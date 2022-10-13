Connect with us

A teenager tried to save his 6-year-old brother after Hurricane Ian. They both drowned in a flooded canal.

Six-year-old Tahjir Burrowes emerged from his Florida home on October 5, wearing only a diaper and a t-shirt, and headed straight for a hurricane-flooded canal.

He suffered from the most severe form of autism and was drawn to water, his mother said. The storm had bulldozed the fence around their property, giving the boy, who was non-verbal, the brief opportunity he needed to escape undetected.

His 17-year-old brother, Tahjon, knew something was wrong as soon as he stepped out of the bathroom and couldn’t find his little brother anywhere.

Tahjir Burrowes, shown last month.Courtesy of Lachera Burrowes

He knocked on his mother’s door. “Mum, mum, mum! Tahjir is out of the house! he shouted before flying towards the door.

Their mother, Lachera Burrowes, immediately jumped in her car and drove to the canal near their home in Lehigh.

When she got there, there was silence, not a ripple in the troubled waters.

“I didn’t see anything,” she said. “Calm.”

She called the police and searched street by street. A few hours later, a detective arrived at her front door. The authorities had found his two sons: they had drowned in the canal.

In his heart, Burrowes knows that Tahjon had to step in after his little brother. The two were best friends, despite their age difference, and Tahjon knew exactly what to do to keep his brother calm and happy.

“I don’t know if one could be without the other. He couldn’t stand there and not jump in,” she said, adding that she would have done the same if she had arrived first.

Tahjon Burrowes
Tahjon Burrowes in 2021.Courtesy of Lachera Burrowes

A spokesperson for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deaths of the two brothers, adding that foul play was not suspected.

Burrowes thought she was doing everything she could to protect her family. Despite living paycheck to paycheck, the single mother shelled out money for a hotel in Port St. Lucie so she could evacuate with her three sons and mother. Burrowes, who works as an addiction counselor, knew Tahjir was susceptible to storms and became constipated for days after Hurricane Irma left their home in darkness in 2017, so she wanted to avoid that.

More than 130 deaths have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, according to an NBC News tally based on statements from local and state officials. This makes it Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935.

Burrowes, 44, couldn’t imagine there was still danger a week after the storm hit.

“I always try to do the right thing, and sometimes it just jumps out at you,” she said before falling silent. “I’ll be honest, I feel like I could die.”

In his happiest memories, and in many photos on Burrowes’ phone, Tahjon carries his baby brother on his back.

Tahjon stepped in, almost like a father figure, after Tahjir was diagnosed with the most severe level of autism when he was 3 years old. Although he would have turned 7 in December, Tahjir “had the spirit of an 18-month-old baby,” his mother said.

Tahjon And Tahjir Burrowes
Tahjon, left, and Tahjir Burrowes inspect their Lehigh home shortly after Hurricane Ian hit.Courtesy of Lachera Burrowes

“He couldn’t talk. He couldn’t understand some things. He wasn’t clean,” she said.

Tahjon was protective of Tahjir, but also gave in to many of his demands, their mother said. Tahjon helped teach Tahjir to walk. He often puts his little brother to sleep. He accompanied his mother when she took Tahjir to therapy. They often chased each other, laughed at home.

“I have so many pictures of Tahjir in his arms, in his bed, all over him,” Burrowes said.

“Tahjon was like the best big brother in the world. Tahjon was, there are no words. I can’t,” she added as she broke down. “I really miss him.”

Now Burrowes plans to bury the brothers side by side. And even though there are days when she wants to give up, she is committed to ensuring that her surviving son, Tahjay, who was Tahjon’s twin, has a full life, a life that honors the life of his deceased brothers.

“I need him to know that we have to keep going,” Burrowes said. “My son hugged me and said, ‘I need you.’”

In their bedroom, Tahjay found the beginning of 14 stories his imaginative twin had written about superheroes and monster slayers, and he plans to one day complete the tales for his brother.

“I know I’m going to cry forever, but I have great memories,” Burrowes said. “I have more good memories than anything else.”

American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Miami airport

October 13, 2022

An American Airlines flight was forced to make an urgent return to Miami International Airport on Wednesday night after a passenger’s carry-on caused a disturbing chemical smell.

Just before 9 p.m. local time, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the airport after a “problem” aboard the plane bound for Barbados.

The flight “returned to MIA tonight due to a chemical odor in the cabin caused by the contents of a customer’s carry-on baggage,” an American Airlines spokesperson told the Post.

The plane is seen parked in the penalty area after the flight had to return to Miami International Airport on October 12, 2022.
CBSMiami

“The plane landed safely and without incident, and customers disembarked as normal.”

“All customers have been offered a hotel room and the flight is now due to depart tomorrow at 9:00 a.m.,” the statement concluded.

The airline has not confirmed the number of passengers on board the plane.

After American Airlines Flight 338 landed, it was taken to the penalty box – an area where planes can safely park without blocking taxiways. Passengers were immediately asked to leave the plane.

Some passengers said they felt sick from the smell and had to be taken to hospital, CBS reports. The airline declined to comment on this.

The Post has contacted Miami International Airport and the Miami-Dade Fire Department for comment.

Last month, a United Airlines plane was forced to make an overnight emergency landing in Newark after flying over the Atlantic to burn fuel.

Video footage posted by the site shows a stream of sparks flying as the plane, which was carrying 256 passengers, gains altitude.

The Boeing 777-200 spat the sparks as it “entered a holding pattern approximately 70 (nautical miles) southwest of New York and returned to land safely” 88 minutes later.

New York Post

Fivio Foreign's Dramatic Baby Mama, Jasmine Giselle, Apologizes For Lying That He's Gay

October 13, 2022

A lot of these baby mamas are pathetic liars with the sole aim of dragging their baby daddies into the muddy waters of social media. They are full of drama and sh-t and will do whatever it takes to paint baby daddies black in the eyes of the public.

A few weeks back, Fivio Foreign‘s brainless baby mama Jasmine Giselle hopped on Instagram live and made some damning allegations against him. Jasmine claimed that Fivio was gay and all that. She claimed she got to know Fivio was gay during their several intercourses.

According to her, Fivio would go ‘This is my d*** or give me that d***.’ instead of saying “give me that p-ssy“. Who determines what should be said during s-x? This should tell you that these baby mamas are full of sh-t.

This is what Jasmine Giselle said while smearing Fivio with sh-t:

“It was mad gay sh-t on his porn history,” Jasmine said. “This was happening for two years already…while we were f***ing…he would f*** up as in the first couple times, I was like ‘Yo, he’s just f*cking up.’ I didn’t think nothing of it. I’m saying f*** up as in…you know we talk when we f***, we talk nasty. So, instead of saying, ‘This is my p-ssy,’ he’ll say, ‘This is my d*ck or give me that d***.’ At first, I was like, ‘You know maybe because I’m saying d***, he’s saying d*** after me, probably confusing it.’ Like, I’m not thinking nothing of it, I’ve never experienced anything like that with a DM n***a…”

Now, after disgracing Fivio, she’s here apologizing for all that sh-t she smeared him with. Jasmine Giselle hopped on her Instagram Story and wrote:

i wanted to apologize to @fivioforeign 8fs for the things ive said we are a family i should have not of the went live and said those things and they were NOT TRUE! i was angry with alot of things.

It’s either Jasmine Giselle has come to her senses that Fivio is still her baby’s father and that throwing sh-t at him messes up his businesses which in turn would affect whatever money he gives to support their child or someone close to her kicked some little sense into her hollow skull.

In all your doings, avoid dramatic women because they will f*** you up in the end!

Here is the video of Jasmine Giselle smearing Fivio Foreign with sh-t a few weeks ago:

The post Fivio Foreign’s Dramatic Baby Mama, Jasmine Giselle, Apologizes For Lying That He’s Gay appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.

Australia plans to form Ukraine to repel Russian invasion

October 13, 2022

sydney-

Australia is considering a request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to provide military training support against the Russian invasion.

Australia, the largest non-NATO contributor of military aid to Ukraine, has sent missiles and armored personnel carriers as well as humanitarian supplies. Australia has already imposed sweeping sanctions on Russian institutions and its political and military leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Following Russia’s deadly missile attacks in Ukraine, Australian officials said it was clear the conflict would be ‘protracted’ and the government in Canberra was ‘working on how we relate to Ukraine’ long-term”.

Since February, Australia has granted visas to approximately 9,000 Ukrainian refugees. Russia reacted by placing Australia and other European countries, the United States, Japan and South Korea on a list of “hostile countries”.

On Wednesday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that any military training authorized by the Canberra government would only take place outside the borders of Ukraine.

“We are the largest non-NATO contributor [to Ukraine]. The suggestion is not going to Ukraine,” Albanese said. “The suggestion is whether the Australians could provide training support in Europe and we will consider that, as we will consider other requests.”

The move would be backed by opposition lawmakers in Canberra. However, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton warned that any deployment of Australian forces to Ukraine would be “an act of provocation”.

In a statement on Monday, activists from the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organizations again called on Canberra to declare the “Russian government, the armed forces and the FSB, (the) secret service organization terrorist organizations under Australian law”.

Ukrainian groups took part in peace rallies in Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney this week. Protesters gather outside the Russian Embassy in Canberra on Thursday.

They want the international community to do more to stop the war.

Stefan Romaniw of the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organizations said in a statement on Monday that “current sanctions [against Russia] failed to stop the massacre.

USA voanews

Alex Jones Sandy Hook trial: Jury awards families nearly $1 billion in damages

October 13, 2022

Alex Jones must pay nearly $1 billion in damages to the family members of the eight victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, as well as an FBI agent who was a first responder, a Connecticut jury decided on Wednesday.

The Connecticut lawsuit was one of three lawsuits that found Jones liable for defamation for using his InfoWars show to repeatedly make false and baseless claims that the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a prank.

Wednesday’s ruling comes just over two months after a Texas jury ruled that Jones should pay nearly $50 million in punitive damages to the family of a Sandy Hook victim. Damages in the third lawsuit have not yet been decided.

Jones watched Wednesday’s verdict read live on InfoWars, saying he was bankrupt and that the families wouldn’t see the money. He then told his audience to buy products from his store to pay for his appeal of the verdict. During the Connecticut trial, Jones was found guilty of violating the state’s unfair trade practices law, using lies about the Sandy Hook shooting to sell things on Infowars, the New York reported. Times. And earlier this year, one of Sandy Hook’s families filed a lawsuit accusing Jones of hiding assets and other financial maneuvers.

Here’s everything you need to know about legal action.

Who is Jones and what was Sandy Hook?

Alex Jones, 48, is an extremist, avid conspiracy theorist and media personality best known for his radio and YouTube show InfoWars. Jones, who is based in Austin, Texas, pushed conspiracy theories such as Pizzagate, the misconception that a Washington, DC pizzeria was involved in a child sex trafficking ring sponsored by Democrats from high rank, and more recently the disproved claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 election. Jones was found to have helped fund pro-Trump rallies on January 5 and 6, 2021, which precipitated the attack on the United States Capitol.

A recurring theme in Jones’ assertions is the concept of a false flag operation — an event staged to provoke political action. Jones said, without evidence, that the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., was a false flag operation “to try to bring down Trump.” Jones falsely accused Jason Kessler, who organized the white nationalist and neo-Nazi rally, of being a federal agent. Local resident Heather Heyer was killed when a man drove his car into a group of counter-protesters.

In the Sandy Hook Massacre, 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed 27 people. Lanza first shot and killed his mother at home, then moved to the school where he slaughtered 20 children and six adult staff members before committing suicide.

Amid the wild conspiracies Jones indulges in, he enjoyed a large and influential following. Former President Donald Trump appeared on his show in 2015 when he was a presidential candidate. InfoWars’ YouTube channel had 2 million subscribers before it launched the platform in 2018. (As of April, InfoWars has filed for bankruptcyalthough the reasons may have ties to ongoing libel suits.)

InfoWars generated more than $165 million in revenue over a three-year period, InfoWars producer Daria Karpova said in court on July 29. Much of that money came from products sold on its website, including health supplements and survival gear.

What did Jones say about Sandy Hook?

Of all the extreme conspiracy theories espoused by Jones, the claim that Sandy Hook was a “hoax” is the most infamous. Jones argued at one point that the massacre was a false flag operation by the Obama administration, aimed at rushing tougher gun laws.

“My instinct is, with the timing and everything that happened, it was staged,” Jones said on the day of the massacre. He compared the shooting to Adolf Hitler’s 1933 plan to gain complete power by burning down the German parliament and declaring martial law. “Why did Hitler blow up the Reichstag? To gain control,” he said on the show. “Why do governments organize these things? To get our weapons!”

Jones began to question the legitimacy of parents whose children were killed at Sandy Hook. Before speaking to the media about his daughter’s death the day after the shooting, a grieving Robbie Parker was seen holding a folded sheet of paper. Jones claimed without evidence that the diary was evidence of a conspiracy involving the media or the government.

Jones later falsely claimed on InfoWars that several of the parents laughed before giving media interviews where they quickly burst into tears.

Statements made Sunday night with Megyn Kelly in 2017 and on a later episode of InfoWars were pivotal in Jones’ defamation case in the Texas lawsuit. Owen Shroyer, an InfoWars presenter, had hinted that Sandy Hook’s relative, Neil Heslin, fabricated all or part of the story.

‘I lost my son, I buried my son, I held my son with a bullet hole in his head,’ Heslin said at the Texas trial of his freshman, who died in the shooting. . Heslin and his wife, Scartett Lewis, were the plaintiffs in the case.

Testifying in the Texas courtroom on July 28 and 29, Shroyer admitted to failing to properly fact-check the report that informed his comments about Heslin.

Why are Sandy Hook’s parents receiving death threats?

Several parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook massacre have said they received persistent abuse and death threats from people who mistakenly believe they were actors in a staged event.

“Alex lit the flame that started the fire,” Heslin said during his testimony at the trial in Texas. “Other people brought wood to add to it.”

One such attacker was a 57-year-old woman who, in 2017, was jailed for sending a voicemail message to a grieving relative saying, “You are going to die, death is coming to you very soon.” Another man was jailed for approaching the sister of Victoria Soto, a teacher who was killed in the massacre, and falsely and “angrily” accusing that Sandy Hook didn’t happen and that Soto “didn’t never existed”.

Heslin told a Texas jury in August that he had been abused online and on the streets, and had his house and car shot down.

“My life was threatened,” he said in court. “I fear for my life, I fear for my safety.”

Lenny Pozner, another father of a Sandy Hook victim, told Now This News in 2018 that his family had moved seven times in the previous six years due to safety concerns.

“Alex Jones is like the [WWE] news,” said Pozner, who won a libel suit against Jones last year. “Some people like it, they can suspend their disbelief and enjoy what they hear. Some people look at it and think it’s real.”

Jones defended himself by saying he never actively incited violence. “I never said go to people’s homes,” Jones said during The Joe Rogan Experience in 2019.

What is at stake in defamation suits?

Platforms like Facebook and Twitter struggle to manage disinformation, struggling to find a balance between preserving freedom of expression and countering harmful disinformation. Jones has been a central figure in this fight, being among the first high profile accounts getting kicked out of mainstream media and social media platforms in 2018.

Jones’ ongoing legal battles will determine whether U.S. courts provide an effective remedy for victims of harmful misinformation. “Speech is free, but lies must be paid for,” Heslin’s attorney, Mark Bankston, said in his opening statement to the jury at the Texas trial in July.

For his part, Jones attempted to recast the Texas lawsuit as a free speech debate. When he arrived in court on July 26, he came with duct tape over his mouth with the phrase “save the 1st” written on it, in reference to the First Amendment.

“If questioning public events and free speech is prohibited because it might hurt someone’s feelings, we are no longer in America,” Jones said in his deposition.

The First Amendment, however, deals with government efforts to restrict free speech. It does not apply to individuals or businesses, and defamation cases are by definition about harm caused by false or malicious statements.

Jones continued to air episodes of InfoWars, where he decried the Texas case as a “show trial” and a “distraction”.

What happened during the trial in Texas?

Jones’ lawsuit in Texas was to determine the amount of damages he might be required to pay. On August 4, a Texas jury ruled that Jones should pay the parents of a Sandy Hook victim $49.3 million, consisting of $4.1 million in compensatory damages and $45.2 million in punitive damages. Due to a 1995 Texas law, however, the amount ordered could be reduced to just under $5 million.

The move came after a whirlwind of a lawsuit with Jones creating multiple outlandish incidents, including impromptu press conferences during court breaks, leaving court to film his InfoWars show and, in one of his shows, falsely accusing the Texas judge of being involved in child trafficking while calling the jury “extremely blue collar”.

One of the most shocking moments came when the family’s attorney revealed that Jones’ attorney had accidentally sent him the all texting history from jones phone. This evidence contradicted Jones’ sworn testimony that he had no texts regarding Sandy Hook. The January 6 House Select Committee would have obtained these texts within the framework of its investigation.

When Jones was on the stand he said anything over $2 million would “sink us”. However, Jones confirmed that at one point his show was making $800,000 a day.

CNET

Suspected human skull discovered outside Japan amusement park: police

October 13, 2022

The Universal Studios Japan theme park was established in 2001. (File)

Tokyo:

Suspected human bones, including a skull, were found outside the popular Universal Studios Japan amusement park in the western city of Osaka, police said Thursday.

An officer, who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity, said police were called to investigate on Wednesday after the bone-like objects were found.

“A staff member (found them) while pruning plants” near the amusement park, the officer said.

He added that the find appeared to include a human skull and upper jaw along with other bones.

“We are investigating the matter as both a possible crime or an accident,” he said, adding that there were no immediate clues to the sex or age of the potential victim.

Considering the size, local media said the remains appeared to belong to an adult.

USJ was established in 2001 as the first Universal Studios theme park outside of the United States and is a popular tourist attraction.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ndtv

Maitland Ward shares which co-stars support her porn career

October 13, 2022

Maitland neighborhood doesn’t feel the love of some of his elders boy meets the world cast mates.

The actress, who portrayed Rachel McGuire on the popular 90s show, has shared that she’s only received support for her porn career from some of her previous co-stars, including Trina McGeewho played Angela Moore, and Will Friedlewho played Eric Matthews.

“I haven’t really gotten a response from anyone,” she shared on the October 10 episode of the Lean Confidential He she podcast. “Trina did. She was supportive at first and Will has since reached out to me and said he’s got my back, but he won’t watch anything I do.”

Maitland—who acted in boy meets the world from 1998 to 2000 – said she also received support from the show’s creator Michael Jacobsadding “but of the rest, I haven’t heard of it”, even when the series received a spin-off called A girl meets the world in 2014.

Entertainment

