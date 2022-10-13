UNITED NATIONS – Western nations have engaged in intense behind-the-scenes lobbying for a UN resolution that would condemn Russia’s “illegal annexation attempt” of four Ukrainian regions and demand that Moscow immediately reverse its actions, while Syria warned against the isolation of its ally Russia.
Big Ten women’s basketball: Young Gophers plan to defy expectations
There was a lot of talk around the Gophers women’s basketball season about building a new culture for the program, one that would stick, one that would help it reclaim the program’s status as one of the Big Ten’s best.
After a tumultuous season, the team had the rare opportunity to start again with the nucleus of three players, two of whom essentially didn’t play in 2021-22.
Talk about turnover.
After the graduation of five seniors, and the transfers of seven other players, the Gophers were left with three returning players who saw court time in a combined 39 games in 2021-22 — 30 of them belonging to freshman post Rose Micheaux.
The other two — point guard Katie Borowicz and off-guard Maggie Czinano — basically didn’t play last season, Borowicz because of a spine injury, Czinano because of eye and ankle injuries. The trio watched one teammate after another enter the NCAA transfer portal, including leading scorer Sara Scalia (Indiana), leading rebounder Kadi Sissoko (USC) and assists leader Jasmine Powell (Tennessee).
“All three of us talked about (how) we wanted to leave the past in the past: ‘Everyone’s transferred, everyone’s left, this is what we have left.’ ” Borowicz said Wednesday during Big Ten media days at Target Center.
“So, we talked about sticking together and starting to build, right now, what we want next year to be like. We talked about communication, trusting each other, talking outside of the court, hanging out with each other — building that chemistry before people even got on the court.”
The turnover has left Big Ten watchers either pessimistic or apathetic about Minnesota’s chances in 2022-23. The Gophers were completely left out of a preseason poll of predicted team finishes and player award winners. That’s OK with Michaeux, the only current player who played a full season for the Gophers last season.
“I like it because it gives us the opportunity to show you guys,” she said. “You see a team that’s starting out again, and we’re showing you what’s going on — because you don’t really see what’s cooking in the kitchen, you know?”
Coach Lindsay Whalen was getting ready to welcome a Top-10 recruiting class but had to get to work looking for contributors in the transfer portal. She also spent a solid month running practices with just Borowicz, Micheaux and Czinano.
“We were able to work on a foundation that we could carry into the summer when we had the freshmen arrive with the transfers,” Whalen said, later adding, “We kind of banded together.”
The players started having gravitating over to their coach’s house, watching the NBA playoffs and eating tacos. Simultaneously, the players were attending the games of the incoming freshmen — guards Maya Battle, Maura Braun and Niamya Holloway, and forward Mallory Heyer. The idea, Borowicz said, was to build relationships before practices started in June.
The Gophers have a tough row to hoe, especially in a conference as stacked as the Big Ten, which sent six teams to the NCAA tournament last season, and four into the Sweet 16. Iowa is favored to win the conference, followed by Indiana, Ohio State and Maryland. Those teams combined to go 8-0 against Minnesota (15-18 overall, 7-11 Big Ten) last season.
Between graduations and transfers, the Gophers have lost virtually all of their 69.7-point scoring and 37 rebounds a game. In addition to the freshmen, the Gophers welcomed a transfer class that included Arkansas post Destinee Oberg, Nebraska guard Mi’Cole Cayton, Cleveland State guard Isabelle Gradwell and junior college center Aminata Zie. Between them, those four finished last season with 17.9 points and 15.5 rebounds a game.
Holloway, an all-state player from Eden Prairie, was lost for the season when she injured a knee during the third week of summer practice.
“The other day, I had everybody raise their hands if they played last year with the person next to them. Through lots of different circumstances, nobody was able to raise their hand because nobody (had),” Whalen said.
No matter, Borowicz said.
“Coach Whay has really talked about being happy with our performance whether that’s a win or a loss,” she said. “But I know she has expectations for our team, and I would say (the players) want to say top half of the Big Ten, even higher; it’s not limited to that. NCAA tournament.
“We’re all hardcore competitive players, so we have expectations. I could list them all right now and people would probably laugh at me. But I think people will be very surprised with our outcome this year.”
