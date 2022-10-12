Stillwater bridge lifts ending for the season

In the age of the NCAA’s loosened transfer rules, one’s team loss can immediately become another team’s bounty — even in the same conference.

Such is the situation for Indiana, which plucked guard Sara Scalia out of the portal after the Gophers’ leading scorer left the team just as the Women’s Final Four was kicking off in Minneapolis.

The NCAA used to require that Division I student-athletes sit out a year after transferring unless it was deemed a hardship case. Now, Division I players can transfer once without penalty and play immediately the next season, and are guaranteed their scholarship until they graduate.

When the NCAA then allowed scholarship athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID pandemic, it set off a rush to the portal.

“I think there are some really good pieces to it, there’s some frustrating pieces to it,” Hoosiers coach Teri Moren said Wednesday during the first day of Big Ten media days at Target Center. “We have benefited from the portal. I would be lying if I told you we haven’t.”

The Hoosiers finished fifth in the Big Ten last season (24-9, 11-5), advanced to the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16 and then added three Power 5 transfers to an already-talented team through the portal — none more intriguing than Scalia, a pure shooter from Stillwater who led the Gophers with 17.9 points last season and ranked third nationally with 111 made 3-pointers. She will have two seasons of eligibility.

“It’s been a lot of fun getting to know Sara and play with her, and not against her,” Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Holmes said Tuesday. “… I’ve told Sara this, I really respect her decision to leave Minnesota, because that’s not an easy decision to make. She’s from Minnesota, she had really good success there, I know she cares a lot about those people.

“So, for her to make that decision because, you know, she wanted to win, and then choose to come to us, it means a lot to us.”

The Hoosiers have been picked to finish second in the Big Ten this season.

Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen, a hall of fame player in her fifth season coaching her alma mater, lost seven players to the portal last spring — including top scorer Scalia, top rebounder Kadi Sissoku and assists leader Jasmine Powell, and added four through the transfer portal to augment a talented freshman class, including post Destinee Oberg, a top high school recruit who played three seasons at Arkansas.

Minnesota played then-No. 5 Indiana tough on Feb. 3 last season in Bloomington before the Hoosiers scored 14 of the game’s last 18 points to win 80-70. Asked if they remember how Scalia played in that game, new teammates Holmes and Grace Berger immediately answered, “Yes!”

“She scored, like, 30 points and had like eight 3s, or something like that,” Berger said.

Actually, it was 26 points and seven 3s, but the point is well taken. Scalia is a big loss for Minnesota, and should be a boon for the Hoosiers. Her 3.4 3-pointers a game were second in the nation, and after Powell left the team on Jan. 28, Scalia moved from off guard to point guard.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, the nation’s leading scorer in 2021-22 with a 27-point average, has earned a reputation of a player who can shoot from anywhere inside the halfcourt logo, but Scalia has range, as well.

“Her range is as good as anyone in the country,” Berger said. “I mean, we see it in practice. She’s pretty much automatic inside the — dang near halfcourt line. It’s impressive.”

She is a big addition to a team that returns Berger, who averaged a team-high 16.2 points and 4.7 assists last season, and Holmes, an honorable mention All-American who shot 60 percent from the floor and averaged 15.2 points and seven rebounds. The Hoosiers also added forward Alyssa Geary, who started all 30 games and averaged 9.5 points for Providence as a senior, and guard Sydney Parrish, who averaged six points in 23 games for Oregon as a sophomore.

But Scalia and her 3-point shot are the biggest additions.

“We’re excited about Sara joining our basketball team,” Moren said. “We obviously had to play against her. We had to do scouting reports for a young lady like Sara. So, we’re excited that she’s joining us.”