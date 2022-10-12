News
The United States does not rule out a Russian cyber offensive
Top US cybersecurity officials warn that governments or private sector companies no longer have time to let their guard down and assume that Russia’s struggles on the battlefield in Ukraine will continue in the Kremlin’s efforts in cyberspace.
Instead, they say recent denial of service attacks targeting the public websites of major US airports – and claimed by Russian hacker group Killnet – could be “the tip of other types of attacks”.
“We are not in a place where we should lower our shields,” Jen Easterly, director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), told an audience in Washington on Tuesday evening.
“We need to remain very concerned, very vigilant about potential attacks on US critical infrastructure,” she said. Russians are very unpredictable. They have their backs against the wall.”
The United States and its Western allies have been preparing for potentially large-scale destructive cyberattacks on key industries and critical infrastructure by Russia or Russian-linked actors since before Russian forces invaded Ukraine in late February. .
“Businesses of all shapes and sizes would be foolish not to prepare right now,” U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in the weeks leading up to the invasion. “It’s not hypothetical. … I’m absolutely worried.”
Moscow has always denied any involvement in offensive cyberattacks, some of which targeted Ukraine on the eve of the Russian invasion. And aside from recent denial of service attacks, which CISA’s Easterly described as “a nuisance,” there hasn’t been much evidence of attempted or successful Russian or Russia-related cyberattacks against targets in outside Ukraine.
Instead, it appears Russia has focused most of its cyber efforts on Ukraine itself.
A report by US cybersecurity firm Check Point Software, released last month, found that since February, cyberattacks on Ukrainian government and military websites “have more than doubled, increasing by 112%”.
Other scholars have pointed to Russia’s continued use of cyberspace to peddle disinformation, some of which is designed to try to weaken the resolve of countries that have so far remained steadfast in their support for the Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials, however, have repeatedly warned that a new wave of Russian cyberattacks is coming, with targets likely to include Ukraine’s energy and financial sectors.
“The risk of further attacks remains very high,” Volodymyr Kondrashov, spokesman for Ukraine’s State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, said in a statement late last month.
But U.S. officials praised Ukraine on Tuesday, saying its cybersecurity efforts have kept Russia off balance.
“Thank you to the Ukrainians for what they have been able to do to strengthen their networks, to understand what is happening, to be able to get ahead of what the Russians are doing,” said General Paul Nakasone of the US Cyber Command. said. “We learned a lot.”
Still, CISA’s Nakasone and Easterly said their private sector partners have detected an increase in the scanning of critical systems by cyber actors potentially tied to Russia.
“We need to ensure that we are prepared for threats, incursions against our critical infrastructure, whether from state-backed actors, criminal-aligned ransomware groups, or even cascading attacks, with attacks in Ukraine…which could spread to the United States,” Easterly said.
There are also fears that Russia is trying to launch some sort of cyberattack aimed at disrupting the US midterm elections next month.
But while the US Federal Bureau of Investigation has seen indications of Russia-linked influence operations, the US says the voting systems themselves are secure.
“We see no significant indications of planned attacks at this time,” Nakasone said. “But it is, once again, for us a question of vigilance.”
Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty above 17,000 to defy a broader collapse in global stocks
India’s equity benchmarks gained on Wednesday to defy a broader slump in global equities, snapping a three-game losing streak, although risk sentiment remains dampened by fears an aggressive policy tightening could spark a global economic slowdown.
The BSE Sensex gained 179.53 points to 57,326.85 in early trade, and the broader NSE Nifty index rose 52.75 points to 17,036.30.
In the previous session, both benchmarks crashed 1.5% in a cigarette selloff.
Overnight, there was little good news to be had.
Oil prices fell for a third straight day as investors worried about the potential impact on fuel demand from rising recession threats and increased COVID-19 restrictions in China.
US futures were mixed as the S&P fell for the sixth straight session and the Nasdaq 100 hit a new two-year low.
Led by tech companies, Hong Kong stocks were on course for a decade low, and Chinese stocks also fell to a six-month low. Following the central bank’s reversal of excessive interest rate hikes, South Korea’s benchmark fell.
The International Monetary Fund cut its global growth outlook for 2023 to 2.7% from an earlier projection of 2.9% and warned that inflation pressures, war-related food and energy shortages and rising interest rates could cause a global recession and an unstable financial situation. markets.
Bloomberg reported that Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, said in a note that while the global economy is slowing after rate hikes, there has yet to be a significant drop in inflation. .
“This is an extraordinary environment of monetary policy tightening, and we’re waiting to see if anything breaks globally,” she said. “The UK has come closer.”
The Bank of England has warned investors and pension funds in the UK that it will end its massive bond-buying program on Friday, which was aimed at calming recent wild swings in the value of the pound and gilts.
Following these remarks by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, the markets remain worried.
Shares on Wall Street plunged on the warnings, ahead of US inflation data that should confirm the Fed’s determination to adopt tougher aggressive policy.
The third-quarter earnings season for U.S. banks begins this week, and strategists are bracing for lackluster earnings amid a barrage of warnings about the growing likelihood of a global recession.
Police investigating after man fatally shot in St. Paul’s Frogtown
A man died after a Tuesday night shooting in St. Paul.
Officers responded to the incident about 6:35 p.m. and found the man near Thomas Avenue and Grotto Street in Frogtown. Paramedics took him to the hospital, “where attempts were made to save his life,” but he did not survive, said Sgt. David McCabe, a police spokesman.
There were no arrests as of Tuesday night and police said the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation. Investigators asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 651-266-5650.
The homicide was the 29th of the year in St. Paul; there were 32 at this time last year. In an unrelated case, a 16-year-old was killed on Monday afternoon in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen and police arrested a 16-year-old on Tuesday.
Many Americans Treat Driver Assistance Systems Like Self-Driving • TechCrunch
According to a study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), many Americans feel comfortable treating their advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which partially automate certain driving functions, such as fully autonomous.
The survey explored the habits, expectations and attitudes of regular users of General Motors Super Cruise, Nissan/Infiniti ProPILOT Assist and Tesla Autopilot. A total of 604 participants more or less evenly split across the different brands took part in the survey from January to November 2021. All three groups were found to be more likely to engage in non-driving related activities – such as sending Texting or eating – while using their systems than when driving manually.
This was especially true for Super Cruise and Autopilot users, who were more likely to report performing activities that would take their hands off the wheel and their eyes off the road. Super Cruise and Autopilot users also said they could perform these types of tasks better and more often while using their systems, according to the study.
A total of 53% of Super Cruise users, 42% of Autopilot users, and 12% of ProPILOT Assist users said they were comfortable treating their systems as self-driving.
The release of the study follows a series of incidents involving the safety of Tesla’s autopilot system, and by extension, its “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) system, the most advanced ADAS in the company. Last month, some Tesla drivers filed a lawsuit against the company for falsely advertising Autopilot and FSD autonomous capabilities, which the California Department of Motor Vehicles also recently charged Tesla with.
In August, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) asked Tesla to provide more information about its cabin camera — which is intended to monitor the alertness of drivers using Autopilot and FSD — as part of its ongoing investigation of 830,000 Teslas that include Autopilot. NHTSA is currently investigating 16 crashes in which Tesla owners potentially engaged such systems before crashing into stationary emergency vehicles. The agency has opened a total of 39 special investigations into autopilot-related crashes since 2016.
GM’s Super Cruise, by comparison, was only polled by NHTSA twice in the same time frame, according to NHTSA data. Since Super Cruise launched in 2017, ADAS has appeared on more than 40,000 vehicles, so it’s a smaller pool than Tesla’s Autopilot that’s standard on all new Teslas.
Super Cruise’s warranties have also been described as more robust than Tesla’s. Consumer Reports released ratings for ADAS on select vehicles earlier this year and found that Super Cruise and Ford’s Blue Cruise were the only automakers to receive two extra points for having systems that encourage safe driving. During CR’s testing of different GM vehicles, the agency said each sounded “several warnings to get an inattentive driver’s attention.”
“If the driver still does not react, the system will begin to slow the car on its own, eventually stopping it. The system will not work if the camera is covered,” according to a statement from CR.
