Upcoming Federal Reserve Speakers Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – Kashkari, Barr, Bowman

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former Los Angeles Angels employee was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in federal prison for supplying Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs with the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas.

Eric Kay, dressed in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs and leg shackles, did not react when U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means read his sentence. Kay faced at least 20 years in prison on one of two counts.

There was no reaction from Skaggs’ widow and mother or from Kay’s family members, including one of her sons who read a statement on her behalf before sentencing. A bailiff had warned the observers that they would be expelled from the court in the event of an explosion.

Prosecutors presented evidence of Kay, 48, making disparaging comments about Skaggs, his family, prosecutors and jurors in phone calls and emails after his February sentencing.

There was emotional testimony from both sides in federal court in Fort Worth, about 15 miles from where the Angels were supposed to open a four-game series against the Texas Rangers on July 1, 2019, the day Skaggs was found dead in a suburb of Dallas. hotel room.

Kay was convicted of one count of distributing drugs causing death and drug conspiracy. Means recommended that Kay serve her sentence in her home state of California. He has been in jail in Fort Worth since his conviction.

A coroner’s report said Skaggs, 27, choked to death on his vomit and had a toxic mixture of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone in his system.

The trial included testimony from five major league players who said they received oxycodone pills from Kay at various times from 2017 to 2019, the years Kay was accused of obtaining pills and giving them. to the players at Angel Stadium. Kay also used drugs himself, according to testimony and court documents.

After revealing the sentence, Means said he had been dreading that day since the start of the case because the 20-year minimum could be seen as too harsh for the crime.

Means said he added two years because of comments Kay made to his family in prison conversations after the conviction.

The judge interrupted Kay to quote the former public relations employee saying in one such exchange, “I’m here because of Tyler Skaggs. Well, he’s dead. So (expletive) him.

“That’s disgusting,” Kay replied. “I don’t know why I said that. I was angry with the world.

Means sounded skeptical, even saying at one point after uttering the sentence that he would likely become the target of Kay’s ire.

The judge said Kay showed “calllessness and a refusal to accept responsibility and even feel remorse for something you caused”.

“Tyler Skaggs was not a perfect person,” Judge said. “But he paid the ultimate price for it.”

Kay sobbed as one of her three sons spoke to the judge from the lectern asking for clemency. Carli Skaggs, the widow, fought back tears the same way she did when she testified at trial.

“Not only do I mourn the loss of my husband,” she said. “I mourn the loss of myself.”

Defense attorney Cody Cofer, who took over after Kay’s two trial attorneys were removed, sought a motion that would have allowed Means to consider a sentence less than the 20-year minimum. It was refused.

“We are so grateful to everyone who worked so hard to investigate and prosecute Eric Kay,” the Skaggs family said in a statement. “Today’s sentence is not about the number of years the defendant has received. The real issue in this case is holding accountable those who distribute the deadly drug fentanyl.

Kay served as the team’s public relations contact on numerous road trips, and the trip to Texas was her first since returning from rehab. Kay was put on leave shortly after Skaggs’ death and never returned to the team. He did not testify at his trial.

The government argued at trial that Kay was the only one who could have given Skaggs the drugs that led to his death, that the delivery took place in Texas, and that fentanyl was the cause of death. Prosecutors say Kay gave Skaggs counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

