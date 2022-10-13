Best Performing Crypto Gainers for the Day

- The crypto market volume increased by over 447% in the last 24 hours.
- Huobi Token surged over 75% within the last 7 days.
Following the prolonged bear market and the more than 70% of losses, currently, the global cryptocurrency market is witnessing some recovery. Early today, cryptocurrencies were trading in the green with a total crypto market cap of $914 billion. And, the overall volume of the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours was $265.19B, an increase of 447.06%.
Let’s look at the top 3 cryptocurrencies in terms of price gainers as per CoiMarketCap (CMC).
Top Crypto Gainers
Huobi Token (HT)
Huobi Token (HT) is a cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global’s native token based on the Ethereum blockchain. Following the Huobi Global global advisory board announcement on October 10, the TRON founder Justin Sun’s entry into the board, Huobi’s Token price increased. At the time of writing, HT traded at $7.21 with price gains of around 11% in the last 24 hours. Also, Huobi Token surged over 75% within the last 7 days and 53% in the previous month. HT has a market cap of over $1 billion.
Terra (LUNA)
Terra (LUNA) is a public blockchain protocol that emerged from Terra Classic (LUNC). LUNA’s price gradually surged by approximately 20% on October 12. At present, Terra was traded at $2.72 with an increase of 4.90% in the past day. As well, LUNA gained over 6% in the last 7 days and around 8% in 30 days. Terra (LUNA) holds a market cap of $345 million.
OKB
The OK Blockchain Foundation and Maltese cryptocurrency exchange OKEx launched OKB. The coin is used to calculate and settle trading fees, and give users access to voting and platform governance. At the time of writing, OKB traded at $16.64 with a price rise of 4.56% in the last 24 hours. OKB increased by over 7% in the last 7 days and has a market cap of $990 million.
