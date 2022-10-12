Chain reaction comes out every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:00 p.m. PDT, so be sure to subscribe to Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and Spotify to catch the action.
Upcoming Federal Reserve Speakers Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – Kashkari, Barr, Bowman
- 14:00 GMT Minneapolis Federal Reserve Chairman Neel Kashkari attends a town hall meeting ahead of the 2022 Northwoods Economic Development Summit
- 17:45 GMT Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Oversight Michael Barr on ‘New Tech, the Fed and Inclusion’ ahead of DC Fintech Week 2022 event
- (BONUS! 1800 GMT Federal Open Market Committee Releases September 20-21 Meeting Minutes)
- 22:30 GMT Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on “Forward Guidance as a Monetary Policy Tool: Considerations for the Current Economic Environment” before New York University Money Marketeers, New York
Bowman seems to be the most interesting. Join me for this one during Asia time on Thursday!
—
PPI data during US hours Wednesday! The CPI follows the next day.
-
This snapshot of the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
-
The times in the leftmost column are GMT.
-
The numbers in the rightmost column are the “previous” result (previous month/quarter, as applicable). The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the expected consensus median.
Colorado guard Julian Hammond III proud to carry on his grandfather’s legacy – The Denver Post
Julian Hammond III proudly wears the “III” as part of his nickname since joining the Colorado Buffaloes.
Now, being an inherited namesake means so much more.
On Saturday, Julian Hammond Sr., CU’s second-year guard grandfather and former ABA Denver Rockets standout, died. One of Denver’s first professional basketball stars, the elder Hammond eventually became a lifelong usher at Nuggets games at the Pepsi Center and, of course, was a staunch supporter of his grandchildren’s blossoming careers. children.
“He played, my dad played, seeing that was inspiring,” Hammond III said. “I wanted to follow in their footsteps. He was a pro, and that’s my goal. He was a great inspiration growing up.
Hammond Sr. grew up in Chicago and played collegiate in Tulsa. He spent five seasons with the Rockets, from 1967-68 to 1971-72, averaging 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds in 329 career games. He averaged a career-high 13.8 points for the Rockets in the 1970-71 season and averaged a career-high 7.7 rebounds in his second professional season in 1968-69.
After his playing days, Hammond Sr. stayed in Denver and spent three decades working for the telecommunications company that eventually became Qwest. CU’s guard father Julian Hammond II played at Aurora Christian Academy before playing Loyola Marymount in the mid-1990s. Hammond III was also a star quarterback at Cherry Creek before committing only in basketball with the Buffs.
Hammond III’s younger brother, Christian, recently signed on to play collegiately at Santa Clara.
“I try to make him proud, my father proud,” Hammond III said. “Keep the name, succeed and do your best. He would come to our games when he had the chance. But growing up, he was always there to watch me play.
CU head coach Tad Boyle said he’s never met Hammond Sr., but he has fond memories of watching him play with the Rockets at the Denver Coliseum and Auditorium Arena. Boyle said some of his earliest memories as a basketball fan were driving with his father from their home in Greeley to watch Rockets teams which included Hammond, Byron Beck and, for one season, the former standout of CU Chuck Williams.
“I never met it, unfortunately, but I remember watching it when I was a kid,” Boyle said. “Byron Beck, Julian Hammond, I remember those two for sure. I remember it distinctly. I was between 8 and 10 years old, and your eyes are wide open when you are a child.
“As I talk to people in the Boulder community, for me one of the greatest things about college athletics, a guy can take his son to a CU game, or maybe several, and he are memories made with the young people in our community. I want the young people in our community to remember: “I went to CU games when I was a kid, when KJ Simpson was the point guard, Julian Hammond (III ) was playing. You remember the names. When I meet graduates, graduates identify with successful teams. Here I am, Julian Hammond just died and I remember I was an eight to 10 year old child who was going to watch him play at the Auditorium Arena. These are memories we can make because our children are special and they will keep them for the rest of their lives.
Elon Musk’s SpaceX to seek permit for Starlink services in India: report
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX is set to apply for a permit to launch satellite internet services in India under its Starlink brand, becoming the third company to apply for such a permit, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday.
