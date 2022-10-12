Trump supporter arrested for blowing up his own RV, saying they were Biden voters

Jen Psaki caused a stir in the media landscape when she announced earlier this year that she would be joining MSNBC after serving 15 months as the White House press secretary.

PSAKI was well-liked during her tenure as President Biden’s chief spokesperson by her liberal fans in the media, but even many of her conservative critics acknowledged that she was effective at her job. She’s become a household name for spinning on behalf of her boss and hauling water for Democrats at large.

But now, as an MSNBC analyst, she no longer looks like the left’s greatest cheerleader.

In his first appearance on the ‘Alex Wagner Tonight’ network, Psaki warned Democrats about the ‘really risky’ strategy they’ve been deploying to boost so-called ‘MAGA’ candidates in the GOP primaries in the United States. hope for an easier defeat in the midterm elections.

“You really don’t know how it’s going to be. And it’s scary,” Psaki told host Alex Wagner on Sept. 13.

When asked how she views the Democratic midterm outlook, Psaki took up Wagner’s suggestion that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade may fuel a “referendum” on Republicans instead of the ruling party as in previous mid-term cycles.

But later she stifled Wagner’s ardor for Democratic victories.

“While I think a lot of Democrats feel better the way they should, there’s still a long way to go here,” Psaki said. “If the election were tomorrow, I think the House would be a big uphill battle. It would be a bit of a jump. The Senate, more of a draw. But there are different dynamics that we should also pay close attention to. .”

Since then, polls that once gave Democrats a glimmer of hope in the potential continued control of Congress after the Dobbs decision and a string of legislative victories for the Biden administration have quickly swung back in favor of Republicans.

“Psaki has to realize that running in circles through a session, which was her role as publicist, will no longer fly,” said William A. Jacobson, professor at Cornell Law School and Fox News media critic. Digital. “She has to worry about her own reputation now, so it’s no surprise that she presents a realistic assessment of the situation.”

In “Meet The Press,” Psaki issued a stern warning to Democrats that “they will lose” if voters view the midterm elections as a referendum on his former boss.

“Look, I think Democrats, if the election is about who’s more extreme, like we’ve seen, you know, Kevin McCarthy touches there with Marjorie Taylor Greene, I’ll say his name, sitting on his left side , then they will win. If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose, and they know it,” Psaki said on the September 25 broadcast.

PSAKI also sounded the alarm that crime is a “huge vulnerability” for Democrats, pointing to the GOP’s “millions” of spending on the Pennsylvania Senate race using the crime issue to target the Democratic nominee. John Fetterman.

NewsBusters editor Curtis Houck acknowledged that Psaki was “efficient at her job” as White House press secretary and called her a “savvy political operator”, but he cautioned viewers about his more docile comment, saying Psaki “should not be confused with a conservative or even a moderate,” told Fox News Digital that MSNBC “strengthened its ranks with the Democratic establishment.”

Last week on “Morning Joe,” Psaki softened his opposition to the Democratic “MAGA” candidate-funding strategy, saying Democrats and Republicans “have been playing in primaries for decades” and that this can be called a “three-dimensional politics”. .”

While discussing the major Senate races, however, Psaki said it was “mind blowing” that Georgia Republican Herschel Walker and Pennsylvania candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz were “very much in the running” to win their two races despite their various problems on the campaign. Track.

“And it’s important for us, sitting in Washington or New York, to remember that in Pennsylvania, in Georgia, in Nevada, people are voting on a range of issues,” Psaki told his MSNBC colleagues last Tuesday. .

After recapping the Walker abortion controversy that dominated headlines, Psaki acknowledged “these are divided states” and “purple states” and “sometimes red-leaning states.”

“And I think we have to be very mindful of the demographics, the issues at play and the fact that as we get closer it’s going to keep getting tighter,” Psaki said.

In Sunday’s “Meet The Press,” Psaki predicted that Georgia’s Senate race would go down in December rather than suggesting a decisive win for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, whom she praised for “letting Herschel Walker wallow.” in his muddy pit of scandal” instead of attacking his GOP rival about it.

“So you don’t think he should take the gloves off at this point,” NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker asked.

“Actually I think at the moment you always have to reassess the campaigns, you assess week by week…he might have to decide to take the gloves off at some point, but I don’t think he has to. do it now,” PSAki replied.

The former Biden aide then reignited her concerns about the crime issue hurting Democrats, particularly in the Wisconsin Senate race, where she hit out at Democratic nominee Mandela Barnes for invoking Jan. 6 during a a debate to accuse GOP Senator Ron Johnson of not supporting the police.

“Crime is an issue that Democrats need to talk about,” Psaki said. “I think Mandela Barnes missed an opportunity there. When he talked about the insurgency, I think it was kind of out of touch with how people in Wisconsin feel. I mean, crime is on the rise in Milwaukee.

“That’s what people think about with their fears when they leave their homes, less than the insurgency honestly,” she added.

Jacobson suggested that even though Psaki isn’t the firebrand MSNBC thought she hired, the network would be better off with her on the roster.

“MSNBC may never pivot to the center, but maybe it wants at least some voices of reason among its vitriolic hosting team. Psaki would help achieve that goal,” Jacobson said.

Houck predicted that Psaki’s Peacock show which she is about to host will always be a “safe space” for Democrats, but the fact that she is not a “bomb thrower” like some commentators frank from MSNBC.

“I think that by doing little to rock the boat, Psaki can secure a tenure for as long as she sees fit in case MSNBC is forced back to reality and to the political stance of most Americans,” Houck said.

MSNBC is taking a big gamble to give a program to untested talent like Jen Psaki, an Obama administration veteran who was formerly a CNN analyst before joining the Biden administration.

So far, MSNBC has been roughed up by Symone Sanders, the former top aide to Vice President Kamala Harris who also left the Biden administration to join the Liberal Network to host a weekend show.

In May, “Symone” debuted with just 361,000 viewers and a measly 29,000 in the coveted 25-54 demographic. It did even worse on Sunday, reaching just 344,000 total viewers. Since then, his show has rarely cracked 500,000 viewers.

MSNBC is currently going through a ratings crisis, which began after the departure of former President Trump. Rachel Maddow, the network’s biggest star who reportedly negotiated a whopping $30 million deal, brought her schedule back to Mondays earlier this year, leaving a four-day prime-time void. MSNBC tapped Alex Wagner to fill Maddow’s shoes and his audience is a fraction of that of his predecessor.

Several other changes have been made to MSNBC. “Morning Joe” was extended to an unprecedented fourth hour of programming, Stephanie Ruhle moved to anchor “The 11th Hour” after Brian Williams and Chuck Todd’s weekday show left pulled by the network and moved to NBC’s live broadcast network NBC News now.

Additionally, Peacock canceled two programs led by MSNBC weekend host Ayman Mohyeldin and analyst Zerlina Maxwell, who has since left the network altogether following the cancellation of her show.