Waves Labs launches accelerator program to combat Web3 building barriers

The newly launched Waves Camp is designed to support entrepreneurs and developers looking to make the leap into Web3 on the Waves Blockchain.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Waves Labs, the growth engine of global L1 Blockchain Waves, has today announced the launch of ecosystem accelerator Waves Camp.

Despite a thriving decentralized app (dApp) ecosystem, high throughput of thousands of transactions per second, and ultra-low fees, Waves Labs have recognized the need to do more to support the next generation of developers and entrepreneurs facing increasing barriers to entry when looking to launch dApps.

Inadequate funds, knowledge gaps, and a lack of marketing capabilities and awareness, coupled with many different tooling choices and unclear protocol dependencies, create a complex Web3 environment for new entrants.

In a bid to offer more support and break down these barriers, Waves Camp is offering up to $100,000 in seed funding for each company in the program. In addition to funding, Waves Camp will also provide full-service support that matches the pace of development required of emerging Web3 startups. Waves Camp will provide access to experienced peers and experts who collaborate with developers to decrease the time it takes to find and implement solutions. Additionally, Campers will have access to courses and development resources and will be able to participate in workshops held by Waves developers.

One of the most successful projects to be incubated by Waves to date is the blockchain infrastructure and development company, Meta0. Founded by TikTok’s ex-head of gaming, Jason Fung, Meta0 simplifies blockchain integrations for Web3 game developers and advances interoperability in the space by connecting disparate blockchains and metaverses.

The criteria for admission is simple and accessible, with the Waves Camp incubator fit for DeFi, Metaverse, and Gaming projects, as well as DAOs. It’s also hoped the incubator could support the flourishment of more niche Web3 solutions in sectors such as the not-for-profit, charity, SCR, and TechForGood space. Such solutions could include more transparent charitable giving, fairer banking for the marginalized and dispossessed, cleantech, and supply-chain projects leveraging the security and immutability of the lower-carbon Waves blockchain.

Sasha Ivanov, Founder of Waves, said, “This is a monumental moment in the hyper-growth phase of Waves Blockchain. Waves Camp is a much-needed resource for developers and entrepreneurs – while there are masses of opportunities in Web3 and a clear global requirement for dApps across all industries, launching a dApp is clouded in difficulty and is an expensive endeavor.”

“The funding, ready-made marketing, and business development packages which will be offered as part of the Waves Camp incubator will naturally help projects to jumpstart their operations,” Ivanov added.” However, at a more holistic level, the hope is that Waves can lead the way in cultivating and supporting a growing community of passionate, audacious, and creative entrepreneurs and developers who are building the Web3 future.”

About Waves

Launched in 2016, Waves is a global open-source platform for decentralized applications. Based on proof-of-stake consensus, Waves aspires to make the most of blockchain, with minimal carbon footprint. Waves technology stack can benefit in any use cases that demand security and decentralization — open finance, personal identification, gaming, sensitive data and many others.

For more information, visit https://waves.tech/.

About Waves Camp

Waves Camp will support and launch the next generation of developers and entrepreneurs looking to build cornerstone startups to meet the needs of its growing Waves ecosystem.

Every ‘Camper’ receives up to $100k seed funding (per company) and verified access to WX Network Launchpad and crowdfunding. Funding can be used for liquidity pool support and market making.

But funding is not enough to grow a successful company, in addition, all Campers will get full-service support to move at the considerable pace of a competitive Web3 startup. With access to experts and experienced peers, real people that can offer help in the moment will reduce overwhelm and decrease the time it takes to find solutions. In addition, Campers receive access to a library of asynchronous workshops, courses and developer resources, and will have opportunities to participate in exclusive live workshops with other projects and run by core Waves Developers.

Waves Campers will also have a head start over the competition with ready made marketing, business development and community packages of up to $100k to jumpstart their operations.