With Tesla Model Y and S vehicles with software version 11.0, drivers can use Autopilot even with the vehicle’s cabin camera fully covered, according to CR. If the camera detected that the driver’s eyes were off the road, it would reduce the amount of time the driver could take their hands off the wheel. However, as long as the driver’s hands remained on the steering wheel, CR found no warning if the eyes were off the road.
The IIHS survey found that some surveyed drivers said these user protection measures, such as attention reminders and lockouts, were annoying and that they would try to circumvent them. However, most people said they found these safeguards helpful and felt more secure with them.
The study suggests that driver monitoring systems and “multifaceted and proactive user-centric safeguards” are key to shaping appropriate behavior and understanding driver roles while using partial driving automation.
“Some regular users have a poor understanding of the limitations of their technology,” the study says. “System design appears to contribute to user perceptions and behavior.”
This article has been updated with special survey data from NHTSA and vehicle counts with GM’s Super Cruise.
‘Republican policies attract the worst possible people’
The Nation’s senior justice correspondent, Elie Mystal, said on CNN’s “The Lead” on Tuesday that he thinks “Republican politics attract the worst people possible.”
Network political commentator SE Cupp said: “Because people like Kanye West sometimes say things that seem close to the right-wing political agenda, they are quite willing to exploit it and, yes, even defend rank anti-Semitism. Because Tommy Tuberville stands at a Trump rally and says the right things and names the right haters, Republicans agree with his naked racism. Herschel Walker is an obvious, obvious hypocrite. Whatever you think about abortion and I don’t like abortion, he’s an obvious hypocrite, and it doesn’t matter. It’s because Republicans have decided that politics is more important than decency, honesty, conviction, integrity, any of those things. None of this matters, even if you are anti-Semitic, racist or hypocritical.
Mystal said, “Is this where I can say I told you everything? It’s been their party for a long time. At some point, Republicans have to look at themselves, look at the kinds of policies they promote, look at how they want the country to be, and ask themselves why are our policies attracting the worst people possible? As if they had to ask that question at some point to move on from what happened to their party.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
A tree trimmer dies after falling into a chipper in Menlo Park; Cal/OSHA Investigating Possible Worker Health and Safety Violations
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) — A tree cutter died after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The workplace death was reported at 12:53 p.m. in the 900 block of Peggy Lane, where officers arrived to find the worker had died.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The video in the player above is unrelated to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel lets you see the news throughout the day.
Residents living in the neighborhood told ABC7 News that it’s typical to see tree-trimming activity throughout the city. Many streets, including along Peggy Lane, are lined with towering trees.
However, tragedy struck on Tuesday. The state’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health said an employee of FA Bartlett Tree Expert Company died.
Cal/OSHA described, “According to the outside source, the employee was pulled into the chipper during tree trimming operations.”
RELATED: Woman dies after clothes got caught in raisin processor at Sanger Packing Station
“We all feel sick and sad,” said longtime resident Lisa Mitchell. “We’re really sad. We’re trying to imagine how the poor family and their co-workers feel. And that’s just, that’s a lot. We feel really, really bad.”
Colleagues were at the scene Tuesday afternoon and said the company would not release a statement.
Resident Mitchell explained that the community knows the business well.
“We see a lot of their trucks,” she said. “So I can only imagine how they feel, because I’m sure they treat their employees like family and it’s just, it’s awful.”
RELATED: Family mourns Daly City construction worker killed on first day on the job
When police arrived at around 12:53 p.m. in the afternoon, they found the man dead from injuries sustained in the incident.
Resident Thanh Skinner said neighbors had already been alerted to tree trimming operations in the area. However, they never imagined that this would lead to a fatal incident.
“It’s usually very peaceful, quiet, you don’t really see any activity,” Skinner described. “So when I got back around 2:30 p.m., the street was completely blocked off. And so we thought maybe something had happened to one of our neighbors.”
Cal/OSHA will investigate the death and have six months to issue citations if any health and safety violations are found.
RELATED: 3 injured, 1 seriously after 20ft rebar tower falls in Fremont
Meanwhile, residents of Peggy Lane said they knew how dangerous the job could be on so many levels. Tuesday’s tragedy is just one example.
