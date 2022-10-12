News
Stillwater bridge lifts ending for the season
It’s hard to believe winter is coming when temperatures on Tuesday reached the 80s.
But Minnesota Department of Transportation officials sent their annual announcement Tuesday afternoon warning St. Croix River boaters that the summer schedule for the Stillwater Lift Bridge will end this weekend.
The last full day of regularly scheduled lifts will be Sunday.
The bridge will remain in the down position until next spring except for special requests.
Boaters can request a lift by calling MnDOT at 651-234-7110. A 24-hour notice is required, said Kent Barnard, a MnDOT spokesman.
The bridge’s lift schedule will resume in April, Barnard said.
Kim Kardashian Calls Whitney Houston An ‘Old Crackhead In A Released Voicemail – Her Fake A** Is About To Get Roasted
Kim Kardashian‘s fake a** is about to get roasted after a voicemail of her talking trash about Whitney Houston got released on Candace Owens‘ podcast. In the voicemail, she called Whitney ’Old Crackhead’. Now, let’s wait for our cherished and trusted Twitter folks to get to work and put Kim Kardashian’s plastic body where it truly belongs.
And what’s infuriating people is that after talking trash about Whitney Houston, she had the nerves to tweet when she died pretending she liked her and was an icon to her. Kim Kardashian is a big hypocrite and a fake a** internet sensation.
According to Media Take Out:
Candace Owens has leaked a voicemail Kim Kardashian sent to Ray J, where she shockingly refers to Whitney Houston as an “old hag” and an “old crackhead” before calling the ex-couple “sick” and “disgusting.”
Candace played the recording in the latest episode of her Candace Owens Podcast.
“Some tapes are making the rounds, of Kim Kardashian and she’s talking trash […] It’s not the sweet little Kim K that she presents today,” Owens explained. “She’s nasty; she’s calling Whitney Houston a crackhead and she’s yelling at Ray J. […] It is the opposite version of the Kim Kardashian that your kids have been following.”
According to Candace, the audio is just a sample of the full recording that has yet to be released.
“I think you’re honestly a sick human being,” Kim is heard saying on the tape. “You are just so desperate that you’ll do anything for attention, and you’re so disgusting. Go have fun with old hag Whitney, you’re so sick – and crack is definitely not whack with you guys. You are just, honestly, it makes me laugh how disgusting you guys look.”
The reality star then screams at Ray J, telling him to leave her alone and stop calling her. Media Take Out confirmed that Candace is claiming the voicemail was left on the “One Wish” singer’s phone because Kardashian had taken issue with Ray J gaining more exposure and publicity for his then-relationship with Houston, who passed away back in February 2012.
Candace’s video is going viral, and fans of Whitney Houston are blazing mad at Kim for making such horrible and disparaging comments about the fallen superstar.
Those around Kim Kardashian thinking she loves you and not talking trash behind your backs, y’all wrong because she’s speaking ill of y’all to her famewhore Kardashians.
Here is how Twitter folks are reacting to the voicemail exposing Kim Kardashian as a hypocrite:
The post Kim Kardashian Calls Whitney Houston An ‘Old Crackhead In A Released Voicemail – Her Fake A** Is About To Get Roasted appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Big Ten women’s basketball: Gophers’ loss is Indiana’s gain
In the age of the NCAA’s loosened transfer rules, one’s team loss can immediately become another team’s bounty — even in the same conference.
Such is the situation for Indiana, which plucked guard Sara Scalia out of the portal after the Gophers’ leading scorer left the team just as the Women’s Final Four was kicking off in Minneapolis.
The NCAA used to require that Division I student-athletes sit out a year after transferring unless it was deemed a hardship case. Now, Division I players can transfer once without penalty and play immediately the next season, and are guaranteed their scholarship until they graduate.
When the NCAA then allowed scholarship athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID pandemic, it set off a rush to the portal.
“I think there are some really good pieces to it, there’s some frustrating pieces to it,” Hoosiers coach Teri Moren said Wednesday during the first day of Big Ten media days at Target Center. “We have benefited from the portal. I would be lying if I told you we haven’t.”
The Hoosiers finished fifth in the Big Ten last season (24-9, 11-5), advanced to the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16 and then added three Power 5 transfers to an already-talented team through the portal — none more intriguing than Scalia, a pure shooter from Stillwater who led the Gophers with 17.9 points last season and ranked third nationally with 111 made 3-pointers. She will have two seasons of eligibility.
“It’s been a lot of fun getting to know Sara and play with her, and not against her,” Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Holmes said Tuesday. “… I’ve told Sara this, I really respect her decision to leave Minnesota, because that’s not an easy decision to make. She’s from Minnesota, she had really good success there, I know she cares a lot about those people.
“So, for her to make that decision because, you know, she wanted to win, and then choose to come to us, it means a lot to us.”
The Hoosiers have been picked to finish second in the Big Ten this season.
Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen, a hall of fame player in her fifth season coaching her alma mater, lost seven players to the portal last spring — including top scorer Scalia, top rebounder Kadi Sissoku and assists leader Jasmine Powell, and added four through the transfer portal to augment a talented freshman class, including post Destinee Oberg, a top high school recruit who played three seasons at Arkansas.
Minnesota played then-No. 5 Indiana tough on Feb. 3 last season in Bloomington before the Hoosiers scored 14 of the game’s last 18 points to win 80-70. Asked if they remember how Scalia played in that game, new teammates Holmes and Grace Berger immediately answered, “Yes!”
“She scored, like, 30 points and had like eight 3s, or something like that,” Berger said.
Actually, it was 26 points and seven 3s, but the point is well taken. Scalia is a big loss for Minnesota, and should be a boon for the Hoosiers. Her 3.4 3-pointers a game were second in the nation, and after Powell left the team on Jan. 28, Scalia moved from off guard to point guard.
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, the nation’s leading scorer in 2021-22 with a 27-point average, has earned a reputation of a player who can shoot from anywhere inside the halfcourt logo, but Scalia has range, as well.
“Her range is as good as anyone in the country,” Berger said. “I mean, we see it in practice. She’s pretty much automatic inside the — dang near halfcourt line. It’s impressive.”
She is a big addition to a team that returns Berger, who averaged a team-high 16.2 points and 4.7 assists last season, and Holmes, an honorable mention All-American who shot 60 percent from the floor and averaged 15.2 points and seven rebounds. The Hoosiers also added forward Alyssa Geary, who started all 30 games and averaged 9.5 points for Providence as a senior, and guard Sydney Parrish, who averaged six points in 23 games for Oregon as a sophomore.
But Scalia and her 3-point shot are the biggest additions.
“We’re excited about Sara joining our basketball team,” Moren said. “We obviously had to play against her. We had to do scouting reports for a young lady like Sara. So, we’re excited that she’s joining us.”
More from US Treas Sec Yellen – monitoring developments in the UK, more work to be done on inflation
Earlier in Yellen’s interview with CNBC:
Not anymore :
-
I have been following developments in the UK “fairly closely”
- Having met British officials
- Doesn’t want to comment on UK politics
- Fiscal policy must be complementary to monetary policy, we have tried to do this in the United States
- I trust the Fed to make a good set of decisions and we’re not going to interfere
- There has been some positive inflation news, but we need to see a sustained decline
- Falling job postings take some heat out of the labor market
- I plan to stay
- I have no intention of leaving
- I think I was in good company not seeing inflation rise and persist as long as it
- Reducing inflation is Biden’s top economic priority
Watch the gilts….
cnbctv18-forexlive
Minnesota Wild release list of new foods ahead of home opener
The Minnesota Wild have announced the new food items available at Xcel Energy Center for the 2022-23 season ahead of the team’s Thursday home opener.
General concession newbies are as follows: White chocolate and macadamia nut cookie dough, street corn bites with cumin aioli, chicken tenders (or tendies, as the venue calls them), a burger and T-Rex cookies.
There are also new bone-in wings in a variety of flavors (St. Paul smoke, pickle, street corn or PB&J) and pepper-jack mac and cheese bites at the Michelob Golden Light Taphouse on the main concourse.
Club-level patrons get some more upscale new items — hand-carved reuben sandwiches and Revival brisket sandwiches and mac and cheese. And Bremer Bank Suite Level ticketholders can sample the new barbecue corn “ribs” and Swedish meatball sliders.
Finally, Flynt & Kyndle, the club-level restaurant, is offering several food and beverage packages for which anyone can make a reservation.
The all-inclusive package includes one of five rotating menus, served family style. You’ll get pre-game appetizers, salad, entree and side dishes, with a charcuterie board served at the first intermission and desserts served during the second. The experience, which inclues as many rail cocktails, house wines and assorted beers or non-alcoholic beverages as you care to drink, is $159 per person. There are no lines, and you get a reserved table during breaks. Your food and pre-selected beverages are delivered when you arrive, which gets you back to your seats faster.
