Tragic! Nene Leakes’ 23-year-old Chubby Son, Brentt Leakes, Suffers Stroke And Struggles To Speak

After being hurt in his NFL debut, Vikings rookie running back Ty Chandler was placed Tuesday on injured reserve.

Chandler suffered a broken thumb in last Sunday’s 29-22 win over Chicago, and now must sit out at least four games. To replace him on the roster, the Vikings signed rookie safety Theo Jackson off the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad.

Chandler, a fifth-round pick from North Carolina, was inactive for the first four games before being injured on special teams in the third quarter against the Bears. The Vikings are now down to three running backs on the 53-man roster in starter Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu.

Jackson was a sixth-round pick last April by the Titans out of Tennessee before being waived and placed on the practice squad to start the season. Chandler and Jackson were college teammates at Tennessee from 2017-20 before Chandler spent his final season with the Tar Heels.

The Vikings now have five safeties on the roster as Jackson joins starters Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum and reserves Josh Metellus and Myles Dorn. Dorn was signed off Minnesota’s practice squad after rookie safety Lewis Cine was lost for the season due to a broken leg suffered Oct. 2 against New Orleans in London.

The Vikings have had a number of rookies hampered by injuries. In addition to Cine and Chandler getting hurt, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. has sat out the last four games due to a quadriceps injury, wide receiver Jalen Nailor missed last Sunday’s game because of a hamstring strain and cornerback Akayleb Evans suffered a concussion against Chicago.

GRIFFEN DOING ‘WELL’

Former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, who didn’t play in Minnesota’s final seven games last season after having a mental health issue, said Tuesday his mental health is continuing to do “well.” Griffen revealed last December he had been diagnosed as bipolar.

Griffen, who played for the Vikings from 2010-19 and in 2021 and made four Pro Bowls, is an unsigned free agent. He was asked if he hopes to play again in the NFL.

“I just have no comment on that,’’ Griffen said. “ Right now, I’m just focusing on my mental health and that has gone well. That’s the only comment I’ve got.”

Griffen, 34, was placed on the non-football illness list following an incident at his Minnestrista home on Nov. 24, 2021 in which he posted a since-deleted disturbing video on Instagram that showed him holding a handgun and expressing concern for his safety. He called 911 to report an intruder, but none was found. Police and mental health officials worked for several hours to get Griffen to come out of his home before he was taken by ambulance to a mental health facility.

Griffen told the Pioneer Press last February his mental health was “doing well, but I’m taking it one day at a time.” He also said then that “of course I’m looking to play again” in 2022.

TOMLINSON IS CANCER SOCIETY REP

Defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson is a Vikings representative for the American Cancer Society and appreciates any opportunity he can get to help those affected by cancer.

Tomlinson, who lost his father when he was 5 due to cancer and two years ago had the mother of his best friend die of cancer, visited the Richard M. Schulze Family American Society Hope Lodge in Minneapolis on Tuesday and met with patients. He was joined by Vikings offensive lineman Blake Brandel and quarterback David Blough.

“Just to be able to give back to people going through that battle is an amazing thing and if I just smile at somebody and give them a little bit of more hope and just give them a little bit more energy and courage to keep battling through it, I’ll do it any day,’’ Tomlinson said. “Just being able to give back is an amazing thing to do and I’m happy to do it.’’

Tomlinson, Brandel and Blough took photos with patients and signed T-shirts for them. With the Vikings having played recently in London, Tomlinson said it was interesting talking to one woman he met who was born in London.