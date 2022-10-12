Ukraine’s air defense ‘top priority’, says NATO chief

Christian Pulisic wrote a book. In its endless march to make you feel even worse about all the things you never accomplished at the age of 24, you can add “published author” to the list. Kind of.

“Pulisic: My Journey So Far” is indeed a book full of Pulisic words, but it is much more of a long interview than anything else. Officially credited as “Christian Pulisic – Conversations with Daniel Melamud”, the book is made up of several conversations between the two, interspersed with a treasure trove of images ranging from baby photos of Pulisic to modern stills of him playing for the United States and Chelsea. .

Many USMNT fans have been following Pulisic’s career for some time now, but the book pulls back the curtain on his development and early years, as well as some more recent triumphs and tribulations. Luckily, we got an advanced copy for the new book and gleaned some new tidbits about the American star.

Pulisic has a soft spot for the city of Detroit

Much has been made of Pulisic’s hometown of Hershey, Pennsylvania, as well as the year he spent in England as a child and how it helped him fall even more in love with the game. Less has been mentioned about Pulisic’s time in Detroit, where Pulisic spent time when his father, Mark, was head coach of the Detroit Ignition in the Major Indoor Soccer League.

Pulisic mentioned Detroit, London and Florida as places that marked his football career. Kelley Pulisic

“I made some really nice friends and ended up loving Michigan,” Pulisic says in his book of England’s return to the United States. While attending school and playing ball for his club with Michigan Rush, Pulisic managed to participate in some Ignition practice sessions from time to time, where some players and his father kicked the ball with him.

Throughout the book, it’s clear that Pulisic’s father had an impact on his game. Pulisic mentions how often he worked on practicing different moves and his touch with both feet, striving to become the player as close to two feet as possible. Between training, travel, his dad’s agent job, and his excellent mullet he wore while playing professionally for the Harrisburg Heat, it’s impossible to ignore Mark Pulisic’s role in Christian’s story.

Pulisic bears the traces of his youth career everywhere

Many of Pulisic’s youth teammates in the United States have also managed to leave an imprint on the senior national team. Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Haji Wright all played with U.S. youth national teams at the same time as Pulisic. But Pulisic mentions many other close friends from his youth teams at the former USA youth program in Bradenton, Florida, with whom he still remains close.

He also has a tattoo of a particularly special memory from the youth team: the last match of the 2013 Nike U17 international showcase, a 4-1 victory for the United States over Brazil in which Pulisic played. “It was the match where I felt I could play at the highest level,” notes Pulisic. “I wanted to turn professional, I wanted to eventually move to Europe, that was my whole plan. So that day was a huge, life-changing day.”

Whether it’s getting some ink or making sure to have Facetime friends from his academy days like Danny Barbir and Nick Taitague on the pitch after winning the Champions League, it’s clear that the people and the USMNT youth game all left an impression on Pulisic.

Pulisic is open about his struggles with depression

Pulisic also reveals some of his own mental health issues in the new book, which coalesced around the same time former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was dropped from the club and replaced by Thomas Tuchel, also a former Chelsea player. Chelsea.

“I was battling depression, and it was a really tough time that probably saw me hit rock bottom,” Pulisic said. He also talks about seeing a therapist and how the support of his family and friends to talk about his struggles was vital for him to better manage his depression.

It was perhaps a cruel irony that Pulisic also mentioned that this was also the moment when he felt that Lampard had finally started to trust him fully as a Chelsea player, and that he immediately needed a change. of speed towards a new (former) manager in Thomas Tuchel. The open manner in which Pulisic talks about his own mental health is commendable, however, and only further normalizes the discussion about the mental health of professional athletes.

In his book, Pulisic talks about mental health, his relationship with Chelsea coaches and more. Kelley Pulisic

Pulisic confides in his relationship with Tuchel

One of the first excerpts from Pulisic’s book was his speech about the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, in which he claims that Tuchel told him he would start, only to then go back and start. Kai Havertz in his place. Pulisic said he was ‘stunned and disappointed’ by Tuchel’s decision not to start him. “What happened before this match was extremely disappointing for me,” Pulisic says in the book. The quote swept through a considerable part of American football Twitter as confirmation that the relationship between Pulisic and Tuchel had definitely soured over time.

Pulisic’s book reveals a bit more about the relationship between him and Tuchel. “I would say he’s very intense,” Pulisic says of Tuchel’s managerial style. “He wants things a certain way, and he’ll let you know if he doesn’t.” Pulisic went on to credit Tuchel for his tactical sense and his skills in organizing the team.

The elephant in the room, of course, is that all of the conversations that make up Pulisic’s book took place while Tuchel was still Chelsea manager, and Pulisic was still one of his players. As such, open criticism never seems to be the tone here. The comments on the Real Madrid game and Tuchel’s management style seem to reveal the cracks that had formed in the relationship between a player and a manager, whose time together spanned several clubs and several years.

The book is still a collection of statements by Pulisic, which were notoriously guarded during his career. But there are still small glimpses of the player behind the meticulous interviews and Instagram posts to be found here.