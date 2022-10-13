News
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a jury in Connecticut decided Wednesday.
The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host over his relentless promotion of the lie that the 2012 massacre never happened, and that the grieving families seen in news coverage were actors hired as part of a plot to take away people’s guns.
It came in a lawsuit filed by the relatives of five children and three educators killed in the mass shooting, plus an FBI agent who was among the first responders to the scene. A Texas jury in August awarded nearly $50 million to the parents of another slain child.
The Connecticut trial featured tearful testimony from parents and siblings of the victims, who told about how they were threatened and harassed for years by people who believed the lies told on Jones’ show.
Strangers showed up at their homes to record them. People hurled abusive comments on social media. Erica Lafferty, the daughter of slain Sandy Hook principal Dawn Hochsprung, testified that people mailed rape threats to her house. Mark Barden told of how conspiracy theorists had urinated on the grave of his 7-year-old son, Daniel, and threatened to dig up the coffin.
Testifying during the trial, Jones acknowledged he had been wrong about Sandy Hook. The shooting was real, he said. But both in the courtroom and on his show, he was defiant.
He called the proceedings a “kangaroo court,” mocked the judge, called the plaintiffs’ lawyer an ambulance chaser and labeled the case an affront to free speech rights. He claimed it was a conspiracy by Democrats and the media to silence him and put him out of business.
“I’ve already said ‘I’m sorry’ hundreds of times and I’m done saying I’m sorry,” he said during his testimony.
Twenty children and six adults died in the shooting on Dec. 14, 2012. The defamation trial was held at a courthouse in Waterbury, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Newtown, where the attack took place.
The lawsuit accused Jones and Infowars’ parent company, Free Speech Systems, of using the mass killing to build his audience and make millions of dollars. Experts testified that Jones’ audience swelled when he made Sandy Hook a topic on the show, as did his revenue from product sales.
In both the Texas lawsuit and the one in Connecticut, judges found the company liable for damages by default after Jones failed to cooperate with court rules on sharing evidence, including failing to turn over records that might have showed whether Infowars had profited from knowingly spreading misinformation about mass killings.
Because he was already found liable, Jones was barred from mentioning free speech rights and other topics during his testimony.
Jones now faces a third trial, in Texas around the end of the year, in a lawsuit filed by the parents of another child killed in the shooting.
It is unclear how much of the verdicts Jones can afford to pay. During the trial in Texas, he testified he couldn’t afford any judgment over $2 million. Free Speech Systems has filed for bankruptcy protection. But an economist testified in the Texas proceeding that Jones and his company were worth as much as $270 million.
News
No arrests as police ID man killed in shooting in St. Paul’s Frogtown as 24-year-old
A man who died after he was shot in St. Paul on Tuesday was a 24-year-old from St. Paul, police said Wednesday.
The investigation continues into the homicide of Marcus Darnell Miller, and no one was under arrest as of Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 6:35 p.m. Tuesday and found Miller near Thomas Avenue and Grotto Street in the Frogtown neighborhood. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he died.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.
News
PVR shareholders approve merger with Rival INOX Leisures
New Delhi:
Multiplex operator PVR announced on Wednesday that it had received the green light from its shareholders for the proposed merger with rival Inox Leisure.
The major cinema operator called a meeting of its shareholders on Tuesday following instructions from the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The proposal passed by more than 99% of the number of valid votes cast, said the scrutineer’s report of the meeting shared by PVR.
In June this year, PVR and Inox Leisure said they had received approval to merge NSE and BSE stock exchanges.
On March 27, PVR and Inox Leisure announced the merger to create the nation’s largest multiplex chain with a network of over 1,500 screens to unlock opportunities in Tier III, IV and V cities, in addition to markets developed.
The combined entity will be named PVR INOX Ltd with the existing screens brand to continue as PVR and INOX.
New cinemas opened after the merger will be branded PVR INOX, the companies said.
Earlier, non-profit group CUTS complained to fair trade regulator CCI that the proposed merger deal would have anti-competitive effects on the cinema exhibition industry and called for a detailed investigation against the two entities. .
However, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on September 13 dismissed the complaint, saying that an entity’s apprehension of the likelihood of anti-competitive practices could not be investigated.
ndtv
News
Woman is arrested after the dismembered remains of her 69-year-old owner are found in a freezer
PICTURED: Chicago landlord, 69, whose dismembered remains are found in a freezer: Tenant arrested after concerned neighbors called cops when ‘kind’ woman failed to attend from his garden during the weekend
- Neighbors grew concerned when they didn’t see Frances Walker, 69, – an avid gardener – tending to her lawn over the weekend
- Police believe one of the women living in the house killed Walker, cutting her into pieces and putting her remains in the freezer
- Cops tracked down the tow truck driver, who told them the woman he picked up had left a large bag in a trash can
- They searched the home on North Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago, where they found the woman’s remains
A Chicago woman has been arrested after her owner’s dismembered remains were found in her home’s freezer.
