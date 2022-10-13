8 Colorado high school football games to watch in Week 8 – The Denver Post

CLASS 5A

Legacy No. 10 (5-2) vs. Mullen (3-4)

When or: 6 p.m. Friday at Stade De La Salle

Last meeting: Legacy 33, at Mullen 24, 2 Nov 2018

After an 0-3 start that included a trip to California, the Mustangs have won 3 of 4 games and are in the midst of a league title race. Mullen RB Aaron Wehmeyer has had four consecutive 100-yard games during this wave, with nine touchdowns and 733 yards on 74 carries. QB Ben Krza is coming off a night of 326 yards on 14 of 17 passes in the Mustangs’ latest win. They’ll need more if they hope to upset Legacy, who have now won five straight under former Pomona coach Jay Madden – all by 13 points or more.

Legend (5-2) vs. No. 8 Pine Creek (5-2)

When or: 7 p.m. Friday at the District 20 Stadium

Last meeting: Legend 26, vs. Pine Creek, Nov. 1, 2021

After stumbling in losses to Ponderosa and Legacy, Legend bounced back with double-digit win streaks that put him up to a combined 84 points. Now comes a chance to get a head start in the 5A South league title picture and set up a Week 9 showdown with Regis Jesuit. It won’t be easy. The Pine Creek defense has allowed just 14.4 points per game this season with 28 tackles for loss and 18 takeouts, including 10 interceptions from junior Ramon Pacheco (6) and Justis Nicholson (4).

Eaglecrest (6-1) vs. No. 1 Cherry Creek (6-1)

When or: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Stutler Bowl

Last meeting: Cherry Creek 41, vs. Eaglecrest 14, October 22, 2021

Two weeks into the Centennial League schedule, and the Cherry Creek defense is back to eat metal. The Bruins allowed one touchdown in two games (at the end of a 34-7 rout) while compiling eight tackles for loss, seven sacks and three takeaways. That’s the challenge ahead of Eaglecrest, who have turned things around quickly from last year’s 1-9 season behind senior RB Diego Cearns (1,115 rushing yards), but are yet to face the kind of resistance Creek will provide.

No. 2 Valor Christian (5-2) vs. No. 9 Rock Canyon (6-1)

When or: 1 p.m. Saturday at the EchoPark Stadium

Last meeting: Valor Christian 43, against Rock Canyon 10, October 22, 2021

Valor Christian’s season turned in the fourth quarter of Week 5 – a streak that saw the Eagles beat Ralston Valley 20-7 to secure a 27-23 victory from behind. Since that fateful frame, Valor has beaten their opponents 110-41 and climbed back to second place in the CHSAANow standings. Now comes a date with a Rock Canyon team whose season-opening six-game winning streak ended last week with a 40-36 loss to Mountain Vista that featured three lead changes in the six last minutes.

CLASS 4A

Golden (4-3) vs. Dakota Ridge (3-4)

When or: 6 p.m. Thursday at Jeffco Stadium

Last meeting: Dakota Ridge 45, at Golden 38, October 22, 2021

Two league title hopefuls go head-to-head in an encounter that is sure to produce plenty of attacking fireworks. Dakota Ridge brings an offense led by senior RB Noah Triplett (1,024 total yards) who is averaging 33.5 points per game and just had 63 on Bear Creek. Golden QB Jazel Riley IV (1,475 total yards) missed last week’s 21-0 win over Standley Lake with a “banged up body“, according to his Twitter profile. If he’s set to leave on Thursday, the senior will definitely have both arm and leg issues.

Far Northeast (4-3) vs. Ponderosa No. 6 (5-2)

When or: 7 p.m. Friday at EchoPark Stadium

Last meeting: N / A

After jostling their DPS rivals George Washington (48-14) and Thomas Jefferson (38-0), the Warriors head south. The only 5A program in its multi-classification league, Far Northeast can set up a de facto league championship against Denver South next Saturday if it eliminates Ponderosa. Seniors Nehemiah Mcallister, Emmit Anderson and William Kumakeh lead a salty Warriors defense that racked up 64 tackles for the loss. They’ll need big plays like that to slow down the Mustangs and senior QB Zach Stryker (1,804 total yards).

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Roosevelt (6-0) vs. No. 5 Northridge (6-0)

When or: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at District 6 Stadium

Last meeting: Roosevelt 62, vs. Northridge 19, October 15, 2021

A voter in the CHSAANow.com poll has consistently ranked Northridge No. 1 in 3A since the start of the season. Now the Grizzlies have a chance to prove it. With a total of 15 points allowed in their last four games, the Grizzlies certainly look in the game. But continuing this dominance against Roosevelt will be a tall order. The Roughriders are averaging 37.8 points per game this fall and have an array of weapons in QB Bronco Hartson (1,024 rushing yards), RB Ryan Doucette (66 carries, 619 yards) and WR Tucker Peterson (22 receptions, 402 yards).

Littleton (5-1) vs. No. 7 Evergreen (4-2)

When or: 1 p.m. Saturday at the EHS

Last meeting: Evergreen 42, vs Littleton 8, October 28, 2021

Led by senior RB Brycen Mhlanga (987 yards, 16 rushing touchdowns), a resurgent Littleton program is one win away from matching his winning total from the previous seven seasons combined. Now comes the Lions’ toughest opponent to date: a ranked Evergreen team that was one game away from handing No. 3 Green Mountain its first loss of the season last week.