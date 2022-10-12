Vladimir Putin “told Elon Musk that he was ready to use nuclear weapons to defend the annexed regions of Ukraine”

Newsletter Sign-Up
Vladimir Putin has told billionaire Elon Musk he will use nuclear weapons to defend annexed regions of Ukraine, it was claimed last night.
The world’s richest man has reportedly spoken to the Russian president privately in recent weeks in a bid to act as a peacemaker.
Tesla boss Mr Musk told others that Putin was determined to win “no matter what”, according to Vice News.
The Kremlin strongman also reportedly hinted that the nuclear option remains in play if Ukraine refuses to recognize its annexation of four regions of Ukraine last month.
It has also been claimed that Putin told Mr Musk he was ‘ready to negotiate’ a settlement provided Crimea was recognized as part of Russia.
Last night it was claimed Vladimir Putin told billionaire Elon Musk (pictured) that he would use nuclear weapons to defend annexed parts of Ukraine
The Kremlin strongman also reportedly hinted that the nuclear option remains in play if Ukraine refuses to recognize its annexation of four regions of Ukraine last month
But last night Mr Musk denied the reports, writing on Twitter: ‘I only spoke to Putin once and that was about 18 months ago.’ The subject was space.
Recently, Mr. Musk caused outrage when he appeared to support the Russian occupation of the provinces while voicing his views on the war.
It came as NATO announced it would hold nuclear drills next week in the face of threats from Russia.
General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg stressed that the annual exercises were “routine” and “long-planned”.
Commuters burned to death in their cars while pedestrians were strewn with shrapnel – and Putin’s message to the West? YOU ARE NEXT: Chilling warning from Kyiv Mayor VITALI KLITSCHKO after Russia’s ‘barbaric’ rush-hour assault on Ukraine’s capital
By Vitali Klitschko for the Daily Mail
The rockets started raining down at 8:20 a.m. as thousands of people rushed to work and dropped off their children at kindergartens and schools.
Commuters were burned alive in their cars, pedestrians were riddled with shrapnel and an explosion left a huge crater in the middle of a children’s playground.
In all, seven innocent people were massacred by Russian barbarians in Kyiv on Monday morning. 51 other people are being treated for serious injuries.
No one in the Ukrainian capital was spared the horror. A pedestrian bridge appreciated by residents for its breathtaking view of the capital was also deliberately bombed, as well as some 45 residential buildings housing hundreds of families, three schools and a nursery.
By targeting non-combatants for slaughter and destroying civilian infrastructure, Russia has again revealed itself to be a terrorist state.
This act of premeditated murder and mayhem is just the latest example of Vladimir Putin’s determination to annihilate Ukrainians as a people. But our spirit remains intact.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says his people have not ‘gave the enemy the satisfaction of seeing us bow our heads in grief’
Although our blood was shed on Monday, we did not give our enemy the satisfaction of seeing us bow our heads in grief. We continued to stand, our hearts heavy with grief but our dignity and determination intact.
There is neither panic nor demoralization. The Ukrainians have shown at every stage of this atrocious war the extent of their domestic resources. Russia has spent most of the year trying to bring us to our knees. It did not work.
They attempt to intimidate us with terror, but that only makes us more passionate about preserving our nation and our identity as we tap into our limitless reserves of courage to defeat Russian savagery.
What is unfolding in Kyiv is a totemic battle in the struggle for civilization, a battle inextricably linked to the preservation of democracy and freedom.
Because Ukraine is not fighting only Russia, but the darkness of totalitarianism and tyranny.
Mr Klitschko said: ‘Putin will not stop his nuclear blackmail of the civilized world if he succeeds in his mission to suppress Ukraine’
My people have shown they have the strength of purpose to fight for their freedom, whatever the cost. They showed great unity of purpose in the cause of protecting their families, their cities and their state.
We only get stronger and more unbreakable with every blow we endure. In the moments after the first explosion, the first responders were ordinary Kyiv residents, who rushed to the streets to help the injured.
Those who were safely evacuated on the subway spent the next five and a half hours comforting each other and singing the national anthem. Can such a nation be defeated? Nope! Can such a nation be crushed? Never!
And yet, after all that we have seen, there are still Westerners who criticize Ukraine. If only Kyiv would kneel before its invaders, these Westerners say, there would be peace.
If Ukraine pursues its efforts to protect its sovereignty, they grimly warn – in language borrowed from Putin – that there could be a nuclear war.
In response, I ask: would Britain, for example, cede some of its territory to make a ‘peace’ deal with an invading army that wants to annihilate it? Would you abandon the independence of your country, the freedom of your children? I do not think so. The same is true for Ukraine.
Did you see what Russia did on the territory it occupied? In towns and villages from Bucha and Irpin to Izyum and Lyman, we discovered dozens of mass graves containing the bodies of civilians – men, women and children executed for the sin of being Ukrainian.
