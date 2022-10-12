What we know about the 2 women killed in an Uber accident on I-93 in Boston

Newsletter Sign-Up
Local
The two women killed in a Boston car crash on Saturday when a tow truck flipped their Uber in the back were 2021 graduates of Quinnipiac University’s physical therapy program, the department wrote on Facebook Tuesday.
Urushi Madani, 25, of North Andover, and Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, were pronounced dead at the scene after the 10 p.m. crash near the Zakim Bridge.
Their driver survived with serious injuries. The driver of the tow truck, as well as the driver of a Honda Civic that hit the tow truck, are unharmed.
Tracy Wall, program director for Quinnipiac’s physical therapy department, said The Boston Globe Tuesday, Madani and Fekert were both dedicated students who worked in outpatient physiotherapy. They had just earned their doctorate in physical therapy at the University of Connecticut, she said.
“Their smiles were contagious and will continue to shine on all who knew them,” the department wrote on Facebook.
Ken Kosior, chair of Quinnipiac University’s physical therapy department, said Connecticut Post that during their show, Madani and Fekert were “inseparable”.
“They always looked to what lay ahead and…always asked the right questions and were there. Very smart, bright young women with a huge future ahead of them,” he told the newspaper.
Wall told the World that both women deeply valued “being able to help people improve their quality of life.”
She said the group of 66 students the couple graduated with had already lost a classmate in a tragic accident last year.
Madani’s older brother, Shaunak Madani, told the World Tuesday that her sister was “fearless, feisty, extremely funny and very compassionate”.
On Facebook, many friends of the two women mourned their loss.
Anthony Paul, a friend of Fekert, wrote a message in his honor, saying, “Delanie, you were one of the sweetest people I have ever met. I am honored and truly grateful to have had the opportunity to know you and work alongside you.
Our Lady of Victory Parish, a Catholic church in Floral Park to which Fekert and his family belonged, held a Monday evening rosary for the family.
Donny Golden Irish Dance School wrote on Facebook on Sunday that Fekert had been a student of the school and an accomplished Irish dancer.
“Delanie will always be remembered for her beaming smile, kindness, positivity, laughter, grace and elegance. Her beauty shone from within,” the school wrote.
“At Golden School, she was cherished like a sister by so many dancers, loved like a daughter by moms, and admired by all in her extended family of dancers.”
Bridget Spillane, who knew Fekert through school, also posted a tribute on Facebook on Monday.
“Delanie Fekert was a shining light in this world…and not just because of her megawatt smile. He was a gentle and kind soul who was totally dedicated to everything and everyone,” she wrote.
“I will miss seeing her dance in our shows…she was so beautiful to watch – and she was a dancer I could always rely on.”
Jillian Milch, a friend of Madani’s who said she met her when they were roommates in Quinnipiac, wrote a heartfelt tribute to her on Facebook on Monday.
“We used to recite the Billy Madison script from opening to closing credits, sing anything from High School Musical out loud, dance to elevator music and bicker like sisters do. The love you have brought into my life is truly immeasurable,” she wrote.
“Your bubbly and loving personality, your humor, your lack of common sense and never knowing what was coming out of your mouth will be missed until the end of time. You have kept us all on our toes and helped to so many giggles that I’m so grateful to be able to relive through photos and videos.
Boston
Gujarat Port Pipavav shares are trading down 12% year-to-date.
To buy to sell GujaratPipavav to share
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. handled 1.86 lakh TEU containers in the September quarter, an increase of 18.5% from the September quarter 2021. However, on a quarterly basis, the figures are stable.
In terms of logistics – TEU stands for Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit, which stands for an inaccurate unit of cargo capacity. The TEU is often used for container ships and container ports.
Here are some other highlights from his business update:
Shares of Gujarat Pipavav are trading little changed at Rs 86.50 midday.
In February this year, Gujarat Pipavav chief executive Jakob Friis Sorensen said the recovery was taking much longer than expected.
“The last two quarters (of the previous financial year) have been stable on the container business, although we have won 3 new waterfront customers, they are in difficulty. I think on the seafront we cannot do a lot directly, but on the land side, we are working intensely with all of our stakeholders to drive business and facilitate the supply chain,” Sorensen said.
Year-to-date, Gujarat Pipavav shares are down 12%.
(Edited by : Rukman Krishna)
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
For the first time ever, Amazon is holding a Prime Day sale in October. Much like Prime Day, Prime Early Access is a two-day sale with exclusive deals for Prime members, including all-time low prices for some of our favorite items.
Through today and tomorrow, October 12, you can find record-breaking discounts on everything from tech and Amazon devices to vacuums and kitchenware to fashion and beauty products.
To help you make the best buying decisions, Insider Reviews’ team of expert reporters and editors vet deals on our favorite items at their all-time lowest prices. For even more deals, check out the best Prime deals under $50.
New Delhi:
A thick blanket of fog enveloped Delhi on Wednesday morning, lowering visibility to 350 meters in parts of the capital.
RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), said it was the first fog of the season in the capital.
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. The maximum temperature should be around 31 degrees Celsius.
Partly cloudy weather is expected during the day.
An IMD official previously said it was heavy fog due to a prolonged period of rain, which was increasing the moisture content in the air.
According to the official, visibility at Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s main weather station, had dropped to 600 meters and 350 meters at Palam weather station by 8:30 a.m.
It improved to 2,100 meters at Palam by 9 a.m. and Safdarjung by 10 a.m.
At 9 a.m., the capital’s air quality index stood at 66, which falls into the “satisfactory” category.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
County supervisors took a series of steps to reinvent the region’s mental health care system on Tuesday, agreeing to explore significant wage increases for workers and move forward with a series of updates. level of facilities throughout the region.
However, it simultaneously became clear that additional work, which everyone knows will be expensive, will take place as the county budget will likely begin to shrink.
County Chief Financial Officer Ebony Shelton, preceded by an economics professor and an economist, presented a sobering financial update that predicts a growing gap between revenue and general expenditure in the county, which is expected to reach $92 million by fiscal year 2025-26.
“Overall, the pace of spending growth is expected to outpace the revenue growth path,” Shelton said, noting that the county’s health and human services department will likely be one of the hardest hit as a much of its revenue is related to sales tax. collections that are expected to decline in coming years as the economy cools towards what many have predicted will be a recession.
The council hasn’t been shy in recent years to increase the amount of money it spends on what it calls behavioral health, with allocations increasing by 72% from fiscal year 2018 to fiscal year 2023, reaching nearly $900 million for the current year, according to budget documents.
Although they said they would discuss a new round of revenue projections in December, expressing particular interest in state-level funding that pays for many mental health services, the financial chill in the Didn’t stop the supervisors from approving all the sanity items that came before them.
They asked county staff to return in 180 days with concrete plans for how the county can work with other organizations in the area to better pay mental health workers of all specialties and levels of skill. An extensive study by the San Diego Workforce Partnership found that in some categories, San Diego workers are the lowest paid in the state.
Such gaps, supervisor Tara Lawson-Remer said, need to be filled.
“I find that, frankly, unethical and really sad and a sad statement as to how we got here today,” Lawson-Remer said.
The research will also examine what could be done about the long list of operational inefficiencies in local behavioral health processes and procedures that, according to the Workforce Report, sometimes compel frontline workers spend frustrating time manually entering duplicate information into uncoordinated computer systems. .
Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher said he believes untangling inefficient processes and red tape would be the fastest way to open up more processing capacity as others scramble to launch more. training programs needed to significantly reduce a labor shortage already estimated at more than 8,000 across San Diégo County.
“Providers have told me they believe they can increase their service offerings by up to 30% by reducing these barriers,” Fletcher said.
Plans have also coalesced around finding low-hanging fruit on the facilities side of the local mental health equation, with the county council giving formal approval to start the planning process to move the hospital San Diego County Psychiatric from his current role as area security. -net facility for those in critical need of assistance to meet the needs of those requiring long-term skilled nursing care related to chronic mental health care needs.
Likewise, the county council officially accepted a new plan for its vacant site on Third Avenue in Hillcrest, indicating that a community residential facility will work better there while those in crisis will be served at Alvarado Hospital in La Mesa under a previously approved. OK. Additional funds have also been allocated to explore a similar facility in East County.
Those projects, noted Luke Bergmann, the county’s director of behavioral health, require further study before his department can affix price tags. As with the workforce plans, the true costs have yet to be determined.
A project had a clear cost. The board approved a $7 million appropriation increase for a new 16-bed stand-alone behavioral health unit on the Tri-City Medical Center campus in Oceanside. The project, which should start this fall, was initially estimated at $20.6 million. A county official said the increased cash was needed to cover “increasing material and labor costs.”
Plans are also moving forward to add a 12-bed acute psychiatric unit to the county’s Edgemoor Skilled Nursing Center in Santee. While a full price estimate isn’t complete, the project has garnered nearly $17 million in grants.
The strike at the Esso-ExxonMobil refinery in Port-Jérôme (Seine-Maritime) was unanimously renewed this Wednesday morning, despite the threat brandished the day before by the Prime Minister to requisition the oil group’s depots.
About fifty striking employees voted by a show of hands to continue the strike, at the foot of the factory, where pallets are burning and without a police presence around, according to an AFP journalist on the spot.
A delegation of more than 30 police officers from the Solomon Islands have traveled to China for training for the first time, a sign of deepening ties between the two countries, which signed a controversial security agreement earlier this year.
According to a statement issued by the Government of the Solomon Islands.
Officers would also gain a “better understanding of Chinese police, diverse Chinese cultures and friendly Chinese people,” said Counselor Yao Ming, deputy chief of mission at the Chinese Embassy in Honiara, according to the statement.
He pointed out that this was the first visit to China by Solomon Islands police officers for training purposes and added that after their return the officers would contribute to “better cooperation between the RSIPF [Royal Solomon Islands Police Force] and Chinese police, and enhance the friendship between China and the Solomon Islands,” the statement said.
Australia has provided Solomon Islands police training and been involved in security assistance on the islands for decades. When riots rocked the capital Honiara last year, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare asked the Australian government to send defense personnel to help restore order.
China has also been involved in training police and supplying equipment to the RSIPF, but the government statement said it would be the largest RSIPF delegation to travel to a foreign country for training. of the font.
Increased law enforcement cooperation is seen as a key part of the security agreement signed by the two countries earlier this year. The text of the agreement has not been made public, but a draft was leaked online in March.
The leaked draft outlined the terms under which the Solomon Islands could ask China to send armed police and military. The conditions included “helping to maintain social order, protect people’s lives and property, provide humanitarian assistance, conduct disaster response, or provide assistance for other tasks agreed upon by the parts “. [to the agreement]”.
In April, Australia’s spy chief said Canberra feared Chinese police sent to the Solomon Islands were deploying “ruthless” techniques previously used to quell anti-government protests in Hong Kong.
“In such a fragile and unstable country, the Chinese police techniques and tactics that we have seen deployed so ruthlessly in Hong Kong, for example, are totally incompatible with the peaceful way of solving problems and could further incite instability. and violence in the Solomon Islands,” said Andrew Shearer, Director General of Australia’s Office of National Intelligence.
Opposition figures in the Solomon Islands have previously expressed serious concerns about the deepening relationship between the police force, saying they fear it could allow the prime minister to use Chinese armed police to stifle the democratic dissent and retain power.