Heung-min Son’s ‘magic’ and Harry Kane’s masterclass instantly spare Eric Dier blushing after Tottenham’s ‘mess’ put them bottom of Champions League group
Spare a thought for England manager Gareth Southgate this week.
Tottenham’s Eric Dier has become the latest Three Lions defender to make Southgate wince – but at least Harry Kane is still doing Harry Kane things.
Injuries to Man City’s Kyle Walker and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold were followed by Chelsea’s Reece James who hobbled on Wednesday.
And with the 2022 World Cup next month, Dier picked a terrible time to drop some noise in the huge Champions League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.
A heavy touch from the Englishman in his own box led to a simple opener from Daichi Kamada in the 14th minute.
Former Premier League midfielder Matt Holland said: “”What a waste, what a waste of Spurs! Dier is absolutely unaware.
Tottenham were briefly bottom of the group but luckily for Spurs and England, Kane is very much on his game.
The Three Lions captain set up Heung-min Son’s equalizer just six minutes later and by the 28th minute Kane had won and converted a penalty to put his side ahead.
Can you catch that sweeter? !
Son Heung-min with absolute love at first sight! #UCL pic.twitter.com/YJbsfrFHrM
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 12, 2022
Suddenly, Tottenham were top of their group and Son gave them a two-goal cushion with a piece of magic in the 36th minute.
Holland said: “Sometimes you just have to stand and admire a piece of magic.
“Son catch it as clean as you want. It’s past the goalkeeper in a flash. It’s a finish and a half.
Gophers defense will have hands full with Illinois running back Chase Brown
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema said Monday he and Gophers coach P.J. Fleck have differing personalities, but their programs share similar identities.
More than anywhere else, that is apparent in how the Gophers and Illinois have shown abilities to run the ball and play lights-out defense this season.
While Minnesota’s running game had a hiccup without star running back Mo Ibrahim on Oct. 1, Illinois tailback Chase Brown stacked his sixth 100-yard game of the season against a stellar Iowa defense in a 9-6 victory Saturday.
RELATED: Gophers expect Mo Ibrahim to play against stingy Illinois rush defense
Brown leads the nation with 879 rushing yards in six games, while Minnesota’s run defense is sixth in the country. That’s a grab-your-popcorn matchup when Minnesota faces No. 24 Illinois at 11 a.m. Saturday in Champaign, Ill.
Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi credited not only Brown but an Illini offensive line that is playing at a “really high level.” With their big success on the ground, Rossi has seen it set up play-action passing.
But while Minnesota will have veteran quarterback Tanner Morgan, Illinois appears it will be without top QB Tommy DeVito, who aggravated an ankle injury against the Hawkeyes and did not return. Artur Sitkowski stepped in.
Bielemna did not sound hopeful Monday that DeVito or other injured players, including No. 1 receiver Isaiah Williams, would be back for Homecoming against the Gophers. The betting line moved from Minnesota being a 3.5-point favorite before the comment to the U at minus-6.5 by Tuesday.
The Gophers starting defense gave up its first touchdown of the season in the first quarter in the loss to Purdue, and missed tackles were mostly responsible.
Rossi said poor run fits can be the real culprit for subsequent missed open-field tackles, which he pointed out can be the hardest task on a football field. “When you add one of the best players in the country, who is able to make people miss in a phone booth, it makes (run fits and tackling) even more important,” he said.
Gophers safety Tyler Nubin said facing Brown is an opportunity they relish. “That is a great challenge and something that we’ve been waiting on and something that we are up for definitely,” Nubin said. “It’s going to be fun. That is always fun when you can play against elite players.”
Like the start of the game, Minnesota didn’t play well at the end against the Boilermakers. Trailing 13-10, Rossi blitzed nickel back Michael Dixon, and running back Devin Mockobee found an opening. Multiple Gophers missed tackles or tried to force a fumble on a 68-yard run that set up a short TD run.
“That’s not us,” Rossi said. “That is not what we believe in. We can’t have that. We talk all the time: There is a fine line between elite defense and bad defense. That was certainly on the bad side.”
Brown also can make defenders look bad; he has eight carries over 20 yards this season.
“He’s got crazy balance,” Nubin said. “It’s really hard to knock him off balance. He’s really good in open field, making guys miss. One, two guys miss and then you can see his speed. He’s got breakaway speed. He’s really a complete back.”
Week 9 Preview: Clinton-Massie at New Richmond
Clinton-Massie is in the unfamiliar position of playing two must-see regular season games.
The Falcons will travel to New Richmond for Week 9, then close out the regular season at Frank Irelan Field against Wilmington.
Kick-off this week is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
The Falcons (3-5 overall, 2-1 U.S.) need to win the last two games to have a playoff chance. They’re playing much better now, but the 0-4 start against a strong schedule hurts the team’s chances in the playoffs.
“Hopefully we can get to Week 11 and see how the cards play out,” CM coach Dan McSurley said.
The Falcons need to finish the regular season at 5-5 and have help to continue their season.
Clinton-Massie is coming off a 42-0 win over Batavia, a game the Falcons were happy to be just healthy in Saturday morning.
In New Richmond, Clinton-Massie has a team that runs a similar offense to Western Brown and Batavia, McSurley said.
The Lions have been without Laurence Smith for two weeks and he adds another dimension to an already effective attack.
The Falcons dominated the series with the Lions, winning the last five by scores of 70-34, 49-41, 45-16, 21-7 and 44-14.
“It’s the first time in three years that we’ve been able to prepare well for New Richmond,” McSurley said. “Covid year we played Batavia on Monday and New Richmond (Friday) so we only had a few days to recover. Last year they said they would only play us on Thursday afternoon, match week. It is therefore the first time that we have been able to prepare properly. We will just have to see.
Clinton-Massie’s Keegan Lamb came through the Batavia defense last week.
Contact Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @wnjsports
Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello bring out the best in each other. And in the Wild.
Mats Zuccarello’s life changed over the summer when he welcomed his daughter into the world. He talked proudly about fatherhood on the first day of Wild training camp last month.
“I’ve got a baby now,” Zuccarello said before endearingly putting his arm around best bud Kirill Kaprizov standing alongside him. “I’ve got two babies.”
The punchline drew laughter from reporters in the room.
Zuccarello, a 35-year-old Norwegian, and Kaprizov, a 25-year-old Russian, were born a decade apart, and it’s hard to label their relationship. It’s not a father-son thing. And it isn’t even even a mentor-mentee thing, even though Zuccarello clearly has taken Kaprizov under his wing.
“Nope,” Zuccarello said. “I think we’re more like brothers.”
That’s clear to anyone who watches them interact. Whether it’s painting a masterpiece on the ice during an actual game, messing around after practice at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul, or eating dinner together on the road, Kaprizov and Zuccarello are usually attached at the hip.
“They are with each other 24/7,” said alternate captain Marcus Foligno, who acknowledged how difficult it must have been for Kaprizov to adjust when he arrived in Minnesota from Russia. “You try to cling to something right away, and Zuccy was the person that he clung to.”
That blossomed into a brotherhood on and off the ice.
“They spend a lot of time together,” said veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who got a glimpse into their relationship last season after joining the team at the late-season trade deadline. “They make me laugh. Just always joking around and trash-talking a bit themselves or chirping someone else. They make the room a little bit more lively.”
As the Wild prepare for their season opener against the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. Thursday at Xcel Energy Center, it’s fair to say they will go as far as Kaprizov and Zuccarello take them. While the Wild will need contributions from up and down the lineup, Kaprizov and Zuccarello will be the straw that stirs the drink.
Not that Kaprizov or Zuccarello are thinking too far ahead at the moment. Asked about feeling pressure to produce at a high level, Zuccarello replied, “I think we’re happy just to be back seeing each other in the locker room.”
That is a big reason Kaprizov and Zuccarello have experienced so much success over the past couple of seasons. They genuinely enjoy being around each other. Everything seems to fall into place after that.
“When I first got here, we kind of clicked immediately,” Kaprizov said. “He kind of has the same values as me, and that’s something that’s important to me with the way I was brought up.”
Naturally, Kaprizov started to gravitate toward Zuccarello, and their friendship took off.
“I do think Zuccy definitely made it a point to help him,” general manager Bill Guerin said. “I think that’s why the two of them are so close.”
