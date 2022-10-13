With its cheerful baritone and enthusiasm for old rock, R&B, doo-wop and soul, Art Laboe has been a staple of West Coast radio for 79 years. The gregarious Los Angeles disc jockey was considered as much a voice of the city as Dodgers announcer Vin Scully or Lakers sports commentator Chick Hearn.
Amber Rose Shares Requirements For Her Perfect Man After 40 Failed Relationships
After 11 failed relationships, 2 divorces, and over 20 unsuccessful flings, Amber Rose seems to be sick of not finding an ideal partner. She took to Instagram to lament her situation which is needing a rich, s-xy, and muscular man that’s also a feminist. Amber has quite a requirement, especially when it describes the very people that dumped her all this time.
The 38-year-old model has had a sh-tty ride when it comes to relationships. Apart from the relationships not lasting, one other constant thing was that all her exes are affluent and popular. However, despite these men dumping Amber Rose over and over again, she appears to idolize their kind.
In a recent post on Instagram, Amber shared the qualities of her perfect man and it matches nothing but the number of her former partners that ditched her. Like, Wiz Khalifa, Kanye West, 21 Savage, Monte Morris, Tiffany, Machine Gun Kelly, Chmerkovskiy, Terrence Ross, James Harden, and several others. And ooh, all of these men cheated on Amber!
Via Media Take Out:
Amber Rose wants to date but is having trouble finding her ideal man.
“Why is it so hard to find an intelligent, sexy, rich, successful, tatted gentleman,” she wrote on Instagram Story. “That also has kids, but is NOT an abusive narcissist and he’s definitely an atheist. But also a feminist… I’m not asking for much.”
Last year, Amber’s ex-partner Alexander Edwards admitted to cheating on her with at least 12 women.
“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” she wrote. “All 12 of y’all bums (The ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. ‘all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to fuck him anyway I saw all the texts and DM’s.”
She added, “Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever. I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return.”
AE said monogamy is not in a man’s nature, before asking for another chance.
Who do you think will make Amber’s list this time, Nick Cannon?
Here are Amber Rose’s requirements for her perfect man: I believe she’s referring to men on planet Mars and not earth.
The post Amber Rose Shares Requirements For Her Perfect Man After 40 Failed Relationships appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Art Laboe dies at 97; DJ played (and popularized) ‘oldies but goodies’
Mr. Laboe, who died Oct. 7 at 97, broadcast to radio stations across California and the Southwest, where his call-in show served as a community bulletin board and gathering space, a platform allowing children to dedicate songs to their parents or for friends to send messages of love or support. His audience included generations of Mexican Americans, who forged close ties with the Armenian American DJ while calling in to request songs from artists like Sister Sledge, Freddy Fender and Big Joe Turner.
“His show was the first place a young Chicano kid had to express their feelings, the first place you could say something and be heard,” said Ruben Molina, the author of books on Chicano music and culture, in a 2009 interview with the Los Angeles Times. “It was like an intercom where you could say to the world – our world – ‘I’m sorry’ or ‘I love so-and-so’, and everyone knew it the next day.”
Mr. Laboe was still working until his death, although at a more leisurely pace than when he rose to prominence in the mid-1950s, hosting an all-night record show where he interviewed teenagers and other night owls until 4 am. He was one of the first DJs to play rock music on the West Coast, one of the first to play white and black artists on the same program, and one of the first to launch the “oldies” radio format. “, playing artists from the 50s and 60s long after they disappeared from the pop charts.
“If you have to define an oldtimer, I would say we’re looking for songs that relate to a particular time and place, that entered people’s lives and made the listener think about where they were and what he or she was doing when they first heard the song,” he told Billboard magazine in 1974. “You may not remember the name of the band, but you remember the song.
Mr Laboe has often been credited with popularizing the phrase “oldies but goodies”, which he trademarked and used for a series of 15-volume compilation albums he released through his own label, Original Sound . Under Mr. Laboe’s leadership, the label also released contemporary rock hits, including the 1959 singles “Bongo Rock” by Preston Epps, which reached No. 14 on Billboard’s Hot 100, and “Teen Beat” by Sandy Nelson. , which rose to No. 14. 4.
