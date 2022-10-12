News
UN and G7 denounce Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime – The Denver Post
By ADAM SCHRECK (Associated Press)
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces flooded Ukraine with missiles and ammunition-carrying drones on Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack that the United Nations human rights office the UN called it “particularly shocking” and amounting to potential war crimes.
Air raid warnings sounded across the country for a second straight morning as Ukrainian officials advised residents to conserve energy and stock up on water. Strikes in the capital and 12 other regions on Monday caused power cuts and disturbed the relative calm that had returned to Kyiv and many other towns far from the frontlines of the war.
“It brings anger, not fear,” Kyiv resident Volodymyr Vasylenko, 67, said as teams worked to restore traffic lights and clear debris from city streets. . “We are already used to this. And we will continue to fight.
Leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers condemned the bombing and said they “will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes”. Their pledge defied Russian warnings that Western aid would prolong the war and the pain of the Ukrainian people.
Russia launched widespread attacks in retaliation for a weekend explosion that damaged a bridge connecting Russia to the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed Ukrainian special services had orchestrated the attack on the Kerch bridge.
The Ukrainian government applauded but did not claim responsibility for Saturday’s explosion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged G-7 leaders in a virtual meeting to respond “symmetrically” to Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector by doing more to prevent Russia from profiting from its oil exports and gas.
“Such measures can bring peace closer,” Zelenskyy said. “They will encourage the terrorist state to think about peace, about the uselessness of war.”
Ukrainian officials said the previous day’s diffuse strikes on power plants and civilian areas made no “practical military sense”. However, Putin’s supporters have for weeks urged the Kremlin to take more drastic action in Ukraine and actively criticized the Russian military for a series of embarrassing battlefield setbacks.
Pro-Kremlin pundits hailed Monday’s attack as a fitting and long-awaited response to Kyiv’s successful counterattacks. Many of them argued that Moscow should maintain the intensity to win a war now in its eighth month.
Like Monday’s strikes, Tuesday’s bombardment hit both energy infrastructure and civilian areas. One person was killed when 12 missiles slammed into the southern town of Zaporizhzhia, starting a massive fire, the state emergency service said. A local official said the missiles hit a school, residential buildings and medical facilities.
Energy facilities in the western regions of Lviv and Vinnytsia were also affected. Officials said Ukrainian forces shot down an incoming Russian missile before it reached Kyiv, but the capital region suffered power outages following deadly strikes the day before.
The Ukrainian General Staff said its forces shot down 21 cruise missiles and 11 drones in the past day, including the eight Iranian-made drones targeting critical infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region.
Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim urged residents to stay in bomb shelters because “there are still enough missiles in the air”.
The state emergency service said 19 people died and 105 people were injured in Monday’s strikes. At least five of the victims were in Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. More than 300 towns and villages lost their electricity.
A spokesperson for the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday that strikes against “civilian objects”, including infrastructure such as power plants, could qualify as a war crime.
“Damage to major power stations and power lines ahead of next winter raises new concerns for the protection of civilians and in particular the impact on vulnerable populations,” Ravina Shamdasani told reporters during a briefing by the UN in Geneva. “Attacks targeting civilians and objects indispensable to the survival of civilians are prohibited by international humanitarian law.
The pace of war over the past month has stoked fears that Moscow could widen the battlefield and resort to the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. As Ukraine’s counteroffensives in the east and south forced Russian troops to withdraw from some areas, a cornered Kremlin reinforced Cold War-era rhetoric.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed the issue on Tuesday, saying Moscow would only use nuclear weapons if the Russian state faced imminent destruction. Speaking on state television, he accused the West of encouraging false speculation about the Kremlin’s intentions.
Russia’s nuclear doctrine contemplates “exclusively retaliatory measures aimed at preventing the destruction of the Russian Federation as a result of direct nuclear strikes or the use of other weapons that threaten the very existence of the Russian state “, Lavrov said.
In Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the 30-nation military alliance would hold exercises next week to test the readiness of its nuclear capabilities. The war games, nicknamed “Steadfast Noon”, are held every year.
When asked if now was not the right time for such exercises, Stoltenberg replied: “It would send a very bad signal now, if we suddenly canceled a long-planned routine exercise because of the war in Ukraine.”
Stoltenberg said Putin’s nuclear rhetoric during the war in Ukraine was “irresponsible”, but he thinks “Russia knows that a nuclear war can never be won and must never be fought”.
NATO as an organization has no nuclear weapons. They remain under the control of three member countries – the United States, the United Kingdom and France.
These countries form the G-7 with Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the European Union. In their statement after hearing from Zelenskyy, the G-7 leaders said they were “steadfast and unwavering in our commitment to provide the support Ukraine needs to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
“We will hold President Putin and officials accountable” for this week’s strikes, saying “indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime.”
The engagement appeared to come in response to warnings from the Kremlin that Western military assistance, including training Ukrainian soldiers in NATO countries and providing real-time satellite data to target Russian forces, was making more and more allies of Ukraine from the parties to the conflict.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said continued US arms supplies to Ukraine would prolong the fighting and inflict more damage on the country without changing Russia’s goals.
As Russian forces shelled three neighborhoods around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant overnight, Ukraine’s nuclear operator said Russian forces abducted the plant’s deputy director of human resources, Valeriy Martyniuk.
The Russians previously detained the plant’s general manager, Ihor Murashow, and released him following pressure from the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi.
Grossi, who met Putin in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, urged him to agree to establish a “protection and security zone” around the Russian-occupied factory to prevent bombings at the site and near it. cause a radioactive catastrophe.
“Now more than ever, in these extremely difficult times, a protection zone must be established around the ZNPP. We cannot afford to waste any more time,” Grossi said in a statement.
The IAEA said Grossi would return to Kyiv for another meeting with Zelenskyy.
___
Yuras Karmanau in Tallinn, Estonia, Jamey Keaten in Geneva, Lorne Cook in Brussels and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed reporting.
___
Follow AP coverage of the war at
denverpost
News
Check out the Wild roster for opening night against the Rangers
After a hard-fought training camp during which many players made a good impression, the Wild have officially finalized their roster for opening night against the New York Rangers.
Coach Dean Evason has been pretty clear the past couple of weeks what the Wild were going to do with their roster. Thus, there won’t be many surprises when the puck drops on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.
It’s worth noting that winger Jordan Greenway and defenseman Jordan Merrill will start this season on the injured list.
Here’s a look at which players made the team (in numerical order):
Forwards (12): Tyson Jost, Matt Boldy, Sam Steel, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno, Brandon Duhaime, Marco Rossi, Connor Dewar, Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Hartman, Freddy Gaudreau, Kirill Kaprizov
Defensemen (7): Calen Addison, Jake Middleton, Matt Dumba, Jonas Brodin, Alex Goligoski, Jared Spurgeon, Andrej Sustr
Goaltender (2): Marc-Andre Fleury, Filip Gustavsson.
EXPECTED LINEUP FOR GAME 1
Kaprizov-Hartman-Zuccarello
Gaudreau-Steel-Boldy
Jost-Eriksson Ek-Foligno
Dewar-Rossi-Duhaime
Goligoski-Spurgeon
Brodin-Dumba
Middleton-Addison
Fleury between the pipes
News
The rupiah ends only a little weaker at 82.37 a dollar as RBI intervenes to limit the fall
The rupee ended only slightly lower on Tuesday as the Reserve Bank of India intervened to limit any significant decline in the national currency even as the dollar dominated the currency market globally, investors being worried about rising interest rates and geopolitical risks.
Bloomberg quoted the rupiah at 82.3675 to the dollar on Tuesday after opening at 82.3325, with the national currency trading between 82.3225 and 82.4175 against the greenback.
But in the interbank foreign exchange market, the national currency pared its losses to gain 6 paise to tentatively close at 82.34 against the US dollar from a new low of 82.40 on Monday, according to PTI.
“The Rupee has traded in a tight range after hitting fresh all-time lows against the US Dollar. The Dollar has been gaining momentum in recent sessions on better than expected Non-Farm Payrolls numbers. in the United States,” Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, told PTI.
After falling to an all-time low of 82.6950 against the dollar in early trading on Monday, following a U.S. jobs report on Friday that bolstered bets on more aggressive rate hikes, the rupiah opened at a new high for the second straight day from the previous session.
But the local currency closed nearly flat at 83.32 to the dollar, according to Bloomberg, helped by the RBI’s intervention. Indeed, the rupee strengthened from its new high of 82.70 to around 82.40 in the space of about ten minutes after India’s central bank sold dollars via state-owned banks on Monday.
The story was not much different on Tuesday, with a Reuters report quoting three traders showing that the RBI likely sold dollars through state-owned banks and made buy/sell trades to limit rupee losses.
The rupiah’s relative stability is due to the RBI, traders said, with the 1-year USD/INR implied yield slipping to 2.89% from 2.96% in the previous session.
The RBI was making buy/sell swaps, which could sterilize its intervention in the spot market, a trader at a private sector bank told Reuters. “The RBI is likely to further reduce its forward book.”
Globally, however, the dollar is back towards September’s multi-year highs.
The collapse of the bond market is accompanied by a rise in interest rates. The release of US inflation data on Thursday could pave the way for another big Federal Reserve rate hike in November, and tensions are already unraveling.
The greenback is already drifting towards the all-time highs it hit last month and the outlook is giving further momentum to the dollar bulls.
Bets on anything other than high interest rates through 2023 have been dashed by strong US labor market data and anticipation that Thursday’s inflation numbers will remain stubbornly high, pushing the dollar close to the 2002 peak reached last month.
Risk aversion was the norm due to Russia’s barrage of missiles on Ukrainian cities on Monday in retaliation for an explosion that destroyed the only bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula it had annexed.
“The overall narrative is risky,” Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING, told Reuters, citing the escalating conflict in Ukraine and new U.S. export controls, which included a measure to cut China off from certain semis. -drivers.
“There are the Fed Minutes and the US CPI this week which will be significant enough to bolster Fed hawkish expectations and may continue to support the Dollar,” added ING’s FX strategist.
The euro was stable but still below parity with the dollar, ending four days of losses that saw the currency fall to a 20-year low of $0.9528 on September 26.
The Bank of England (BoE) stepping up bond purchases and Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng promising to bring forward some budget announcements haven’t exactly calmed UK markets, which remain jittery.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar hit a 2.5-year low at $0.62475.
Analysts at National Australia Bank say the Aussie dollar was the market’s “little boy” during a selloff, and further declines could soon follow given the weak sentiment, reported Reuters.
Tuesday saw Asian currencies decline while the dollar index rose slightly to 113.22, on track to post its fifth daily gain.
At 145.51 to the dollar, the Japanese yen was approaching the level that warranted official support a few weeks ago.
After Joe Biden’s administration restricted China’s access to American semiconductor technology and news reports backed Beijing’s Covid Zero policy, bearish bets on the yuan gained traction.
Despite strong midpoint fixations by the People’s Bank of China, the Chinese yuan weakened against the strong dollar as the recurrence of COVID-19 cases clouded the outlook for the economy.
“Buying dollars onshore will likely deter the PBOC from aggressive intervention, but I will remain cautious if the pair breaks above 7.20,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, wrote in a note, according to Bloomberg. “It’s too early to say that the PBOC will let the place go up from here.”
ndtv
News
Minnesota working to bring Big Ten football championship to U.S. Bank Stadium
Since the Big Ten’s football teams split into two divisions in 2011, no city other than Indianapolis has been host to the conference’s football championship game. Minnesota hopes to change that.
Minnesota Sports and Events, which has helped secure events such as the 2018 Super Bowl and last spring’s women’s NCAA Final Four, plans to make a bid to bring the Big Ten football championship game to U.S. Bank Stadium as soon as 2025. It would be the first year the game — so far — has not been awarded to Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Big Ten women’s basketball tournament will be at Target Center this spring and next, and the men’s tournament will be here in 2023, as well. With the pending addition of UCLA and USC in Fall 2024, the Big Ten will have the nation’s biggest media markets to choose from, from the New York Metropolitan Area to Los Angeles and stops in between that include Chicago and the Twin Cities.
Speaking at the first day of Big Ten media days at Target Center, Commissioner Kevin Warren sounded ready to continue to branch out.
“Now,” he said, “we have the flexibility to have (basketball tournaments), really, anywhere across the country.”
The Big Ten hasn’t officially opened bidding on the football championship, a conference spokesperson said. The request-for-proposal process will cover two years, and Minnesota Sports and Events hopes to throw its hat into the ring.
“We have communicated to the Big Ten that our community would love to host Big Ten football championships here at USBS, the best stadium in the country,” Minnesota Sports and Events president and CEO Wendy Williams Blackshaw said Wednesday.
U.S. Bank Stadium was host to Super Bowl LI in February 2018, and Target Center was host to the women’s Final Four last spring.
“Our region, our state continues to build on the great reputation we have developed in executing large-scale events,” Blackshaw said.
FOOTBALL ALIGNMENT
How the Big Ten will determine the participants for the 2025 football championship has yet to be determined. With UCLA and USC joining the fold, the conference is reassessing its alignment, currently two seven-team divisions roughly comprising teams from the Big Ten’s eastern and western regions.
The current set-up awards a championship bid to the winner in each division. Because the East Division includes Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State, it has often seemed the actual Big Ten championship game is a regular-season meeting between those East rivals.
A West Division team hasn’t won the title game since Wisconsin won the first two, in 2011 and 2012, and Ohio State has won five of the past nine. When asked Wednesday where the Big Ten is with its next alignment plan, Warren said, “I think your question is about divisions, if we’ll continue to have them in football. We’re having meetings on that right now.”
A NEW COURSE?
In July, 100 Big Ten student-athletes joined Warren and other conference leaders for an immersive civil rights experience in Selma and Montgomery, Ala., where the late Dr. Martin Luther King led a five-day march to the state capital to bring attention to voting rights.
It was the first of what the Big Ten is calling “Big Life Experience” trips, and Warren said the conference is working on making those trips credit-earning courses at member institutions.
“Regardless of what course a student-athlete has taken in civil rights, that trip right there, I can tell you right now, was life-changing,” he said.
BRIEFLY
Brad Taylor has joined the Big Ten as its vice president of men’s basketball, Warren announced Wednesday. Taylor had been working as the NCAA’s assistant director for men’s basketball.
News
Don’t miss our partner workshops and discovery sessions at Disrupt • TechCrunch
TechCrunch Disrupt – taking place October 18-20 in San Francisco – is the world-class tech conference where startups go to grow. Building a startup is no easy task – not exactly a news flash, we know that. And that’s why we want to draw your attention to the companies we partner with to make this happen.
One of the things our partners do best is provide their expertise and educational resources. They present sessions on a range of topics that help new founders gain the confidence they need to move forward and build a strong business foundation.
Partners provide valuable insight into our milestones, and they are always interested in engaging with interesting startups and researching potential opportunities.
Here’s a grateful thank you to the partners you’ll find sharing essential information and connection in breakout sessions and on the Discovery Stage. Check them out – you’ll be glad you did.
How to boost growth, use the cloud and reduce consumption with Martin Mao, CEO and co-founder of Chronosphere, and Ash Shehryar, founder and design director of Pronto Media Group. Sponsored by GoogleCloud.
The Great Expectations of Crypto and Blockchain with Denelle Dixon, CEO and Executive Director of Stellar Development Foundation, and Alex Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Moneygram. Sponsored by Moneygram.
Turning Startup Acquisitions into Legacy Business Successes with Dave Latham, VP of CDK Roadster Product at CDK Global, and Mahesh Shah EVP and Director of Product and Technology at CDK Global. Sponsored by Global CDK.
Building the visual economy through developer-led innovation with Saranya Babu, Chief Marketing Officer at Cloudinary. Sponsored by Cloudinar.
What happens when we don’t have diverse voices in the room to help shape the future with Wemimo Abbey, CEO and Founder of Esusu Financial Inc., and Leyonna Barba, Managing Director of Middle Market Banking and Specialty Industries at JP Morgan. Sponsored by JP Morgan.
Finding True Love in Tech Partnerships: The Do’s and Don’ts with Kevin Issadore, Business Development Manager, North America, at Marqueta; Brandon Krieg, CEO and co-founder of Stash; Tim Montgomery, SVP, Digital Partnerships North America at Mastercard; Chelsea Puckett SVP, Strategic Payments Systems at Stride Bank; Parilee Wang, Product Manager at Alloy; and Ted Westhelle, senior director of North American digital sales at Mambu. Sponsored by Mambu.
From capital and advice to partnerships and profits: how to maximize your relationships with investors with Daniel Jacker, CEO and co-founder of ZaiNar; Emily Koster, Director of Communications at Samsung Next; Gloria Lau, CEO and co-founder of Alpha Medical; Rebecca Liao, CEO and co-founder of Saga. Sponsored by Next.
Data Management Secrets for 5,000 Businesses with George Fraser, CEO of Fivetran and Mark Kidwell, Chief Data Architect, Analytics Data Platform, at Autodesk. Sponsored by Cintran.
How to scale your business with recurring revenue with Dan Hardman, Managing Director, Co-Head of Technology and Disruptive Commerce Group, JPMorgan Chase; Adam Tesan, Chief Revenue Officer, Chargeebee; and Dmitriy Yakubov, Head of Partnerships at Checkout. Sponsored by Chargebee.
Getting to Yes and What Happens Next: An Unfiltered Conversation with a Top VC with Navin Chaddha, Managing Director of Mayfield. Sponsored by mayfield.
Famously Overlooked: How Underrated Founders Survive and Thrive in a Competitive Market with Maëlle Gavet, CEO of Techstars, and Tashi Nakanishi, Managing Partner at HartBeat Ventures and CEO of XPV Group. Sponsored by Capital Connect by JP Morgan.
How Banks and Fintech Startups Can Co-Prosper Effectively with Chintan Mehta, CIO and Head of Digital Technology and Innovation at Wells Fargo and Madhu Narasimhan, EVP, Head of Innovation at Wells Fargo. Sponsored by Wells Fargo.
Don’t miss your last chance to save $700. Buy your Disrupt pass before October 14 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT) and join us in San Francisco!
Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by fill in this form.
techcrunch
News
Smithsonian, two other museums return Beninese bronzes to Nigeria
Three US museums on Tuesday transferred ownership of more than two dozen works of art known as the Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, as part of an effort to return pieces they say were stolen there more than a century ago.
British soldiers took thousands of artefacts in an 1897 raid on the Kingdom of Benin, in present-day Nigeria, as the UK expanded its colonial empire in West Africa.
wsj
News
Robotic pets at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital bring comfort to the elderly, defying skeptics
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — We know that pets provide comfort care for people in the hospital, but they aren’t always available or convenient for some patients. In their place, some hospitals are introducing robotic pets.
“These cats are easy to care for because they don’t need to be fed, they don’t need to go outside, they stay indoors with you all the time,” said Annelie Nillson, responsible for the Robotic Pet Pilot program. at Zuckerberg General Hospital in San Francisco.
SF General now has about 50 robotic cats and dogs for their patients in the acute care unit for the elderly. They cost between $120 and $150, with dogs being slightly more expensive.
Nurse Beckie Rono remembers giving one to an agitated patient, who named it Ruby.
RELATED: New office robot offers smart companionship for seniors, carries conversations & tell jokes
“So we gave him a cat and it was night and day,” Rono said. “She absolutely loved it. She was petting him, talking to him and it definitely helped reduce his fussiness.”
Nillson said he noticed similar positive reactions in many patients.
“First of all, the patients, it makes them smile when they see the animals because it brings so much joy, some of them laugh, they think they’re funny,” Nillson added.
Pets bring a sense of calm, as the non-living comfort the living.
“Whether it’s a live pet or a stuffed animal or a doll, for example, or a robotic pet, it really doesn’t matter. C It’s this opportunity to connect and feel connected,” explained Kim Meredith, CEO of San Francisco General Hospital Foundation.
Although they benefit the elderly, they are also perfect for children. A Columbia University study found that these companion robots reduced pain and anxiety in hospitalized children.
RELATED: Peninsula Surgeon Takes Major Step in Robotic Surgery
Since 2004, the foundation has raised $34 million through the auction of heart sculptures. This is how the pet robotics pilot program was funded.
They look and sound so real that sometimes a few patients don’t seem to know the difference.
“Some people also thought they were real cats that died and we stuffed them, like a stuffed cat, as one patient said, ‘I hope he was a happy cat when he was alive. . It was a fun story,” Nillson said with a smile.
Making people laugh through technology is, in this case, the best remedy.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
UN and G7 denounce Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime – The Denver Post
Verimatrix Recognized as a Sample Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Application Security
Check out the Wild roster for opening night against the Rangers
The rupiah ends only a little weaker at 82.37 a dollar as RBI intervenes to limit the fall
Minnesota working to bring Big Ten football championship to U.S. Bank Stadium
Ripple’s Reliable ODL Systems in Europe – New Partnerships in France and Sweden￼
Don’t miss our partner workshops and discovery sessions at Disrupt • TechCrunch
Smithsonian, two other museums return Beninese bronzes to Nigeria
Bitcoin Supply In Profit Continues Decline, But Still Not At Historical Bottom Zone
Robotic pets at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital bring comfort to the elderly, defying skeptics
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click