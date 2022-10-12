Sk Hynix Gets One-Year Reprieve For Us Chip Restrictions In China

Blake Shelton has surprised “The Voice” fans by announcing he will be leaving the singing competition show after its upcoming 23rd season.

On Tuesday, the country music superstar revealed in a statement that the spring 2023 season will be his last.

“I’ve been struggling with this for a while and decided it was time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23,” he said. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and I will always feel like home. It’s been one hell of a ride in these 12 years of changing chairs and I want to thank everyone at ” NBC’s The Voice”, every producer, writers, musicians, crew and caterers, you are the best.

He joked that it takes a lot of “adult drinks” to successfully film two live shows a week.

Shelton continued, “I have formed lifelong bonds with Carson and every one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I must warmly thank the singers – the “Voices” who come to this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thank you to those who chose me to be their coach.

At the end of his announcement, he wrote, “Finally, it’s about all of you fans watching and supporting these artists, us coaches and everyone at ‘The Voice’ chasing their dreams. wouldn’t happen without you!

“The Voice” is currently airing its 22nd season with Camila Cabello, John Legend, Stefani and Shelton as coaches.

The “Neon Light” singer has coached the show since its launch in 2011 with Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green serving as coaches.

Carson Daly has been by Shelton’s side the whole way as the show’s host. The press release confirmed that Daly will also return for season 23.

For the spring season, Shelton will reunite with Kelly Clarkson, who became a coach in season 14 and won the most recent season with the Girl Named Tom trio in December 2021.

The press release also revealed that new coaches Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan will join Shelton and Clarkson next year.

The four judges teased their involvement through cryptic Instagram posts shared on their individual pages and “The Voice” account on October 11.

“I am thrilled to join this season of ‘The Voice’ as a coach,” Horan said in a statement. “I look forward to meeting and mentoring the next generation of talent as we battle it out with the other teams!”

Chance the Rapper shared Horan’s enthusiasm and said he was “thrilled” to join “The Voice” family.

Since season one, Shelton has delighted viewers with his constant jokes and devotion to his team members. He’s won the show eight times and coached country artists like Cassadee Pope and Danielle Bradbery. The show also helped introduce Shelton’s music to a wider audience.

During an appearance on TODAY last month with Shelton, Legend and Cabello, Stefani opened up about returning to the show for the first time since Season 19.

The “The Sweet Escape” singer said she felt slightly “nervous” joining the panel after marrying Shelton last year.

“I was a little nervous about actually going back, just because I hadn’t been in a while,” she shared. “We are married now. It changes, you know what I mean?

She added, “I don’t know why I was nervous, but as soon as I left the set, it was very nostalgic, like when I met him and then it was, like, easy.”

Shelton has also spoken of being the face of the show for over a decade.

“You know what? It feels like home at this point,” he said at the time. there’s been so many times where it’s like, ‘You know what? It’s probably time to stop this,’ and then you know you’re already starting the next season.”