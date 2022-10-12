From the start of his public life, Kanye West was filled with bravado and a certainty in his artistic gifts. But that’s not unusual for anyone who wants to create something totally new. For those not just looking to revamp what already exists, arrogance is practically a requirement. West, an artist who now calls himself Ye, has found success in music. And this success brought him fame; it was the path to wealth, as well as toxic pride.
Why can’t we leave Kanye West?
For nearly 20 years, fame was the mitigating factor in his relationship with every new industry he set out to plunder. He attracted The politicians who try to bask in the sun in the heat of its spotlights; it has sent business leaders down perilous paths. It has inspired volumes of cultural analyses; he begot this very column. Fame is the attribute that has held the fashion industry hostage to West’s whims. It’s the motto that keeps us gobsmacked at its misdeeds because we just can’t believe fame is fool’s gold.
Fashion was the prelude to this latest conflagration, the one that sparked the anti-Semitic comments that banned West from social media and made him preach a two-hour self-aggrandizing sermon to Fox News host Tucker Carlson . At West’s recent Yeezy fashion show in Paris, he wore a t-shirt emblazoned with “White Lives Matter,” which the Southern Poverty Law Center described as “a racist response to the Black Lives Matter civil rights movement.” He had a similar shirt on as part of the presentation. West told Carlson the shirt was his way of simply stating the obvious. We wish that were true.
The words cannot be so easily separated from the racist context from which they were born, the extent to which they have been weaponized by white supremacists and, ultimately, the lack of confidence of the messenger. West never just said anything. He speaks in elliptical phrases and provocative suggestions. They are mixed with umbrage, suspicion and paranoia.
The fashion industry, with which West has had a long and abusive relationship, seems particularly capable of infuriating him. He’s the overbearing intruder determined to tell the industry all the ways he doesn’t like it. This is the business he set out to conquer with unbridled love and intent. He was not stealthy in his wooing of fashion; he came there with a burning desire and fervently presented himself to his most influential guardians.
His first attempt at design, a Spring 2012 collection unveiled in Paris, was a calamitous affair. The clothes didn’t match. The aesthetic was derived from labels such as Balenciaga and Rick Owens, which remain dominant sources of inspiration. What was most memorable, however, was West’s behavior backstage after taking his bows. He was nervous. He was mute. He uttered the phrase: “I’m so scared.” This might be the last time his thoughts were crystal clear.
Fashion was the first industry he used his stardom to enter. Fashion teased him; she tolerated him; he did business with him. Adidas fell in love with its Yeezy sneakers. The Gap signed a deal with West and despite all his troubles, he got a puffy parka with no closure.
Fashion has made peace with him. But he refused to raise her in the way he so often demanded. The surge of days that lasted caused Adidas to announce a “review” of its relationship with him. In a documentary Judas West recently released, he appears to show Adidas executives pornography on his phone during a business meeting as they attempt to diplomatically push back the footage. The Gap has been embraced by a bubbly West. Fashion, with its power to shape identity, status and belonging, treated West as a cold transaction, not like family. It appeased him with obsequious compliments, but his value was as a celebrity who could catch the eye of culture, not as a visionary designer who earned the respect of critics.
What Kanye West is right about fashion and what he’s wrong
West’s celebrity status has kept us watching and listening primarily because we’re acutely aware that so many others are also paying attention. And every time he says something indecipherable or cruel, we recoil like we’re shocked again, like he wasn’t terrible before. We respond as if we think fame is preventative behavior to terrible behavior, that those who know they’re being watched will seek to perform their best behavior rather than use all that attention as an incentive to act out. .
When West made noise about his bid for president, the political establishment and the average voter paid attention and pondered what it might mean for democracy. It wasn’t because West had already given the slightest indication that he was interested in higher office, or because he had surrounded himself with political operatives and gadflies, or because the establishment had launched a Kanye campaign project. It was because he was famous and people were influenced by that. It’s because we couldn’t forget that Donald Trump was a celebrity before he was president. No, we could never forget it.
Most importantly, we couldn’t shake the deep-rooted belief that fame is the equivalent of wisdom, integrity, and accomplishment. We still manage to be shocked when famous people do stupid things. We’re dumbfounded when celebrities are abusive, vindictive, or mean-spirited. How can this be? We thought they were… what? Based on what?
We expect more from famous people – for no good reason. And then we feast on schadenfreude when they mess things up. And their bullshit takes on excessive proportions because we’ve convinced ourselves that fame is gold.
What does bipolar disorder look like? Can this explain Kanye’s behavior?