Forensic investigators stand next to a body that was exhumed from what is believed to be a mass grave on Tuesday. Mr Klitschko said Ukraine needed ‘more weapons, more economic support and even tougher sanctions against Russia’
Let me tell you this: Putin will not stop his nuclear blackmail of the civilized world if he succeeds in his mission to suppress Ukraine. This fundamental fact must be understood by everyone. And that is why the imperialist ambitions of Putin’s regime must not be satisfied. They must be stopped.
If he is not defeated, Putin’s imperial bloodlust will not stop there. It will target other countries and there will be many more victims. It is no exaggeration to say that Ukraine is on the front line in the war of civilization. Our blood is shed to protect something greater than all of us.
The explosions in Kyiv were not just an attack on Ukraine – they contain a message to the rest of the world: you are next.
Ukraine needs more weapons, more economic support and even tougher sanctions against Russia to stop the crazed dictator before he expands his attacks. As mayor of Kyiv, I stand with my people, the citizens of my hometown. Against us stands a state that wants to devour foreign territory and obliterate a sovereign nation.
His soldiers are fighting for money, cars, the ability to loot Ukrainian homes – or simply out of fear of being punished for desertion.
We who did not start this conflict are fighting for something you can relate to: our families, our freedom, the future of our children. This is our home: we have no possibility of retreating. We must face and overcome every challenge. We have to win. I would even say that, given the cause for which we are fighting, we Ukrainians have no right to capitulate or accept defeat.
Eight months ago, no one could have imagined that Kyiv would be attacked, because everyone outside this country expected us to collapse within days of Putin’s tanks crossing the border.
We surprised the world with our courage and tenacity. This is our land, and the truth is on our side. We never go back to the Soviet past. Kyiv is the proud and former capital of a State on the way to its European future. And the bombs in Moscow won’t stop us.
As said to Kapil Komireddi, the author of Malevolent Republic: A Short History Of The New India
Representative image. Wikimedia Commons
People around the world celebrate World Arthritis Day on October 12 every year. The day aims to raise awareness about rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases and their impact. Also known as RMD, these diseases often remain misdiagnosed. Although there are over 200 RMDs, more research on their impact needs to be conducted. World Arthritis Day attempts to educate people about preventative measures, early symptoms, and treatment for these conditions to minimize their impact. It also invites patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals and researchers to come together and campaign for better healthcare services for RMD patients.
Theme:
This year, the theme for World Arthritis Day is “It’s in your hands, take action”. The theme attempts to draw the attention of caregivers, medical professionals, families and the general public to the preventive measures they can take for the early diagnosis and treatment of MRM, including arthritis.
The European Alliance of Rheumatology Associations (EULAR) is hosting a webinar today, October 12, on “Invisible Rheumatology – Why are we facing shortages and delays and how can we change this?” take stock of the current state of rheumatology care.
Story:
World Arthritis Day was first celebrated in 1996 by the Arthritis and Rheumatism International Foundation. Since then, the day has been celebrated annually on October 12.
Importance:
More than 100 million people in the European Union alone are currently undiagnosed and trying to cope with the effects of RMDs, according to EULAR. According to the Arthritis Foundation, arthritis affects nearly 60 million people in the United States alone, with 1 in 4 adults suffering from some form of the disease.
The medical condition, which leads to joint inflammation and breakdown, can negatively impact all aspects of life such as mobility, sleep cycle, self-esteem and more. Although there are over 100 types of arthritis, osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis are the most common types.
World Arthritis Day attempts to bring attention to this disease and other MRDs. It also tries to sensitize governments and health services to allocate more resources for the prevention, diagnosis and timely treatment of MMR.
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) – Gulfport residents are demanding answers for 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan, who was fatally shot by Gulfport police.
Some citizens said they needed to see the video.
“Nobody wants to be here. We don’t want to be here and if we don’t, who will? said event organizer Marquell Bridges.
Gulf Coast residents lined up outside the Gulfport Police Department with a request.
“Just spread the information. Post the footage,” said event organizer Jojo Virgil.
“We don’t want to guess,” Bridges said. “We don’t want to make false accusations against the police. Just show us and no one has to wonder what happened.
The signs were labeled with phrases such as “Justice for Jaheim”, “No justice, no peace” and “Free the video”.
These protesters are not the only ones waiting for information about the incident.
U.S. too.
WLOX News has filed for public registration with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The request was denied as it is still an ongoing investigation.
“To take a loss like this in the community is really difficult. To hear a mother cry like she did yesterday, I can’t even express it in words,” Virgil said.
McMillan’s family and friends said they would continue their fight.
“He was a really nice boy. He was really sweet. He just wanted to live and have fun,” family friend Ivory Brown said.
“All we want is clarification. That’s all we ask,” resident Stan Moore said.
WLOX News will post information as it becomes available.
Local
The two women killed in a Boston car crash on Saturday when a tow truck flipped their Uber in the back were 2021 graduates of Quinnipiac University’s physical therapy program, the department wrote on Facebook Tuesday.
Urushi Madani, 25, of North Andover, and Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, were pronounced dead at the scene after the 10 p.m. crash near the Zakim Bridge.
