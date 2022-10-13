News
Biden’s national security plan identifies Russia as imminent danger, China as long-term threat
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden released his first national security strategy plan Wednesday, outlining how the United States would “effectively compete” with China in the years to come, “while constraining a dangerous Russia.”
The 42-page document was originally due to be released last December, but was delayed when it became clear that Russia was preparing for military action in Ukraine.
Ten months later, both the Russian military and its economy have been significantly weakened by the disastrous invasion, a new reality that has been reflected in Biden’s strategy.
“Russia and [China] pose different challenges,” Biden wrote. “Russia poses an immediate threat to the free and open international system, recklessly flouting the basic laws of international order today, as its brutal war of aggression has shown. against Ukraine.”
“The PRC, on the other hand, is the only contender with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological might to advance that goal,” he wrote. president, using the acronym People’s Republic. from China.
Biden wrote that the United States will engage in strategic competition with China, while “advancing on priorities that require us to work together,” such as global health and climate change.
Every new administration is required to publish a national security strategy, but the document functions more as an ambitious expression of a president’s values than a blueprint for military plans.
Overall, Biden wrote that his administration would prioritize three things: boosting America’s domestic industrial and high-tech sectors; strengthen global alliances and coalitions like NATO, and make investments to “modernize and strengthen our military”.
In light of America’s urgent and continued involvement in Russia’s war in Ukraine, Biden’s strategy to counter Russia has taken on a pragmatic note.
Damage to the Russian military from the protracted conflict “will likely increase Moscow’s reliance on nuclear weapons in its military planning,” Biden wrote. The United States “will not allow” Russia to achieve its objectives through the use or threat of nuclear weapons, the president wrote, but he did not specify how the United States would do this.
In addition to maintaining and increasing its current military support for Ukraine, “we renew our focus on building our collective resilience against shared threats from Russia, including asymmetric threats” against U.S. infrastructure and democracy. American, Biden wrote.
Globally, Biden wrote that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine had “profoundly diminished Russia’s status vis-à-vis China and other Asian powers such as India and Japan.”
And while Russia poses a regional threat to Europe and a threat to global markets, Biden wrote, the Kremlin “lacks the capabilities across the PRC spectrum.”
cnbc
News
St. Paul man convicted of murder in killing of former Central High basketball star
A jury has convicted one of two men charged in the fatal shooting of Dion Lamarr Ford Jr., a former high school and college basketball star killed during a robbery attempt outside a convenience store on St. Paul’s North End in March.
D’Angelo Semaj Dampier, 19, of St. Paul, was found guilty last week of second-degree murder with intent, second-degree murder without intent-while committing a felony, aiding an offender by being an accomplice after the fact and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by an ineligible person.
The trial began Sept. 26, and jurors deliberated for approximately three and a half hours before reaching a verdict on Oct. 4. Dampier is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 7.
Dampier’s 22-year-old brother, Xavion Tyrece Bell, who prosecutors say shot Ford, has pending charges of second-degree murder with intent-not premeditated and second-degree murder without intent-while committing a felony. A jury trial is scheduled to begin April 3.
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY
Surveillance video showed Bell attempt to rob Ford as he left the Maryland Supermarket at Maryland Avenue and Arundel Street around 9:15 p.m. March 31, according to prosecutors.
Ford, who had a permit to carry a handgun, then shot Bell. He fell to the ground and fired repeatedly at Ford, a criminal complaint alleges.
Ford suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Bell was critically injured with a gunshot wound to his back.
Bell declined to give a statement to police.
Ford graduated from St. Paul’s Central High School in 2019. He was an all-conference basketball player who went on to play at Lake Region State College in North Dakota, Casper College in Wyoming and North Dakota State College of Science.
Dampier, who was arrested April 4, told investigators that he and another person dropped Bell off at the Maryland Supermarket to grab some food. He heard gunshots and “had a gut feeling that Bell was in danger,” according to the complaint against Dampier.
Investigators asked Dampier what he did when he saw Ford shoot his brother and he responded, “Right hand to God, I’m not going to lie — no reason to lie. I shot back,” according to the complaint. He said he hadn’t struck Ford.
Dampier initially said he fired five to six times, and then said he fired until his handgun’s magazine was empty.
He said he didn’t know Ford and didn’t think Bell did, either.
He also said he took home the guns that he and Bell used, but he didn’t know where they ended up. Police carried out a search warrant at Dampier’s residence along Como Avenue and found a backpack that contained several handgun magazines and loose rounds of various calibers.
Dampier is not eligible to possess firearms or ammunition because of an adjudication when he was a juvenile for robbery, the complaint said.
News
Big Ten men’s basketball: Talent is there for Gophers, experience is not
Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson likes the players he has on his team this fall. He’s just not sure how his nascent program will be able to compete in a deep Big Ten Conference that sent nine teams to the NCAA tournament last season.
