SK Hynix gets one-year reprieve for US chip restrictions in China
SEOUL—South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix received a one-year exemption from new U.S. restrictions blocking exports of advanced chips and related equipment to China, a sign of Washington’s willingness to offer reprieves that help minimize potential disruptions to global chip production semiconductors.
The new rules, unveiled Friday by the Commerce Department, add new licensing requirements for advanced semiconductors and chipmaking equipment destined for installation in China. Licensing for facilities owned by companies from the United States and its allies would be decided on a case-by-case basis, while facilities owned by China would face a deemed denial.
‘A real subversive and spirited grandmother’: working with Angela Lansbury by director Neil Jordan | Movies
I had two Angelas in my life at one point. Angela Carter (long gone and greatly missed) and Angela Lansbury (stolen out of this world last night, also greatly missed). There should be a ghost by your side, whose sole purpose is to remind you how lucky you are.
I would travel to Clapham Common in south London to work with the first Angela, dissecting her collection of short stories The Bloody Chamber into interlocking bites and shards of upended fairy tales that would become The Company of Wolves. I ended up with the second Angela on a soundstage in Shepperton in a forest of moving trees designed by Anton Furst, financed, in a way, by producer Stephen Woolley.
She would have been around 57 at the time, way too playful to be a grandmother… but then we needed a very unusual grandmother, this being a very unusual film set. There were trees covered in human musculature, glistening dark, sticky red; there was the root of a massive oak or elm in the shape of an elegant high heel; there were life-size teddy bears groping the bridesmaids; there was a whole wedding party of overdressed wolves (dogs, actually, powdered malamutes); there was a wolf coming out of a hunter’s mouth.
Then there was Angela herself, her grandmother’s head transformed into a wax model that was cut with a poker and shattered into shards of plaster on the floor. We had crew members who had just left The Empire Strikes Back and viewed what we were doing with a kind of benign contempt or bewilderment. But Angela always understood. Not only understood, but gave them the feeling that the business might be worth something in the end. She had been in Bedknobs and Broomsticks, after all.
I saw it years later at a reception in Dublin and was surprised at how moving it was. She finally looked like what she had done so well: a real subversive and bubbly granny. And I realized that I had never really had one until then.
Blake Shelton Announces He’s Leaving ‘The Voice’ After Season 23
Blake Shelton has surprised “The Voice” fans by announcing he will be leaving the singing competition show after its upcoming 23rd season.
On Tuesday, the country music superstar revealed in a statement that the spring 2023 season will be his last.
“I’ve been struggling with this for a while and decided it was time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23,” he said. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and I will always feel like home. It’s been one hell of a ride in these 12 years of changing chairs and I want to thank everyone at ” NBC’s The Voice”, every producer, writers, musicians, crew and caterers, you are the best.
He joked that it takes a lot of “adult drinks” to successfully film two live shows a week.
Shelton continued, “I have formed lifelong bonds with Carson and every one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I must warmly thank the singers – the “Voices” who come to this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thank you to those who chose me to be their coach.
At the end of his announcement, he wrote, “Finally, it’s about all of you fans watching and supporting these artists, us coaches and everyone at ‘The Voice’ chasing their dreams. wouldn’t happen without you!
“The Voice” is currently airing its 22nd season with Camila Cabello, John Legend, Stefani and Shelton as coaches.
The “Neon Light” singer has coached the show since its launch in 2011 with Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green serving as coaches.
Carson Daly has been by Shelton’s side the whole way as the show’s host. The press release confirmed that Daly will also return for season 23.
For the spring season, Shelton will reunite with Kelly Clarkson, who became a coach in season 14 and won the most recent season with the Girl Named Tom trio in December 2021.
The press release also revealed that new coaches Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan will join Shelton and Clarkson next year.
The four judges teased their involvement through cryptic Instagram posts shared on their individual pages and “The Voice” account on October 11.
“I am thrilled to join this season of ‘The Voice’ as a coach,” Horan said in a statement. “I look forward to meeting and mentoring the next generation of talent as we battle it out with the other teams!”
Chance the Rapper shared Horan’s enthusiasm and said he was “thrilled” to join “The Voice” family.
Since season one, Shelton has delighted viewers with his constant jokes and devotion to his team members. He’s won the show eight times and coached country artists like Cassadee Pope and Danielle Bradbery. The show also helped introduce Shelton’s music to a wider audience.
During an appearance on TODAY last month with Shelton, Legend and Cabello, Stefani opened up about returning to the show for the first time since Season 19.
The “The Sweet Escape” singer said she felt slightly “nervous” joining the panel after marrying Shelton last year.
“I was a little nervous about actually going back, just because I hadn’t been in a while,” she shared. “We are married now. It changes, you know what I mean?
She added, “I don’t know why I was nervous, but as soon as I left the set, it was very nostalgic, like when I met him and then it was, like, easy.”
Shelton has also spoken of being the face of the show for over a decade.
“You know what? It feels like home at this point,” he said at the time. there’s been so many times where it’s like, ‘You know what? It’s probably time to stop this,’ and then you know you’re already starting the next season.”
PepsiCo, Intel, Philips and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:
PepsiCo (PEP) – The snack and beverage maker reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.97 per share, 13 cents above estimates, with revenue also beating forecasts. PepsiCo managed to raise prices for its products and raised its guidance for the year. The stock gained 2.4% pre-market.
Intel (INTC) – Intel added 1% in premarket trading following a Bloomberg report that the chipmaker planned to cut thousands of jobs to cope with a declining personal computer market. Intel had 113,700 employees in July.
Phillips (PHG) – Shares of Philips fell 8.1% pre-market after the Dutch health-tech company said its third-quarter core profit would be down about 60% from one year ago. The company also said it would take a charge of nearly $1.3 billion from the value of its struggling respiratory care business.
