasing pressure to demonstrate how its messenger RNA technology can be deployed against other diseases.
Moderna expects $21 billion in Covid vaccine sales this year as it rolls out new recalls targeting the omicron variant.
Keytruda is Merck’s biggest drug, accounting for 35% of the company’s total sales in the second quarter. It has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat several types of cancer.
Olympian Sushil Kumar charged by Delhi court along with 17 others in wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder case
A Delhi court has laid charges against Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar and 17 others in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case, setting the stage for their trial.
Double Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar will now stand trial for murder after being charged in a Delhi court for the death of Sagar Dhankar. Kumar was charged, along with 17 others, with murder, attempted murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and others, including criminal conspiracy.
Twenty-three-year-old Dhankar, a former national junior wrestling champion, died after a fight between wrestlers in the parking lot of Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi on May 4, 2021. Inquests revealed that the fight took place over a dispute regarding an apartment owned by Kumar that Dhankar used to rent.
Dhankar and two of his friends had to be admitted following the fight. However, he succumbed to his injuries. According to the post-mortem report, Dhankar died from brain damage resulting from a blunt object impact.
Police have named Kumar as the main defendant after video footage emerged in which the Olympian is seen assaulting Dhankar. After being on the run for nearly three weeks, Kumar was eventually arrested along with his co-defendant Ajay Kumar and has since been incarcerated in a Delhi jail.
In its progress report, Delhi police named Kumar as the main defendant in the case. Kumar is accused of conspiring with other co-defendants to organize arms and men and kidnap the victims from different regions, to commit the offence.
Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand brought charges against Kumar and other defendants under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to murder, rioting and criminal association. A detailed order is awaited.
This is a new low for the wrestler who won bronze at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and silver at the London Olympics in 2012. The wrestler was also the first Indian to win a gold medal at the world championships in 2010. Kumar won three gold medals at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Twins lose Jake Cave, two rookies in roster trim
The Twins’ work to pare down their roster — they entered the offseason with 52 players, 12 of whom were on the 60-day injured list — and clear space on the 40-man has begun.
“We’ve looked at it and I think we see a path to get below our 40 number as necessary over the next few weeks,” president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said on Monday. “We don’t have to do a lot of this for another month.”
But that work has started, and already the Twins have cleared five spots, losing three players on waivers this week.
Outfielder Jake Cave was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles, catcher Caleb Hamilton is headed to the Red Sox organization and Jermaine Palacios will join the Detroit Tigers. Two more players, Devin Smeltzer and Jhon Romero, the latter of whom was on the 60-day IL, cleared waivers and will be outrighted off the 40-man roster.
Cave played in 54 games for the Twins this season, hitting .213 with a .644 OPS. He was called up from Triple-A in early August after a rash of injuries depleted the Twins’ outfield depth. He spent parts of five different major-league seasons with the Twins before being claimed.
Palacios made his major-league debut in May and played 30 games for the Twins, most of them in September. The glove-first infielder, the Twins’ No. 18 prospect per MLB Pipeline, batted just .143 during his brief taste of the majors after going 0-for-33 to begin the month of September.
Hamilton spent the end of the season with the Twins but did not see much playing time. The 27-year-old rookie collected just one hit — a home run — in his 18 major-league at-bats. He batted .056.
Smeltzer took hold of a rotation spot for parts of the 2022 season, making 12 starts, fifth on the team behind Dylan Bundy, Joe Ryan, Chris Archer and Sonny Gray. He also spent some time pitching out of the bullpen in August before finishing the year at Triple-A. Smeltzer posted a 3.71 ERA in his fourth season.
Romero, who the Twins claimed off of waivers in March, spent nearly the entire season on the injured list after landing there in April with a biceps injury. He never returned after that.
The Twins currently have 47 players on the roster, with a number of players headed toward free agency, including catcher Gary Sánchez and reliever Michael Fulmer, and some with either team (Miguel Sanó, Dylan Bundy), mutual (Chris Archer) or player options (Carlos Correa) that are not expected to be picked up.
United Center launches ticket offer for Chicago’s Harry Styles show – NBC Chicago
For any Harry Styles fans who couldn’t manage to secure a ticket to one of the star’s six sold-out shows in Chicago, this one’s for you.
The United Center tweeted on Wednesday that the venue will give two lucky fans two Level 100 tickets to Styles’ second-to-last show of his “Love on Tour” concert series in Chicago.
“One winner will be randomly selected” to receive both tickets, the Tweet read. “Travel not included.”
The competition, which takes place on Twitter and ends Thursday at 5 p.m., has already garnered more than 4,700 retweets.
Styles’ “Love on Tour” show is currently in Chicago for a six-night stopover, but it hasn’t been entirely smooth.
On the show’s first night in town last week, general admission ticket holders were seen camping outside the United Center a few days early, hoping to secure a spot near the stage. However, just hours before the show started, the venue announced Thursday’s show would not go ahead as planned “out of an abundance of caution due to band/crew illness”.
As the show was postponed until Monday, hundreds of fans took to social media to express their displeasure, with many having to offload tickets for a show they could no longer attend.
“I literally just drove 6 hours from 2 states and paid 400 for a hotel and took two days of work to be told it’s rescheduled to a day where I can’t come back 3 hours before ???? a comment on the United Center’s Facebook post read.
Each of Styles’ six shows sold out early on when tickets were released earlier this year. Three of Chicago’s six shows remain: October 13, 14 and 15. They should go as planned.
Gophers men’s basketball target Dennis Evans to pick school Monday
The Gophers men’s basketball program will learn early next week if one of the nation’s best big-man prospects will join Minnesota next year.
Dennis Evans, a 7-foot-1 center from Riverside, Calif., reportedly will make his college decision on his Instagram page on Monday. His two finalists are Minnesota and Texas Christian.
Evans, a four-star prospect per 247 Sports’ composite rankings, visited both the U and TCU in September. The Kansas Jayhawks no longer are in the mix.
“I’m just looking for a good program that’s really going to give me a good chance to really show what I’m made of, and one that’s going to continue to support me and push me to my dream of hopefully making it to the NBA,” Evans told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Evans, who is the No. 31 overall prospect in the country, is considered an imposing rim protector with the tools to grow offensively.
Evans played on the AAU circuit for Team Inland with current Gopher freshman wing Jaden Henley of Ontario, Calif.
Minnesota has one commitment in the 2023 recruiting class: 4-star guard Cameron Christie of Rolling Meadows, Ill. He is considered a top-150 prospect.