“You hear about the possibilities of horrible things happening, but you don’t really know they can,” Mitchell said. “And today was clearly proof that they can.”
The worker’s identity will be released by the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office, and the death is being investigated by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health.
Reporter Amanda del Castillo will have the full story coming to ABC7 News at 11 p.m.
Bay City News contributed to this report.
Outrage erupts at Los Angeles council meeting over racist remarks
A raucous crowd of protesters thronged the Los Angeles City Council chambers on Tuesday, calling for the resignation of three members involved in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to describe co-workers — even the whole small of a council member who was not present – as they plotted to safeguard Latin American political strength in the council districts.
President Joe Biden joined the barrage of criticism, saying through White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that former City Council Speaker Nury Martinez, who is taking a leave of absence, and Councilmen Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo, all Democrats, are expected to step down.
“The language that was used and tolerated during this conversation was unacceptable, and it was appalling. They should all resign,” Jean-Pierre said.
The uproar was sparked by a leaked recording of rude and racist comments from a nearly year-old meeting, which also provided an unvarnished look at City Hall’s racial rivalries. The people involved in the meeting were all Latinos.
Martinez said in the taped conversation that White Councilman Mike Bonin treated his young black son as if he were a “prop” and said of his son “Parece changuito”, or “he’s like a monkey”, the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday.
At another point in the hour-long taping, Martinez, the first Latina named city council president, called indigenous immigrants from the Mexican state of Oaxaca “tan feos” or “so ugly.”
The discussion, which also included a powerful Latino labor leader, who has since resigned, focused on protecting Latino political power during the redrawing of council district boundaries, known as redistricting. The once-a-decade process can pit one group against another for political advantage in future elections.
In the ornate Council Chamber, an overflowing crowd of protesters delayed the start of Tuesday’s meeting as they angrily shouted for de Leon and Cedillo to leave the room.
“Resign now,” protesters shouted, sometimes embellishing the chants with profanity. Others shouted, “This meeting can’t start. This house is broken”, and “Get out!
De Leon sat impassive in his seat, eyes downcast, as protesters called his name out of the bedroom. Other members of the 15-member Council urged the crowd to calm down and allow the meeting to begin.
Martinez resigned from her managerial position and apologized on Monday, saying she was ashamed of her racist language in the year-old recording. However, she did not resign her seat on the board. She announced on Tuesday that “I need to take some time off and take time to have an honest and candid conversation with my family, constituents and community leaders.”
She did not show up for the meeting.
In moving remarks at the reunion, Bonin said he was deeply hurt by the taped discussion. He lamented the harm done to his young son and the fact that the town was making international headlines highlighting racist language.
“I’m sick of it,” he said, again demanding the resignation of his colleagues.
Black and Latino voters often form alliances in politics. But tensions and rivalries between groups separated by race, geography, partisanship or religion have a long history in Los Angeles and, indeed, the country. Friction can affect housing, education and jobs – even prisons – as well as the spoils of political power.
In one of the most diverse cities in the country, a long line of public speakers at the meeting said the disclosure of the secretly taped meeting brought echoes of the Jim Crow era and was a stark example of ” anti blackness”. There have been calls for inquiries and reform of the redistricting policy.
Many critics were also Latinos, who said they had been betrayed by their own leaders.
Candido Marez, 70, a retired business owner, said he was not surprised by the language of Martinez, who is known for being direct and frank.
“His words blew up this town. It’s shameful,” he said. “She must resign.
The Los Angeles Times reported that the recording was posted on Reddit by a now-suspended user. It’s unclear who recorded the audio, who uploaded it to Reddit, and if anyone else was present.
Calls for council members to step down have come from across the Democratic establishment, including U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, mayoral candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso, and council members. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom refrained from doing so, denouncing the racist language and saying he was “encouraged that those involved have apologized and begun to take responsibility for their actions”.
Council member Mitch O’Farrell, as acting Council President, said he was alarmed by the “casual racism” on the tape and the brazen self-interest as they discussed “cutting the city for pure political gain”.
“Public opinion has delivered a verdict and the verdict is that they must all resign,” he said.