Frances Walker, 69, was found dead in a white frame house on North Washtenaw Avenue – where she was renting rooms to tenants.
Police believe one of these women killed Walker, cutting her into pieces and putting her remains in the freezer.
According to FOX 32 Chicago, the anonymous tenant who was arrested is not cooperating with the investigation.
CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said: ‘When police arrived this individual told police there was another suspect living in the residence who the other tenants were afraid of.
“And this suspect had recently called a tow truck and carried a heavy bag to the tow truck.
“Based on this evidence, detectives were able to enter the residence and eventually discovered human remains in a freezer.
Frances Walker, 69, was found dead in the fridge after neighbors raised concerns about her whereabouts. A woman, who was a tenant living in her house, was arrested
“At that point, we backed out of the residence to get a search warrant.”
Neighbors grew concerned when they didn’t see Walker – an avid gardener – tending to her lawn over the weekend. She loved her dog Lukey and played the piano for her local church.
The police were first called by one of his tenants.
Frances’ heartbroken sister-in-law paid tribute on social media following the horrific news.
She wrote: “The nicest person you will ever meet, soft-spoken, religious, plays different masses on Sundays for church services…just a big loss for the family.
“She was also the sole caretaker for our older brother Stan, who has mental issues and lives in an institution. We don’t even know how to explain it…
“We are all shocked by this barbaric act by the tenants… We, the family, hope that this person will be charged.”
Local Miranda Castillo said: “I know she’s very friendly. She knows everyone in the neighborhood.
Andy, another neighbour, added: ‘We just assumed she was sick because it’s flu season. And then we started to realize she wasn’t there and tried to call her. We didn’t receive any texts or calls and that’s when we thought something had happened.
A third local said: ‘Completely shocked. I mean, she’s a wonderful, caring woman. And I can’t imagine what would have irritated anyone.
Cecilia Soto added: “It’s extremely unbelievable that someone would do something like this to her.” She was too nice. That’s all I can say is that she was very nice. She always loved. She was very happy. She was still with her dog Lukey.
Residents said they saw the suspect being helped by a tow truck driver with a heavy bag.
Police tracked down the tow truck driver, who told them the woman he picked up had left a large bag in a trash can. The woman had pulled a knife on him, cops said.
They then located the bag and found it with blood soaked rags. After finding this evidence, they entered the residence where they found the remains in the freezer.
A homicide investigation is ongoing.
Advertising
dailymail us
News
Missing Russian detainees get ‘worthless’ war pardons
Russian detainees who were snatched from prison to fight in Ukraine have started receiving their promised “pardons” for taking part in the war, but legal experts say the supposed pardons are actually bogus.
The news comes as Russia’s war effort has become increasingly deranged this week as prison recruitment tactics have seemingly become the new official modus operandi. The Wagner Group, a Kremlin-linked private military force led by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, had been visiting prisons across Russia for weeks to entice convicted murderers, thieves and even a cannibal to join the war against the ‘Ukraine.
The Russian Defense Ministry, after suffering a series of battlefield defeats in recent weeks, then decided to throw its hat in the ring and create its own “special forces unit” made up of detainees from some of the same prisons that Wagner had targeted, according to investigative outlet iStories.
The new unit, called “Storm”, would offer inmates the same terms as Wagner: a six-month contract, payment and a pardon.
But propaganda footage shared by a media group linked to Wagner founder Prigozhin has raised suspicions that the pardons may not be entirely legitimate. In the video published by RIA FAN, several released detainees receive medals for their military service.
At least three of four people pictured in a hospital in Luhansk have parts missing from their limbs.
“With the blood and sweat of a soldier, you have earned this pardon. Nobody gave it to you, nobody brought it. You earned it yourself. Precisely for participating in battles and showing heroism,” a man off-screen can be heard telling the men.
The men look less enthusiastic when presented with what is described as a certificate of achievement from the Russian Defense Ministry, a commemorative Wagner token and certificates confirming their pardon.
Stanislav Bogdanov, one of the men interviewed in the propaganda video, proudly noted that he was “grateful” to Wagner for helping him find his purpose in life.
“Maybe I was created for something else, and not just to serve a sentence and sit there all my life,” he said.
Bogdanov admitted that he had no military experience before enlisting with Wagner. But he was exactly the kind of recruit Prigozhin would have sought: a convicted murderer (convicted of murder with “extreme brutality”).
Bogdanov bludgeoned a judge to death in 2012 using an iron poker and dumbbells. He was sentenced to 23 years in a maximum security prison and had only served 10 when Wagner’s recruiters released him to help kill civilians in Ukraine.
Now that he has avoided serving the remaining 13 years, Bogdanov told the propaganda outlet he felt like he had been given a “second” chance at life.
But it seems he and the other inmates were duped.
“Some, nobody hands over the papers and the medals of the condemned, saying [two of them] that these are certificates of grace. And the [others] that these are release certificates. But they look like worthless scraps of paper with someone’s stamp on them,” said Olga Romanova, head of Rus Sidyashchaya (Russia Behind Bars), a human rights group that works closely with detained.
Romanova noted in a statement on Telegram on Wednesday that the process of issuing pardons is much more complicated than simply handing out pieces of paper.
“Only the president can pardon, and this procedure is complicated and begins with the pardon commissions of the regional public chambers… The regional public chambers have not examined anything, no appeal for pardon. So what kind of papers are given to convicts – who knows,” she wrote.
Gulagu.net, another human rights group specializing in the treatment of detainees, called the propaganda video evidence of “the fusion of the mafia and the Russian state” and noted that pardons were apparently “backdated”.
Learn more about The Daily Beast.
Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals straight to your inbox. Register now.
Stay informed and get unlimited access to The Daily Beast’s unrivaled reports. Subscribe now.
yahoo
News
Kanye or Oprah for President? Celebrities reflect on the 2024 presidential elections.
Liz Cheney
Perhaps the most prominent anti-Trumper in the GOP, Cheney is now actively considering a 2024 presidential bid.
Cheney’s potential pursuit for the nation’s highest office follows her loss to Trump-backed opponent Harriet Hageman in Wyoming’s Republican congressional primary.
In an interview with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie, the soon-to-depart Wyoming congresswoman said, “I won’t be making any announcements here this morning, but it’s something I’m thinking about and will make a decision in the coming months. .”
She added: “I will do whatever it takes to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office.”
Speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival in September, Cheney did not respond directly to questions about whether she would run for president, but reiterated that she would do “whatever it takes to make sure Donald Trump is nowhere near the Oval Office.” and that she would no longer be a Republican if Trump secured the party’s nomination in 2024.
“I’m going to make sure Donald Trump, make sure he’s not the nominee,” Cheney said. “And if he’s the nominee, I won’t be a Republican.”
Just hours after his loss, Insider reported that Cheney had converted his congressional campaign committee to a political action committee — a move that will give him greater freedom to raise and spend money to advance his agenda. Politics. She calls it “The Big Task”.
Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is at war with many of her Republican Party colleagues as she serves as deputy chairman of the US House Jan. 6 Select Committee, which is investigating Trump .
In her concession speech, Cheney remarked that she could easily have won the primary had she followed Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election.
“Two years ago, I won that primary with 73% of the vote. I could easily have done the same thing again. The way was clear, but I would have had to accept President Trump’s lie about the election of 2020,” she said. said.
Cheney was beaten by a margin of 37.4 percentage points.
If Cheney runs for president as a Republican, she will likely face stiff opposition from several others: Trump, DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, as well as several other notable Republicans. Moreover, his ability to pique the interest of diehard voters in the Republican presidential primary would be inherently limited — as his defeat in his own congressional primary showed.
Therefore, there is always the possibility – although Cheney has not publicly indicated this – that she will leave the Republican Party altogether and seek political fortunes with another party or as an independent, where she could potentially appeal to a wider range of the electorate.
businessinsider
News
Shooting death in southern Jefferson County is being investigated as a homicide
A homicide investigation is ongoing after a fatal shooting in Jefferson County.
Deputies are responding to a report of a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of S. Depew St. The condition of the victim is unknown; no suspicious information is available at this time. This is initial information about the incident and updates will be posted here as they become available. pic.twitter.com/vkHTGxxVWb
—Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) October 12, 2022
The shooting occurred in the Bear Valley area in the 3600 block of South Depew Street, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday.
Deputies are looking for two suspects who were seen running south from the scene of the shooting.
This story will be updated.
denverpost
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
No arrests as police ID man killed in shooting in St. Paul’s Frogtown as 24-year-old
Yuga Labs Pledges $1M to Education and Arts Initiatives in City of Miami
PVR shareholders approve merger with Rival INOX Leisures
Woman is arrested after the dismembered remains of her 69-year-old owner are found in a freezer
SEC Launches Probe Into Yuga Labs Over BAYC NFT Sales
Missing Russian detainees get ‘worthless’ war pardons
Kanye or Oprah for President? Celebrities reflect on the 2024 presidential elections.
Bitcoin Boredom Causes Trading Volume To Dive 38% From September Highs
Shooting death in southern Jefferson County is being investigated as a homicide
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click