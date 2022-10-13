Big Ten women’s basketball: Young Gophers plan to defy expectations

There was a lot of talk around the Gophers women’s basketball season about building a new culture for the program, one that would stick, one that would help it reclaim the program’s status as one of the Big Ten’s best.

After a tumultuous season, the team had the rare opportunity to start again with the nucleus of three players, two of whom essentially didn’t play in 2021-22.

Talk about turnover.

After the graduation of five seniors, and the transfers of seven other players, the Gophers were left with three returning players who saw court time in a combined 39 games in 2021-22 — 30 of them belonging to freshman post Rose Micheaux.

The other two — point guard Katie Borowicz and off-guard Maggie Czinano — basically didn’t play last season, Borowicz because of a spine injury, Czinano because of eye and ankle injuries. The trio watched one teammate after another enter the NCAA transfer portal, including leading scorer Sara Scalia (Indiana), leading rebounder Kadi Sissoko (USC) and assists leader Jasmine Powell (Tennessee).

“All three of us talked about (how) we wanted to leave the past in the past: ‘Everyone’s transferred, everyone’s left, this is what we have left.’ ” Borowicz said Wednesday during Big Ten media days at Target Center.

“So, we talked about sticking together and starting to build, right now, what we want next year to be like. We talked about communication, trusting each other, talking outside of the court, hanging out with each other — building that chemistry before people even got on the court.”

The turnover has left Big Ten watchers either pessimistic or apathetic about Minnesota’s chances in 2022-23. The Gophers were completely left out of a preseason poll of predicted team finishes and player award winners. That’s OK with Michaeux, the only current player who played a full season for the Gophers last season.

“I like it because it gives us the opportunity to show you guys,” she said. “You see a team that’s starting out again, and we’re showing you what’s going on — because you don’t really see what’s cooking in the kitchen, you know?”

Coach Lindsay Whalen was getting ready to welcome a Top-10 recruiting class but had to get to work looking for contributors in the transfer portal. She also spent a solid month running practices with just Borowicz, Micheaux and Czinano.

“We were able to work on a foundation that we could carry into the summer when we had the freshmen arrive with the transfers,” Whalen said, later adding, “We kind of banded together.”

The players started having gravitating over to their coach’s house, watching the NBA playoffs and eating tacos. Simultaneously, the players were attending the games of the incoming freshmen — guards Maya Battle, Maura Braun and Niamya Holloway, and forward Mallory Heyer. The idea, Borowicz said, was to build relationships before practices started in June.

The Gophers have a tough row to hoe, especially in a conference as stacked as the Big Ten, which sent six teams to the NCAA tournament last season, and four into the Sweet 16. Iowa is favored to win the conference, followed by Indiana, Ohio State and Maryland. Those teams combined to go 8-0 against Minnesota (15-18 overall, 7-11 Big Ten) last season.

Between graduations and transfers, the Gophers have lost virtually all of their 69.7-point scoring and 37 rebounds a game. In addition to the freshmen, the Gophers welcomed a transfer class that included Arkansas post Destinee Oberg, Nebraska guard Mi’Cole Cayton, Cleveland State guard Isabelle Gradwell and junior college center Aminata Zie. Between them, those four finished last season with 17.9 points and 15.5 rebounds a game.

Holloway, an all-state player from Eden Prairie, was lost for the season when she injured a knee during the third week of summer practice.

“The other day, I had everybody raise their hands if they played last year with the person next to them. Through lots of different circumstances, nobody was able to raise their hand because nobody (had),” Whalen said.

No matter, Borowicz said.

“Coach Whay has really talked about being happy with our performance whether that’s a win or a loss,” she said. “But I know she has expectations for our team, and I would say (the players) want to say top half of the Big Ten, even higher; it’s not limited to that. NCAA tournament.

“We’re all hardcore competitive players, so we have expectations. I could list them all right now and people would probably laugh at me. But I think people will be very surprised with our outcome this year.”