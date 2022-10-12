Why can’t we leave Kanye West?

A former Los Angeles Angels baseball executive was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Tuesday after being convicted of supplying fentanyl-containing pills that contributed to the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Eric Kay, 48, was convicted in February of distributing drugs causing death and possessing drugs with intent to distribute in connection with the overdose of Skaggs, who was found dead in a bedroom. hotel in Southlake, Texas on July 1, 2019.

Kay, the former communications director for the Anaheim, Calif.-based team Skaggs pitched for, was eligible for a 20-year sentence, but life was also a possibility, according to federal prosecutors who brought their case. case in US District Court in Fort Worth. .

He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means.

“We are so grateful to everyone who worked so hard to investigate and prosecute Eric Kay,” Skaggs’ family said in a statement. “Today’s sentencing is not about the number of years the defendant received. The real issue in this case is holding accountable those who distribute the deadly drug fentanyl.”

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws in the second inning of the game against the Oakland Athletics on June 6, 2019 in Anaheim, California. Mark J. Terrill/AP File

Cody L. Cofer, Kay’s attorney, said the former Major League Baseball executive will appeal.

“Mr. Kay will immediately file his Notice of Appeal and continue to fight the allegations,” he said by email. “It was a tragic circumstance. Our hearts break for the family of Tyler Skaggs.”

During the sentencing process, prosecutors presented jail calls and emails in which Kay showed little remorse, made fun of the deceased and his family and even criticized the appearance of the jurors.

“I hope people realize what a mess this is,” prosecutors said. Kay told her mother about Skaggs on a recorded call. “Well, he’s dead, so f— ’em.”

Prosecutors allege he also referred to Skaggs’ family as “white trash” and alleged they were interested in the possibility that the pitcher’s death could create money making publicity.

“They could make more money with him dead than he was playing because he sucked,” Kay said, as quoted by prosecutors.

They also accused the defendant of describing the jurors as overweight and “sloppy, toothless and unemployed”.

Authorities said Kay’s phone revealed that Skaggs texted him the day before he died with a request that he drop off pills in his room.

The team was in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for a four-game series with the nearby Arlington-based Texas Rangers.

Prosecutors said Kay told a witness he visited Skaggs that night. They said the executive distributed pills, including the “blue boys” that contributed to Skaggs’ death, to several players at Angel Stadium.

Among the former Angels players who testified that Kay sold pills were Matt Harvey, CJ Cron, Mike Morin and Cameron Bedrosian.

In the hotel room where Skaggs was found dead, investigators found a blue pill that contained fentanyl, a potent and often deadly synthetic opioid, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas said.

The pill contained the stamp of the “blue boys” known to other players: “M/30”.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Mr Skaggs had a mixture of ethanol, fentanyl and oxycodone in his system at the time of his death. The office said he choked on his vomit from an overdose.

The office’s conclusion included a determination that “without fentanyl, Mr. Skaggs would not have died,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in 2020.

“A fentanyl pill can kill,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham said in a statement. “That’s why our office is committed to holding accountable anyone who sells illicit opioids, whether they operate in backstreets or world-class stadiums.”

He added: “Mr Skaggs didn’t deserve to die this way. No one does.”