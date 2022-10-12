Sterling rallies on report that BoE ready to extend emergency bond purchases

The pound is up after a report by the FT that the Bank of England announced that it may extend its emergency bond purchases.

Britain’s currency fell after the head of the BoE told pension funds they had three days to sort through their investments.

The bond purchase is aimed at calming markets spooked by fears of a financial crisis in the UK and a blow to pension funds.

Loading

Something is loading. Thank you for your registration! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app



The pound rebounded on Wednesday after a sharp decline against the dollar, led by a warning from the Bank of England that the troubled bond market had three days to act before its support ended.

The currency rally came after a Financial Times report signaled a change of heart from Britain’s central bank, which suggested it may extend its emergency bond-buying program beyond Friday.

The pound was trading at $1.1015, up 0.43% as the report eased investor concerns that the BoE was backing away from efforts to calm volatile bond markets. He launched his program two weeks ago after a massive sell-off in sovereign debt sparked by fears that a financial crisis could damage pension fund investments.

On Wednesday, the Financial Times reported that the Bank of England had privately signaled several bankers that it could extend its bond purchases past the deadline.

It will closely monitor pension funds to see if their investment managers have sufficiently prepared for margin calls, then decide on Thursday or Friday whether to set a new end point, according to the FT.

The pound fell to $1.0954, a two-week low against the dollar, on Tuesday after BoE Governor Andrew Bailey stressed to pension funds and other investors in British government bonds that the program would end as scheduled, despite their calls for it to be extended.

“We have announced that we will be out by the end of this week. We think the rebalancing needs to be done,” he said at an Institute of International Finance event in Washington on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

“My message to the funds involved and all companies involved in managing these funds: You have three days left now. You have to do this.”

The FT report did not say whether the BoE’s private offer to extend the end date was given before or after Bailey’s comments. The BoE did not immediately respond to an Insider request for comment.

Analysts said Bailey’s giving pension funds just days to settle their liquidity positions sent fresh concerns to the market.

“A central bank just left a malfunctioning market when that was the root cause!!” Crossborder Capital said in a Posting on Twitter.

The BoE was forced to step in at the end of September with a £65 billion ($71.5 billion) program to buy long-term British government bonds, or gilts. The move came after the UK government’s announcement of huge tax cuts sent turmoil to currency and bond markets as investors worried about their impact on its debt burden.

The central bank then stepped in twice to expand the program on Monday and Tuesday, with its actions showing few signs of the gilt market stabilizing. He warned that soaring gilt yields risked triggering a spiral of “fire selling” that could threaten the UK’s financial stability.