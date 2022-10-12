Shiba Inu Community Seizes Control of the SHIB Burn Portal

- The Shiba Inu team takes over SHIB burn portal operations.
- Shiba Inu terminated its cooperation with the Ryoshi Vision team.
Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the leading meme-currencies has announced that it has completely taken over the SHIB burn portal and terminated its affiliation with the Ryoshi Vision (RYOSHI) team, as per the latest announcement from Shiba Inu Ecosystem.
SHIB team stated:
We know how important the burn portal has been to the community. To move forward, the SHIB team will continue to host the Burn Portal as a part of ShibaSwap, powered by our internal development team is also working on additional burn utility mechanics with solutions such as the upcoming Shibarium protocol.
They furtherly added that the SHIB team will focus on community outreach activities for the platform in the upcoming weeks as the portal transforms into a fully operational ShibaSwap platform. Moreover, the SHIB ecosystem is also developing a suitable strategy for rewarding Burn Portal users.
SHIB Separates From Ryoshi Vision
According to the announcement from SHIB, the Ryoshi Vision team will no longer be necessary for the implementation of a reward system due to its failure to deliver strategies properly as promised by the platform.
Both the Ryoshi and SHIB communities have voiced several criticisms over the burn portal’s ineffectiveness and lack of allocating rewards. Shiba Inu said that despite the platform’s attempts, it was unable to contact the Ryoshi Vision team to find a solution. Following this, the Shiba ecosystem decided to part away with Ryoshi Vision when the project developed a new team.
At the same time, SHIBA INU (SHIB) is trading around $0.00001034 with a one-day trading volume of $136,440,494. SHIB has increased by nearly 0.54%, as per CMC.