SpaceX will also seek government statutory approvals for landing rights and market access, the report says, adding that it is likely to seek Department of Telecommunications (DoT) approval to set up local gateways. .
SpaceX and DoT did not immediately respond to Reuters after-hours requests for comment.
Earlier this year, the Indian government asked Starlink to refund all its pre-orders until it received licenses to operate in the country.
SpaceX will “very soon” apply for a Global Mobile Personal Communications Satellite Services (GMPCS) license from Indian authorities, the report said, without giving further details. OneWeb, backed by the Bharti Group, and the satellite arm of Reliance Jio have already applied for the permit.
What did he say? Skaggs sentenced to 22 years
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former Los Angeles Angels employee was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in federal prison for supplying Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs with the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas.
Eric Kay, dressed in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs and leg shackles, did not react when U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means read his sentence. Kay faced at least 20 years in prison on one of two counts.
There was no reaction from Skaggs’ widow and mother or from Kay’s family members, including one of her sons who read a statement on her behalf before sentencing. A bailiff had warned the observers that they would be expelled from the court in the event of an explosion.
Prosecutors presented evidence of Kay, 48, making disparaging comments about Skaggs, his family, prosecutors and jurors in phone calls and emails after his February sentencing.
There was emotional testimony from both sides in federal court in Fort Worth, about 15 miles from where the Angels were supposed to open a four-game series against the Texas Rangers on July 1, 2019, the day Skaggs was found dead in a suburb of Dallas. hotel room.
Kay was convicted of one count of distributing drugs causing death and drug conspiracy. Means recommended that Kay serve her sentence in her home state of California. He has been in jail in Fort Worth since his conviction.
A coroner’s report said Skaggs, 27, choked to death on his vomit and had a toxic mixture of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone in his system.
The trial included testimony from five major league players who said they received oxycodone pills from Kay at various times from 2017 to 2019, the years Kay was accused of obtaining pills and giving them. to the players at Angel Stadium. Kay also used drugs himself, according to testimony and court documents.
After revealing the sentence, Means said he had been dreading that day since the start of the case because the 20-year minimum could be seen as too harsh for the crime.
Means said he added two years because of comments Kay made to his family in prison conversations after the conviction.
The judge interrupted Kay to quote the former public relations employee saying in one such exchange, “I’m here because of Tyler Skaggs. Well, he’s dead. So (expletive) him.
“That’s disgusting,” Kay replied. “I don’t know why I said that. I was angry with the world.
Means sounded skeptical, even saying at one point after uttering the sentence that he would likely become the target of Kay’s ire.
The judge said Kay showed “calllessness and a refusal to accept responsibility and even feel remorse for something you caused”.
“Tyler Skaggs was not a perfect person,” Judge said. “But he paid the ultimate price for it.”
Kay sobbed as one of her three sons spoke to the judge from the lectern asking for clemency. Carli Skaggs, the widow, fought back tears the same way she did when she testified at trial.
“Not only do I mourn the loss of my husband,” she said. “I mourn the loss of myself.”
Defense attorney Cody Cofer, who took over after Kay’s two trial attorneys were removed, sought a motion that would have allowed Means to consider a sentence less than the 20-year minimum. It was refused.
“We are so grateful to everyone who worked so hard to investigate and prosecute Eric Kay,” the Skaggs family said in a statement. “Today’s sentence is not about the number of years the defendant has received. The real issue in this case is holding accountable those who distribute the deadly drug fentanyl.
Kay served as the team’s public relations contact on numerous road trips, and the trip to Texas was her first since returning from rehab. Kay was put on leave shortly after Skaggs’ death and never returned to the team. He did not testify at his trial.
The government argued at trial that Kay was the only one who could have given Skaggs the drugs that led to his death, that the delivery took place in Texas, and that fentanyl was the cause of death. Prosecutors say Kay gave Skaggs counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.
FILE – Former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay walks out of federal court February 15, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas, where he is on trial on federal drug distribution and conspiracy charges. Kay was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, for supplying Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs with the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FILE – Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Anaheim, California on May 25, 2019. Former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, for supplying Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs with the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE – Tyler Skaggs of the Los Angeles Angels baseball team poses for a photo in 2019. Former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 for providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
Kraken’s Jesse Powell Explains Why He’s Quitting As Crypto Exchange CEO TechCrunch
Jesse Powell walks down from the role of CEO of US-based crypto exchange Kraken, The Wall Street Journal reported last month. Co-founded by Powell and Thanh Luu in 2011, Kraken is now the fourth largest crypto exchange by volume, according to CoinMarketCap.
It’s a critical inflection point for the company, which was valued at $10 billion earlier this summer and was rumored to be considering going public. We invited Powell to join us on this Tuesday’s episode of Chain reaction to discuss some of the drama that unfolded leading up to its release and talk about what’s next for the company under its new CEO, Dave Ripley.
News of Powell’s resignation came shortly after a New York Times report revealed he had sent controversial messages to employees regarding his views on race and gender. The Times also reported that Kraken was under investigation by the US Treasury Department over allegations that it violated sanctions by allowing users in Iran to transact on its platform.
Under Powell, Kraken spoke out on its ‘crypto-first’ values, releasing a manifesto outlining its libertarian ideology and offering employees the option to take an exit package and leave the company if they weren’t. agree with these values. Some employees accepted the offer, although the majority opted to stay on the stock exchange.
Powell touched on these topics and shared more about his post-CEO plans on the episode, which you can listen to in full here:
News
Hockey Canada executives resign following sexual assault settlement
OTTAWA — The chief executive and board of directors of Canada’s hockey governing body resigned on Tuesday after some of Canada’s largest corporations severed financial ties with the organization in response to its handling of allegations of abuse. sexual assault.
Hockey Canada said the resignations are in recognition of the “urgent need for new leadership and new perspectives.” The organization will hold votes for members to elect a new board of directors no later than mid-December.
St. Paul police chief finalists introduce themselves to public
St. Paul’s next police chief will be the face of the department and the five finalists for the job presented themselves and their priorities to community members Tuesday in a public forum.
Mayor Melvin Carter is in the process of interviewing finalists and expects to appoint one of them to lead the city’s police department by early November at the latest.
“We all know that it is an enormous task, an enormous responsibility that you’re signing up for,” Carter said to the finalists, who were seated on a stage in front of more than 80 people gathered Tuesday night at Washington Technology Magnet School.
The five began by introducing themselves.
Jacqueline Bailey-Davis, who became a uniformed officer with Philadelphia police in 1997 and is currently police staff inspector of the Philadelphia police unit that audits and inspects all department policies and procedures, was born and raised in Philadelphia. If she becomes police chief, she said she will be a “visible, intentional and authentic leader.”
St. Paul police Cmdr. Pamela Barragan, who oversees the community partnerships unit and joined the St. Paul department in 1996, was born and raised in Ecuador. “This community has been my home for the last 31 years,” she said. “… I am dedicated to service and for that reason I have risen through the ranks.”
St. Paul police Senior Cmdr. Kurt Hallstrom, who’s in charge of the Eastern District and joined St. Paul police in 1999, said he’s community-oriented. “There is no doubt in my mind that I’m sitting here today because of the relationships and the people that I’ve gotten to know and work with over the years,” he said.
St. Paul police Cmdr. Axel Henry, who oversees the narcotics and human trafficking unit and became a St. Paul officer in 1998, was born and raised in St. Paul. “I’m interested in this position because I want to do meaningful work for the city of St. Paul,” he said. “This is where I’m from, this is the town that raised me and this is where I live.”
Assistant St. Paul Chief Stacy Murphy, who is responsible for the department’s day-to-day operations and joined St. Paul police in 2002, said she loves everything about St. Paul and the department. Before her current role, she became deputy chief for community engagement in 2020 — she said it was a “very turbulent time in our community” after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
St. Paul’s police chiefs are appointed for six-year terms. Todd Axtell retired in June after serving as chief for six years, and Jeremy Ellison has been interim chief since.
The second and final public forum with the finalists is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 11:30 a.m., at the St. Paul Event Center, 400 N. Wabasha St., Suite 320. The forum will also be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page.