It also has helped that they found an instant chemistry on the ice. As soon as coach Dean Evason decided to put Kaprizov and Zuccarello together on the same line, no matter who was between them, the dynamic duo found a way to make something happen.
“If we didn’t click on the ice, maybe we would be worse friends off the ice,” Zuccarello joked. “We just read off each other well.”
There was a particular play during the preseason that served as the personification of their relationship on the ice. After accepting a pass from Zuccarello on the fly, Kaprizov raced into the offensive zone before slowing down ever so slightly. With center Joel Eriksson Ek crashing the net, Kaprizov casually swept a no-look pass over to Zuccarello for an easy goal.
Writing about Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello for tomorrow’s paper. I can’t stop thinking about this goal from the preseason. pic.twitter.com/ssO22rZAPa
— Dane Mizutani (@DaneMizutani) October 12, 2022
“It’s uncanny, right?” Evason said. “Sometimes it frustrates us because they’re only looking for each other. You have to live with that because of a goal like that. I mean, Kirill makes that pass to Zuccy, I don’t think anyone saw him except him, right? They definitely have something special.”
That’s something their teammates have noticed seemingly on a nightly basis.
“It’s something that clicked from Day 1,” Foligno said. “You see those guys out there, it’s insane the passing plays they make. You’re going to see a lot more of that. They are always on the same wavelength.”
There aren’t many players in the NHL that have a connection like Kaprizov and Zuccarello.
“It’s like they’ve got eyes in the back of their head,” alternate captain Matt Dumba said. ” They just always know where the other guy is going to be. I think them building their friendship has led to them building their game.”
As fun as it is to watch Kaprizov and Zuccarello in action, it’s the little moments that make their relationship special. It’s not uncommon to see them on the ice more than an hour after practice, Kaprizov trying to outdo Zuccarello, and vice versa, in whatever game they made up on the spot.
“It’s something that we tend to do,” Kaprizov said. “Whoever loses has to stay and pick up the pucks or do something silly like that.”
“There’s a lot of seriousness going into the game and a lot of pressure,” Zuccarello added. “It’s a good way to relieve that pressure.”
It’s not hard to imagine Kaprizov and Zuccarello remaining friends forever.
“I genuinely do hope that we can continue our relationship no matter what,” Kaprizov said. “I hope I can call him and continue to hang out in the summers, and someday I can go see him in Norway and he can come see me in (Russia). Yeah, god willing, we can continue being good friends.”
As for Zuccarello’s daughter, Kaprizov got to meet her in person for the first time last month.
“She’s amazing,” Kaprizov said. “It’s awesome. I’ve enjoyed getting to know her.”
“Yeah,” Zuccarello said with a smile when thinking about the interaction. “He’s Uncle Kirill now.”
A perfect title considering Kaprizov and Zuccarello consider themselves brothers.
McClymonds High school shooting hoax is one of three
Police who rushed to McClymonds High in West Oakland on Wednesday morning with a caller telling them someone on campus had shot 10 people said the whole thing was a hoax.
It was a scene that was repeated throughout the Bay Area on Wednesday.
Police rushed to at least three Bay Area schools after someone reported the same carnage. Nothing was right with either of them.
About two dozen Oakland police officers descended on campus in the 2600 block of Myrtle Street, only to determine within minutes that all was normal.
Police cleared McClymonds before a school-wide lockdown could come into full effect. Police were called around 11:20 a.m. when someone told police they were in a closet and 10 students had been shot in an adjoining room.
Police did not find a shooting scene or any injuries.
On Wednesday, as Oakland Deputy Police Chief James Beere said, “those calls (were) not organic to Oakland.” He said the police would investigate to find the caller.
In San Mateo County, sheriff’s deputies responded around 10:02 a.m. at Woodside High on Churchill Avenue to reports of a possible active shooter and searched the campus. Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jacob Trickett said in a statement that deputies found no unusual activity.
Deputies initially locked the school during the search. The lockdown was lifted after MPs confirmed the hoax.
San Jose police received a report around 10:55 a.m. that several students had been shot at Lincoln High in the 500 block of Dana Avenue. Police said they began cleaning up the school before determining the call was a hoax.
San Jose police and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said they would investigate the callers.
The FBI office in San Francisco did not immediately respond to inquiries about whether it would also investigate.
Please check for updates.
California Daily Newspapers
Intense lobbying ahead of UN vote on Russian annexations
The resolution to be voted on is the fourth on Ukraine since Russia invaded its smaller neighbor on February 24, and a key question for its Western supporters is how many countries will support it.
The most powerful UN Security Council, whose resolutions are legally binding, has been prevented from acting against Ukraine because of Russia’s veto power which it used on September 29 to block the conviction of the illegal attempts by Russia to annex Ukrainian territory. In contrast, the General Assembly, where there is no veto, approved three resolutions which reflect world opinion but are not legally binding.
The assembly voted 141-5 with 35 abstentions on March 2 to demand an immediate Russian ceasefire, withdrawal of all its forces, and protection of all civilians. On March 24, he voted 140 to 5 with 38 abstentions on a resolution blaming Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and calling for an immediate ceasefire and the protection of millions of civilians and homes. , schools and hospitals essential to their survival.
But the assembly voted by a much narrower margin on April 7 to suspend Russia from the main human rights body of the world body, the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, because of allegations that Russian soldiers in Ukraine have committed rights violations that the United States and Ukraine have called war crimes. The vote was 93 to 24 with 58 abstentions.
Western diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the vote, predict at least 110 “yes” votes for the resolution. Some noted that a 2014 resolution affirming Ukraine’s territorial integrity and outlawing the referendum that led to Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula passed by 100 votes to 11 with 58 abstentions.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland convened a virtual meeting on Tuesday with more than 160 US-based foreign diplomats representing more than 100 countries to advocate for the vote in favor of the resolution, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington.
“Neutrality does not exist,” Price said, calling Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions “completely unacceptable.”
There was no immediate indication of a reaction from attendees, and Western diplomats said contacts were continuing on Wednesday.
The resolution is a response to the annexation Russia announced last month of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia following Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” that the Ukrainian government and the West dismissed as sham votes conducted in occupied lands amid war and displacement.
The draft resolution would declare that Moscow’s actions violate Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, are “inconsistent” with the principles of the United Nations Charter, and “have no validity under international law and do not constitute the basis for any alteration of the status of these regions”. from Ukraine.
It would also demand that Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders”.
And he would support “the de-escalation of the current situation and a peaceful resolution of the conflict through political dialogue, negotiation, mediation and other peaceful means” that respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of the Ukraine.
During Wednesday’s debate, the resolution received strong support.
Australia’s UN ambassador Mitch Fifield called Russia’s annexation attempt “an illegal and dangerous escalation” and urged all countries to back the resolution to oppose acts of aggression. Ireland’s UN ambassador Fergal Mythen said voters in the “mock” referendums in the four regions “were intimidated by the Russian military and illegitimately appointed authorities Russia”.
Cambodia’s UN ambassador Sovann Ke did not say how he would vote, but said “forcible annexation of regions of a sovereign country is a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and international laws, which is not acceptable” and urged that internationally respected borders “be fully respected.”
The South Korean ambassador to the UN, Hwang Joonkook, gave his unequivocal support “to Ukraine’s sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity”, stressing that “his own painful experiences” after the Korean War of 1950-1953 “can testify that any attempt to divide a nation in any form or method, is only the beginning of very serious and lasting problems, rather than a solution.
On the other side of the dividing line, North Korea’s ambassador to the UN, Kim Song, has supported the “self-determination” of the peoples of the four regions annexed by Russia as a right protected by the Charter of the United Nations and declared that the results must be respected.
He accused the United States and Western countries of “brutally” violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the former Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya under the “pretext” of promoting international peace and security without ever having its actions called into question by the Security Council. . And he claimed that US interference in the internal affairs of countries continues into the 21st century.
Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia on Monday denounced the debate as a one-sided exercise in pushing an anti-Russian narrative. He reiterated Russia’s claims that the referenda were valid and that Moscow is working to “protect” people in the regions from what the Kremlin sees as a hostile Ukrainian government.
Addressing the deep division between UN member countries, Nebenzia said: “Such cynicism, dangerous confrontation and polarization as we have never seen today in the history of the UN. “.
Syrian Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh echoed that view on Wednesday, accusing the General Assembly “of being blatantly manipulated by some Western countries for their own geopolitical interests.”