To many listeners, he was best known for his dedication and request show, “The Art Laboe Connection,” which for the past few years aired on 93.5 KDAY in Los Angeles. By the 1990s, the show had become a way for family members to reach loved ones in prison and often featured song dedications for those incarcerated in California, Arizona and Nevada.
Mr. Laboe liked to tell the story of a woman who walked into his studio so her young child could say to her incarcerated father, “Daddy, I love you.”
“It was the first time he heard his baby’s voice,” Mr. Laboe told The Associated Press in 2019. “And that badass burst into tears.”
More often than not, his conversations with listeners were upbeat, dwelling on love and relationships. “Art,” one caller said in 2009, “I want you to tell my husband, Juanito, ‘You’re my Chicano king. I’m your bootylicious. I can’t live without you. I’ll never let you go. And I want you to give her a big kiss for me and play ‘You are my shining star’.”
“OK, Juanita,” Mr. Laboe replied. “Here is that kiss. … Muah!”
Arthur Egnoian was born in Salt Lake City on August 7, 1925. His mother was a homemaker and his father worked in a foundry and died when Mr. Laboe was a boy, according to his executive assistant and show producer, Joanna Morones. .
Mr. Laboe grew up in Los Angeles, where he was raised in part by two older sisters and fell in love with radio. The medium “opened new doors for a guy who wasn’t a big hunk,” said Mr Laboe, who was just over 5ft tall.
“I used to sit with my hands on my chin looking into the grill cloth,” he told NPR, “imagining someone on the other end.”
Mr. Laboe was educated at Stanford University and served in the Navy, training in the Signal Corps – an experience that helped him land his first radio job, at San Francisco station KSAN, who hired him when he was 17. he adopts a more conventional American-sounding name, he becomes Art Laboe, taking the surname of a secretary.
In the mid-1950s, he hosted a radio show in Los Angeles, where he played early rock hits while other DJs stayed with tunes by Dean Martin or Doris Day. “It was like a tidal wave, and the kids went crazy about it,” he told LA Weekly in 2005.
“Everyone was playing ‘My Way’ by Sinatra, and all of a sudden I came up and said, ‘Hey mothers, get your girls together, here comes Art Laboe and his evil music!’ ”
Taking the microphone out of the studio, he broadcast live from Scrivner’s Drive-In restaurant in Hollywood, where he was occasionally joined by pop musicians such as Ricky Nelson. Mr. Laboe would accept song requests, allowing teenagers to choose from a list of tunes which he would then play on air. “You choose them, you consecrate them and you get them,” he said.
At the bottom of the request sheet were songs he called “oldies but goodies,” tracks like “Earth Angel” by the Penguins or “Pledging My Love” by Johnny Ace, which were a few years old but were consistently chosen by listeners.
Recognizing that there was interest in artists who had been popular a year or two earlier, Mr. Laboe organized an “elder dance” in the nearby town of El Monte, to circumvent a Los Angeles ordinance barring children under 18 to attend dances that were not organized through the school system.
The show attracted Mexican American teenagers from the Eastside of Los Angeles, helping Mr. Laboe connect with the city’s Chicano population. He then organized a host of old-hits shows in addition to promoting concerts featuring popular musicians such as Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry, the Everly Brothers and Ray Charles.
Mr. Laboe also got into the compilation album business. As he said, he was on a date, listening to 45 singles and having fun on the couch, when he kept getting interrupted by trouble with the record player. “Every time things got interesting, the spindle would stick or something else would go wrong and I had to get up and fix it,” he recalls. “Finally this girl said, ‘Why doesn’t somebody put these things on an album?’ ”
By 1959 he had released “Oldies But Goodies Vol. 1”, which featured songs by bands such as the Five Satins and the Teen Queens and inspired more than a dozen sequels. He increasingly focused on his recording business in the 1960s, and by the early 1970s he was working at Los Angeles station KRTH, which helped establish the oldies radio format, he also ran an oldies dance club on the Sunset Strip, in what is now the Comedy Store; bought radio stations in Tucson and Fresno, California; and worked on music licensing for films such as “American Graffiti”, “Dirty Dancing”, and “Lethal Weapon” .
Mr. Laboe was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2012. He died at his home in Palm Springs, Calif., after being diagnosed with pneumonia, said Morones, his assistant. He was twice married and divorced, predeceased by two sons, and leaves no immediate survivors other than his devoted following. “My listeners,” he once told the Los Angeles Times, “they are like family.”
washingtonpost
An NHS in crisis and a boom for private health: That’s the grim prognosis now | Aditya Chakrabortty
A the man keeps slipping through my door. Dressed in a blue hospital gown, he sports a welcoming smile and a beard dotted with gray to denote experience. The flyer it’s on poses a question: “Tired of waiting?” He also has an answer: “Simplified private treatment”.
I’ve never had a surgeon’s flop on my doormat before. Discounts for a Domino’s, yes. Misspelled flyers on the gutters, of course. But this is the first time that private hospitals have repeatedly asked if Mr. wants a scalpel in an intimate place. And when I open the Circle brochure, I find promises galore. ‘Eliminate the wait’, urges UK’s largest private hospital group, while ‘treatment is more affordable than you think’ is on top of a price list: knee replacements start at £13,250, a hysterectomy costs nearly £9,000 and tonsil removal costs “from £3,276”.
If these sums seem exaggerated, advises the leaflet, I can spread the cost with a whole series of loans. Get this titanium hip for 12 months interest free! And shopping is also easy. Why, in the middle of the paragraph above, another leaflet arrived, from a rival hospital chain. If you want to see how our NHS is privatized, now is the time to study your spam.
Perhaps you are one of more than 1 in 10 Britons awaiting routine hospital treatment. Perhaps you’ve read about the looming massive cuts to cancer care and GP appointments and wondered about the misery to come. But there are some for whom this purgatory of pain is a big deal. For those who own and run private hospitals, this represents millions in additional profits. Because when patients can no longer bear the years and the uncertainty of hoping to be treated for a hernia or a colonoscopy, they end up paying out of pocket or going into debt to see a private firm.
Look no further for an example than the letter pages of this journal. It was there, two weeks ago, that Kidlington’s Philip Wood told his own story. “I was on an 18 month waiting list for laser surgery on my prostate. Informed of the little hope of medium-term surgery, I opted for private treatment, saw a urologist within a fortnight and was operated on shortly afterwards. He describes himself as a “desperate retiree”, running out of options. There are so many like him, a whole army of recalcitrants.
A whole new clientele is emerging, more provincial and poorer than the traditional one – and defined by their desperation. London has always been the center of private medicine, but according to the latest figures Wales has seen the number of people going private more than double in the first three months of this year compared to the same period in 2019, while in Scotland it climbed 72%. Contrary to stereotypes in private medicine, they are not looking for bigger breasts or stubble bald spots. By 2022, the number of patients after hip replacement surgery has tripled, while the number one procedure is cataract removal.
This country prides itself on its public healthcare, but in the first three months of this year more than 12,000 Britons each raised thousands of pounds just to be able to see. For private healthcare companies, this means a period of prosperity. The largest listed private hospital group in the UK is Spire Healthcare, a spin-off from the Bupa group. In the first six months of 2022 it took £174million from patients paying out of their own pockets, almost as much as in the whole of 2019. Private companies watched Tory PM after Tory PM starved the fund NHS. They are prepared. As David Rowland of the Center for Health and the Public Interest puts it, “multinational investors have been betting against the NHS for years, knowing this time would come.”
All this corresponds to a pattern that keeps repeating itself in these years of austerity. Something vital in the public sector is all but squeezed out – then its ad hoc, improvised and inadequate replacement becomes the new norm. Within a decade, food banks have become an integral part of the welfare state. People in the charity sector have told me to expect the same to happen with ‘warm centres’, community centers and churches opening this winter to ensure locals don’t freeze; they will be a permanent fixture by 2030. So will paying for your own elective procedures. “Attitudes are changing,” says Spire boss Justin Ash. This is a “fundamental change”.
Whole swaths of the NHS limit patients to cataract removal in just one eye, not both, Anita Charlesworth of the Health Foundation told me. Which leaves no alternative for those who want to see, except to go private. Spire’s own analysis shows demand has soared 54% among households earning less than £40,000 a year. For a family that is already barely living, knee surgery spells financial ruin. Where do they go to collect such sums?
One answer is to follow the example of poor Americans or Indians, and beg strangers on the internet. Crowdfunding website GoFundMe told me they have noticed a big increase this year in the number of medical fundraisers in the UK, with a 31% increase from 2019 among those who mention MRI and a 127% increase in those seeking money for hip replacements.
Take a young man named Aidan, who has had a bone deformity since childhood. He is now in “unbelievable pain” and has tried everything from physiotherapy to massage to medicine (“I’ve completely used up all the meds,” he says). He needs surgery – but the doctor says there’s a long wait. Halfway through the consultation, he collapses: “I can’t wait 12 months, doc, I no longer have a quality of life.” So here he is, “out of ideas and clinging to straws”.
At the root of all this misery is an irony. All those extra thousands of pounds that people now have to spend just serve to skip the queue, as private hospitals train no doctors and employ hardly any consultants. As Philip Wood writes in his letter, the urologist he paid so much to see got his experience in the NHS. And these private hospitals are only in operation thanks to the subsidy they have received for decades from the taxpayer. During the pandemic, the sector was bailed out by then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock to the tune of at least £2billion – in return it treated a grand total of eight coronavirus cases per day.
This is the UK’s story in miniature since 1979: the public sector has been hacked while private companies are given taxpayers’ money to replace it. Pensioners and ordinary workers are being forced to pay for their own care even as their incomes decline and their costs soar. And so the social contract that holds the NHS and so many others together is being shredded.
This is the system that you and I have to endure, and for which we have to foot the bill. Yet I don’t remember seeing it advertised on a flyer.
theguardian
UK pension funds rush to raise funds as central bank deadline approaches
LIVERPOOL, England — Pension funds, accustomed to thinking for decades, have been put into real-time firefighting mode by the crisis rocking UK markets.
Many UK pensions are rushing to raise funds to meet collateral calls triggered by rapid movements in generally frozen government bonds. Adding to the urgency: the Bank of England’s plans to end its emergency bond purchases this Friday, after which many fear volatility could pick up again.
wsj
David Pastrnak had a big opener for the Bruins
Bruins
Pastrnak finished with four points, including a difficult goal.
The Bruins opened their season with an encouraging 5-2 win over the Capitals on Wednesday, led — unsurprisingly — by David Pastrnak.
Pastrnak was in fine form midway through the season, with four points including three assists and a goal. His goal came with just under five minutes left in the first half. Coming out of the wall, Pastrnak spun and fired a hard shot into the net to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead.
Pastrnak’s final assist, meanwhile, was one of the game’s most impactful shots. After the Bruins took a 3-0 lead, the Capitals came within a goal with less than four minutes left in the third period. The Bruins, however, pieced together a breakaway led by Pastrnak, who fired a shot at Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper. Kuemper made the save, but the shot knocked him out of position. David Krejčí cleaned things up to give the Bruins a 4-2 lead.
Hampus Lindholm’s empty-net goal with just over a minute to go accounted for the rest of the score.
Krejčí, who scored a goal and assisted two others in his first NHL game on ice, praised his teammate.
“I see him every day in training. He’s just a world-class player,” Krejčí told reporters. after the game. “It’s crazy. This guy has no ceiling. He just keeps getting better.
Pastrnak was asked about Krejčí’s comments.
“Obviously, I work on my game every day. I feel old, but I’m still quite young,” Pastrnak said with a smile. “I really think I can improve and I try to improve every day.”
Pastrnak also returned the compliment to Krejčí. Last season, Krejčí signed with HC Olomouc of the Czech Extraliga. A potential return to the NHL was “open” at the time, according to the Bruins, but the 36-year-old looked comfortable and ready to go on Wednesday.
“It will be different for him,” Pastrnak told reporters. “Maybe he doesn’t admit [it, but] it’s always different going from a big to a small ice cream, and we know it’s only going to get better.
“He already looked pretty good there to me.”
The win helped the Bruins get new head coach Jim Montgomery off on the right foot. Pastrnak noted that every coach has a different system and a new system takes some getting used to.
“It will take time for everyone to get used to it, but so far we have been working on it every day,” he said. “The fastest way to know the system is in the games. That’s where you get the biggest tests. … I think we’re just going to just get better and better in the system.
The good news is that a victory improves the feeling of acclimatization, even if it was not perfectly clean.
“Obviously that can be a big part of how things go over the next two weeks,” Pastrnak said. “So it’s a good thing we did today, and obviously a good start for our group. We have to make sure we correct a few mistakes, it wasn’t clean, but it was good for us that we were able to win these kinds of games when we lacked a few key players.
Yuan’s digital foray into China sees transactions top 100 billion yen
The figure is released by the PBOC, with spending covering 360 million transactions in areas of land involving 15 provinces and municipalities. According to the central bank, more than 5.6 million merchants could now accept payments with the digital currency.
In some context, this is still slow business, as the figure above is only a step up from 87.6 billion yen at the end of last year. I mean, something, something, the pandemic and lockdowns have certainly impeded progress, but China remains among the frontrunners in the global race to try to establish central bank digital currencies.
Many eyes will be on them to see how this trial unfolds. For now, the transactions are mostly in domestic retail payments, but the most interesting part will be to see how this affects business and corporate flows.
cnbctv18-forexlive
10 best Amazon Prime Day TV deals of October: 4K TVs, OLEDs, and more
Prime Day Early Access TV deals FAQ
What is the Amazon Prime Early Access sale?
Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is a new shopping event aimed at giving Prime members exclusive “early” access to holiday deals, hence the name. It’s essentially a second Prime Day. The members-only event started on October 11 and will run until Wednesday, October 12.
Do I need to be a Prime member to access the offers?
Similar to Prime Day, the Amazon Prime Early Access sale is exclusive to Prime members. Amazon Prime costs $15 per month or $139 per year; a 30-day trial is available for new members.
Is the Prime Early Access sale the best time to buy a new TV?
Events like Prime Early Access are usually the best times of year to buy a new TV. Black Friday and Cyber Monday traditionally offer the biggest discounts, but we’re seeing incredibly low prices on several TVs for Prime Early Access.
Basically, if you see a display you want on sale right now for a good price, we recommend jumping on it. But if you miss out on big deals, similar discounts are likely to reappear on Black Friday.
How much should I spend on a 4K TV?
TV prices vary wildly depending on the performance level and size you choose.
Generally speaking, if you’re looking for an entry-level TV for casual viewing, you shouldn’t spend more than $500. Although they lack advanced picture features, you can find budget 4K smart TVs as large as 65 inches for under $500 and smaller models for as low as $100.
However, if you’re looking for a mid-range TV, with more advanced contrast and color features, you should aim to spend between $550 and $1,200. There are several 55- and 65-inch displays in this price range from brands like TCL, Vizio, and Hisense that offer solid high dynamic range (HDR) performance with local dimming and quantum dots.
On the high end, buyers looking for the best picture performance and fanciest design features should expect to pay between $1,500 and $2,500 for a 65-inch screen. In this price range, you can find flagship sets from brands like Sony, LG and Samsung, including models with OLED panels for pixel-level contrast and wide viewing angles.
businessinsider