Their driver survived with serious injuries. The driver of the tow truck, as well as the driver of a Honda Civic that hit the tow truck, are unharmed.
Tracy Wall, program director for Quinnipiac’s physical therapy department, said The Boston Globe Tuesday, Madani and Fekert were both dedicated students who worked in outpatient physiotherapy. They had just earned their doctorate in physical therapy at the University of Connecticut, she said.
“Their smiles were contagious and will continue to shine on all who knew them,” the department wrote on Facebook.
Ken Kosior, chair of Quinnipiac University’s physical therapy department, said Connecticut Post that during their show, Madani and Fekert were “inseparable”.
“They always looked to what lay ahead and…always asked the right questions and were there. Very smart, bright young women with a huge future ahead of them,” he told the newspaper.
Wall told the World that both women deeply valued “being able to help people improve their quality of life.”
She said the group of 66 students the couple graduated with had already lost a classmate in a tragic accident last year.
Madani’s older brother, Shaunak Madani, told the World Tuesday that her sister was “fearless, feisty, extremely funny and very compassionate”.
On Facebook, many friends of the two women mourned their loss.
Anthony Paul, a friend of Fekert, wrote a message in his honor, saying, “Delanie, you were one of the sweetest people I have ever met. I am honored and truly grateful to have had the opportunity to know you and work alongside you.
Our Lady of Victory Parish, a Catholic church in Floral Park to which Fekert and his family belonged, held a Monday evening rosary for the family.
Donny Golden Irish Dance School wrote on Facebook on Sunday that Fekert had been a student of the school and an accomplished Irish dancer.
“Delanie will always be remembered for her beaming smile, kindness, positivity, laughter, grace and elegance. Her beauty shone from within,” the school wrote.
“At Golden School, she was cherished like a sister by so many dancers, loved like a daughter by moms, and admired by all in her extended family of dancers.”
Bridget Spillane, who knew Fekert through school, also posted a tribute on Facebook on Monday.
“Delanie Fekert was a shining light in this world…and not just because of her megawatt smile. He was a gentle and kind soul who was totally dedicated to everything and everyone,” she wrote.
“I will miss seeing her dance in our shows…she was so beautiful to watch – and she was a dancer I could always rely on.”
Jillian Milch, a friend of Madani’s who said she met her when they were roommates in Quinnipiac, wrote a heartfelt tribute to her on Facebook on Monday.
“We used to recite the Billy Madison script from opening to closing credits, sing anything from High School Musical out loud, dance to elevator music and bicker like sisters do. The love you have brought into my life is truly immeasurable,” she wrote.
“Your bubbly and loving personality, your humor, your lack of common sense and never knowing what was coming out of your mouth will be missed until the end of time. You have kept us all on our toes and helped to so many giggles that I’m so grateful to be able to relive through photos and videos.
Gujarat Port Pipavav shares are trading down 12% year-to-date.
To buy to sell GujaratPipavav to share
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. handled 1.86 lakh TEU containers in the September quarter, an increase of 18.5% from the September quarter 2021. However, on a quarterly basis, the figures are stable.
In terms of logistics – TEU stands for Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit, which stands for an inaccurate unit of cargo capacity. The TEU is often used for container ships and container ports.
Here are some other highlights from his business update:
Shares of Gujarat Pipavav are trading little changed at Rs 86.50 midday.
In February this year, Gujarat Pipavav chief executive Jakob Friis Sorensen said the recovery was taking much longer than expected.
“The last two quarters (of the previous financial year) have been stable on the container business, although we have won 3 new waterfront customers, they are in difficulty. I think on the seafront we cannot do a lot directly, but on the land side, we are working intensely with all of our stakeholders to drive business and facilitate the supply chain,” Sorensen said.
Year-to-date, Gujarat Pipavav shares are down 12%.
(Edited by : Rukman Krishna)
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
For the first time ever, Amazon is holding a Prime Day sale in October. Much like Prime Day, Prime Early Access is a two-day sale with exclusive deals for Prime members, including all-time low prices for some of our favorite items.
Through today and tomorrow, October 12, you can find record-breaking discounts on everything from tech and Amazon devices to vacuums and kitchenware to fashion and beauty products.
To help you make the best buying decisions, Insider Reviews’ team of expert reporters and editors vet deals on our favorite items at their all-time lowest prices. For even more deals, check out the best Prime deals under $50.
New Delhi:
A thick blanket of fog enveloped Delhi on Wednesday morning, lowering visibility to 350 meters in parts of the capital.
RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), said it was the first fog of the season in the capital.
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. The maximum temperature should be around 31 degrees Celsius.
Partly cloudy weather is expected during the day.
An IMD official previously said it was heavy fog due to a prolonged period of rain, which was increasing the moisture content in the air.
According to the official, visibility at Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s main weather station, had dropped to 600 meters and 350 meters at Palam weather station by 8:30 a.m.
It improved to 2,100 meters at Palam by 9 a.m. and Safdarjung by 10 a.m.
At 9 a.m., the capital’s air quality index stood at 66, which falls into the “satisfactory” category.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