Cameco (CCJ) – The uranium producer and plant operator Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) will buy nuclear equipment maker Westinghouse Electric in a deal worth $7.9 billion including debt. Cameco fell 11.5% in premarket stock, while Brookfield was flat.
Diamondback Energy (FANG) — Diamondback Energy has announced an agreement to buy energy producer FireBird Energy for $1.6 billion in cash and stock. Diamondback fell 1% in premarket.
El Pollo Loco (LOCO) – Shares of El Pollo Loco rose 15.2% in premarket shares after the restaurateur announced a special dividend of $1.50 per share and a $1.50 share buyback program. worth up to $20 million.
CME Group (CME) – The stock trader’s stock was upgraded to buy on hold at Deutsche Bank, citing an attractive valuation after shares fell 33% from March’s 52-week high. CME added 1.2% in premarket action.
Lyft (LYFT) – Lyft gained 4.3% pre-market after Gordon Haskett upgraded the stock to buy on hold. The company said shares of the ride-hailing service are now attractively valued and an improvement in driver supply and other factors should help Lyft’s results. The stock fell yesterday after the Department of Labor released a new proposal that could classify drivers as employees rather than contractors.
Norwegian cruise line (NCLH) – Norwegian jumped 3.5% in premarket trade after being upgraded to buy from breakeven at UBS, which noted a significant improvement in bookings for the cruise line.
KnowBe4 (KNBE) – The cybersecurity firm is close to finalizing a deal that will be purchased by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for around $4.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke with the Wall Street Journal. KnowBe4 stock jumped 12.3% in premarket stock.
Kids’ financial app Greenlight signals next iteration of app with family safety features TechCrunch
Greenlight Financial Technology, a venture capital-backed fintech company focused on providing a debit card, banking app and financial education to children, has added another layer to its business plan. subscription with the introduction of family safety features.
Greenlight Infinity, priced at $14.98 per month for the whole family, includes location sharing to see where any family member is and make recordings; SOS alerts to emergency contacts and/or 911 with one click; and crash detection with automatic 911 dispatch in which if a crash is detected while driving, driver and trip information is provided to emergency services.
Tim Sheehan, co-founder and CEO of Greenlight, explained that the driving force behind the new safety-focused features was simply “you have to know where your kids are and want to keep them safe.”
“I like how we have implemented SOS alerts where you can choose to notify your family or the emergency services,” he added. “And if you click the SOS button and you don’t choose to notify family or emergency services, they will notify both by default. This is the case if you are in a really dangerous situation and you cannot make this second decision.
Along with that is the Greenlight Savings reward, where teens can earn 5% on their savings.
Last year, the Atlanta-based company served more than 3 million parents and children, and that number has now grown to more than 5 million, according to the company.
He’s also raised about $556.5 million in total funding since Greenlight’s inception in 2014, according to data from Crunchbase. That includes a $260 million Series D round in 2021 that doubled the company’s valuation to $2.3 billion.
Greenlight isn’t alone in turning venture capital heads to the financial literacy space for kids and parents. For example, last year digital teen banking service Step raised $200 million in a Series C round and this week borrowed $300 million in debt funding to launch a crypto investing feature. . Similarly last month, Stack raised $2.7 million for its cryptocurrency trading and education app.
The recession in Russia in 2022 less severe than expected, according to the IMF
The economic recession in Russia will be less severe than expected in 2022 and 2023, in particular thanks to crude oil exports and relatively “stable” domestic demand, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated on October 11, despite the sanctions linked to the conflict in Ukraine.
Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to contract by 3.4% in 2022, the IMF predicts in a report, much less than the sharp 6% fall it expected in its previous forecast published in July. . “The contraction of the Russian economy is less severe than expected, reflecting the resilience of crude oil exports and domestic demand with increased support from fiscal and monetary policies and a restoration of confidence in the financial system”, details the institution in its report.
Western countries, since the beginning of the Russian intervention in Ukraine on February 24, have taken a salvo of sanctions against Russia intended to strangle it financially and economically. But, notes the IMF, the Russian Central Bank has since adopted “the right position” by conducting “a restrictive monetary policy”, in particular severely limiting currency exchanges.
And the institution notes that at a time when “European and American companies are reducing their purchases of Russian oil”, this one “has been redirected to China and India at a price lower than Brent”, thus strongly supporting the Russian growth.
For 2023, the IMF anticipates an additional recession of the Russian economy of 2.3%, weaker however than what the organization had forecast in July (-3.5%). The Fund also still forecasts a recession of 35% of GDP for Ukraine in 2022, largely impacted by the conflict with Russia. The Washington-based financial institution did not make a forecast for Ukraine for 2023.
Brest Brittany Handball. LFH: Djurjina Jaukovic, the return of the strong arm against Plan-de-Cuques [Vidéo] – Brest Brittany Handball
LFH (5th day). Brest Bretagne Handball – Plan-de-Cuques, this Wednesday (8:30 p.m.)
Djurjina Jaukovic, engaged with Brest Bretagne Handball until 2024, extended her Finistère adventure in November 2021 while she was convalescing. Seriously injured (rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee), the Montenegrin international was able to rely on this mark of confidence throughout her long period of convalescence, to regain her feelings and gradually reintegrate the Brest collective from this summer.
Now fit, but spared in order to optimize the reintegration of this left-back with a powerful arm, Djurjina Jaukovic is one of the elements on which Pablo Morel hopes to be able to rely on to achieve the ambitious objectives of the Breton club.
Spared against Most in the Champions League on Sunday, “Djina” will be on the floor of the Brest Arena this Wednesday evening against Plan-de-Cuques on behalf of the 5th day of LFH, a championship which sees the Brestoises advance undefeated until nowadays.
