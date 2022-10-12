Twins lose Jake Cave, two rookies in roster trim

The Twins’ work to pare down their roster — they entered the offseason with 52 players, 12 of whom were on the 60-day injured list — and clear space on the 40-man has begun.

“We’ve looked at it and I think we see a path to get below our 40 number as necessary over the next few weeks,” president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said on Monday. “We don’t have to do a lot of this for another month.”

But that work has started, and already the Twins have cleared five spots, losing three players on waivers this week.

Outfielder Jake Cave was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles, catcher Caleb Hamilton is headed to the Red Sox organization and Jermaine Palacios will join the Detroit Tigers. Two more players, Devin Smeltzer and Jhon Romero, the latter of whom was on the 60-day IL, cleared waivers and will be outrighted off the 40-man roster.

Cave played in 54 games for the Twins this season, hitting .213 with a .644 OPS. He was called up from Triple-A in early August after a rash of injuries depleted the Twins’ outfield depth. He spent parts of five different major-league seasons with the Twins before being claimed.

Palacios made his major-league debut in May and played 30 games for the Twins, most of them in September. The glove-first infielder, the Twins’ No. 18 prospect per MLB Pipeline, batted just .143 during his brief taste of the majors after going 0-for-33 to begin the month of September.

Hamilton spent the end of the season with the Twins but did not see much playing time. The 27-year-old rookie collected just one hit — a home run — in his 18 major-league at-bats. He batted .056.

Smeltzer took hold of a rotation spot for parts of the 2022 season, making 12 starts, fifth on the team behind Dylan Bundy, Joe Ryan, Chris Archer and Sonny Gray. He also spent some time pitching out of the bullpen in August before finishing the year at Triple-A. Smeltzer posted a 3.71 ERA in his fourth season.

Romero, who the Twins claimed off of waivers in March, spent nearly the entire season on the injured list after landing there in April with a biceps injury. He never returned after that.

The Twins currently have 47 players on the roster, with a number of players headed toward free agency, including catcher Gary Sánchez and reliever Michael Fulmer, and some with either team (Miguel Sanó, Dylan Bundy), mutual (Chris Archer) or player options (Carlos Correa) that are not expected to be picked up.