There’s also a meal-only version, which includes three courses prior to the game and is $49 per person. To make a reservation, go to exploretock.com/xcelflyntkyndle or call 651-726-8400.
Berkeley police continue to investigate shooting that left one dead and three injured – The Mercury News
BERKELEY — Homicide detectives continue to investigate a shooting early Saturday on Telegraph Avenue near the UC Berkeley campus that killed a 29-year-old man and injured three others, police said Tuesday.
Police said the three injured men were 22, 24 and 28 years old, but did not say whether they were still hospitalized.
The name of the deceased has not been released.
Police would not say where the four men were shot but said they were related, although they did not say how. A possible motive has yet to be revealed, but police said no arrests have yet been made.
The shooting occurred around 1:06 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block area of Telegraph Avenue near Durant Avenue.
The shooting followed a fight of some sort. Police did not specify the number of shooters.
The four injured men were taken to hospitals where the 29-year-old later died.
Police said none of the men shot dead were UC students.
Officer Byron White said Tuesday that investigators knew several people were in the area at the time of the shooting and that police were requesting cellphone video of the shooting or the events leading up to it. Anyone with information is asked to call police homicide investigators at 510-981-5741.
The murder is the third homicide investigated by Berkeley police this year.
California Daily Newspapers
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers won’t back abortion exceptions if ban remains
MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday that he wouldn’t sign a bill creating exceptions for rape and incest if it would keep in place the state’s 1849 abortion ban.
Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions after he won the Republican primary and now says he would sign a bill granting exceptions.
“I wouldn’t sign it because that leaves the underlying law in place which is a ban on abortion,” Evers said in response to a question at a Rotary Club of Milwaukee event co-sponsored by the Milwaukee Press Club and Wispolitics.com.
The Wisconsin Legislature is controlled by Republicans, some of whom have voiced support for granting rape and incest exceptions to the state law that came into play after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. That ruling left it up to states to determine whether abortion should be legal.
In line with Democrats across the country, Evers has tried to make abortion a central issue in the race that polls show is about even. Polls have also shown a wide majority of Wisconsin voters support keeping abortion legal and at the very least having rape and incest exceptions.
Evers has twice called special sessions of the Legislature seeking to repeal the 1849 ban and create a way to put the question before voters. Republicans rejected both proposals. Evers said Tuesday the Wisconsin Legislature should codify Roe v. Wade.
Evers also supports a lawsuit filed by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul seeking to overturn the state ban, which passed before women had the right to vote and before the Civil War.
Evers, in his comments before taking questions, repeatedly branded Michels as too “radical” and “dangerous” for the state. He singled out his long-held support of the total abortion ban, a position that Michels changed last month.
“Obviously he supports that and he won’t even support exceptions for rape and incest,” Evers said of a total abortion ban. “To me that’s radical.”
Michels’ spokesperson Anna Kelly did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
He also cited Michels’ opposition to so-called red flag laws that would allow judges to take guns and other weapons away from people deemed to be a danger, as well as his comments questioning the integrity of the 2020 election. Michels, unlike other Republicans, has not called for President Joe Biden’s victory to be decertified. But Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has said that “maybe” the 2020 election was stolen and he has not unconditionally said if he will accept results of the Nov. 8 election.
Biden’s victory in Wisconsin has withstood multiple reviews, recounts and lawsuits.
Evers, who has vetoed more bills than any other governor in modern Wisconsin history, also touted his roll as a block on the GOP-controlled Legislature. Evers also highlighted his promise to increase funding for local governments, a move that would require approval by the Legislature.
Evers also defended his response to violent protests in Kenosha in 2020 that erupted after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man. Michels has been hammering Evers on his response to the violence, saying that he didn’t act quickly enough to quell the violence.
“I did everything I was asked to do and I would do it again if I needed to do it,” Evers said, nothing that he called up the Wisconsin National Guard when it was requested.
Michels has also blamed Evers for paroles of convicted murderers and others granted by the state parole commission. When asked about paroles, Evers deflected criticism by noting that any decision to grant parole is not up to the governor but the commission which operates independently of him. Michels has called on Evers to stop all paroles and pardons.
Michels has been invited to attend a similar event to take questions ahead of the election, but has not responded, said past Milwaukee Press Club President Corri Hess. Kelly did not respond to questions about whether Michels would attend a future event.
Evers and Michels are scheduled to meet for their first and only debate before the election on Friday.