West may or may not have mental health issues. He has discussed his bipolar disorder and it is hoped that whatever medical help he may need, he will receive. One also wonders what could be the end result of this celeb behaving indefensibly? While West might believe that democracy, racial justice, and the fate of black America rest on his famous shoulders, that is not the case. Despite his success at Adidas, he was not the savior of the fashion industry. If culture turned its gaze away from its blind bluster, what would be the loss?
During his appearance with Carlson, West ignored his criticisms. “I play for an audience of one and that’s God,” he said. Fair enough. So maybe that should be our cue to get out of the arena and leave him alone.
$100M gift from Andersen foundation will fund expanded cancer treatment at Mayo Clinic
ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Mayo Clinic will expand its proton beam facility into a new building, doubling appointment access for cancer patients with a $100 million, multiyear gift from the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation of Bayport.
“This gift marks a significant milestone in Mayo Clinic’s decadeslong relationship with Fred and Katherine Andersen and the foundation that executes on their vision for healthy, strong communities,” said Mayo Clinic President and CEO Gianrico Farrugia.
Fred Andersen was the second president of Andersen Windows, the Bayport-based manufacturer of windows and doors started by his father in 1903.
Right now, Mayo Clinic offers 1,200 proton therapy appointments per year. Proton therapy is used to treat certain types of cancer through “pencil beam scanning,” which delivers radiation treatment in a precise area that lessens radiation exposure on the patient’s healthy organs and tissue. Mayo is the only medical facility in Minnesota that offers this treatment.
With the new gift, the clinic anticipates it can treat an additional 900 patients per year by expanding the proton beam facility into a new building: the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Building.
“The Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation is honored to partner with Mayo Clinic on a new facility that will expand patient access to unique cancer treatments,” said foundation President Peter Clements.
Construction on the Andersen Building, which will be located on the east side of Mayo’s Eisenberg Building and will connect to the Jacobson Building, will begin in 2023. The building will feature two basement levels, a lobby level and a first level. The clinic estimates that patients will begin receiving proton therapy in the Andersen Building in 2026.
“People with cancer deserve access to the most innovative, individualized therapies from a cancer center they trust,” said Dr. Cheryl Willman, executive director of Mayo Clinic Cancer Programs and director of Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center. “With this generous support from the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation, Mayo Clinic will become a category of one for delivery of the most advanced radiation therapies and novel combination therapies for the patients we serve.”
Former Los Angeles Angels executive sentenced to 22 years for overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs
A former Los Angeles Angels baseball executive was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Tuesday after being convicted of supplying fentanyl-containing pills that contributed to the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.
Eric Kay, 48, was convicted in February of distributing drugs causing death and possessing drugs with intent to distribute in connection with the overdose of Skaggs, who was found dead in a bedroom. hotel in Southlake, Texas on July 1, 2019.
Kay, the former communications director for the Anaheim, Calif.-based team Skaggs pitched for, was eligible for a 20-year sentence, but life was also a possibility, according to federal prosecutors who brought their case. case in US District Court in Fort Worth. .
He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means.
“We are so grateful to everyone who worked so hard to investigate and prosecute Eric Kay,” Skaggs’ family said in a statement. “Today’s sentencing is not about the number of years the defendant received. The real issue in this case is holding accountable those who distribute the deadly drug fentanyl.”
Cody L. Cofer, Kay’s attorney, said the former Major League Baseball executive will appeal.
“Mr. Kay will immediately file his Notice of Appeal and continue to fight the allegations,” he said by email. “It was a tragic circumstance. Our hearts break for the family of Tyler Skaggs.”
During the sentencing process, prosecutors presented jail calls and emails in which Kay showed little remorse, made fun of the deceased and his family and even criticized the appearance of the jurors.
“I hope people realize what a mess this is,” prosecutors said. Kay told her mother about Skaggs on a recorded call. “Well, he’s dead, so f— ’em.”
Prosecutors allege he also referred to Skaggs’ family as “white trash” and alleged they were interested in the possibility that the pitcher’s death could create money making publicity.
“They could make more money with him dead than he was playing because he sucked,” Kay said, as quoted by prosecutors.
They also accused the defendant of describing the jurors as overweight and “sloppy, toothless and unemployed”.
Authorities said Kay’s phone revealed that Skaggs texted him the day before he died with a request that he drop off pills in his room.
The team was in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for a four-game series with the nearby Arlington-based Texas Rangers.
Prosecutors said Kay told a witness he visited Skaggs that night. They said the executive distributed pills, including the “blue boys” that contributed to Skaggs’ death, to several players at Angel Stadium.
Among the former Angels players who testified that Kay sold pills were Matt Harvey, CJ Cron, Mike Morin and Cameron Bedrosian.
In the hotel room where Skaggs was found dead, investigators found a blue pill that contained fentanyl, a potent and often deadly synthetic opioid, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas said.
The pill contained the stamp of the “blue boys” known to other players: “M/30”.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Mr Skaggs had a mixture of ethanol, fentanyl and oxycodone in his system at the time of his death. The office said he choked on his vomit from an overdose.
The office’s conclusion included a determination that “without fentanyl, Mr. Skaggs would not have died,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in 2020.
“A fentanyl pill can kill,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham said in a statement. “That’s why our office is committed to holding accountable anyone who sells illicit opioids, whether they operate in backstreets or world-class stadiums.”
He added: “Mr Skaggs didn’t deserve to die this way. No one does.”
Meek Mill Drags Kanye West In The Mud Over His “White Lives Matter” Campaign
Kanye West has been on lots of nerves lately, especially among black folks with his constant attacks and the nerve-racking WHITES LIVES MATTER campaign. Although the Black community loves Kanye but that sh-t wasn’t funny to them. So the backlash to WHITE LIVES MATTER was enormous. Meek Mill has also registered his displeasure with Ye‘s “WLM” nonsense!
In a recent post on Twitter, Meek Mill vents his frustrations on Ye‘s current drama and how unfortunate his attention-seeking gimmicks are.
However, Kanye, equally dragged everyone that criticize him before his Twitter & Instagram ban and we sure Meek Mill will not be an exception. Counting on Kanye, Meek will be swerved once his indefinite ban is lifted.
Meek Mill became the next celebrity to call Kanye West out over his recent behavior.
“I used to listen to ye every night and jail for motivation on god!” Meek wrote.
“And came home and watched him sh-t on my name and brand like nothing …. I ain’t say nothing … but I been knew you was on that nerd tryna sh-t on street n-ggas you just said it to boosie. It hurts my heart to even know some of y’all this crazy and lame … ion need no verses from no n-ggas because I been hot since 13 @justinlaboy don’t invite me to none of them weird ass parties wit bro.”
Ye upset many people when he double down on his WHITE LIVES MATTER stance. He then turned on Jewish people on Saturday, promising to go “def con 3” on them after he was kicked off Instagram by Mark Zuckerberg.
Some followers suggest the restrictions of Twitter & Instagram are too harsh on the billionaire rapper. What do you think of Kanye’s actions?
This is how Meek Mill dragged Kanye West on Twitter:
Founder of landmark Minnesota resort vows to rebuild after second fire in 23 years
CALLAWAY, Minn. — Despite suffering the second destructive fire in 23 years, the founder of the Maplelag cross-country ski resort says his family will rebuild.
Instead of prepping for a knitting retreat scheduled for this weekend at the northwestern Minnesota resort, Jim Richards sat in a lawn chair as firefighters from nearly a dozen departments worked to put out the massive blaze in the lodge building near Callaway, about 15 miles north of Detroit Lakes.
“I just can’t believe it, you know. I’m still in shock,” said Richards, 82.
He was in the office Monday morning, catching up on emails and reservations for the upcoming ski season when he heard a loud sound.
“I heard a pop and didn’t think much of it — I thought the ladies had stumbled,” he said.
While the official cause of the fire has not been determined, Richards thinks it may have started in the laundry room.
Within minutes, flames were shooting from every possible direction out of the lodge, even rising above the treeline.
Lost in the fire were hundreds of handmade skis, 250 stained-glass windows and the world’s largest collection of railroad depot signs, according to Richards.
“I’ve lost so much. Unique things, and (a) life’s work up in smoke right now,” he said.
Including 22 years of rebuilding.
The main lodge burned down in December 1999 when the wood-fired boiler caught fire. He said the rebuild included more modern fire safety features.
“It’s hard to fathom, it’s just kind of unbelievable it happened,” Richards said.
He founded the resort with his wife 49 years ago and has turned it into a recreation destination known across the country for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and mountain biking.
“We are very unique. People come here from all over the country. Skiers know about us from Chicago, New York, Sacramento, L.A., where someone five miles away doesn’t realize what we are,” Richards said.
While his son and daughter-in-law run most of the resort today, Richards said he still works seven days a week, 12 to 15 hours a day, due to staffing shortages. That work will now be focused on canceling the upcoming ski season.
Many Twin Cities-area schools used the resort for training camp.
“We had almost a full house for the winter, ski teams coming, Moorhead High comes up here, 60 kids,” he said.
In the summer, Concordia College, located in Moorhead, uses its facilities for Spanish language learning. Concordia Language Villages offer immersion programs in a dozen languages at sites across northern Minnesota.
Richards wants the firefighters to know how much his family appreciates their efforts, saying “it is what it is,” that there wasn’t much they could do.
When asked if he will rebuild?
“Oh yeah, no question,” Richards replied.
Jerry Banks pleads not guilty in Vermont murder-for-hire case
RUTLAND, Vermont — The Colorado man who prosecutors say abducted and killed a Vermont man in a murder-for-hire conspiracy pleaded not guilty Tuesday in federal court to a new charge.
Jerry Banks, 35, appeared by videolink in U.S. District Court in Vermont on Tuesday where he pleaded for a new indictment charging him with murder for hire that led to the 2018 death of Gregory Davis, of Danville, and a kidnapping charge. Banks, a former employee of the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office, had previously pleaded not guilty to a kidnapping charge.
Prosecutors say Banks was part of a conspiracy that began when Davis threatened to go to the FBI to report he had been involved in a fraudulent oil deal with another of the conspirators, Serhat Gumrukcu, of Los Angeles, who also faces a murder-for-hire charge in the case.
Another of the alleged conspirators, Berk Eratay, was scheduled to plead against an updated indictment on Tuesday, but the hearing was postponed until Wednesday due to technical issues with the video feed.
A fourth conspirator, Aren Lee Ethridge of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty in July and is awaiting sentencing.
Kanye West Goes On A Second Date With His New ‘Romance Stunt Queen’, Juliana Nalu, Rocking Matching 2024 Caps
After publicly confessing his love for Stassie Karanikolaou amid his ongoing scandals, Kanye West‘s love life with Brazilian model Juliana Nalu appears to be on a good path.
Kanye West had to put his ongoing public stunt on hold to spend some time with his 24-year-old new romance stunt queen. The dad of 4 has been in the news in recent times for all the wrong sh-ts. From WHITE LIVES MATTER drama to random attacks on his fellows. It’s not surprising because according to his friends, the rapper is having a psychotic breakdown.
Meanwhile, Kanye is all loved up spending some quality time with Juliana Nalu who appears to be in support of the rapper’s presidential aspirations. Looks like Kanye has finally gotten someone who will support his BS!
As Kanye West remains under fire for his controversial social media activity, things with model Juliana Nalú are also heating up.
Stepping out for their second date on Sunday, the rapper-turned-designer, 45. Treated the Brazil native, 24, to see “Triangle of Sadness” at a movie theater in Hollywood.
They exited the venue arm in arm.
For the evening, the musician wore an all-black ensemble featuring a baggy jacket and his favorite clunky boots.
Nalú opted for the same color palette, only her outfit contained pops of white.
The brunette bombshell paired heeled boots with tight pants and an athletic-inspired top, which she completed with the same “2024” baseball cap she wore during the pair’s first public outing together the night prior.
Before the two hopped into West’s SUV, he made sure to stop and sign autographs for some fans.
On Saturday, West and who we exclusively revealed was Nalú hit up celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica before paying a visit to a clothing warehouse.
Photos obtained exclusively by Page Six showed the rapper’s apparent new muse in a short, gray cutout dress and combat-style boots.
Surprisingly, the Yeezy designer chose to sport an Adidas jacket for the night out despite the activewear company recently putting their partnership “under review” following his “White Lives Matter” T-shirt scandal.
Both West and Nalú wore matching hats that had “2024” emblazoned on the brim, signaling the Grammy winner’s plan to run for United States president again. (He donned a “2023” hat during an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson last week.)
Nalú — who hails from Rio de Janeiro but now lives in Los Angeles. Is signed to multiple modeling agencies, including Mix Models, MGM Models and Elite Model Management. She recently reached a major career milestone. When she walked in her first Fashion Week show for the clothing brand 6PM in Milan.
It’s unclear exactly when or where she met West, but the two were recently both in Paris around the same time.
The model also alluded to their apparent fling in two Instagram posts over the last week. Modeling two of his songs: “I Wonder” and “Devil in a New Dress.”
In her latest post, she showed off a pair of Yeezy sunglasses.
Even in this apparent messy period for Ye, like weird public outbursts and attacks. The billionaire rapper is sure to grab himself a fine young model for a steamy.
And here are photos of Kanye West and Juliana Nalu who seems to have a lot of time of her hands to tolerate YE’s BS:
