News
5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears-Washington Commanders game — plus our Week 6 predictions
The Chicago Bears (2-3) host the Washington Commanders (1-4) at Soldier Field for a nationally televised game Thursday night (7:15, Fox-32, Prime Video).
As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at the game.
1. Player in the spotlight
Carson Wentz
Commanders coach Ron Rivera sparked controversy this week when he was asked the difference between his 1-4 team and the other teams in the NFC East — the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0), Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and New York Giants (4-1).
“Quarterback,” Rivera said.
Rivera later explained he meant the other teams’ quarterbacks have been with their teams longer than Wentz, whom the Indianapolis Colts traded to the Commanders in March. But the initial comment gained enough media attention that Rivera addressed it with not only Wentz, but also the entire team.
“I told them I said some things that were misconstrued. I didn’t present them properly. That’s on me,” Rivera told reporters. “I took accountability, told the guys I should know better. I had a bad day, so I figured I was feeling better today. Let’s move forward.”
Rivera noted in his initial comments that Wentz, the No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft by the Eagles, has had good and bad days this season. Wentz has completed 132 of 210 passes (62.9%) for 1,390 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions and has been sacked 20 times — third in the NFL behind Matthew Stafford and Matt Ryan.
Now Wentz is battling a sore shoulder that limited him Monday and Tuesday, but he and Rivera said it shouldn’t be an issue.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams were with Wentz last year in Indianapolis, though Williams said he didn’t know how much that would help them this week.
“I don’t pay a whole bunch of attention to, ‘Hey, Alan, you were with him for one year and you know all his strengths and weaknesses,’” Williams said. “We faced him in OTAs and that type of thing, and then our focus was on the other team, not necessarily our quarterback.
“So we just have to approach it based on what we see on tape, what we see him doing and not doing and then attack him from that perspective.”
2. Pressing question
Can Bears quarterback Justin Fields build on his second-half performance against the Minnesota Vikings?
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy kept his assessment of Fields’ play in the loss to the Vikings measured. Fields did some good things while leading the Bears back from an 18-point first-half deficit, completing 12 of 13 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown after halftime.
But Getsy and Fields know it’s just a step toward where they want the second-year quarterback to be.
“There’s been progress, right? And we’re sticking to the plan,” Getsy said. “He did a really nice job in that game in the sense of he kept his composure. They got off to a big lead, (but) he kept the team together.
“He did a really good job hunting completions for us. Then he had three or four unbelievable escapes that were ridiculous. He did a pretty good job. Again, we’re getting a little bit better each week, and that’s truly our purpose.”
The numbers show the Bears could have a chance to build on Sunday’s game. The Commanders defense has allowed 235 passing yards per game and 7.21 passing yards per play and has just one interception.
The challenge, of course, is trying to build momentum on a short week with just 3½ days of preparation.
“Shortened schedule, so it’s making sure I’m on top of everything,” Fields said. “Definitely studying more at home and waking up early before meetings and making sure I just review it a little bit.”
3. Keep an eye on …
The Commanders pass rush
The Commanders are seventh in the NFL with 14 sacks, and six players have two or more. Linebacker Jamin Davis has three, and defensive end Montez Sweat has two sacks and 10 quarterback hits.
Eberflus pointed to Sweat and fellow former first-rounders Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen, who each have 2½ sacks on the inside.
“Two guys inside that are pretty dynamic, and then Sweat on the outside is also equally dynamic,” Eberflus said. “So it creates challenges when you have that many guys that can rush. So we’re going to have our hands full.”
They’re sure to challenge the calmness that Fields said he operated with against the Vikings.
Getsy said Fields has shown signs of growth in sensing pressure and navigating around it within the pocket, but it’s still not where they need it to be.
“It’s just knowing where your protection is going to and knowing if they do send a blitz, where is the weakness of your protection?” Fields said. “Of course if somebody flashes through, you’ve got to see that and just have presence in the pocket and feel it out rather than look at it.”
4. Big-play challenge
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson will return to the lineup after missing three games with a quadriceps injury. His presence should boost a young secondary that had early trouble with Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson on Sunday.
According to NFL NextGen Stats, nine of Jefferson’s 12 catches came on open targets, meaning he had 3 or more yards of separation. That’s tied for the second-most by a wide receiver in one game since 2016.
Now Johnson returns to help defend a Commanders team that has seven players with 100 or more receiving yards, led by Terry McLaurin, who has 19 catches on 33 targets for 326 yards — 17.2 per catch.
“He’s definitely good at making explosive plays, definitely a good, savvy route runner,” Johnson said.
Eberflus said the Bears need to be wary of Wentz’s deep ball. Wentz threw a 75-yard touchdown to wide receiver Dyami Brown on Sunday.
“The guy can throw it a mile, and he’s done that,” Eberflus said.
Added Johnson: “He’s a big-play guy. Sometimes that can be good and sometimes that can be a little risky. You see him kind of holding the ball, taking sacks, different things like that. We’ve really got to stay on top and limit those big plays. Keep the ball in his hands as long as possible.”
5. Injury report
Along with Johnson’s return, wide receiver N’Keal Harry practiced in full Wednesday after missing the first five weeks of the season following ankle surgery.
Harry does not have an injury designation, meaning he’s healthy enough to play, but Getsy indicated Harry might have a ways to go before he’s a big offensive contributor, given his limited practice time with Fields.
Harry said he will be very excited whenever he gets his first opportunity.
“It’s been hard just sitting here watching, especially once I started going to the games and standing on the sidelines,” Harry said. “It just brings you so much closer to the actual game. So I’m excited.”
Safety Dane Cruikshank, who has been out with a hamstring injury, is listed as questionable.
For the Commanders, wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), tight end Logan Thomas (calf), cornerback William Jackson III (back), offensive lineman Sam Cosmi (finger), running back Jonathan Williams (knee) and safety Percy Butler (quadriceps) have been ruled out.
Predictions
Brad Biggs (3-2)
The Bears are hopeful Justin Fields and the offense can build off momentum they discovered late in the first half of Sunday’s loss in Minnesota against a Commanders defense that has been solid but prone to allowing explosive plays. While the Bears have been lousy on defense in the first half, Washington has scored only 31 first-half points through five games. The Bears are the worst in the NFL on third down, allowing opponents to convert 50.7%. The Commanders were 1-for-11 on third down last week in a loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Bears 23, Commanders 20
Colleen Kane (4-1)
Against a not-great Commanders team, the Bears could have opportunities to make big plays on both sides of the ball. The return of cornerback Jaylon Johnson will be important against Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, whose up-and-down play fed into a mini controversy with coach Ron Rivera this week. Bears quarterback Justin Fields should be able to build on his second-half performance against the Vikings, though he will have to operate with the same decisive calm against a Commanders pass rush that has had success. I think the Bears will enter their mini “bye week” with a 3-0 home record.
Bears 24, Commanders 20
Dan Wiederer (3-2)
Jaylon Johnson’s return will help. Justin Fields’ confidence spike should too. But in a short-turnaround clash between a pair of bottom-tier teams, this becomes a major test of concentration. The team that makes fewer sloppy game-changing mistakes will prevail.
Commanders 22, Bears 20
()
News
Evan Fournier’s unique work commute exemplifies his love for NYC
INDIANAPOLIS — Evan Fournier, the Knicks guard earning $18 million this season, found a very urban and economical way to work.
“I just take my scooter,” he says.
The commute from Fournier’s home to Madison Square Garden is only six minutes via electric scooter, which eliminates the traffic roulette of Midtown.
If the 6-foot-7 Fournier is recognized scooting on the street, he doesn’t realize. Headphones tune out the people and bustle.
The only issue was parking at MSG, where Knicks players tend to arrive with fancier modes of transportation.
“It took security a little bit of time to realize, ‘Okay, this is a player,’” Fournier says.
Off the court or in the bike lane, Fournier is clearly very comfortable in New York City with his wife, son and dog. It reminds him of home in Paris, where the 29-year-old also gets around on a scooter.
Adjusting to basketball was a little more difficult. As the Knicks’ biggest signing of the 2021 summer, Fournier, along with Kemba Walker, was supposed to elevate the offense after the team’s surprising run to the East’s fourth seed.
Instead, the Knicks regressed. Walker was cut from the rotation and sent home. Fournier was lost.
“I was struggling to find myself as a player,” he said. “I was like, ‘How can I help the team?’ I’m struggling to really find my role within the team to start the season.
“That’s why I was so inconsistent. Because I was thinking about the offense and stuff, I played bad defense to start the year. That’s honestly a big mistake to make.”
Fournier eventually discovered his role on the perimeter. He set the franchise record for 3-pointers in a season, eclipsing John Starks’ mark from 27 years prior. Only three NBA players — Steph Curry, Buddy Hield and Fred VanVleet — hit more treys last season than Fournier. His defense picked up and the Knicks finished strong, although short of the play-in tournament.
The front office then nearly made a hard pivot to Donovan Mitchell with a trade that would’ve likely sent Fournier elsewhere. As those talks were underway — with Knicks executives Brock Aller and Gersson Rosas among the negotiators — Fournier was distracted by the Eurobasket tournament.
His team, France, lost the Sept. 18 final to Spain, with Fournier finishing the tournament as the French’s leading scorer. The silver medal was harder to swallow than the Olympics defeat last year to the U.S.
“If [Kevin Durant’s] not there for Team USA, we’re gold medalists. We gave absolutely everything we had and you gotta live with it. It’s basketball,” Fournier said. “This time it just felt like we didn’t play our best, and that’s the most frustrating part. So yeah, it’s like a dream that’s all of a sudden, it’s gone. It was very hard. Actually being here, coming back to America, was actually harder mentally than physically. Because you gotta go past that.”
With the Mitchell trade negotiations fried, Fournier returned to New York City amid speculation that his starting spot was lost to Quentin Grimes.
The logic was easy to follow: Grimes is better defensively, which seems important for balancing the backcourt next to offensive-minded Jalen Brunson. But Thibodeau gave the spot to Fournier with kudos.
“You tend to overlook he was elite shooting 3-pointers last year, I think he was fourth in 3-pointers made, 10th or 9th in transition 3-pointers made, and he started slowly,” Thibodeau said. “I just think it’s a really good weapon to have. It is a different look with Quentin, but you need everybody. We’ll see how it unfolds. Evan has always read the game pretty well.”
In many ways, the criticism of Fournier last season was unfair. He mostly played to the standards of his career, even exceeding them in the final three months. Other Knicks, namely Julius Randle, fell off. A couple were injured.
But Fournier’s hefty contract (four years, $78 million) adds pounds to the pressure and expectations. At least externally.
Fournier, however, says they’re non-factors toward his play. He has dealt with higher anxiety playing for France.
“There’s actually more pressure playing international, playing for your country,” Fournier says. It’s not 82 games. If you’re in the quarterfinal, the semifinal, if you lose, you’re going home. And I feel like you’re definitely playing for more than yourself. You’re playing for your family, your whole country, so many things. And you’re playing with guys you’ve been with since kids. I don’t like the word pressure but there’s stronger feelings”.
In New York, the ‘feelings’ of home are felt in the big-city setting as Fournier gets increasingly comfortable in the blue uniform.
He’s taken to life in the scooter lane.
“I feel like I was at home since Day 1 because it has the same energy. New York and Paris,” Fournier said.
()
News
6 things we learned from the Chicago Bulls preseason, including Ayo Dosunmu’s starting role and Dalen Terry’s push for minutes
The Chicago Bulls capped a 3-1 preseason Tuesday, playing four games that offered a glimpse at the regular season.
Preseason results always need to be consumed with a grain of salt: Billy Donovan started a different lineup in every game, and key opponents such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić didn’t play.
But the preseason still offered a look at what’s working — and what isn’t — for the Bulls. Here are six things we learned from the preseason.
1. Ayo Dosunmu will start at point guard
After Dosunmu started all four preseason games, Billy Donovan’s answer on whether the Morgan Park and Illinois product won the point guard spot was fairly set: “Basically, yes.”
Dosunmu, 22, is set to fill in for Lonzo Ball until the point guard returns from a lingering left knee injury. Dosunmu averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in preseason, going 6-for-11 on 3-pointers.
While Dosunmu was reliable at the position last season, he struggled with the physical and mental rookie wall in the final month. His main tasks will be improving confidence in making on-ball decisions and sustaining his pace through the season.
2. Patrick Williams’ Bulls future is still uncertain
The preseason only threw more doubt about the role of the third-year power forward, who continues to struggle asserting himself.
Javonte Green made a strong bid to usurp Williams’ position in the starting lineup after stepping in at power forward last season. Green brings a different skill set to the position, but his ability to guard larger players and crush dunks in transition and in the paint stands out against Williams’ timidity.
Williams, 21, used the final preseason game to show that he can match Green’s rim aggression, throwing down three thunderous dunks. But he hasn’t been able to muster the same energy when factored in to the starting lineup with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.
3. Zach LaVine is healthy — but not himself
LaVine spent the summer recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, which limited his typical summer training — especially five-on-five scrimmages.
The layoff was visible in LaVine’s comfort throughout the preseason. Although he looked more confident than he did in the final half of last season, LaVine’s decision making with the ball lacked its typical precision. He turned the ball over 10 times while registering only nine assists in three games before sitting out the final preseason game.
This likely was a result of needing to sweep away cobwebs with a few scrimmages, but LaVine’s passing will be a key component for the Bulls offense — especially without Ball. The quicker LaVine can regain comfort, the better the Bulls will be for it.
4. Nikola Vučević looks comfortable
The center didn’t share the same discomfort as LaVine in the preseason, playing all four games and voicing his confidence in his fitness. Vučević struggled last season when the Bulls became overly reliant on his corner 3-point shooting. The preseason showed the Bulls are eager to work Vučević into the post for more opportunities with his back to the basket.
Vučević made seven 3-pointers on 50% shooting and fared just as well in the paint, where he shot 68% in averaging 14.8 points and 9.5 rebounds. The increased activity in the paint also set up the center to connect with LaVine and Dosunmu in the two-man game and facilitate more effective ball movement from side to side.
Failing to find the right role for Vučević was a key detractor last season. If the Bulls have found an effective groove, the center could take a step up.
5. Rookie Dalen Terry will push for minutes
Donovan entered the preseason prepared for Terry to take a slow entry into the NBA. But after showing out in the preseason, the 20-year-old rookie has proved he’s ready to push for as many minutes as possible.
Terry’s work on his shooting over the summer was evident — he averaged 6.5 points on 55% shooting — but he especially excelled in assisting teammates and pushing a faster pace in transition. He didn’t appear to miss a beat against the elevated speed and skill of the NBA, particularly on the defensive end.
Although he likely will remain a deep rotational player, Terry did enough in the preseason to earn minutes with the first team much sooner.
6. The Bulls still can push the pace without Lonzo Ball
One of the biggest questions for the Bulls to start the season is how to maintain a fast pace in transition without Ball, who typically supplied the team with highlight-worthy, full-court passes to spark breakaways.
But the Bulls showcased an ability to supplement this pace even without Ball. Alex Caruso and Goran Dragić are capable guards in transition, and Terry added to the fast pace as well. But even bigs such as Vučević and Andre Drummond were actively pushing the pace in the final three preseason games.
If the Bulls can sustain this, they’ll be better fit to replicate the up-tempo offense that served them well at the start of last season.
()
News
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
By FATIMA HUSSEIN (Associated Press)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023.
That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
The cost-of living adjustment means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January, according to estimates released Thursday by the Social Security Administration.
The boost in benefits. the biggest in 40 years, will be coupled with a 3% drop in Medicare Part B premiums, meaning retirees will get the full impact of the jump in Social Security benefits.
“This year’s substantial Social Security cost-of-living adjustment is the first time in over a decade that Medicare premiums are not rising and shows that we can provide more support to older Americans who count on the benefits they have earned,” said Social Security Administration’s Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakaz.
However, a separate government report showed inflation newly accelerating, a trend eating into the Social Security gains for older people. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4 percent for September after just 0.1 percent in August and is up 8.2 percent for the past 12 months. Jobless claims for unemployment benefits rose for the week.
Stock futures declined before U.S. markets opened.
The Social Security announcement came just weeks before the midterm elections, and at a time when Democrats and Republicans are sparring about high prices now and how best to shore up the program financially in the future.
President Joe Biden has pledged to protect both Social Security and Medicare. “I’ll make them stronger,” he said last month. “And I’ll lower your cost to be able to keep them.”
About 70 million people — including retirees, disabled people and children — receive Social Security benefits. This will be the biggest increase in benefits that baby boomers, those born between the years 1946 and 1964, have ever seen.
Willie Clark, 65, of Waukegan, Illinois, says his budget is “real tight” and the increase in his Social Security disability benefits could give him some breathing room to cover the cost of the household expenses he’s been holding off on.
Still, he doubts how much of the extra money will end up in his pocket. His rent in an apartment building subsidized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is based on his income, so he expects that will rise, too.
Social Security is financed by payroll taxes collected from workers and their employers. The maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security payroll taxes for 2023 is $160,200.
The financing setup dates to the 1930s, the brainchild of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who believed a payroll tax would foster among average Americans a sense of ownership that would protect the program from political interference.
Next year’s higher payout, without an accompanying increase in Social Security contributions, could put additional pressure on a system that’s facing a severe shortfall in coming years.
The annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report released in June says the program’s trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits beginning in 2035.
If the trust fund is depleted, the government will be able to pay only 80% of scheduled benefits, the report said. Medicare will be able to pay 90% of total scheduled benefits if the fund is depleted.
In January, a Pew Research Center poll showed 57% of U.S. adults saying that “taking steps to make the Social Security system financially sound” was a top priority for the president and Congress to address this year. Securing Social Security got bipartisan support, with 56% of Democrats and 58% of Republicans calling it a top priority.
Some solutions for reforming Social Security have been proposed — but none has moved forward in a sharply partisan Congress.
Earlier this year, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., issued a detailed plan that would require Congress to come up with a proposal to adequately fund Social Security and Medicare or potentially phase them out.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., publicly rebuked the plan and Biden has used Scott’s proposal as a political bludgeon against Republicans ahead of midterm elections.
“If Republicans in Congress have their way, seniors will pay more for prescription drugs and their Social Security benefits will never be secure,” Jean-Pierre said.
___
Claire Savage in Chicago contributed to this report.
News
Chris Perkins: Five things to watch for in Dolphins’ game vs. Vikings
The 3-2 Miami Dolphins will face the Minnesota Vikings (4-1) at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Week 6 of the season; here are some keys to the game to watch for:
Dolphins’ starting quarterback
It’s rookie Skylar Thompson starting at quarterback, not veteran Teddy Bridgewater, as many expected. We’ll see whether Thompson can get wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle the ball consistently. It’s the key to a successful offense. Yes, the running game had its best outing last Sunday with Raheem Mostert rushing for 113 yards, but the Dolphins only scored two touchdowns. It’ll be up to Thompson to get the ball to Hill and Waddle where they can get yards after the catch or to hit them deep, and Thompson has shown he has the arm strength to throw deep and accurate passes.
Still, everything will be a challenge for the rookie seventh-round pick, including being settled in the pocket. For that to happen, pass protection must improve. Thompson had 16 quarterback hits along with two sacks in the 40-17 loss at the New York Jets. And if the Vikings play a two-deep safety alignment such as the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jets, the Dolphins must figure multiple ways to get the ball to Hill and Waddle, which is probably a priority this Sunday.
Dolphins’ secondary vs. Vikings’ passing game
Health is a major factor. The Dolphins need All Pro cornerback Xavien Howard (groins) able to play. The Vikings’ passing game is fueled by quarterback Kirk Cousins (1,327 yards passing, 66.2% completions, 7 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 8 sacks, 86.4 passer rating) and wide receiver Justin Jefferson (40 receptions, 547 yards, 2 touchdowns). But don’t ignore wide receivers Adam Theilen (25 receptions, 248 yards, 1 touchdown) or K.J. Osborn (16 receptions, 159 yards, 1 touchdown).
If Howard doesn’t play the pass defense starts with the front seven and their pressure. If Howard does play perhaps he shadows Jefferson. Or the Dolphins could double-team Jefferson and have Howard shadow Theilen, the No. 2 wide receiver, in an attempt to get passes thrown toward Howard. The Dolphins used that philosophy with Cincinnati when Howard shadowed Tee Higgins, the Bengals’ No. 2 wide receiver, and they double-teamed Ja’Marr Chase, the No. 1 wide receiver. Whatever happens the pressure is on cornerbacks Nike Needham, Kader Kohou, Noah Igbinghene and the safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones to get the job done.
Special teams
This has been a growing concern for the past few weeks. The Dolphins are losing points and creating stress among the 103-yard kickoff return allowed for a touchdown against Baltimore, the “butt punt” against Buffalo that resulted in a safety, the missed field goal attempts against Cincinnati and the New York, and the blocked field goal attempt against the Bengals.
Yes, injuries have been a factor. However, every team has injuries. Punter Thomas Morstead has been good, but kicker Jason Sanders has been shaky. The Dolphins have a large crew of core special teams players, including safety Clayton Fejedelem, cornerbacks Keion Crossen and Justin Bethel, linebacker Duke Riley and Andrew Van Ginkel, tight end Tanner Conner, and wide receiver Trent Sherfield, and someone needs to lead the group back to respectability.
Fourth quarter
The Dolphins have been outscored, 34-0, in the past two fourth quarters, both on the road, against Cincinnati (13-0) and the New York (21-0). That can’t continue. The Dolphins have played hard, which is admirable, but they’ve made costly mistakes, particularly in pass defense. It should be noted Howard hasn’t been available for the fourth quarter of either game, which has hurt the defense.
Offensively, the Dolphins have had Bridgewater and Thompson playing quarterback in the fourth quarters. But both situations could be the case again this Sunday so the Dolphins must find a way to score points and keep opponents off the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.
Turnover margin
The Dolphins are now minus-two in turnover margin, and that’s frequently a telling statistic. Among the 11 teams that are negative in turnover margin, only the Dolphins (3-2) and Green Bay (3-2) have winning records. Taking a bit of a closer look, the Dolphins’ four takeaways are tied for 30th in the 32-team league. That must improve.
The six giveaways are good. The Dolphins are tied for fifth-fewest turnovers in the league. This issue rests mostly with the defense and its lack of takeaways. There are ways to navigate around this situation such as the defense tightening up on third downs, getting sacks, putting pressure on the opposing quarterback, playing strong run defense, etc. But creating turnovers does wonders for playing complementary football, which is essential for most teams, including the Dolphins.
()
News
Horrible moment 27-year-old man is filmed abducting 14-year-old girl
Horrific moment 27-year-old man is filmed abducting 14-year-old girl in Los Angeles before sexually assaulting her in public restroom
- Edward William Banks, 27, was arrested after allegedly forcing the teenage victim into a bathroom and sexually assaulting her
- CCTV footage released by the LAPD shows Banks with his arm draped over the victim, walking her down the street
- Police say Banks used a weapon to threaten victim to comply
- He is currently being held on $1 million bail on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping to commit rape.
The horrifying moment a Los Angeles man threatened a 14-year-old girl with a gun before forcing her into a bathroom and sexually assaulting her has been caught on camera.
Edward William Banks, 27, was arrested Tuesday evening hours after the incident and is currently being held on $1million bond.
He is charged with suspicion of aggravated kidnapping to commit rape.
Edward William Banks, 27, was arrested after allegedly threatening a 14-year-old girl with a weapon and sexually assaulting her
Banks was caught on surveillance footage that allegedly led the teenager to a bathroom where he sexually assaulted her
Banks is seen leading the girl down a street with his arm tight around her
The footage, along with tips, helped detectives track him down and he was charged on suspicion of kidnapping aggravated to commit rape.
The FBI’s annual crime report showed murders rose 4.3% and rapes 3.9% last year in the US, but overall crime reportedly fell due to lower robberies and assaults. The data, however, lacks numbers from NYC and LA.
The footage shows Banks with his arm wrapped around the unidentified teenager as he walked down a Los Angeles street.
He then allegedly forced the victim into a bathroom at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her, before fleeing in an unknown direction.
The disturbing case comes as crime rises across the country, including in California.
The city recorded a 21% increase in aggravated assaults and a 22% increase in robberies compared to last year.
Despite the tangible rise in crime, Los Angeles has mysteriously failed to report its crime data to the FBI.
In 2020, the FBI announced a complete overhaul of its crime data collection system to improve crime statistics in the United States.
The FBI released its annual crime statistics and painted a chart of the states with the highest and lowest violent crime rates – although LA did not submit its crime statistics.
The city has seen a sharp rise in crime compared to last year, including a 1% increase in rapes
However, about 9,700 police departments had initially failed to submit their crime reports to the correct system by the March 14 deadline, with New York and Los Angeles not submitting any data together.
Both cities have faced more than 300 murders so far this year, with widespread violent crime.
Analysts from the Brennan Center for Justice said the missing data has clouded the current picture of crime in America.
“With so many agencies not reporting a full year of data for 2021, this year’s annual crime data release will have significant blind spots,” the center said in a statement.
Advertising
dailymail us
News
Who has the edge? Dolphins (3-2) vs. Vikings (4-1), looking to snap two-game skid
Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins (3-2) and Minnesota Vikings (4-1) match up in six key areas ahead of Sunday’s Week 6 game at Hard Rock Stadium (1 p.m., FOX):
When the Dolphins run: If there was a bright spot from the demoralizing 40-17 loss to the New York Jets last Sunday, it was that the run game got going. It started to show flashes of what coach Mike McDaniel had in San Francisco. Raheem Mostert was the catalyst, going for 113 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. McDaniel was creative, getting the ball to Tyreek Hill on rushes to the outside and even the sneak to tight end Durham Smythe for a touchdown as he came in motion under center.
Mostert is becoming the Dolphins’ lead back, it appears, although it could still be a matchup-based decision each week. He is dealing with a knee injury, too. Miami was without Terron Armstead for much of the Jets game. His return, along with right tackle Austin Jackson’s, potentially, could provide a boost.
The Vikings are 20th in the NFL against the run. They’re coming off their best game stopping the ground game, holding the Chicago Bears to 78 rushing yards, their first time limiting an opponent under 100. Linebacker Jordan Hicks leads the team with 45 tackles, and he has 2019 All-Pro Eric Kendricks next to him on the inside. Safety Harrison Smith is strong in run support. Edge: Vikings
When the Vikings run: The Minnesota run game is surprisingly in the bottom half of the league, but three-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook can turn that around in a moment’s notice. Cook, who enters with 373 yards on 81 carries (a 4.6 average) and three touchdowns, will be hungry to flourish in his first professional game at Hard Rock Stadium. The Miami Central High product used to crush the Miami Hurricanes in that building when he played for Florida State.
The Dolphins’ run defense ranks 13th in the NFL. They just allowed the Jets to score five times on the ground against them on Sunday, while rookie tailback Breece Hall went for 97 yards rushing, on top of his 100 receiving. I felt Miami would be better at stopping the run and more dominant up front than they have been through five games. That front seven takes pride in stopping the run, and it should be a hard-fought battle in the trenches. Edge: Even
When the Dolphins pass: We now know rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson will get his first NFL start while fellow quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater progress through concussion protocol. Thompson kept the Dolphins in the game for much of Sunday at New York until things unraveled in the fourth quarter. He finished 19 of 33 for 166 yards and an interception.
Thompson took 15 quarterback hits, sometimes as Miami’s two backup tackles and left guard Liam Eichenberg struggled to protect and other times from holding on to the ball being indecisive. The Dolphins could get Armstead and right tackle Austin Jackson back for the Vikings game. And Thompson will have Hill and Jaylen Waddle at his disposal. The third-string passer also drew another 95 yards in pass-interference penalties vs. the Jets.
The Vikings are 22nd in pass defense. Aside from Smith, a standout safety, they have former Broward County high school standouts in cornerback Patrick Peterson (Blanche Ely) and backup safety Josh Metellus (Flanagan). On the edge, Za’Darius Smith, Danielle Hunter and D.J. Wonnum can bring the pressure, so Miami better shore up its pass protection. Edge: Vikings
When the Vikings pass: With quarterback Kirk Cousins and star receiver Justin Jefferson leading the way, Minnesota has the league’s eighth-ranked passing offense. Jefferson leads the NFL with 547 receiving yards. Cousins has 1,327 yards and seven touchdowns while completing 66.2 percent of his passes. He is also susceptible to getting picked off, throwing five interceptions.
That could present the Dolphins with an opportunity to come away with their first interception since the season’s opening defensive series against the Patriots. The hope is cornerback Xavien Howard taking off the Jets game lets his groins heal. He expects to play on Sunday, but if he’s not 100 percent, that could be problematic if the Dolphins go the route of letting him face Jefferson 1-on-1. Miami already remains without opposite starting cornerback Byron Jones.
Can the Dolphins pass rush please show up? We understand having Jones unavailable and Howard out last Sunday and playing through injuries the previous several weeks limits the Miami defense’s ability to blitz, but Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah and others have to start getting to the quarterback on their own when the Dolphins rush four. Edge: Vikings
Special teams: The discouraging thing is the Dolphins have had something go wrong on special teams in virtually every game, but some of it seems somewhat fluky. Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders has missed two field goals and Vikings kicker Greg Joseph, an FAU alum, has missed four, but all the field goals that the two have missed have come from beyond 50 yards.
Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead has been solid with the help of his gunners. Clayton Fejedelem’s return gives Miami a special teams boost. The Vikings have Ryan Wright punting, Jalen Reagor returning punts and Kene Nwangwu on kick returns. The Dolphins haven’t yet reaped the benefits of using top playmakers in the return game. Edge: Even
Intangibles: By mid-October, the Dolphins’ home-field advantage from the South Florida heat and humidity starts to wear off slightly, but temperatures will still be in the 80s with 60-plus percent humidity. Cook is familiar with those South Florida conditions, though, even if now in his sixth professional season up north. It’ll be tough for Miami to win with a third-string quarterback, but Thompson has the advantage of the week’s preparation, as opposed to getting thrown into the fire at the Jets. Edge: Dolphins
PREDICTION: Vikings 30, Dolphins 20
()
5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears-Washington Commanders game — plus our Week 6 predictions
Evan Fournier’s unique work commute exemplifies his love for NYC
Dave East and droppLabs Offer Fans the Opportunity to Executive Produce His Next EP through Web3 Technology
DataTribe Announces Fifth Annual Cybersecurity Start-Up Challenge Finalists
Indian Police Introduced Blockchain-based Complaint Portal on Polygon
6 things we learned from the Chicago Bulls preseason, including Ayo Dosunmu’s starting role and Dalen Terry’s push for minutes
Binance Completed 21st Quarterly Burn Using Bnb Auto-Burn
Crypto Quant Data Hints An Imminent Bitcoin Price Rally, Will It Be Strong?
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
Chris Perkins: Five things to watch for in Dolphins’ game vs. Vikings
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click