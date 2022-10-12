World Arthritis Day 2022: theme, history and meaning

Local

Both women have just graduated from Quinnipiac University in physical therapy.

The two women killed in a Boston car crash on Saturday when a tow truck flipped their Uber in the back were 2021 graduates of Quinnipiac University’s physical therapy program, the department wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

Urushi Madani, 25, of North Andover, and Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, were pronounced dead at the scene after the 10 p.m. crash near the Zakim Bridge.

Their driver survived with serious injuries. The driver of the tow truck, as well as the driver of a Honda Civic that hit the tow truck, are unharmed.

Tracy Wall, program director for Quinnipiac’s physical therapy department, said The Boston Globe Tuesday, Madani and Fekert were both dedicated students who worked in outpatient physiotherapy. They had just earned their doctorate in physical therapy at the University of Connecticut, she said.

“Their smiles were contagious and will continue to shine on all who knew them,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Ken Kosior, chair of Quinnipiac University’s physical therapy department, said Connecticut Post that during their show, Madani and Fekert were “inseparable”.

“They always looked to what lay ahead and…always asked the right questions and were there. Very smart, bright young women with a huge future ahead of them,” he told the newspaper.

Wall told the World that both women deeply valued “being able to help people improve their quality of life.”

She said the group of 66 students the couple graduated with had already lost a classmate in a tragic accident last year.

Madani’s older brother, Shaunak Madani, told the World Tuesday that her sister was “fearless, feisty, extremely funny and very compassionate”.

On Facebook, many friends of the two women mourned their loss.

Anthony Paul, a friend of Fekert, wrote a message in his honor, saying, “Delanie, you were one of the sweetest people I have ever met. I am honored and truly grateful to have had the opportunity to know you and work alongside you.

Our Lady of Victory Parish, a Catholic church in Floral Park to which Fekert and his family belonged, held a Monday evening rosary for the family.

Donny Golden Irish Dance School wrote on Facebook on Sunday that Fekert had been a student of the school and an accomplished Irish dancer.

“Delanie will always be remembered for her beaming smile, kindness, positivity, laughter, grace and elegance. Her beauty shone from within,” the school wrote.

“At Golden School, she was cherished like a sister by so many dancers, loved like a daughter by moms, and admired by all in her extended family of dancers.”

Bridget Spillane, who knew Fekert through school, also posted a tribute on Facebook on Monday.

“Delanie Fekert was a shining light in this world…and not just because of her megawatt smile. He was a gentle and kind soul who was totally dedicated to everything and everyone,” she wrote.

“I will miss seeing her dance in our shows…she was so beautiful to watch – and she was a dancer I could always rely on.”

Jillian Milch, a friend of Madani’s who said she met her when they were roommates in Quinnipiac, wrote a heartfelt tribute to her on Facebook on Monday.

“We used to recite the Billy Madison script from opening to closing credits, sing anything from High School Musical out loud, dance to elevator music and bicker like sisters do. The love you have brought into my life is truly immeasurable,” she wrote.

“Your bubbly and loving personality, your humor, your lack of common sense and never knowing what was coming out of your mouth will be missed until the end of time. You have kept us all on our toes and helped to so many giggles that I’m so grateful to be able to relive through photos and videos.