2 Times Divorcee, Leah Messer, Splits From Her Fiancé Jaylan Mobley After 2 Months Of Engagement

After the steamy beach proposal, ‘Teen Mom’ star Leah Messer and her partner Jaylan Mobley have ended their relationship. And this is just 2 months after the public engagement. The ex-pair referred to themselves as “Two Souls, 0ne Heart”. Damn! Who’s gonna keep the ‘heart’ now that they’ve split? Haha!

The 30-year-old mother of 3 and 2 times divorcees Leah Messer and her 25-year-old partner Jaylan after all the PDA decided not to share the details of their break up but shared some lame-a** joint posts wishing each other the best. A few months from now, the exes are likely to come throwing shots at each other and recounting how toxic the relationship was. Well, you and I will always be here for the drama.

Only 2 months ago, this is how the exes shared their engagement with the public:

“Two souls, one heart It’s official!! ,” “The one 4L!! I love you to the ends of the earth! ”.

People Magazine reports:

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are going their separate ways. In an exclusive joint statement shared with PEOPLE, the Teen Mom star, 30, and her fiancé, 25, confirmed they have split two months after getting engaged. “While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us. We’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” they said. “So many of you have watched our love story unfold. And we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends.” “We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together,” they continued. In August, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Mobley had proposed to Messer on the beach during their anniversary trip to Costa Rica. The proposal came as the couple enjoyed a dinner prepared by a private chef. “It feels amazing. I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn’t imagine myself being anywhere else,” Messer told PEOPLE at the time, with Mobley adding, “I can’t even express how I’m feeling. I wanted this moment to be the perfect moment for her.” Mobley also told Entertainment Tonight that he made sure to have conversations with the fathers of Messer’s daughters prior to the proposal. Messer was previously married to Jeremy Calvert from 2012 to 2015, with whom she shares daughter Adalynn Faith. She was also previously married to Corey Simms from 2010 to 2011, with whom she shares twin daughters Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace. “Me and Corey went, we went golfing, and we actually had a discussion about it,” Mobley shared. “And he was all good with that. And I’ve also had discussions with Jeremy throughout and after, and he’s always been like. ‘Hey man, I’m just glad you’re the one that’s in my daughter’s life, as becoming that stepdad.’” Mobley explained that upon entering Messer’s life and spending time with her daughters, he “wanted to make sure that I had a relationship with their dads.” “That’s been amazing, too. And they’ve been all for it,” he shared. “They have been also giving me a lot of wisdom from things that they learned, and so it’s just all been kind of a working thing.” “It feels great that we can co-parent together,” Messer added of everyone getting along. Messer first made her relationship with Mobley Instagram official in September 2021 after sharing a PDA-filled snap together. Over the last year, they continued to provide fans with several glimpses of their relationship online.

Who is next after Jaylan? Now when y’all decide to engage in PDA, please do, just share every detail after your breakup.

Leah Messer knowing she would be trashed by her fans blocked the comment section of her breakup with Jaylan Mobley’s announcement.

