Alex Jones Sandy Hook trial: Jury awards families nearly $1 billion in damages

Alex Jones must pay nearly $1 billion in damages to the family members of the eight victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, as well as an FBI agent who was a first responder, a Connecticut jury decided on Wednesday.

The Connecticut lawsuit was one of three lawsuits that found Jones liable for defamation for using his InfoWars show to repeatedly make false and baseless claims that the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a prank.

Wednesday’s ruling comes just over two months after a Texas jury ruled that Jones should pay nearly $50 million in punitive damages to the family of a Sandy Hook victim. Damages in the third lawsuit have not yet been decided.

Jones watched Wednesday’s verdict read live on InfoWars, saying he was bankrupt and that the families wouldn’t see the money. He then told his audience to buy products from his store to pay for his appeal of the verdict. During the Connecticut trial, Jones was found guilty of violating the state’s unfair trade practices law, using lies about the Sandy Hook shooting to sell things on Infowars, the New York reported. Times. And earlier this year, one of Sandy Hook’s families filed a lawsuit accusing Jones of hiding assets and other financial maneuvers.

Here’s everything you need to know about legal action.

Who is Jones and what was Sandy Hook?

Alex Jones, 48, is an extremist, avid conspiracy theorist and media personality best known for his radio and YouTube show InfoWars. Jones, who is based in Austin, Texas, pushed conspiracy theories such as Pizzagate, the misconception that a Washington, DC pizzeria was involved in a child sex trafficking ring sponsored by Democrats from high rank, and more recently the disproved claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 election. Jones was found to have helped fund pro-Trump rallies on January 5 and 6, 2021, which precipitated the attack on the United States Capitol.

A recurring theme in Jones’ assertions is the concept of a false flag operation — an event staged to provoke political action. Jones said, without evidence, that the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., was a false flag operation “to try to bring down Trump.” Jones falsely accused Jason Kessler, who organized the white nationalist and neo-Nazi rally, of being a federal agent. Local resident Heather Heyer was killed when a man drove his car into a group of counter-protesters.

In the Sandy Hook Massacre, 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed 27 people. Lanza first shot and killed his mother at home, then moved to the school where he slaughtered 20 children and six adult staff members before committing suicide.

Amid the wild conspiracies Jones indulges in, he enjoyed a large and influential following. Former President Donald Trump appeared on his show in 2015 when he was a presidential candidate. InfoWars’ YouTube channel had 2 million subscribers before it launched the platform in 2018. (As of April, InfoWars has filed for bankruptcyalthough the reasons may have ties to ongoing libel suits.)

InfoWars generated more than $165 million in revenue over a three-year period, InfoWars producer Daria Karpova said in court on July 29. Much of that money came from products sold on its website, including health supplements and survival gear.

What did Jones say about Sandy Hook?

Of all the extreme conspiracy theories espoused by Jones, the claim that Sandy Hook was a “hoax” is the most infamous. Jones argued at one point that the massacre was a false flag operation by the Obama administration, aimed at rushing tougher gun laws.

“My instinct is, with the timing and everything that happened, it was staged,” Jones said on the day of the massacre. He compared the shooting to Adolf Hitler’s 1933 plan to gain complete power by burning down the German parliament and declaring martial law. “Why did Hitler blow up the Reichstag? To gain control,” he said on the show. “Why do governments organize these things? To get our weapons!”

Jones began to question the legitimacy of parents whose children were killed at Sandy Hook. Before speaking to the media about his daughter’s death the day after the shooting, a grieving Robbie Parker was seen holding a folded sheet of paper. Jones claimed without evidence that the diary was evidence of a conspiracy involving the media or the government.

Jones later falsely claimed on InfoWars that several of the parents laughed before giving media interviews where they quickly burst into tears.

Statements made Sunday night with Megyn Kelly in 2017 and on a later episode of InfoWars were pivotal in Jones’ defamation case in the Texas lawsuit. Owen Shroyer, an InfoWars presenter, had hinted that Sandy Hook’s relative, Neil Heslin, fabricated all or part of the story.

‘I lost my son, I buried my son, I held my son with a bullet hole in his head,’ Heslin said at the Texas trial of his freshman, who died in the shooting. . Heslin and his wife, Scartett Lewis, were the plaintiffs in the case.

Testifying in the Texas courtroom on July 28 and 29, Shroyer admitted to failing to properly fact-check the report that informed his comments about Heslin.

Why are Sandy Hook’s parents receiving death threats?

Several parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook massacre have said they received persistent abuse and death threats from people who mistakenly believe they were actors in a staged event.

“Alex lit the flame that started the fire,” Heslin said during his testimony at the trial in Texas. “Other people brought wood to add to it.”

One such attacker was a 57-year-old woman who, in 2017, was jailed for sending a voicemail message to a grieving relative saying, “You are going to die, death is coming to you very soon.” Another man was jailed for approaching the sister of Victoria Soto, a teacher who was killed in the massacre, and falsely and “angrily” accusing that Sandy Hook didn’t happen and that Soto “didn’t never existed”.

Heslin told a Texas jury in August that he had been abused online and on the streets, and had his house and car shot down.

“My life was threatened,” he said in court. “I fear for my life, I fear for my safety.”

Lenny Pozner, another father of a Sandy Hook victim, told Now This News in 2018 that his family had moved seven times in the previous six years due to safety concerns.

“Alex Jones is like the [WWE] news,” said Pozner, who won a libel suit against Jones last year. “Some people like it, they can suspend their disbelief and enjoy what they hear. Some people look at it and think it’s real.”

Jones defended himself by saying he never actively incited violence. “I never said go to people’s homes,” Jones said during The Joe Rogan Experience in 2019.

What is at stake in defamation suits?

Platforms like Facebook and Twitter struggle to manage disinformation, struggling to find a balance between preserving freedom of expression and countering harmful disinformation. Jones has been a central figure in this fight, being among the first high profile accounts getting kicked out of mainstream media and social media platforms in 2018.

Jones’ ongoing legal battles will determine whether U.S. courts provide an effective remedy for victims of harmful misinformation. “Speech is free, but lies must be paid for,” Heslin’s attorney, Mark Bankston, said in his opening statement to the jury at the Texas trial in July.

For his part, Jones attempted to recast the Texas lawsuit as a free speech debate. When he arrived in court on July 26, he came with duct tape over his mouth with the phrase “save the 1st” written on it, in reference to the First Amendment.

“If questioning public events and free speech is prohibited because it might hurt someone’s feelings, we are no longer in America,” Jones said in his deposition.

The First Amendment, however, deals with government efforts to restrict free speech. It does not apply to individuals or businesses, and defamation cases are by definition about harm caused by false or malicious statements.

Jones continued to air episodes of InfoWars, where he decried the Texas case as a “show trial” and a “distraction”.

What happened during the trial in Texas?

Jones’ lawsuit in Texas was to determine the amount of damages he might be required to pay. On August 4, a Texas jury ruled that Jones should pay the parents of a Sandy Hook victim $49.3 million, consisting of $4.1 million in compensatory damages and $45.2 million in punitive damages. Due to a 1995 Texas law, however, the amount ordered could be reduced to just under $5 million.

The move came after a whirlwind of a lawsuit with Jones creating multiple outlandish incidents, including impromptu press conferences during court breaks, leaving court to film his InfoWars show and, in one of his shows, falsely accusing the Texas judge of being involved in child trafficking while calling the jury “extremely blue collar”.

One of the most shocking moments came when the family’s attorney revealed that Jones’ attorney had accidentally sent him the all texting history from jones phone. This evidence contradicted Jones’ sworn testimony that he had no texts regarding Sandy Hook. The January 6 House Select Committee would have obtained these texts within the framework of its investigation.

When Jones was on the stand he said anything over $2 million would “sink us”. However, Jones confirmed that at one point his show was making $800,000 a day.