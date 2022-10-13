News
Alex Jones Sandy Hook trial: Jury awards families nearly $1 billion in damages
Alex Jones must pay nearly $1 billion in damages to the family members of the eight victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, as well as an FBI agent who was a first responder, a Connecticut jury decided on Wednesday.
The Connecticut lawsuit was one of three lawsuits that found Jones liable for defamation for using his InfoWars show to repeatedly make false and baseless claims that the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a prank.
Wednesday’s ruling comes just over two months after a Texas jury ruled that Jones should pay nearly $50 million in punitive damages to the family of a Sandy Hook victim. Damages in the third lawsuit have not yet been decided.
Jones watched Wednesday’s verdict read live on InfoWars, saying he was bankrupt and that the families wouldn’t see the money. He then told his audience to buy products from his store to pay for his appeal of the verdict. During the Connecticut trial, Jones was found guilty of violating the state’s unfair trade practices law, using lies about the Sandy Hook shooting to sell things on Infowars, the New York reported. Times. And earlier this year, one of Sandy Hook’s families filed a lawsuit accusing Jones of hiding assets and other financial maneuvers.
Here’s everything you need to know about legal action.
Who is Jones and what was Sandy Hook?
Alex Jones, 48, is an extremist, avid conspiracy theorist and media personality best known for his radio and YouTube show InfoWars. Jones, who is based in Austin, Texas, pushed conspiracy theories such as Pizzagate, the misconception that a Washington, DC pizzeria was involved in a child sex trafficking ring sponsored by Democrats from high rank, and more recently the disproved claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 election. Jones was found to have helped fund pro-Trump rallies on January 5 and 6, 2021, which precipitated the attack on the United States Capitol.
A recurring theme in Jones’ assertions is the concept of a false flag operation — an event staged to provoke political action. Jones said, without evidence, that the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., was a false flag operation “to try to bring down Trump.” Jones falsely accused Jason Kessler, who organized the white nationalist and neo-Nazi rally, of being a federal agent. Local resident Heather Heyer was killed when a man drove his car into a group of counter-protesters.
In the Sandy Hook Massacre, 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed 27 people. Lanza first shot and killed his mother at home, then moved to the school where he slaughtered 20 children and six adult staff members before committing suicide.
Amid the wild conspiracies Jones indulges in, he enjoyed a large and influential following. Former President Donald Trump appeared on his show in 2015 when he was a presidential candidate. InfoWars’ YouTube channel had 2 million subscribers before it launched the platform in 2018. (As of April, InfoWars has filed for bankruptcyalthough the reasons may have ties to ongoing libel suits.)
InfoWars generated more than $165 million in revenue over a three-year period, InfoWars producer Daria Karpova said in court on July 29. Much of that money came from products sold on its website, including health supplements and survival gear.
What did Jones say about Sandy Hook?
Of all the extreme conspiracy theories espoused by Jones, the claim that Sandy Hook was a “hoax” is the most infamous. Jones argued at one point that the massacre was a false flag operation by the Obama administration, aimed at rushing tougher gun laws.
“My instinct is, with the timing and everything that happened, it was staged,” Jones said on the day of the massacre. He compared the shooting to Adolf Hitler’s 1933 plan to gain complete power by burning down the German parliament and declaring martial law. “Why did Hitler blow up the Reichstag? To gain control,” he said on the show. “Why do governments organize these things? To get our weapons!”
Jones began to question the legitimacy of parents whose children were killed at Sandy Hook. Before speaking to the media about his daughter’s death the day after the shooting, a grieving Robbie Parker was seen holding a folded sheet of paper. Jones claimed without evidence that the diary was evidence of a conspiracy involving the media or the government.
Jones later falsely claimed on InfoWars that several of the parents laughed before giving media interviews where they quickly burst into tears.
Statements made Sunday night with Megyn Kelly in 2017 and on a later episode of InfoWars were pivotal in Jones’ defamation case in the Texas lawsuit. Owen Shroyer, an InfoWars presenter, had hinted that Sandy Hook’s relative, Neil Heslin, fabricated all or part of the story.
‘I lost my son, I buried my son, I held my son with a bullet hole in his head,’ Heslin said at the Texas trial of his freshman, who died in the shooting. . Heslin and his wife, Scartett Lewis, were the plaintiffs in the case.
Testifying in the Texas courtroom on July 28 and 29, Shroyer admitted to failing to properly fact-check the report that informed his comments about Heslin.
Why are Sandy Hook’s parents receiving death threats?
Several parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook massacre have said they received persistent abuse and death threats from people who mistakenly believe they were actors in a staged event.
“Alex lit the flame that started the fire,” Heslin said during his testimony at the trial in Texas. “Other people brought wood to add to it.”
One such attacker was a 57-year-old woman who, in 2017, was jailed for sending a voicemail message to a grieving relative saying, “You are going to die, death is coming to you very soon.” Another man was jailed for approaching the sister of Victoria Soto, a teacher who was killed in the massacre, and falsely and “angrily” accusing that Sandy Hook didn’t happen and that Soto “didn’t never existed”.
Heslin told a Texas jury in August that he had been abused online and on the streets, and had his house and car shot down.
“My life was threatened,” he said in court. “I fear for my life, I fear for my safety.”
Lenny Pozner, another father of a Sandy Hook victim, told Now This News in 2018 that his family had moved seven times in the previous six years due to safety concerns.
“Alex Jones is like the [WWE] news,” said Pozner, who won a libel suit against Jones last year. “Some people like it, they can suspend their disbelief and enjoy what they hear. Some people look at it and think it’s real.”
Jones defended himself by saying he never actively incited violence. “I never said go to people’s homes,” Jones said during The Joe Rogan Experience in 2019.
What is at stake in defamation suits?
Platforms like Facebook and Twitter struggle to manage disinformation, struggling to find a balance between preserving freedom of expression and countering harmful disinformation. Jones has been a central figure in this fight, being among the first high profile accounts getting kicked out of mainstream media and social media platforms in 2018.
Jones’ ongoing legal battles will determine whether U.S. courts provide an effective remedy for victims of harmful misinformation. “Speech is free, but lies must be paid for,” Heslin’s attorney, Mark Bankston, said in his opening statement to the jury at the Texas trial in July.
For his part, Jones attempted to recast the Texas lawsuit as a free speech debate. When he arrived in court on July 26, he came with duct tape over his mouth with the phrase “save the 1st” written on it, in reference to the First Amendment.
“If questioning public events and free speech is prohibited because it might hurt someone’s feelings, we are no longer in America,” Jones said in his deposition.
The First Amendment, however, deals with government efforts to restrict free speech. It does not apply to individuals or businesses, and defamation cases are by definition about harm caused by false or malicious statements.
Jones continued to air episodes of InfoWars, where he decried the Texas case as a “show trial” and a “distraction”.
What happened during the trial in Texas?
Jones’ lawsuit in Texas was to determine the amount of damages he might be required to pay. On August 4, a Texas jury ruled that Jones should pay the parents of a Sandy Hook victim $49.3 million, consisting of $4.1 million in compensatory damages and $45.2 million in punitive damages. Due to a 1995 Texas law, however, the amount ordered could be reduced to just under $5 million.
The move came after a whirlwind of a lawsuit with Jones creating multiple outlandish incidents, including impromptu press conferences during court breaks, leaving court to film his InfoWars show and, in one of his shows, falsely accusing the Texas judge of being involved in child trafficking while calling the jury “extremely blue collar”.
One of the most shocking moments came when the family’s attorney revealed that Jones’ attorney had accidentally sent him the all texting history from jones phone. This evidence contradicted Jones’ sworn testimony that he had no texts regarding Sandy Hook. The January 6 House Select Committee would have obtained these texts within the framework of its investigation.
When Jones was on the stand he said anything over $2 million would “sink us”. However, Jones confirmed that at one point his show was making $800,000 a day.
Suspected human skull discovered outside Japan amusement park: police
Tokyo:
Suspected human bones, including a skull, were found outside the popular Universal Studios Japan amusement park in the western city of Osaka, police said Thursday.
An officer, who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity, said police were called to investigate on Wednesday after the bone-like objects were found.
“A staff member (found them) while pruning plants” near the amusement park, the officer said.
He added that the find appeared to include a human skull and upper jaw along with other bones.
“We are investigating the matter as both a possible crime or an accident,” he said, adding that there were no immediate clues to the sex or age of the potential victim.
Considering the size, local media said the remains appeared to belong to an adult.
USJ was established in 2001 as the first Universal Studios theme park outside of the United States and is a popular tourist attraction.
Maitland Ward shares which co-stars support her porn career
Maitland neighborhood doesn’t feel the love of some of his elders boy meets the world cast mates.
The actress, who portrayed Rachel McGuire on the popular 90s show, has shared that she’s only received support for her porn career from some of her previous co-stars, including Trina McGeewho played Angela Moore, and Will Friedlewho played Eric Matthews.
“I haven’t really gotten a response from anyone,” she shared on the October 10 episode of the Lean Confidential He she podcast. “Trina did. She was supportive at first and Will has since reached out to me and said he’s got my back, but he won’t watch anything I do.”
Maitland—who acted in boy meets the world from 1998 to 2000 – said she also received support from the show’s creator Michael Jacobsadding “but of the rest, I haven’t heard of it”, even when the series received a spin-off called A girl meets the world in 2014.
Death penalty sought for Texas woman convicted of killing pregnant woman to take away her unborn baby
NEW BOSTON, Texas — Prosecutors on Wednesday asked a Texas jury to sentence a woman to death for killing a pregnant woman and stealing her unborn daughter from her womb.
The call came early in the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial for the October 2020 murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and the theft of her unborn baby.
The Bowie County jury previously found Parker guilty of capital murder.
Prosecutor Kelley Crisp told jurors evidence would show Parker, 29, faked a pregnancy and repeatedly lied before killing Simmons-Hancock, 21, at the woman’s home in New Boston on October 9, 2020, to get the baby she claimed to have been. carry. The baby also died.
Parker’s attorneys hope to persuade the jury to spare Parker’s life and let her serve life in prison without the possibility of parole. Defense attorney Jeff Harrelson said they would show Parker was mentally ill.
How rain would change the Yankees’ ALDS rotation plans
The forecast for Thursday hasn’t improved, which means Game 2 of the ALDS between the Yankees and Guardians in the Bronx remains in jeopardy – as do both teams’ pitching plans.
Nestor Cortes, who will start for the Yankees in Game 2 – Thursday or Friday – would have been available to return on short rest for a potential Game 5 Monday back at the stadium.
On Wednesday, the southpaw said he would be willing to pitch in some capacity in this game, although he and the Yankees will be hoping the series will be over by then.
Cortes said he wouldn’t adjust his pre-start routine based on the unstable forecast.
If he doesn’t pitch by Friday, he will be limited for the rest of the series.
“I’m ready to go,” Cortes said. “I’m going to empty the tank. So if I start on Friday and have to come back for a short rest – whether it’s two or three days – I’ll try to prepare as best I can to feel the best I can.
Luis Severino will start Game 3 in Cleveland. Cole, starting in Game 1 on Tuesday, is expected to return to normal rest to kick off Game 4 on Sunday.
“With that [Cleveland] team, there are lefties and… if you had [Cortes] in an innings scenario, a two innings scenario, that would be very helpful,” manager Aaron Boone said. “But if he goes there on Friday…hopefully we’re not in a match 5 situation, but if we are we’ll see. He might be in play but not necessarily as a traditional starter.
Boone underscored his preference for a three-way rotation for this round and had Jameson Taillon ready to step into Tuesday’s Game 1 victory in the ninth inning.
If Thursday’s game is postponed, the teams would be in line to play four consecutive days and that would likely take away much of his role outside the bullpen, as he would be a logical option to start Game 5.
As for the Guardians, after starting Cal Quantrill on Tuesday, Shane Bieber is ready for Game 2 on Thursday and Triston McKenzie for Game 3 on Saturday. Even if Quantrill returns for Game 4 on normal rest, a postponement on Thursday would bring Aaron Civale into play as a potential Game 5 starter.
Aaron Judge’s wait for the ball from his number 62 home run will continue until the end of the playoffs, as the Yankees and the fan who caught him, Cory Youmans of Dallas, agreed to suspend the potential negotiations until the Yankees’ season is over to avoid a distraction.
Judge broke 61-year-old Roger Maris’ American League and franchise record with his 62nd homer of the season Oct. 4 against the Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Boone said he had no intention of speaking to Josh Donaldson about the third baseman’s failure to throw his fly ball to right field which bounced off the top of the wall and came back into play in the first game.
Donaldson thought it was a home run and was kicked out trying to get back to first base.
“Weird game,” said Boone, who said Tuesday he didn’t quite see what happened.
“[Donaldson] thought he went over the fence. We shake hands at the start [in the dugout]. The music turns off. I think it’s just a weird game.
Jonathan Loaisiga had an important double play to finish the seventh Tuesday, but he also allowed two hits in just two thirds of an inning. In his last six playoff outings dating back to 2019, the right-hander allowed 15 base runners in just 4 ¹/₃ innings.
The Yankees are counting on him to return to the form he showed for much of the second half of this season after returning from a shoulder injury, as well as most of 2021.
“I know people feel like we have a lot of questions [in the bullpen]”, Boone said. “[That’s] fair. We don’t have the “this guy is closest” and all those roles. But I feel like right now, even though we’ve had some attrition there, we have a lot of really talented options there and [Loaisiga] is right in the middle of that. If we want to go far in this area, he will have to get a lot of big outs for us.
Nia Long Shares Happy Family Picture While Ime Udoku Suffers Penalty Amid His Cheating Scandal
Nia Long makes a second post after her ex-fiance Ime Udoku’s humiliating cheating scandal. However, this time, it has nothing to do with mental health but an image of herself and beautiful kids leaving her ex-lover to deal with his sh-t alone. And we are loving every bit of it.
Recently, Ime Udoka’s mistress was revealed as a 34-year-old married named Kathleen Nimmo Lynch. However, Nia does not give a damn about Ime’s troubles but living her best life with her 2 amazing kids. Nia Long at the early stages of Ime’s crappy act tried to stay by seeking counseling from their pastor together with Ime. However, she called it quit after realizing the BS of the whole cheating scandal.
Nia Long can be seen smiling alongside sons Kez, 10. And Massai, 21, in the first photo she has posted of herself since the scandal broke.
Nia Long is enjoying time with her boys.
On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet selfie alongside her two sons, 10-year-old Kez Sunday and 21-year-old son Massai Dorsey II.
Long captioned the photo — where she smiles as she leans into Kez, who sticks his tongue out next to Massai — with a simple black heart.
The photo is the first that the Fatal Affair actress, 51, has shared of herself on Instagram since cheating allegations against fiancé Ime Udoka — whom she shares Kez with — became public.
Last week, a source told PEOPLE that the actress is focused on keeping her younger son stable amid the controversy.
“Nia’s main focus right now is her son,” the source said. “Her priority is making sure he’s okay and staying on his normal routine.”
Long and Udoka, 45, have been engaged since 2015. Udoka was suspended from his role as head coach of the Boston Celtics last month following an alleged affair with a female staff member.
In her first Instagram post since the fallout from the scandal. Long shared a quote with “a tip for mental health.”
“Learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer, and who deserves absolutely nothing,” the post, which she captioned with a red heart emoji”.
Following the news of Udoka’s suspension in late September. After allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with a female franchise staffer, PEOPLE confirm. Long issued a statement exclusively to PEOPLE.
“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Long said to PEOPLE.
“I ask that you respect my privacy as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”
Just like Nia, don’t go helping people clean their mess especially when they intentionally hurt you. Stay off and let them deal with it.
Oath Keeper says group hid weapons in hotel room in Virginia before riot
- Oath Keeper Terry Cummings has spoken to give evidence in the trial of Stewart Rhodes and four militia members.
- Cummings said he brought an AR-15 and a box of ammunition and kept it in a hotel room in Virginia.
- Cummings told the jury that the stockpile of firearms in this room rivaled what he had seen in the military.
On Wednesday, a member of the Oath Keepers told a jury that militia members gathered a cache of weapons from a Virginia hotel room the day before the Capitol riot.
Terry Cummings, an oath keeper and military veteran from Florida, took the stand on Wednesday to testify in the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes, according to CBS News. Four other members of the militia are also tried: Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins and Thomas Caldwell.
In his testimony, Cummings admitted to bringing an AR-15 assault rifle and a box of ammunition with him to Virginia as a “show of strength,” according to CBS. Cummings told the jury that he kept the gun in an Oathkeepers’ collective weapons stash in a hotel room in Virginia instead of bringing it to DC.
“I haven’t seen so many guns in one place since I was in the military,” Cummings said during his testimony, according to CBS.
Cummings’ testimony bolsters prosecutors’ allegation that oath keepers used a room at a Comfort Inn in Arlington, Va., as a weapons warehouse.
Prosecutors say the weapons stash was part of the Oath Keepers’ plan to arm a “quick reaction force,” according to NBC News. That force allegedly fought to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from former President Donald Trump to his successor, President Joe Biden, prosecutors say.
Rhodes also gave a speech ahead of the Capitol riot, saying that if Trump did not take power after the election, a “much more desperate and much bloodier war” would be waged to undo his defeat, according to Reuters.
Rhodes and the four other oath keepers on trial pleaded not guilty to the charge of seditious conspiracy, the most serious charge against the alleged Capitol rioters to date. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.
Several other oath keepers – including Brian Ulrich, Joshua James and William Todd Wilson – have pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy. Cummings has not been criminally charged in the Oath Keepers case.
The Oath Keepers initially referred to its members as defenders of the Constitution. However, the Department of Justice in July issued a series of bombshell charges against the group, alleging that some oath keepers brought explosives to the DC area on January 6, 2021 and had a “death list “of the people they were targeting. They are now known as a far-right group.
