A Russian armored vehicle exploded after inexplicably driving over clearly visible landmines

A Russian armored vehicle inexplicably drove straight into a clearly visible mine and immediately exploded in the latest example of Putin’s forces’ incompetence.

Aerial footage shows the MT-LB vehicle slowly heading towards TM-62 anti-tank mines scattered along a Ukrainian road without appearing to notice the explosive devices.

As soon as it comes into contact with the mine, a huge ball of fire erupts, tearing the armored vehicle apart and catapulting the debris into the sky in a cloud of smoke.

The shocked driver is then seen sitting on the scorched earth, looking around in bewilderment next to the smoking wreckage.

He then packs his things and walks away with his cock between his legs after the embarrassing episode.

Retired soldier Mark Hertling said of the footage: “Armour-piercing mines are usually buried. Drivers of armored vehicles are not supposed to see them.

“If you ‘see’ them, you have to ‘move’ or ‘avoid’ them. Trained soldiers should not drive over it.

“It reinforces the point: Russian soldiers are not well trained.”

The MT-LB is an amphibious Soviet armored fighting vehicle in use since the 1950s.

It can carry three crew members in the front and 11 passengers in the back or cargo of up to 2,000 kg.

Putin continues to take damaging blows to his war effort, with huge losses to infantry and equipment in his botched invasion.

Yesterday, Ukrainian troops shot down four Russian helicopters today in just 18 minutes.

The Ministry of Defense and the Kyiv Air Force both confirmed the plane’s downing on their social media pages, celebrating a “productive, Ukrainian-style morning”.

The helicopters – believed to be Soviet-era KA-52 models – were shot down by Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units in southern Ukraine, where Kyiv forces made gains on illegally occupied territory by Russian forces.

According to the army, units were targeting two other helicopters in the area around the same time, so the number of planes destroyed could even increase.

‘From 8:40 a.m. to 8:58 a.m. on October 12, in southern Ukraine, Air Force anti-aircraft missile units destroyed at least four enemy attack helicopters (probably Ka-52) , which provided fire support to the ground occupation troops in the southern direction,” the Air Force said in a message on its Telegram channel.

“According to preliminary data, a helicopter fell on the territory liberated from militants, the rest – behind the [Russian] First line.

“Combat work has been carried out on two more helicopters, so there is a high probability that the number of confirmed downed helicopters will increase! Glory to Ukraine! Death to the racist occupiers! the post added.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense celebrated the destruction of the KA-52 “Alligators” – a two-seat variant of the Soviet-era KA-50.

‘Productive morning, Ukrainian style. Today, in just 18 minutes, #UAarmy servicemen shot down 4 Russian helicopters that were spoiling the beautiful autumn skies in southern Ukraine,” the post read.

‘No place for alligators here. The local climate is hostile to them,” he added.

According to the latest estimates from the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Russia had already lost 235 helicopters before all four were destroyed today.

The helicopters, believed to be Soviet-era KA-52 models, were shot down by Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units in southern Ukraine, where Kyiv forces made gains on Russian territory previously busy. Pictured: A Russian Ka-52 combat helicopter is seen on the ground after a forced landing outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday February 24, 2022 (file photo)

In addition, it states that Russia lost 63,380 men, 2,505 tanks, 5,181 armored fighting vehicles, 1,507 artillery units, 355 multiple rocket launcher systems, 182 air defense systems, 268 combat aircraft , 1,129 drones, 315 cruise missiles, 15 warships, 3,927 motor vehicles. and tank trucks, and 136 units of special equipment.

In response to the heavy beatings and explosion at the Crimean Bridge on Saturday, Putin unleashed a furious bombardment on Ukraine, firing Iranian-made suicide drones into the capital early in the day.

The strike in Kyiv sent rescuers rushing to the scene as residents woke up to air raid sirens for the fourth morning in a row after Russia’s major assault across the country earlier this week.

Kyiv Regional Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike occurred in the vicinity of the capital. It was not yet clear whether there had been any casualties.

Deputy head of the presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on Telegram that “critical infrastructure” in the region had been affected, without giving details on which.

A view of a damaged tank after the recapture of the village of Mala Komyshuvakha by Ukrainian forces

Rescuers work at the site of a building damaged by a Russian military strike, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues in Mykolaiv

In the southern city of Mykolaiv, nighttime shelling destroyed a five-storey building as fighting continued along Ukraine’s southern front.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych said the top two floors of the building were completely destroyed in one fell swoop and the rest of the building lay in ruins. There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

Early morning attacks on Ukraine’s southern front have become a daily occurrence in Russia’s war as forces in Kyiv push a counteroffensive aimed at retaking territory occupied by Moscow.

Attacks on Kyiv had become rare before the capital was hit at least four times in massive strikes on Monday, which killed at least 19 people and injured more than 100 across the country.

Western leaders pledged this week to send more weapons to Ukraine, including air defense systems and weapons Kyiv has said are essential to defeating invading Russian forces.

Britain has said it will provide missiles for NASAM’s advanced anti-aircraft systems that the Pentagon plans to send to Ukraine in the coming weeks. It is also sending hundreds of additional aerial drones for intelligence gathering and logistical support, as well as 18 additional howitzer artillery guns.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said “these weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies against attack and bolster its overall missile defense alongside the US NASAMS.”

The systems, which Kyiv has long wanted, will provide medium and long-range defense against missile attacks.

The offer comes as NATO defense ministers meet in Brussels, aiming to help bolster Ukraine’s air defenses after Monday’s widespread Russian assault.

Ukraine’s military said this week that its current air defenses had shot down dozens of incoming Russian missiles and Shahed-136 drones, the so-called kamikaze drones that have played an increasingly deadly role in the war.