Johnson’s first team, comprised almost exclusively of transfer players, almost always played well in 2021-22, starting the season 10-1 overall, 1-1 in the Big Ten after a victory at Michigan on Dec. 11.
In the end, though, the Gophers just didn’t have enough horses to push them consistently into the win column and the team finished 13-17 overall after struggling through the Big Ten season.
With his first big freshman class in camp, a big-time transfer in Dawson Garcia, and Jamison Battle back to lead the team, Johnson was asked Wednesday at Big Ten media days if he now has the talent to go from consistently playing well to consistently winning.
“I think in time,” he said from a back hallway at Target Center. “This year, we’ll be incredibly young, so you’ve got that inexperience factor. I do like our young talent. We’ve got some good pieces, and some players that are Big Ten players and Big Ten bodies. But I do think there will be, especially early, a little bit of a growth pattern. It kind of is what it is.”
Battle, a 6-foot-7 wing from Robbinsdale who averaged 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds last season after transferring back home, was named preseason all-Big Ten by a panel of coaches and media members. That was the only preseason recognition for the Gophers, who will open their regular season Nov. 7 against Western Michigan at Williams Arena.
Battle, however, is excited about a team that adds big-time talent like 6-11 forward Dawson Garcia of Savage, who played well at Marquette and North Carolina before joining Minnesota, and freshman Pharrel Payne of Cottage Grove.
The trick will be adjusting to college basketball and/or the Big Ten quickly, just like Battle did last season after transferring from George Washington, where he averaged 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 47 games. His acclimation to the Big Ten was a pleasant surprise for Johnson, who had recruited Battle when he was an assistant to his predecessor Richard Pitino, and later as an assistant at Xavier.
“It’s a credit to him,” Johnson said. “The competitor in him just kind of rose to the moment. All the hard work and preparation he put in, he applied.”
Battle said he always believed in his preparation.
“I’m not going to come out here and say that I knew I was going to do this,” he said, “but I think it’s just coming back to, I think, one thing that I really emphasize when I play basketball — trusting your work.”
He wasn’t done after last season. Since then, Battle has changed his diet and lost 17 pounds.
“This is the best I’ve felt defensively in my whole career,” he said. “I feel like I’m jumping at a high level. It’s just those little things that help you change your game, and changing your diet is something that helps immensely.”
He’s likely to miss teammate Payton Willis, who averaged 15.5 points and a team-high 4.3 assists after transferring back to the U for his senior season. When Battle wasn’t hitting, Willis was. Someone will have to pick up that slack, maybe Garcia — just from a different spot.
Garcia averaged a team-high 13 points and 6.6 rebounds for Marquette before moving to North Carolina, where he put up 9 points and 5.5 boards in 16 games before returning to Minnesota to help his family as it battled COVID. In August, he received an NCAA hardship waiver that allows him to play this season.
“Dawson’s a very talented player,” Johnson said. “I didn’t want him to feel like he had to put on the Superman cape, but Dawson is up for the challenge and is more than capable of being a guy that can help with our scoring.”
Minnesota suffered two big blows early when big bodies Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen were lost for the season because of summer knee injuries. The pair was sidelined all of last season for the same reasons. Johnson has 11 scholarship players available to play, and assumes he’ll play all of them “at some point, I would imagine. How much is to be determined.”
Even with Fox and Ihnen out, the Gophers will be bigger in the front court. It’s the experience that will be thin. But Battle said he likes what he has seen in practice. Proven transfer guards Ta’lon Cooper (Moorhead State) and Ta’lon Cooper (Dartmouth) will get the big early minutes in the backcourt.
He used the word “special” to describe his teammates so much on Wednesday that he caught himself.
“I’m saying a lot that it’s special,” he said, “but I’m just excited to talk about these guys.”
News
State settles with Andersen Corp. over discrimination claim
Andersen Corp. is settling a discrimination claim alleging the company withdrew a job offer after learning of an applicant’s disability, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced on Wednesday.
The settlement requires the Bayport-based window and door manufacturer to pay a former job applicant a year’s worth of wages and work to build a more inclusive workplace for people with disabilities, according to a press release.
The agreement requires Andersen Corporation to pay the former applicant $41,000. The person’s name and the nature of his disability were not released.
“This single instance from 2019 is not reflective of our policies, practices or procedures then or now,” Andersen’s Senior Director of Communications Eliza Chlebeck said in a statement. “If an inadvertent gap in our practices is identified, we take immediate action to address the concern and improve our practices to ensure every individual … is treated fairly and equitably.”
According to the department’s findings, Andersen withdrew a 2019 job offer to the applicant at their Bayport production facility, saying he could not safely operate a forklift. However, operating a forklift was not an essential function of the job, and the department found that the applicant could safely operate a forklift, as confirmed by his doctor.
The department found that Andersen’s justification for rescinding the job offer was false and that the company declined to hire the applicant because of his disability, in violation of the Minnesota Human Rights Act.
“Minnesota is not in the business of excluding people from jobs because of their disability,” Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said in the release. “The state’s civil rights law requires employers to have inclusive hiring practices which help employers recruit applicants and foster a stronger workforce.”
In addition to monetary settlement, the agreement requires Anderson to audit all manufacturing positions so that they accurately reflect the actual job functions of each role, create and enforce a policy so applicants can appeal a decision to rescind a job offer, and provide all employees with anti-discrimination training, in hopes that future discrimination can be prevented. Andersen has more than 13,000 employees across North America.
News
MN Supreme Court overturns felony conviction in bathroom recording of Bloomington teen
The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the felony conviction of a Bloomington man who used his cell phone to record a 15-year-old boy using a public bathroom.
On a 4-3 decision, the justices found the felony statute does not apply to the case because prosecutors could not prove the defendant knew his target was under 18.
According to the ruling, the boy was using a bathroom at a Bloomington fitness center in September 2018 when he noticed a cell phone pointing at him through a gap in an adjacent stall.
He told an employee, who found 37-year-old Edgar Galvan-Contreras inside the stall and confronted him. Galvan-Contreras denied involvement, but police later discovered his phone had a video of a young male pulling up his underwear in a bathroom stall.
STATUTE AT ISSUE
Hennepin County prosecutors charged Galvan-Contreras with felony interfering with privacy. The crime typically is a gross misdemeanor, but it’s elevated to a felony punishable up to two years in prison when the victim is under 18.
The statute at issue says the felony applies in cases where the defendant interfered with the privacy of “a minor under the age of 18, knowing or having reason to know that the minor is present.”
Galvan-Contreras’ attorney tried to have the charge dismissed before trial, arguing the statutory language requires that the defendant knew at the time of the recording that the victim was a minor.
Despite an interview with police in which Galvan-Contreras reportedly said the victim “didn’t look like a man … I noticed right away that he was a kid,” prosecutors acknowledged they would be unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant knew his target was under 18.
However, the prosecutors argued the statute didn’t require proving that. They said Galvan-Contreras simply had to know that the victim – who also turned out to be a minor – was present during the recording.
Hennepin County Judge Jay Quam agreed with the prosecution and went on to convict the defendant after a court trial in September 2019, sentencing Galvan-Contreras to 30 days of electronic home monitoring.
Galvan-Contreras appealed, but the Court of Appeals last year sided with the prosecution.
The Supreme Court, however, overturned the conviction and ordered the felony charge dismissed.
The statute’s “plain language … requires the State to prove that the defendant knew or had reason to know the person secretly recorded is a minor,” Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea wrote for the majority.
DISSENT
The three dissenting justices – Anne McKeig, Margaret Chutich and Paul Thissen – disagreed with both interpretations of the statute, landing on a third that would apply in cases where the defendant knows or believes a minor is present and the victim in fact turns out to be a minor.
Under their reading, a defendant who intends to record an adult but mistakenly records a minor would be guilty of a gross misdemeanor, not a felony.
The three justices wanted to allow prosecutors to retry Galvan-Contreras with a felony under that third interpretation of the statute, rather than dismissing the case.
But the four justices in the majority said that would be inappropriate because prosecutors already conceded they have no felony case if their interpretation is wrong.
Prosecutors for the city of Bloomington did not immediately respond to questions Wednesday about whether they would pursue a gross misdemeanor case against Galvan-Contreras.
News
Retail inflation hits 5-month high of 7.41% in September, industrial production slips to 18-month low
Retail price inflation hit a five-month high of 7.41% in September, driven mainly by more expensive food items, reason enough for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to continue its price hike cycles. rates it has been using since May 2022. The food basket rose to 8.60% in September from 7.62% in August.
It was the ninth consecutive month that retail price inflation remained above the upper 6% tolerance threshold set by the Reserve Bank of India. Official data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday showed retail inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) was 7.41% in September from 7% in August.
In the month of the previous year, it was at a comfortable level of 4.35%. The central government has mandated RBI to ensure that retail inflation remains within the 2-6% range.
India’s industrial output fell to its lowest level in 18 months, contracting 0.8% in August, mainly due to lower output in the manufacturing and mining sectors, official data showed. The data showed the previous trough in industrial production growth was a contraction of 3.2% in February 2021.
Industrial production, measured in terms of the Industrial Production Index (IPI), increased by 13% in August 2021. The IIP rose by 2.2% in July this year.
The manufacturing sector shrank 0.7% in August 2022 from the 11.1% growth recorded a year ago, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation.
The electricity sector posted a growth of 1.4% against a rise of 16% a year ago. The mining sector experienced a contraction of 3.9% in August 2022, while there was a growth of 23.3% in the period of the previous year. From April to August this year, the PII increased by 7.7% against a growth of 29% during the same period a year ago.
Production of capital goods, which is a barometer of investment, rose 5% in August 2022, compared to growth of 20% in the month of the previous year. The durable consumer goods segment fell 2.5% compared to growth of 11.1% a year ago.
The primary goods segment, which accounts for almost 34% of the index, rose 1.7% in August compared with growth of 16.9% the previous year.
The ministry said growth rates over the corresponding period of the previous year should be interpreted, given the unusual circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020.
The Reserve Bank of India Act obliges the central bank to present a report to the government explaining why it has failed to contain inflation within the target range. One of the main functions of the RBI is to contain inflation at 4% with a 2% bias to either side.
In September, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the strong imported inflationary pressures felt at the start of this fiscal year had eased, but remained elevated for food and energy products.
According to government data, retail inflation in the categories “cereals and products”, “milk and products”, vegetables, “pulses and products” and spices was higher at 11.53%, 7.13%, 18 .05% and 3.05% and 16.88% respectively in September, higher than the previous month.
While the higher prices for “grains and produce” reflect imported inflationary pressure due to the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war which is impacting global supply, the rise in vegetable prices can be attributed to the torrential rains that damage crops and affect transport. Protein-rich eggs continued to show deflation at (-) 1.79% in September, but at a slower pace than (-) 4.57% in August.
The rate of rise in fruit prices was slower at 5.68% compared to 7.39% the previous month. For the “fuel and lighting” category, retail inflation remained above 10%.
First post: October 12, 2022, 11:49 p.m. STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
High school sports notebook: Visitation tennis punches first-ever ticket to state
Visitation secured its first trip to the Class 2A girls tennis state tournament this week, upsetting top-seeded South St. Paul in the Section 3 final.
The third-seeded Blazers, led by head coach Nicol Krumpholz, received victories from Reese Foley at No. 1 singles, Meryl Rosenberger at No. 2 singles, Kiersti Joeger at No. 3 singles, Grace Keeley and Nora Commers at No. 2 doubles, and Sarah Kodama and Jordyn Jarpe at No. 3 doubles for a 5-2 victory over the Packers.
The Class 2A team state tournament is Oct. 25-26 at Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota campus. The Class A tournament will be held at the same time at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
SOCCER CHAMPS
Local boys conference championship winners were: Central (St. Paul City), Eagan (South Suburban), Hill-Murray (Metro East), Minnehaha Academy (IMAC), St. Croix Lutheran (Skyline) and Stillwater (Suburban East).
Local girls conference champions were: Highland Park (St. Paul City), Mahtomedi (Metro East), Minnehaha Academy (IMAC), Rosemount (South Suburban), St. Croix Lutheran (Skyline) and Stillwater (Suburban East).
RUNNERS ON A ROLL
Centennial’s cross country program is on a roll of late. The boys and girls teams swept the Osseo Invitational on Sept. 29, then did the same a week later at the Thundering Royal Elk on Oct. 6.
Sophomore Kylie Nelson led the Cougars by finishing third individually at each race, setting new personal bests each time, capped by a time of 19 minute, 23 seconds.
The Cougar girls are now the eighth-ranked team in Class 3A.
Centennial’s boys were led each time by senior Eli Berg, who won the individual title in Elk River.
DIVING RECORD
Farmington’s Jordan Schmucker broke the Apple Valley Middle School pool diving record Tuesday, setting the new high mark with a total score of 280.40 in Farmington’s 96-84 meet victory over the Eagles.
PERFECTION AWAITS
The Nova Classical Academy volleyball team is a perfect 23-0 heading into its regular-season finale Thursday at home against Visitation at 7 p.m.
GAME OF THE WEEK
East Ridge volleyball travels to Stillwater at 7 p.m. Thursday for a match to all-but determine the Suburban East Conference championship. Both teams are a perfect 7-0 in conference play to date.
East Ridge, the defending Class 4A runner-up, is ranked fourth in Class 4A, while Stillwater is unranked despite having won 11 of its past 12 matches.
Biden’s national security plan identifies Russia as imminent danger, China as long-term threat
St. Paul man convicted of murder in killing of former Central High basketball star
Total Crypto Market Cap Meltdown
Big Ten men’s basketball: Talent is there for Gophers, experience is not
State settles with Andersen Corp. over discrimination claim
MN Supreme Court overturns felony conviction in bathroom recording of Bloomington teen
Dogecoin Must Do This One Thing For Price To Hit $0.1, Here Is Why?
Retail inflation hits 5-month high of 7.41% in September, industrial production slips to 18-month low
High school sports notebook: Visitation tennis punches first-ever ticket to state
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott throws, tests thumb; Cooper Rush should start
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain