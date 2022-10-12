Uk Gdp Shrinks By 0.3% Raising Economic Downturn Concerns

The Ethereum price has been trending to the downside after its successful implementation of “The Merge” and its transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. Launched back in September on mainnet, ETH’s price has been losing bullish momentum since then.

At the time of writing, the Ethereum price trades at $1,298 with sideways movement during today’s trading session and a 5% loss in the last 7 days. The second cryptocurrency by the market has been following the general sentiment in the market as the nascent asset class is pushed down due to macroeconomic factors.

There Is Hope For The Ethereum Price, How Long Should You Hold ETH?

According to a survey conducted by Finder with 5 experts, the Ethereum price has limited bullish potential for 2022. The experts believe that this cryptocurrency will likely continue moving sideways for the rest of the year.

In tandem with current macroeconomic conditions, the Ethereum price will be limited by tightened financial conditions and liquidity. Thus, ETH is likely to stay at its current levels or rise by $1,360 to $1,377 by the end of 2022.

As seen below, the cryptocurrency might pick up its bullish momentum in 2023 and 2024. This would take ETH’s price from its current levels to its previous all-time high north of $4,000.

After that, Ethereum’s upside trajectory will be much steeper, according to the experts with a potential to reach a new all-time high in late 2024 or in early 2025. Over the next decade, the cryptocurrency could soar to $11,700, according to the most conservative experts.

Others believe the Ethereum price could climb to as much as $14,000, $23,300, and even $26,000 over the same time period. The experts believe that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) and its interest rates hike program will be its biggest obstacle to future appreciation.

CEO and Co-Founder of Osom Finance, Anton Altement, stands among the bullish experts. He told Finder the following:

All round market pessimism driven by Fed’s actions and still locked ETH staking are the key factors holding back the price. Former should disappear by December, latter by next spring – those 2 events will unlock the next legs of the rally.

Can ETH Go Lower In 2022?

In that sense, the majority of experts claimed that the Ethereum price might find a bottom at around $1,000 to $900 in 2022. These might be good levels for long-term holders looking to profit for future appreciation.

However, the Ethereum price is likely to remain limited as long as the U.S. Federal Reserve maintains its tightening agenda. The low ETH prices are, for 48% of respondents, an opportunity to buy cryptocurrency. Senior Analyst at FxPro, Alexander Kuptsikevich said: