Spanish baby gets new intestine, liver and stomach in miracle surgery

Vladimir Putin has told billionaire Elon Musk he will use nuclear weapons to defend annexed regions of Ukraine, it was claimed last night.

The world’s richest man has reportedly spoken to the Russian president privately in recent weeks in a bid to act as a peacemaker.

Tesla boss Mr Musk told others that Putin was determined to win “no matter what”, according to Vice News.

The Kremlin strongman also reportedly hinted that the nuclear option remains in play if Ukraine refuses to recognize its annexation of four regions of Ukraine last month.

It has also been claimed that Putin told Mr Musk he was ‘ready to negotiate’ a settlement provided Crimea was recognized as part of Russia.

But last night Mr Musk denied the reports, writing on Twitter: ‘I only spoke to Putin once and that was about 18 months ago.’ The subject was space.

Recently, Mr. Musk caused outrage when he appeared to support the Russian occupation of the provinces while voicing his views on the war.

It came as NATO announced it would hold nuclear drills next week in the face of threats from Russia.

General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg stressed that the annual exercises were “routine” and “long-planned”.

Commuters burned to death in their cars while pedestrians were strewn with shrapnel – and Putin’s message to the West? YOU ARE NEXT: Chilling warning from Kyiv Mayor VITALI KLITSCHKO after Russia’s ‘barbaric’ rush-hour assault on Ukraine’s capital

By Vitali Klitschko for the Daily Mail

The rockets started raining down at 8:20 a.m. as thousands of people rushed to work and dropped off their children at kindergartens and schools.

Commuters were burned alive in their cars, pedestrians were riddled with shrapnel and an explosion left a huge crater in the middle of a children’s playground.

In all, seven innocent people were massacred by Russian barbarians in Kyiv on Monday morning. 51 other people are being treated for serious injuries.

No one in the Ukrainian capital was spared the horror. A pedestrian bridge appreciated by residents for its breathtaking view of the capital was also deliberately bombed, as well as some 45 residential buildings housing hundreds of families, three schools and a nursery.

By targeting non-combatants for slaughter and destroying civilian infrastructure, Russia has again revealed itself to be a terrorist state.

This act of premeditated murder and mayhem is just the latest example of Vladimir Putin’s determination to annihilate Ukrainians as a people. But our spirit remains intact.

Although our blood was shed on Monday, we did not give our enemy the satisfaction of seeing us bow our heads in grief. We continued to stand, our hearts heavy with grief but our dignity and determination intact.

There is neither panic nor demoralization. The Ukrainians have shown at every stage of this atrocious war the extent of their domestic resources. Russia has spent most of the year trying to bring us to our knees. It did not work.

They attempt to intimidate us with terror, but that only makes us more passionate about preserving our nation and our identity as we tap into our limitless reserves of courage to defeat Russian savagery.

What is unfolding in Kyiv is a totemic battle in the struggle for civilization, a battle inextricably linked to the preservation of democracy and freedom.

Because Ukraine is not fighting only Russia, but the darkness of totalitarianism and tyranny.

My people have shown they have the strength of purpose to fight for their freedom, whatever the cost. They showed great unity of purpose in the cause of protecting their families, their cities and their state.

We only get stronger and more unbreakable with every blow we endure. In the moments after the first explosion, the first responders were ordinary Kyiv residents, who rushed to the streets to help the injured.

Those who were safely evacuated on the subway spent the next five and a half hours comforting each other and singing the national anthem. Can such a nation be defeated? Nope! Can such a nation be crushed? Never!

And yet, after all that we have seen, there are still Westerners who criticize Ukraine. If only Kyiv would kneel before its invaders, these Westerners say, there would be peace.

If Ukraine pursues its efforts to protect its sovereignty, they grimly warn – in language borrowed from Putin – that there could be a nuclear war.

In response, I ask: would Britain, for example, cede some of its territory to make a ‘peace’ deal with an invading army that wants to annihilate it? Would you abandon the independence of your country, the freedom of your children? I do not think so. The same is true for Ukraine.

Did you see what Russia did on the territory it occupied? In towns and villages from Bucha and Irpin to Izyum and Lyman, we discovered dozens of mass graves containing the bodies of civilians – men, women and children executed for the sin of being Ukrainian.

Let me tell you this: Putin will not stop his nuclear blackmail of the civilized world if he succeeds in his mission to suppress Ukraine. This fundamental fact must be understood by everyone. And that is why the imperialist ambitions of Putin’s regime must not be satisfied. They must be stopped.

If he is not defeated, Putin’s imperial bloodlust will not stop there. It will target other countries and there will be many more victims. It is no exaggeration to say that Ukraine is on the front line in the war of civilization. Our blood is shed to protect something greater than all of us.

The explosions in Kyiv were not just an attack on Ukraine – they contain a message to the rest of the world: you are next.

Ukraine needs more weapons, more economic support and even tougher sanctions against Russia to stop the crazed dictator before he expands his attacks. As mayor of Kyiv, I stand with my people, the citizens of my hometown. Against us stands a state that wants to devour foreign territory and obliterate a sovereign nation.

His soldiers are fighting for money, cars, the ability to loot Ukrainian homes – or simply out of fear of being punished for desertion.

We who did not start this conflict are fighting for something you can relate to: our families, our freedom, the future of our children. This is our home: we have no possibility of retreating. We must face and overcome every challenge. We have to win. I would even say that, given the cause for which we are fighting, we Ukrainians have no right to capitulate or accept defeat.

Eight months ago, no one could have imagined that Kyiv would be attacked, because everyone outside this country expected us to collapse within days of Putin’s tanks crossing the border.

We surprised the world with our courage and tenacity. This is our land, and the truth is on our side. We never go back to the Soviet past. Kyiv is the proud and former capital of a State on the way to its European future. And the bombs in Moscow won’t stop us.

As said to Kapil Komireddi, the author of Malevolent Republic: A Short History Of The New India