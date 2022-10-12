News
Supreme Court copyright case examines Andy Warhol’s series of Prince images: NPR
United States Supreme Court Collection
You know all those famous Andy Warhol serigraphs of Marilyn Monroe, and Liz Taylor and lots of other sequins? Now one of the most famous of these, the Prince series, is at the heart of a case the Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday. And this is a case of enormous importance for all kinds of artists.
On one side of the dispute is Lynn Goldsmith, famous for photographing rock stars and whose work has featured on more than 100 album covers. In 1981, Goldsmith was commissioned to take a series of photos of Prince for Newsweek. At the time, the Purple Rain rock star was just starting to take off. Goldsmith photographs him in concert and invites him to her studio where she offers him purple eyeshadow and lip gloss to accentuate his sensuality and androgyny. She even adjusted her photography umbrellas to create stings of light in her eyes. The result was an image she would later say was a portrait of vulnerability. Newsweek did not use the studio photo, opting instead to use the concert photo, and Goldsmith retained the other photos in its files for future publication or licensing.
Three years later, Prince was a superstar and vanity lounge The magazine commissioned Andy Warhol to do an illustration of Prince for an article he was publishing. In commissioning the work, the magazine asked Warhol to use one of Goldsmith’s black-and-white photos as a reference point. The magazine paid Goldsmith $400 in licensing fees and promised in writing to use the image only in it. vanity lounge publish.
There is no evidence in the record that Warhol was aware of the license agreement. But anyway, he went beyond that and created a set of 16 Prince serigraphs, which he copyrighted, and one of which vanity lounge used for the article. The screen-printed images have since been sold and reproduced for hundreds of millions of dollars in profit for the Andy Warhol Foundation, a non-profit organization established after Warhol’s death to promote his work and the visual arts.
After Warhol’s death in 2016, vanity loungeParent company Conde Nast accelerated a tribute, “The Genius of Prince”, featuring numerous photographs of Prince, and donated $10,250 to the Warhol Foundation to feature “Orange Prince” on its cover. Goldsmith received no payment or credit this time, and she eventually sued the foundation, claiming that Warhol infringed on her copyrights and that the foundation potentially owed her millions of dollars in unpaid license fees and royalties.
The foundation countered that Warhol not only copyrighted his iconic Prince series, but that his treatment was, in legal terms, “transformative” because its artistic rendering is vastly different from Goldsmith’s original photo. The foundation claimed that in Warhol’s version, Warhol not only cropped the image to remove Prince’s torso, but he resized the image, changed the angle of Prince’s face, and changed the tones, lighting and colors. details, in addition to adding layers of bright colors and unnatural colors, hand-drawn outlines and screens of lines, and sharp shadows that exaggerated Prince’s features.
The result, according to the foundation, is “a flat, impersonal, disembodied, mask-like appearance” that is no longer vulnerable but iconic. Essentially, the foundation argues that Warhol used a black-and-white photograph as a building block, the same way a collage artist might use slices of different photos in a larger work.
As you can imagine, each side has its experts and, indeed, two lower courts disagreed on the matter. A Federal District Court judge found that the Warhol series is “transformative” because it conveys a different message than the original, and is therefore: “fair use” under the Copyright Act. But a three-judge Second Circuit Court of Appeals panel disagreed, saying judges “should not take on the role of art critic and seek to determine…the meaning of works.” in question”. If the Supreme Court agrees, the Warhol Foundation will have to pay royalties or license fees, and potentially other damages to the original creator, Lynn Goldsmith.
Whatever the decision of the Supreme Court, its decision will have far-reaching practical consequences. It is therefore not surprising that some three dozen briefs from friends of the court were filed arguing one side or the other, and representing everyone from the American Association of Publishers and the Motion Picture Association of America to the Library Futures Institute, the Digital Media Licensing Association, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the Recording Industry Association of America, and even the union that represents NPR journalists, editors and producers, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.
The result could change the law to favor greater control by the original artist, but it could also inhibit artists and other content creators who build on existing work in everything from music and posters to AI creations and documentaries.
NPR News
News
California Propositions 2022: A voter’s guide to everything from abortions to flavored tobacco to electric vehicles
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — On November 8, 2022, Californians will head to the polls to weigh in on many issues. For the proposals, voters will decide everything from making abortion a basic right for Californians to taxing the wealthy to help the environment.
Click on the links below for an in-depth look at each proposal for the 2022 midterm elections.
App users: for a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Proposal 1
Abortion rights are probably the biggest issue facing voters in the county in the November 2022 election. Wade, every state in the country is now able to decide if they want to ban abortion.
While many states have taken steps to restrict abortions, California is offering voters a measure that goes in the opposite direction: making it a basic state right.
Get the fast facts on Proposition 1 here.
Proposal 26 & 27
Efforts to legalize sports betting in California were widely publicized in non-stop television ads airing across the state ahead of the November election. So far, more than $350 million has been spent on TV ads for and against two ballot proposals that would make sports betting legal: Prop 26 and Prop 27.
The first would legalize in-person sports betting and the second would legalize online sports betting.
So what’s the difference? And who supports and opposes them?
Get the fast facts on Propositions 26 and 27 here.
Proposal 28
When California school districts face budget shortfalls, it always feels like the arts and music programs are the first to be cut. This is the problem that California’s 2022 election Proposition 28 aims to address.
But the new approach to measurement is what’s generating some buzz.
Get the fast facts on Proposition 28 here.
Proposal 29
For a third straight election, California voters are being asked to vote on a measure to regulate dialysis clinics across the state. Ads for and against Proposition 29 have been running non-stop for the past several months.
The two previous efforts to regulate dialysis clinics have failed, so what’s different this time around?
Get the fast facts on Proposition 29 here.
Proposition 30
Taxing the rich to help the environment? That’s the claim behind California’s Proposition 30, a move to fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure. But would that really happen?
Get the fast facts on Proposition 30 here.
Proposal 31
California passed a law in 2020 banning the sale of certain flavored tobacco products. So why are California voters being asked to vote in the 2022 election? This is the question behind Proposition 31.
Get the fast facts on Proposition 31 here.
Take a look at the latest stories and videos from the 2022 midterm elections here.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Poland investigates leak at key oil pipeline
- Polish operator PERN discovered a leak in the Druzhba oil pipeline on Tuesday.
- The system transports crude oil from Russia to Germany.
- Authorities are investigating the cause of the leak as Europe worries about Russian sabotage.
Polish authorities are investigating a leak in an oil pipeline carrying crude from Russia to Germany as Europe worries that problems with its energy infrastructure will cut supplies and push prices even higher.
Operator PERN halted flows in one of the northern sections of the Druzhba system after detecting a leak on Tuesday.
“At this point, the causes of the event are not known – the stream in the damaged wire was immediately disabled,” it said in a statement.
The Druzhba pipeline is divided into two sections, with the northern channel supplying oil to Germany and Poland. It has pumped around 490,000 barrels a day to the two countries in recent months, according to Reuters.
Russia has militarized its energy exports in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed after Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.
He cut capacity on major pipelines to Europe, including Nord Stream, and supported the OPEC+ cartel’s refusals to increase oil production as the United States pushed the bloc to increase output.
Falling oil supply from Russia could push prices up to $150 a barrel, JPMorgan analysts warned last month.
Europe has expressed concern that supplies could fall further if Russia sabotages its energy infrastructure after leaks in Nord Stream gas pipelines were detected.
German authorities have accused Russia of sabotaging the pipeline system after Denmark and Sweden discovered damage had been caused by hundreds of pounds of TNT.
Poland’s top energy official Mateusz Berger told Reuters early assessments suggested Druzhba suffered “accidental damage” – but traders could still worry about Europe’s energy supply.
Brent crude jumped 1.2% to $94.96 after news broke on Wednesday, while WTI crude climbed 1.4% to $89.77. Both benchmarks traded at roughly the same level when last checked.
Read more: This map shows where Europe gets its natural gas – and why economic disaster looms if Russia cuts its fuel supply
businessinsider
News
Biden Guarantees Move to Assault Weapons Ban – ‘No Joke’
President Joe Biden said on “CNN Tonight” on Tuesday that he would pass the assault weapons ban again before leaving office.
Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Democratic voters approve of the work you do. Democratic voters overwhelmingly like you. But a poll shows nearly two-thirds of Democratic voters want a new candidate in 2024, and the top reason they gave was your age. So what’s your message to the Democrats who love you, who love what you’ve done but are worried about your age and the demands of the job? »
Biden said, “They worry about whether or not I can do something. Name me a president in recent history who did as much as I did in the first two years. Not a joke. The vast majority of the American people love what I did. And so it’s a question of whether you can do the job, and I believe I can do it. I was able to do the job. I did more. I got all this legislation passed. I ran over it. I said that’s what I was going to do, and I’m still doing it. You know, dealing with, you know, making sure that veterans are compensated for burning fires, making sure that we’re in a situation where we finally have action on firearms. By the way, I’m going to get an assault weapons ban before this is over. I’ll take it back, it’s not a joke.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Breitbart News
News
Kendrick Nunn’s Obsessed Girlfriend, Blen Kiya, Fights And Threatens One Of The Women He’s Been Messaging On Instagram, Allison Contreras
Why blame other women for your boyfriend’s inability to zip up, b-tch? Some girlfriends are just crazy and obsessed to the point that they don’t mind descending into the gutters to fight with women their boyfriends are messing around with. It’s 2022 and some women still fight over cheaters?
The girlfriend of Los Angeles Lakers’ Kendrick Nunn, Blen Kiya is going nuts, fighting and threatening one of the numerous women Nunn has been messaging named Allison Contreras. Well, Allison also hit back at Blen for being crazy and called both Kendrick and Blen lame a**es.
This isn’t the first time Blen Kiya is putting up such buffoonery. The last time, she threatened to beat up a prostitute who claimed Kendrick Nunn was the father of her baby.
Black Sports Online at the time reported:
Lakers Kendrick Nunn and Blen Kiya have been dating for over a year now and seem to be in a pretty good place. They were just at a J. Cole concert, and she is at the games supporting her man.
There seems to be one small problem.
A woman is claiming that Nunn is the father of her son. It is unclear if she became pregnant while Nunn was with Ms. Kiya or if this was before they started dating.
Ms. Kiya seems to confirm the woman is either working towards or has gotten a legal judgment to get Nunn to take a DNA test to prove the child is his or he isn’t the father.
In the interim, though, it seems the woman is on Instagram with the child claiming that Nunn is the father and he isn’t doing his fatherly duties.
The woman might also be trolling Ms. Kiya, which made her go off on her own IG story.
For one, she calls the woman a prostitute, implying that Nunn might have paid for the sexual encounter. She goes on to speak how if they met face to face, she would put the woman in a bodybag.
She was very upset.
She says how the woman is destined to be a single mother, and no one will claim her child. I will assume she is saying if Nunn isn’t the father because the woman might not be able to track down the father.
This is just your standard Lakers’ drama. Everyone should be used to it by now.
When it comes to athletes and these Instagram models, it’s all about DRAMA!
And here is Allison Contreras’ response to Blen Kiya’s buffoonery:
Here are some photos of the woman Blen Kiya is fighting with, Allison Contreras:
The post Kendrick Nunn’s Obsessed Girlfriend, Blen Kiya, Fights And Threatens One Of The Women He’s Been Messaging On Instagram, Allison Contreras appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Judge rejects DOJ’s request to block Booz Allen Hamilton’s cybersecurity deal
A federal judge in Maryland on Tuesday refused to arrest Booz Allen Hamilton Holding the purchase of a competing cybersecurity company, undoing Justice Department efforts to block the deal on antitrust grounds.
In March, Booz Allen decided to acquire EverWatch, a company he was competing against for a five-year contract to support the National Security Agency’s mission to collect foreign communications. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit in June, alleging the acquisition would drive up prices for the U.S. government and create a monopoly supplier for an essential national security service.
wsj
News
Australia v England: Second men’s T20 cricket international – live | locust
Key events
NOT OUTSIDE!
Great review from Buttler – it was actually tighter than I thought, hitting punkt in front. But even though it was a terrific delivery, the seesaw won out.
COUNTER! Buttler lbb b Cummins 5 (England 5-1)
Buttler looks to turn to the side, misses and carries him to the pad. I’m not sure it wasn’t going to go down, and the England review…
2nd over: England 5-0 (Buttler 5, Hales 0) It’s Cummins and not Starc to open on the other side, which makes sense I think: Starc, perhaps, has more to offer in the middle, and is more likely to offer width with the field up, while Cummins is more likely to cramp hitters at this time. It starts with two dots…
1st over: England 5-0 (Buttler 5, Hales 0) Yeah yeah ! Hazlewood is full to start, and Buttler brings it up and for four through the cover! It’s a terrific shot, the hands are absolutely accelerating through the ball, and after a run, a push into the left side earns a single that brings Hales on a strike. And he’s beaten first, he goes out of bounds beating his outside edge, which you can get when you deploy a test opener in this format.
Hazlewood has the ball, Buttler will face, and let’s go!
Both teams wear black armbands to mark the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombings. Long life to all those affected.
Here come the teams…
I said below that neither side’s offense is as good as once; I think I could already revise this hot take, whatever in a few weeks. Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins in Australian conditions could leave but could just as easily devastate, while for England Wood and Topley it’s the same sort of thing. I think, however, that England’s success will depend significantly on the performance of their spinners. If Adil Rashid is on the money, they are in business, but if not, they might find the need to fiddle.
Buttler, meanwhile, would also have lined up, and confirms that Wood is out because he is “wrapped in cotton wool” to ensure he is fit for the World Cup. Can’t say I’m not disappointed, as I was looking forward to enjoying it, but it’s an investment.
We are finally allowed to see the draw and Finch, back on top, says his side did well to restrict England in the opener – a big total could have been a monster – and then they got into position to win but just couldn’t finish.
Chris Jordan is back from injury, saying that the field is the discipline he is most worried about – that’s how he injured his finger so there is a mental leap to be made. He expects to play to the death, and England will be delighted to have him back.
Teams!
Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Aaron Finch (c), 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood .
England: 1 Jos Buttler (c/wk), 2 Alex Hales, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 David Willey, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Reece Topley.
Back to those changes in Australia, take out Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson and Mitchell Swepson; followed by Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood. So it’s a test attack, which I’m excited to see – that pace is wicked, but also, that pace can fly without a group of receivers behind the wicket.
Mark Butcher reckons there’s a lot of racing there, and Aaron Finch says the quality of the track is why his team is chasing.
Australia make five changes, details to follow, while England replace Mark Wood – ah! But yes! – and Chris Woakes with Chris Jordan and David Willey.
The weather is a bit overcast in Canberra. But the weather is nice in northern Lahndan; you pay your money, etc.
Australia win the coin toss and will field
We haven’t been allowed to watch this yet, but it’s still true.
More from Cricinfo, which report that David Willey came out with the painting, so probably playing.
Preamble
Elite sport is all very well – and a contest like this, at this kind of hour, whether in Australia or England, feels like a ridiculous bonus – but what elevates things on a another plain is the sacred state of the needle. And, thanks to Matthew Wade’s intervention at Sunday’s series opener, we could be on the verge of establishing a new aspect in a rivalry that is already one of the most vexing in the sport.
Let’s hope so, but even if it’s not, the level of competition we’re experiencing at the moment bodes very well for the World Cup. England’s series in Pakistan was an absolute classic, Australia’s in India wasn’t far off either, and the first game between these two told us there was plenty more in store. .
Arguably. neither side’s attack is as flavorful as before. But the hitters are every bit as outrageous as we’d like, and the nature of the runs we’ll see over the next month will extract every last bit of dynamite. So gird yourself well: it’s going to be great.
Play: 7:10 p.m. local, 9:10 a.m. BST
theguardian
Supreme Court copyright case examines Andy Warhol’s series of Prince images: NPR
California Propositions 2022: A voter’s guide to everything from abortions to flavored tobacco to electric vehicles
Avalanche NFT Traders Volume Surges Following OpenSea Support
Poland investigates leak at key oil pipeline
Biden Guarantees Move to Assault Weapons Ban – ‘No Joke’
Bitcoin Holders Bracing For A Bottom Should Check These Data
Kendrick Nunn’s Obsessed Girlfriend, Blen Kiya, Fights And Threatens One Of The Women He’s Been Messaging On Instagram, Allison Contreras
Judge rejects DOJ’s request to block Booz Allen Hamilton’s cybersecurity deal
Cryptocurrency Merchant Cryptex Introduced an Innovative Payment Method for Online Businesses
Australia v England: Second men’s T20 cricket international – live | locust
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click